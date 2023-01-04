Carter Baptist
Happy birthday and God bless James Wilson.
May God continue to bless Mat and Janet Lawrence as they celebrate another year of marriage.
Pastor Mat Lawrence began a series, “The coming of the Holy Spirit.”
It’s been said and rings true, "We are not going to win the world to Jesus Christ with criticism or conformity, but by the power of the Holy Spirit of God."
The early church had fewer resources than the church today, however, they won thousands to a believing faith in Jesus Christ through the power of the Holy Spirit
John 16:13-14: “Howbeit when he, the Spirit of truth, is come, he will guide you into all truth: for he shall not speak of himself; but whatsoever he shall hear, that shall he speak: and he will shew you things to come.
He shall glorify me: for he shall receive of mine, and shall show it unto you.”
Pentecost means 50, the Greek word for the Feast of Weeks, lasting seven weeks celebrating the conclusion of the harvest – Leviticus 23:15-22. The two loaves of bread mentioned in this passage were the, first fruits. Jesus is referred to as the first fruit, which we partake of in the Lord’s Supper – 1 Corinthians 10:17.
Acts 2:2-13: “And suddenly there came a sound from heaven as of a rushing mighty wind, and it filled the house where they were sitting. And there appeared unto them cloven tongues like as of fire, and it sat upon each of them.
And they were all filled with the Holy Ghost, and began to speak with other tongues, as the Spirit gave them utterance. And there were dwelling at Jerusalem Jews, devout men, out of every nation under heaven.
Now when this was noised abroad, the multitude came together, and were confounded, because that every man heard them speak in his own language. And they were all amazed and marvelled, saying one to another, Behold, are not all these which speak Galileans?
And how hear we every man in our own tongue, wherein we were born?...We do hear them speak in our tongues the wonderful works of God….”
The Holy Spirit has been actively involved in the world and in God’s work since creation. However, the Holy Spirit, could not indwell God’s people until Jesus died and rose again – John 14:16-17.
The Spirit came, the Spirit baptized. The Jews were baptized at Pentecost. The Gentile believers were first baptized at the house of Cornelius – Act 10.
Everyone who is saved has the Holy Spirit living within them. Known unconfessed sin can dampen the Holy Spirit’s power moment by moment. Each humble believer can be an effective witness to people around us who aren’t saved.
Marta Vann
Cookson United Methodist
Pastor Velma Carriaga and the congregation invite you and your family to worship with them.
Cookson United Methodist Church is on the corner of Highway 82 South and Cookson Bend Road. The physical address is 21685 W. Cookson Bend Road. Small groups meet at 9:45 a.m. on Sundays followed by an 11 a.m. worship service. In between are snacks, coffee, and fellowship. On Jan. 8, there will be a Wesley Covenant Service.
On New Year's Day, scripture readings were Isaiah 60:1-6 and Matthew 2:1-12. Pastor Velma's message was titled "God Ordained Goals." She began her message with quotes from notable people in regards to New Year's Resolutions. God wants you to succeed, to find joy, and live it out. God wants a relationship with you.
New Year's Day is a time of new beginnings. Epiphanies are revelations of Christ to man, times which reveal Christ's divinity to the world. Other examples include the baptism of Jesus, Luke 3:21-22, and Jesus turning water into wine, John 2:1-11. Some lessons are to read your Bible, follow a star, or know there is a place at the manger for everyone, the wise men followed the star till they found baby Jesus. The wise men were the first to call baby Jesus, "King of the Jews." They saw God's promise that Jesus will be the Savior for all the world. Every person is special because of God's great love for all.
Goals are unique. They should reflect your unique personality and passions. Here are some simple guidelines to help establish your goals. Start with prayer and set goals that will glorify God. Check your motives. Divide your goals into categories. Be specific. Write down your goals. This will hold you accountable. Celebrate along the way. Dream big, and set goals that are big and small. End with prayer, and keep circling your goals in prayer. God does want you to succeed. Spread his peace and love, and above all, establish a relationship with Jesus.
For the first time ever, or at least since 1946 when the church was established, Cookson United Methodist Church hosted a Christmas Break Vacation Bible School. This was for three nights from Dec. 19-21 from 5-8 p.m.
Adult volunteers led the children through "Food Truck Party on a roll with God." The children in grades kindergarten through fifth grade have had a great time. Their daily specials have included "God is great, God is good, let us thank God for this food, by God's hands we all are fed, and give us, Lord, our daily bread." The children have enjoyed story time, music, crafts, science, recreation, and snacks. Scripture readings included Exodus 16, Daniel 1, and John 21:1-17.
A Christmas Eve Service was held at 7 p.m. Christmas Day there was a relaxed service at 11 a.m., and then in the fellowship hall a birthday cake for Jesus Christ was enjoyed by everyone.
The Christmas story is a call for everyone to humble yourself before God. Pride is a dangerous sin. Pride is easy to seek inside of your life. God gives grace to the humble. The word "grace" is mentioned 87 times in scripture. Grace is God's kindness, his love, his care, his work on everyone's behalf, his blessings, his goodness, his forgiveness, and his salvation.
Grace is all these things when they are undeserved and when they are a pure gift. Grace has the power to change your life. Grace is at the center of what God is doing at Christmas. The child born to Mary was grace incarnate. Jesus' life would be a message of grace. Jesus devoted his life to show all sinners that God's love, mercy, and kindness are offered to everyone.
