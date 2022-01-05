Church of Jesus Christ of LDS
What is prayer? Why do we pray? How can it help in a person’s day-to-day life? Is it because we seek divine help that will come magically falling from the sky?
Well, help isn’t likely to physically fall from the sky like Skittles in an old TV ad, but we do pray because we know our Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ are there, and they are listening.
If we pray sincerely with a purpose and sincerity of heart. Our burdens and sorrows can be lifted up through faith in our Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ. Just as in the case with the prophets in the Book of Mormon and the Bible, God answers prayers, and he still does. In the Book of Mormon, there's a prophet named Enos who used prayer when there was contention in his heart. It reads:
"And my soul hungered; and I kneeled down before my maker, and I cried unto him in mighty prayer and supplication for mine own soul; and all the day long did I cry unto him; yea, and when the night came I did still raise my voice high that it reached the heavens.
"And there came a voice unto me, saying: Enos, thy sins are forgiven thee, and thou shalt be blessed" (Enos 1:4-5).
Prayer is a tool we can use in our life to communicate with our Father in heaven and Jesus Christ. Prayer doesn't have to be in public or among a small group – it can be in private. Don't be embarrassed to pray.
God is our guide that we can turn to when no one else is near. Heavenly Father loves you, and he wants to hear from you. However, you need to take the first step by starting a line of communication.
Elder Tillman Claw
First Baptist
There was a minister in the ‘70s that reached a turning point in his life and his walk with the Lord. He read 2 Samuel 7. It inspired him to follow the same path as King David followed. King David loved the Lord and spent time alone with him. He would always give praise and thanksgiving to the Lord and then would listen to hear what the Lord revealed to him.
The Lord offered insight about David’s future and revealed the truth to him. From this insight, David was able to set goals for his life and stay aligned with them. The minister wanted that kind of special relationship and solitude with the Lord. So he went to Georgia’s Stone Mountain and spent several days there.
He was mostly silent and listened intently for the Lord to speak to him. He asked him about his future. The Lord answered him and the minister recorded the goals inspired by the Lord in a journal. The things he told him impacted the choices he would make for the rest of his life and he was so blessed by the time spent with the Lord, that he set aside time every couple of months to continue this discipline.
We too can have the same experience as the minister. All we have to do is come before the Lord with a repentant heart, give him praise and thanksgiving and then ask him for direction. It can be direction with family, a career, your spiritual life or any number of things. Then wait in silence patiently and attentively. Read God’s word and meditate on it and he will speak to you. His guidance is usually experienced by a conviction or a prodding in the heart. Be sure to write down what you have heard so you can review it later.
For us to be able to stay on the path God has intended for us, we need to plan times to stop, ask and listen for guidance from the Lord. The world sends us confusing messages day in and day out and we need to check our course frequently. Spending time with the Lord in solitude, talking to him and seeking his guidance is vital for living a life of Godly impact.
Master's Voice concert will be Sunday, Jan. 23 at 5 p.m.
Terri Fite
First Apostolic
The glorious presence of the Lord was felt in our midst as services opened with prayer and songs of worship for Sunday morning, Jan. 2.
"The Church And Our Obligations," was taken from 1 Corinthians 4:2, Ephesians 6:5-9, Malachi 3:8, and Leviticus 19:35-37. We all ought to know how to behave ourselves in business and in the house of the Lord. Parents have the responsibility to train their children to be able to deal with the ever-changing world. We are to put God first, respecting his authority over us, as well as those that he has placed in positions of authority over us.
We are to be just in all measures - an honest day's work for an honest day's pay. We are admonished to be honest with ourselves, with others, and, especially, with God. Nothing will hinder our salvation more than failing to be honest with ourselves. If we lie to ourselves long enough, we will begin to not only believe it, but we will justify ourselves rather than repent. We must instead guard ourselves against our fallen human nature, for it wars with the spiritual nature that we received when we were filled with the Holy Ghost.
We have an obligation to others. When we express our judgment to others, we will be judged by that same judgment. It is better to refrain from judging others than to set ourselves up to be unable to live by that same judgment. We should treat other people's children the way that we want our children to be treated. If we are honest in all respects, on the job, with ourselves and others, and with God, we will not stumble. When we vow to draw closer to God, we must keep that vow, lest we continue to deceive ourselves.
