Carter Baptist
Happy birthday and God bless Norah Nofire.
Pastor Mat Lawrence brought part one of “How to make a fresh start.” We all recently ushered in the New Year.
Isaiah 43:18-19: "Remember ye not the former things, neither consider the things of old. Behold, I will do a new thing; now it shall spring forth, shall ye not know it? I will even make a way in the wilderness, and rivers in the desert.”
How many of us would like a fresh start in our Christian walk? The devil will remind us repeatedly of our past failures to keep us defeated. God gives us a fresh start, newness of life.
John 10:10: "The thief cometh not, but to steal, and to kill, and to destroy: I am come that they might have life, and that they might have it more abundantly.”
God wants to do something new in your life. God is more interested in our future than our past.
God’s chosen people, Israel, were punished for their sins, however, they were never forsaken by the Lord. God wanted to give them hope for a new start. They would remember ways in which God helped them in the past. They were not able to sin away God’s grace in their lives.
How can we make a better fresh start?
Here is an acronym that may help.
"S" is for stop making excuses, no blaming others, and stop acting as if you are a victim. Get Godly counsel before you begin this time.
Proverbs 15:22: "Without counsel purposes are disappointed: but in the multitude of counselors they are established.”
Some people don’t listen to advice because of ego – “edging God out.”
Proverbs 16:18: "Pride goeth before destruction, and an haughty spirit before a fall.”
Failure is also the path of least resistance. The truth is, you are not a failure until you give up.
Proverbs 24:10: "If thou faint in the day of adversity, thy strength is small.”
Learn from your mistakes. When something doesn’t work out, ask God, What can I learn from this?
Galatians 3:4: "Have ye suffered so many things in vain? If it be yet in vain.”
"T" is for taking inventory of your life – take a tally. Consider your personal, vocational, spiritual, and your painful experience.
Ask God what are my assets? What do I have going for me? Think, I have the Lord, how is my health? Have I made time for friends? What about my church family? Is there anyone I can ask who can help me?
These are things to take into account as you think about making a fresh start in your Christian walk.
Pray for open doors to share the gospel this week. Pray for our leaders, children, and for one another.
Marta Vann
Cookson United Methodist
Pastor Velma Carriaga and the congregation invite you and your family to the corner of Highway 82 South and Cookson Bend Road.
Sunday morning worship is at 11 a.m. Small groups meet at 9:45 a.m. Several groups meet throughout the week. Call 918-457-5717 and leave a message to maybe find your interests. There are several community dinners and events coming up. Watch for more information.
Last week's scripture reading was Matthew 4:18-22. Pastor Velma's message was titled "Fans or Followers?" She began her message by saying that in 2014, Pastor Kyle Idleham wrote an essay titled "Why I'm Not a Fan of Jesus."
He noted a survey that claimed 75% of Americans claim to be Christians. If the U.S. population is 311 million then that is 233 million Christians. A Christian he continues by definition is a follower of Christ. So a new word to describe some of the 233 million who identify themselves as Christians, but actually have little interest in following the teachings of Jesus, just might be more accurate to call them "fans." The word "fan" is defined as an enthusiastic admirer.
They want a no strings attached relationship with Jesus. A fan might say, "I like Jesus, but don't ask me to serve the poor, give my money to those in need. Don't ask me to forgive and/or don't talk to me about money or sex."
Matthew's gospel is about four men who were called to be his disciples. They were fishermen – Simon Peter, Andrew, James and John. They were called to be followers not fans. Everyone is also called to be disciples, to be followers and not fans. It is your decision to choose which group you want to belong to.
What does it mean to be a disciple? God chooses ordinary people to do his work, so they will depend on his power and not their own. Pastor Velma quoted some examples. Don't talk yourself out of the opportunities to serve God. God can give you the ability. Yet he can't give you the commitment, the dedication, or the faithfulness. This is why Christ refers followers to mere fans.
A disciple is one who studies with a great teacher, so they can grow. The only evidence with the life of the spirit is growth and understanding. Read 2 Peter 3:18.
Attending church is a way to grow, learn, and be involved with your spiritual walk. An ember removed from the fire will soon grow cold. The work of the church is very important. Ministries to children, youth, and adults are vital to the kingdom of God. This is the place where disciples grow. This is where you are equipped for the work Christ has given you.
The church deserves your best loyalty and service. The church needs well trained, committed, and disciplined men and women to work. This can change a community and even a nation.
Do you want to be fairly committed in your service to Christ or all in? Jesus calls followers to be completely committed.
There would come a time when the disciples would become apostles – those who were sent out to proclaim the Good News. Disciples are called to come. Apostles are called to Go. There needs to come a time when you move from being followers to being leaders. There is a time when mature Christians believers realize that it's time to move from being "ministered to" to the work of ministry itself.
Jesus wanted the disciples to understand now they had the privilege and responsibility to carry on the work of God. Great things happen within the walls of the church. If you never see yourself as an apostle then you might stagnate and die in your own spiritual pilgrimage. Four ordinary men were called and God did extraordinary things through them.
You are invited to move beyond being a fan of Christ Jesus to being a follower of Christ Jesus.
