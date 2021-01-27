Tahlequah First Baptist
We have a ladies' Bible study class on Wednesday nights that is entitled “Elijah.” Elijah was an ordinary guy. We consider him a great prophet of course, but only because God used him in a mighty way. Elijah actually had bouts of depression and, at one point in his life, didn’t even want to live anymore.
The thing that was different about Elijah is that he knew how to pray. He prayed earnestly to the Lord and with results. He prayed for no rain to fall at one time and no rain fell for three and a half years. He then prayed for it to start raining again, and it did. The earth was quenched and began to produce crops again and the people were refreshed. He didn’t pray some rum-dum, so-so prayers; he prayed earnestly and fervently. So when you pray, pray with passion, pray with fervency. Don’t just offer up a generic, dull prayer. Pray earnestly and sincerely for your family and friends, our nation, state and the towns we live in. Pray for your neighbors and the people you live and work with. Pray for those who are lost and don’t know Jesus. They are all around us, all the time.
Satan will not be happy if we consistently, earnestly stay in prayer. He doesn’t want us to be spiritually alive and going around telling others about Jesus. He wants to divide us over race, politics, differing opinions or some other minute issue. He causes confusion and wants us to get caught up in things that are less important than our spirituality and knowing Jesus.
People are going into eternity without Jesus and we’re concerned with other issues. It’s time to wake up and remember that the gospel is more important than anything. It is our message to our world.
Sunday Services:
9:30 a.m.-Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m., and worship is at 10:45.
10:45 Worship
Wednesday night Bible studies are at 6 p.m.: Elijah for the ladies; The Footsteps of the Messiah for ladies studying Revelation; Every Believer a Witness, Life of a Jesus Follower, and Judges for mens' study.
Terri Fite
First Apostolic
The sweet presence of the Lord was felt in our midst as services opened with prayer and songs of worship for Sunday morning, Jan. 24. "A Life Well Lived" was taken from 1 Samuel 17:45, Joshua 5:13-15, and Acts 2:38. The secret in being blessed of the Lord is to obey his word. When we fail to do so we risk losing out with him. When we do the things he requires, he will do for us the things he has promised in his Word. As we walk with the Lord, we are in a spiritual battle with our adversary, the devil, who walks about as a roaring lion, seeking whom he may devour. Our weapons are not carnal, but mighty through God. We must, as a good soldier, use the weapons provided for us.
When the situation looks hopeless, the Lord is able to do exceedingly, abundantly above all we can ask or think. The types of weapons we can count on are mighty, casting down imaginations and doubts that could destroy us – every thought can be brought into captivity with Christ. When we have problems, it is not because God has left us, but that he wants to draw us closer to him. We are to think it not strange when fiery trials come upon us, for we will come forth from them as gold tried in the fire.
When we are reviled and persecuted for his name's sake, we can rejoice that we are counted worthy to be partakers of his suffering. We are to despise not the chastening of the Lord, for whom the Lord loves, he chastens. We must endure hardness as a good soldier, utilizing our spiritual weapons effectively.
We are chosen of God to prepare our souls for eternity. We have an experience that the angels desire to look into. They never had a need for redemption, were never brought from darkness into the marvelous light of salvation. Even the prophets were unable to understand their prophecy of the Holy Ghost. We have that experience spoken of by the prophets – of sins remitted, following repentance – by baptism in Jesus' name. When we receive the glorious experience of the Holy Ghost, speaking in tongues as the Spirit gives the utterance, those prophesies are fulfilled.
The Lord loads us daily with benefits, giving us the peace that passes all understanding in the midst of any storm. The steps of a righteous man are ordered of the Lord. He corrects us and draws us closer to him using all things, good and bad, to mold us into what he wants us to be. There is no greater life than living for the Lord and doing his will.
Feel welcome to visit any time: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. The church is two miles south of Speedy's on Welling Road. For information, call 918-458-9498. Visit our website at facwellingok.org and listen to the services on livestream/conference call.
Nancy Walker
Peggs Community Church
Morning service for Jan. 24 opened in prayer led by Hagen Hill with 35 present. The devotional was read from John 1:1-18 and the first song was "I'll Fly Away."
Celebrating birthdays this week are Koren Hill, Joyce Bailey, Vickie Beaver, and Kelly Moss. Get well prayers and wishes to God for Luther Halpain, Jerry Don Halpain, Pat Stevens, and many others that have been mentioned on the prayer chain. Our love, prayers, and sympathy are sent out for the Bobby Fleming family on their recent loss.