Grace has power. When you give kindness, compassion, goodness, and love to someone who doesn't deserve it, this has the power to change hearts, heal broken relationships, and reconcile people and nations. Grace changes both the giver and the receiver. Jesus turned Apostle Paul's life around.
During this Christmas season, celebrate the hope of resurrection, the gift of salvation, and the cross, the coming of the one who taught you how to live, and celebrate grace. Grace is meant to be given away. Share grace. Is there someone you know who has wronged or hurt you? Maybe someone who doesn't deserve your kindness, a gift, or a card? What would happen if you showed this person grace? It might change them and even you.
May God's blessings continue to be with you as they have been for Cookson UMC in 2022 and will continue through 2023.
Cindy Ballew
First Baptist
Great Britain allied with France and several other alarmed countries in September 1939, declaring war on Hitler and Germany. Germany had already invaded Poland and was progressing toward global domination. Anxieties were high and by the end of the year, everyone was afraid of being bombed and invaded.
At Christmas time, King George IV gave his Christmas Day speech to the nation. He entered the room and sat down in front of two big microphones. He was dressed in his official admiral’s uniform. Many parts of the world were facing unsure futures. He wanted to reassure them their country was prepared and able, and their cause was just and right.
He told them that with a new year at hand, they could not tell what it would bring. If it brought peace, how thankful everyone would be. If it brought continued struggle, they would remain undaunted. The king then turned to some poetry his wife had recently shared with him, which he thought was very fitting to close the year with. He ended his speech with words of encouragement and hope and prayed the words would settle their hearts amid all the troubles around them.
He read from the poem. There was a man who stood at a gate, he asked to be given a light that he may tread safely into the unknown. The man told him to go into the darkness and put his hand into the hand of God. That my friend, will be better than light and safer than any known way.
As we begin a new year, many of us find ourselves in uncertainty. Our country is upside down in many ways, from finances to moral issues and many lives are in chains and shambles. Consider sinking your hand deeply into God’s hand and pray. God will find favor with you.
Sunday services include classic worship at 8:30 a.m.; Sunday school at 9:45 a.m.; and modern worship at11 a.m.
Terri Fite
First Apostolic
Prayer and songs of praise opened services for New Year's Day, Jan. 1, as the sweet presence of the Lord was felt in our midst. "Tithes and Offerings," was taken from Matthew 23:23 and Malachi 3:1-10. The book of Malachi was the last of the prophets. In it, the forerunner of Christ was announced, who would prepare the way for the Lord. The Lord was set as the refiner of silver and was to purify the sons of Levi and purge them as silver and gold.
The church today must not neglect the things the Lord told the children of Israel. He had grown weary of the words of the people, as they said he would overlook their sins. When he told them that robbed God, they asked him, "Wherein have we robbed thee?" His answer was, "in tithes and offerings."
The priests had polluted the altar with unacceptable sacrifices. To please the people they had offered up sick lambs, blind, and blemished animals. They failed in their duties because the people failed in giving tithes and offerings. The Lord was mindful even then of the people, telling them to bring all the tithes into the storehouse that he might pour out a blessing on them.
The church today in this present evil world must still hearken to these words. No matter how evil the world becomes, the Lord will have a church called by his name, Jesus. It is impossible to give right and not live right. If people do not give according to the way they live, the Lord can let them live by the way they give. The love of money has caused many people to lose out with God.
Tithes belong to God; offerings are freely given to the work of the Lord. A person who gives liberally is easily entreated. In the days of Cain and Abel, there were no requirements to give to the Lord. But individuals have felt the need to give something back to God. Cain gave an offering of grains from the field, whereas Abel gave of the firstlings of his flock. He put God before anything else and his sacrifice was accepted. The way we give can tell God how we feel about him. In the times when we need God desperately, that record will reflect on our need.
Remember, the Lord loveth a cheerful giver.
Feel welcome to visit any time: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. We are two miles south of Speedy's on Welling Road. For more information, call 918-457-9498.
Nancy Walker
Peggs Community Church
Services for this first day of a new year began in prayer led by Brother Dave Davis with 39 people in attendance. The devotional was taken from Jeremiah 29:11-13 and Isaiah 41:28-31. The first song was "Glory To His Name."
Happy birthday to Patty Cole. Get well prayers and wishes go out for Jay Vaughn, Pat and Rod Bailey, Brent Pigeon, and all mentioned on the prayer chain calls.
Our love, prayers for healing, and sympathy this week for Britannia Magee on the loss of her mother, the family of Abby Green, the Chancey family, and young Brenna on their loss, and the family of a young woman named Gabby, a friend of some of our church family.
School is back in session at Peggs, so the sack and pack program resumes Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 6 p.m. Our annual conference and elections is Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 7 p.m., and we will resume providing music and fellowship with the residents of Heritage Place Senior living on Jan. 15th, which is the third Sunday of the month.
Brother Mike had the pulpit Sunday, Jan. 1 and based his message on Philippians 4:1-14. Each of us, once we've accepted Christ as our savior, have a job to do, as we've mentioned many times over the years. Doing that job to the best of your abilities, with the help of our lord on a daily basis, helps to put peace in your life.
This peace comes from your service to the lord, your love for the brethren, and the empathy shown to those in need. This, then, should be our focus in life as well as our service. There are so many people lost in the world, including our own nation, state, county, and city. Let your love shine from within, show it to this darkening world and walk in peace.
Seems like the best way to begin a new year and a new life. Something to consider.
Kay Cordray