Cindy Ballew
First Apostolic
Prayer was followed by songs of praise as services opened for Sunday morning, Jan. 22. "The Teaching of Jesus About Man," was taken from John 2:13-25.
Every scripture in the word of God will be fulfilled. All that Jesus did fulfilled scripture and showed he was God of the Old Testament, as well as, the New Testament. He told the Jews if they destroyed, "this temple, in three days, I will raise it up".
Jesus knew the wickedness of man. He came as God manifest in flesh to seek and to save that which was lost. His death on Calvary's cross purchased our salvation. Peter preached it on the day of Pentecost – repent and be baptized in the name of Jesus Christ, and receive the give of the Holy Ghost.
His word instructs us in salvation, in holy living, and ways in which to please him. It is sharper than any two-edged sword and discerns the thought and intents of our hearts.
The ways of man are clean in his own sight, as he justifies what he does. Rather than justify ourselves, we need to please God and be not only hearers of the word, but doers also. Man too soon forgets what manner of man he is.
The Lord showed us in his own ways, and by the life he lived as he walked this earth, to avoid the snares and pitfalls of sin. His church will be without spot, wrinkle, or any such thing. As we live above sin in this walk of life, the Lord sees us as perfect. Though we have temptations and thoughts, they do not become sin unless we yield to them.
God knows our frame – that we are but dust.
King David said, "When I consider thy heavens, the work of thy fingers, the moon and the starts, which thou has ordained; what is man that thou art mindful of him, and the son of man that thou visiteth him?"
Because he knows our frame, he tells us that there are seven things that are abominations to him – a proud look, a lying tongue, hands that shed innocent blood, hearts that devise wicked imaginations, feet that are swift to run to mischief, a false witness, and he that soweth discord among the brethren.
Let us never be found guilty of those things God hates, lest we lose our eternal inheritance. Rather, let us walk in the old paths, the straight and narrow way to our reward in eternity. It will be worth it all.
Feel welcome to visit any time: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. We are two miles south of Speedy's on Welling Road. For more information, call 918-457-9498.
Nancy Walker
First Baptist
The right kind of faith is faith in God – in God alone.
Faith isn’t about what we have done, but about what God has done.
We can even rejoice in trials and problems because they cause us to develop stamina and endurance if we walk through them with God by our side. Sometimes when we are in a hard, dark, or difficult time in our lives, we may want to abandon our faith and try to handle things on our own. What we should do is look to God to strengthen our faith and run to him for our answers.
What Christ has already done on the cross is where our faith lies. Faith is also what he is going to do for us in the future. Faith reminds us of our victories from yesterday; helps us face the hard and difficult times; and find answers to questions we have about tomorrow. Faith is always sure and certain. It is believing God is who he says he is, and he will do what he says he will do.
When we believe God keeps and fulfills his promises, when we can’t see it, we have faith. Faith doesn’t guarantee we won’t face pain, but it does empower us to deal with pain.
Faith strengthens us at times, and other times it surprises us. Our faith deepens when we learn we alone can do nothing to pull ourselves out of the valleys in life. We need God, and when we put faith in him to help us out of the valleys, he is true and faithful to bring us out on the other side.
Sunday services include classic worship at 8:30 a.m.; Sunday school at 9:45 a.m.; and modern worship at 11 a.m.
Terri Fite
Peggs Community Church
Sunday school for Jan. 22 began in prayer led by Brother Doug Maag with 43 people in attendance. The devotional was read from Mark 3:1-12, and the first song was "I Just Steal Away and Pray". There were 64 people present for worship service at 11 a.m.
Celebrating birthdays this week are Vickie Beaver, Elizabeth Hendrickson, and Joyce Bailey. Joan and Solly Littledave celebrate their anniversary.
Get well prayers and wishes go out for Mike Parish and Jimson Bluebird, as well as all those on the prayer chain. Our prayers and sympathy are extended to the Phil Rhodes family on their loss.
Sunday, Jan. 29, will be our monthly singing service beginning at 6 p.m. Anyone that would like to sing, play an instrument, or bring a band, just come on and join us.
The men's breakfast is Saturday, Jan. 28 at 8 a.m. and will be held at Table 5. The Valentine dinner will be Feb. 10 at 6:30 p.m. in the gym area. Barbeque and other goodies are on the menu. Sign up for a head-count, so ordering the food will be enough to feed everyone.
There is still work to be done in remodeling the kitchen and help is needed and appreciated. Brother Rex took his message this morning from 2 Timothy 3:1-7, Romans 12:1-2, and John 8:31-32; reminders that even then, Christians were facing perilous times and ways.
False gods were being put before our creator-father. Becoming a Christian or maintaining the faith became more and more difficult. One only needs to read the biblical history of Israel to see the parallel to our nation today. We used to be a Christian nation, we are now decidedly secular. To use the name of God or Jesus in public is now "offensive" to many, although they don't mind using the same names in cursing someone.
The political system is unsteady, trust is almost non-existent, and violence is so common it almost fails to shock anyone anymore. There is a way, people, to get back to where we need to be.
Remember the one that died on the cross for you, rose again three days later, and now stands at the right hand of God. Turn your heart back to him, place your feet back on the right path, and as the Apostle Paul advises in his letter to the Ephesians, put on the full armor of God.
Kay Cordray
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.