Tahlequah First Baptist
There were two brothers. One of them had a mini-bike and decided to let the younger brother ride it. He gave him a quick course on how to operate the bike. Things like how to let out the clutch and give it gas at the same time, how to brake and how to steer. The younger brother was a little nervous, but strapped the helmet on and gave it a shot. As he took off, he had his eyes focused on the front tire and was looking down. As a result, he crashed into a wall. Oh! In all of the instructions his brother gave, he forgot to mention where to focus. He just assumed that the younger brother would be looking up and not down at the tire.
It’s like that in the Christian life. Focus is everything. Hebrews 12:1-2 tells us to “run with endurance the race that is set before us, fixing our eyes on Jesus, the author and perfecter of faith. The only way we can run the race successfully is to keep our eyes focused on Jesus and keep them there all the time.
Peter walked on water a few steps during a storm on the Sea of Galilee. He stepped out of the boat by faith and as he started to walk on the water, he probably thought, “This is the most awesome thing that has ever happened to me!” But his walk was cut short when he looked around him and saw the huge waves and felt the howling wind. He was gripped by fear and started to sink. He took his eyes off Jesus. He lost his focus.
Where are your eyes focused today? Are they on your problems, or are they on the problem solver, who is Jesus Christ? Do you see the storm, the waves and the wind or do you see Jesus? Jesus loves us right where we are and is all-powerful and all-knowing. Jesus who can solve every problem and difficulty that could possibly arise in our lives will keep us from sinking into despair if we keep our eyes fixed and focused on him.
Sunday Service: Sunday school starts at 9:30 a.m. and worship at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday night discipleship classes start at 6 p.m.
Terri Fite
First Apostolic
The glorious presence of the Lord was felt in our midst as services opened with prayer and songs of worship for Sunday morning, Jan. 23.
"When The Cause Is Greater Than The Circumstance" was taken from I Samuel 17:21-29, John 18:37, Acts 2:38, and Hebrews 12:2. When David faced Goliath in battle, he faced uneven odds in the eyes of the armies. But he was not in a natural warfare, but rather a spiritual one. We face great battles today that seem to be in the enemy's favor, but the weapons of our warfare are not carnal, but might through God.
Like David, we can go forward when the cause is greater than the circumstance. There is no defeat in the Lord. The church is destined to victory – the gates of hell shall not prevail against it, for it is built upon the Rock and that Rock is Jesus Christ.
When David met Goliath's challenge, his brothers were not able to understand why. David asked them, "Is there not a cause"? Though Goliath towered over David, he met defeat at David's hand. When we really want to live for God, we will push aside every circumstance to do so. When we make up our minds that the cause is greater than the circumstance, we will make it, regardless of what others think.
The enemy of our souls will ridicule holiness, but he fails to realize that we are the children of a holy God who said, "Be ye holy for I am holy." There is a cause in serving the Lord. He was born for a cause. He said, as he faced the cross, "To this end was I born, and for this cause came I into the world." The cause is the souls of lost humanity. This cause means more than life itself. Everyone will face judgment one day, where the wicked will be turned into hell, as well as every nation that forgets God.
For those who have made themselves ready, those who have repented, been baptized in Jesus' name for the remission of sins, and have received the Holy Ghost, which is the gift of salvation, the reward is eternal life. There is a cause.
Feel welcome to visit any time – Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. We are located two miles south of Speedy's on Welling Road. For information, call 918-457-9498.
Nancy Walker
Peggs Community Church
Services for Jan. 23 opened in prayer led by Brother Doug Maag, with 61 in attendance. The devotional was read from Acts 1:1-11, and the beginning song was "He Set Me Free."
Celebrating birthdays this week are James Terry and Elizabeth Hendrickson. Get well prayers go up for John Lewis, as well as all on the prayer chain.
There is a work day scheduled for Feb. 5, beginning at 8 a.m. There is also a benefit dinner for Brent Pigeon that afternoon, being held at the Elks Lodge.
Our Valentine's dinner is Feb. 12 at 6 p.m. in the gym/kitchen area, and another benefit for the Williams family will be held on Feb. 24 at the Tahlequah Community building. There will also be an auction.
We can't forget, our "last Sunday" singing begins at 6 p.m. Jan. 30. Everyone is invited to come sing and join in with us.
Brother Rex took his message today from 2 Timothy 1:7-12 and chapters 12 through 14 of 1 Kings. In the old days of the books of the Kings, we find that the nation of Israel had lots of problems due to the actions of whichever king that sat on the throne. Israel had been divided into two separate nations because of jealousy in the royal family over who succeeded power, causing not only a rift between the tribes, but allowing the worship of false gods to supplant the worship of God, and him alone.
The commandments and laws were ignored, idol worship grew, as well as unlawful, unholy sacrifices. Whenever there was a good king on the throne, restoring the worship of God and his laws, the nations prospered. Sadly, bad kings managed to destroy the nations and got the people captured into slavery.