This next Sunday is the fifth Sunday, so we'll be holding our singing service at 6 p.m., as has become our usual. If you sing, play an instrument, or just want to come listen, like I said, we begin at 6 and usually head home around 7 or just a bit later, depending how long we all feel like singing.
Brother Rex took his message today from 1 Peter 2:3-8, 1 Samuel 17:48-49, and Matthew 21:42-44. These are just a few of the places in the Bible where we find discussion or description of stones, and the importance of them. Peter describes the believers of Christ as "lively stones" part and parcel of the building of a spiritual house, acceptable to God by Jesus Christ. We're also told of the stone of stumbling and a rock of offense, even to them which stumble at the word and are disobedient. The Scripture in Matthew tells us of the stone that shall be broken and fall on those that continuously fail to accept the salvation that is offered, i.e., the stone shall fall on them and grind them to powder.
We all have read or heard the account of the young David gathering five stones from the brook to use in his battle against the giant. He could have picked up any old rock on his way to the battlefield, but instead, waited until he got to the creek. There was a reason for this, that Brother Rex brought out that most of us never think of: uneven, ragged, misshapen rocks will not fly true from the sling, may not ever even touch the intended target. It was essential that the stone used for ammunition be of a particular size, smooth, round and a similar weight as others in the ammunition pouch. These stones when slung will go directly to the target they're aimed at and do the intended damage. We need to think of our prayers, especially those we need for battle against the devil, to be thought of as those stones. Our prayer-stones should be sanctified by our faith so as to stay in the intended path, carried to our "target" by God.
It is our faith, our prayers, and our battles that help us keep those we love safe. We can't win by using a fractured faith or tiny pebble of prayer. It won't stand in the day of battle, nor help any of those standing with us.
If none of this is making any sense to you, read the Scriptures, ask for guidance from the Holy Spirit. And remember, we're supposed to be the army of God, as well as his children. It is important that our ammunition be worthy of the fight.
Kay Cordray
Carter Baptist
Pastor Matt Lawrence entitled the message “The fact of Christ’s resurrection.” After the battle at Waterloo between England and France, the signal was given as a deep fog hovered over the beach, “Wellington defeated.” The English were heartbroken. When the fog lifted the complete signal was “Wellington defeated the enemy.”
When Jesus died on the cross, the message was “Jesus defeated.” The actual message is: “Jesus defeated the enemy; Jesus is alive.”
Luke 24:34: “Saying the Lord is risen indeed, and hath appeared to Simon.”
Acts 1:3: “To whom also he showed himself alive after his passion by many infallible truths, being seen of them forty days, and speaking of the things pertaining to the kingdom of God:”
Jesus walked around after his resurrection and was seen by thousands.
Mark 16:14: “Afterward he appeared unto the eleven as they sat at meat, and upbraided them with their unbelief and hardness of heart, because they believed not them which had seen him after he was risen.”
This changed the lives of his followers. Jesus Christ is present today. Many consistent prophecies have been proven of have come to pass.
Luke 24:44: “And he said unto them, 'These are the words which I spake unto you, while I was yet with you, that all things must be fulfilled, which were written in the law of Moses, and in the prophets, and in the psalms, concerning me'” (Genesis 3:13, Isaiah 53:3-7, Luke 24:27, John 2:20-22).
The resurrection spoken or declared, throughout the Bible prophesizes or foretells what has come and what is coming. The resurrection is the triumph or victory over sin and death. For us it strengthens our faith.
Romans 10:9: “That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus and shall believe in thy heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved.”
How is it that we can keep silent about this conquering Christ? There will be no perfect peace here on earth, no Utopia. The devil goes to and fro with lies and destruction. The world sees no way out of this dilemma. However there is another glorious ending available for us all.
Revelation 11:15: “And the seventh angel sounded and there was great voices in heaven, saying, 'The kingdoms of the world are become the kingdoms of our Lord and of his Christ, and he shall reign for ever and ever.'”
A living resurrected Lord is worth our commitment. What does that commitment look like in your life?
Pray for continuous opportunities to tell others about Jesus Christ and his love for them. Pray often for our nation, our local and national leaders, our families, our children and each other.
Marta Vann