Shortly before his execution, Paul wrote a second letter to his protegé Timothy, urging him to maintain his faith and never be ashamed of the gospel message.
Verses 7 and 8 read as follows: “For God hath not given us the spirit of fear; but of power, and of love, and of a sound mind. Be thou not therefore ashamed of the testimony of our Lord, or of me his prisoner; but be thou partaker of the afflictions of the gospel according to the power of God."
These words directly apply to the church today.
We must quit hiding within our walls, tempering the word in order to please everybody, and use the strength God grants us to carry on the work he has chosen and directed us to do. God doesn't change, and neither does his word. The change has come about within ourselves. Stand strong on the gospel, spread it, live it, share it, and quit denying it.
Kay Cordray
Cookson United Methodist
Rev. Rachel Parrott and the congregation invite you to be a hero. The Cookson Community Blood Drive will be held Jan. 31, 1:15-5 p.m. at 21685 W. Cookson Bend Road at the Cookson United Methodist Church. Walk-ins are always welcome. You may also go to obi.org and schedule an appointment. The Oklahoma Blood Institute will be giving the new COVID-19 antibody test. The blood supply is low, so thank you in advance for being a hero. January is National Blood Donor Month. Be a part of making this a record- breaking number of donors for Cookson. Thank you in advance.
Guests are always welcome to the corner of Highway 82 south and Cookson Bend Road. Sunday worship services are at 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday school is at 9:45 a.m. with coffee and fellowship preceding Sunday School. Rev. Rachel Parrott and the congregation welcomed the ones who came last week. Scripture readings were Psalm 19 and 1 Corinthians 12: 12-31.
Pastor Rachel began her message with the question, "Have you ever thought about what first brought you to church?" Younger people have a passion to be involved in affecting positive change in the world. A lot of younger people see pew warmers when they want to see people fully living out the values of Christ and Christianity in the world. A United Methodist bishop once said that younger people want to see people living Christ not just practicing Christianity. The church is where people worship God and serve him by reflecting God's image in the world.
In 1 Corinthians 12, written by Paul, is perhaps his most famous analogy for the church the body. Bodies can be weak and broken or united and strong. He discussed the different parts of the human body and explained how each part is important for the body to be whole. Cultivate your special gifts and serve according to the blessings of God. Put your gifts to use in the context of the whole body that is the Church. With great humility, offer praise and respect the gifts of others put to service for the kingdom of God. The unity of the body of Christ means that people need to sympathize with each other. the whole body suffers with that one part. You learn about other special gifts as you work together with respect and compassion to continue Christ's work in the world. Everyone is responsible to complete the tasks of Christ on this earth. As you work together as the body of Christ, his light shines brighter in a hurting world.
Cindy Ballew
Carter Baptist Church
Happy birthday and God bless Janet Lawrence.
Pastor Mat Lawrence entitled the message, “The Exciting Christ.”
Luke 7:36-50 describes an event when Jesus ate at a Pharisee’s house. There was a woman with a reputation who came in and wept behind him. Her tears fell on his feet, she wiped them with her hair, and kissed and anointed his feet with expensive oil. The Pharisee wondered how Jesus could let her do that.
Jesus told him about a creditor who forgave two debtors their debts; one owed much the other owed less. Jesus asked who would love the creditor more and he answered, the one who owed more.
Jesus then pointed out how the woman graciously washed and anointed his feet which the Pharisee failed to do.
“Wherefore I say unto thee, her sins which are many, are forgiven: for she loved much: but to whom little is forgiven, the same loveth little” (Luke 7:47).
Celebrities come and go, but Jesus is the most exciting man there ever was. He caused a stir everywhere he went. Remember Lazarus, Nicodemus, the Gadarene demoniac, and others who Jesus encountered.
Christ arrived in the woman’s city and she crashed the party for she knew what Jesus could do for her.
“In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God” (John 1:1).
“Wherefore God also has highly exalted him, and given him a name which is above every name. That at the name of Jesus every knee should bow, of things in heaven, and things in earth, and things under the earth.
“And that every tongue should confess that Jesus Christ is Lord, to the glory of God the Father” (Philippians 2:9-11).
Jesus is equal with God. He is God.
Jesus is exciting because he is sovereign; he accepts, cares, loves and forgives us in spite of our sin. Jesus is exciting because he accepts us despite the barriers people put up. He helps us in everything, not just the spiritual things. Jesus redirects our life when we get off course.
“But go ye and learn what that meaneth, I will have mercy and not sacrifice: for I am not come to call the righteous, but sinners to repentance” (Mathew 9:13)
Jesus gave the woman a new purpose, He told her to “Go in his peace.” Jesus can do for us what he did for the woman. We are accepted before we are any good. He makes us more than we could ever imagine, how exciting is that!?
The fifth Sunday is next week. Come join us for a potluck dinner after services.
Pray for opportunities to share Jesus with people around you Pray for each other often.
Marta Vann