We are to be honest in our offerings, not making excuses because we were foolish in our spending. The Lord requires us to tithe, and he expects us to be honest in our figures. Otherwise, we will be guilty of robbing God.
All types of governments are ordained by God. If we fail to respect those in authority over us in this world, we fail to respect the Lord who set the system in order. Likewise, if we fail to heed the words of our pastor whom God has set in position over us, we fail to heed the Lord. We are to obey them that have the rule over us, for they watch for our souls.
Feel welcome to visit any time – Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. We are located two miles south of Speed's on Welling Road. For information, call 918-457-9498.
Nancy Walker
Carter Baptist
Happy birthday and God bless James Wilson.
May God continue to bless Mat and Janet Lawrence as they celebrate another year of marriage.
Mat Lawrence entitled the message, “A New Year.” At this time we can look back and cherish this past year or learn lessons, look to the New Year before us and commit to remember Christ as we strive to grow in our relationship with him.
“I am the vine, ye are the branches: He that abideth in me, and I in him, the same bringeth forth much fruit: for without me ye can do nothing” (John 15:5).
Regardless of the past year’s failures or successes; this year, ask the Holy Spirit to join you in all you do.
After the ascension of Jesus, his disciples looked to the future knowing they lacked the ability or power.
“And when the day of Pentecost was fully come, they were all with one accord in one place” (Acts 2:1).
“But the Comforter, which is the Holy Ghost, whom the Father will send in my name, he shall teach you all things, and bring all things to your remembrance, whatsoever I have said unto you” (John 14:26).
We cannot be successful with our desire to grow and keep our resolution to grow in Christ without help from the Holy Spirit.
First, find and make time for God by reading his word, prayer, and going to Sunday School. Start where you are and add time to the time you spend with God now.
Second, be regularly active in church, Bible study, prayer meetings and worship.
Thirdly, choose to be faithful and obedient in tithing.
“Bring ye all the tithes into the storehouse, that there may be meat in thine house, and prove me now herewith, saith the Lord of hosts, if I will not open you the windows of heaven, and pour you out a blessing, that there shall not be room enough to receive it” (Malachi 3:10).
Lastly, put any undesirable habit in God’s hands, ask the Holy Spirit to help you, and abide in Christ because we alone are too weak physically to overcome most sin on our own. Those hidden sins break that cycle through the power of God’s spirit. Ask God to create in you a clean heart. Ask God to help you hunger and thirst for him this year.
Spend time with the Lord and you will be blessed.
Come to Carter Baptist Church for the Classic Luncheon Tuesday, Jan. 11 at noon with speaker, Tess Maune, of Channel 6 News.
Pray for renewed passion and power to be a witness for Jesus this year. Pray for our communities, families, schools, children, and for each other.
Marta Vann
Peggs Community Church
Brrr! Welcome to 2022! Our morning service this second of January began in prayer led by Scarlett Shell with 35 in attendance. The devotional was read from Philippians 3:13-21 and the first song, "Heavenly Sunlight."
Patty Cole celebrated her birthday last weekend, and one of our youth, Trenton, celebrates his 17th this week. We have lots of special prayers for getting well for Shirley Hendrickson, Tracy Davis, Shannon Williams, Skeeter Williams, and Jessie Williams.
Prayers for strength and continued faith are sent to Luther, Millie, and Luke Williams, as all those "Williams girls" just mentioned are from their immediate family. We'd also like to extend our prayers and sympathy to the family of Jack and Ruby Johnson, on the recent passing of Ruby. Jack passed some time earlier.
Our annual business conference is next Tuesday, Jan. 11 at 7 p.m. We can't stress enough how important it is you attend and participate in this meeting, especially the elections. The food pantry distribution is Jan. 12 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., weather and mechanical problems permitting. The youth group has an "open gym" evening scheduled for Jan. 21 from 6-9 p.m., also weather permitting.
Brother Rex based his message today on Matthew 8:5-13, the account of a centurion coming to Christ on the road and asking for healing for a servant. Christ said he'd be on the way to the home, to which the centurion declined, stating that he wasn't worthy to have Jesus under his roof, but if only Jesus would speak of healing. He, the centurion, knew it would occur. Jesus' replied, "As thou hast believed, so be it done to thee."
Brother Rex then asked "what do we believe?" There are numerous examples in the scriptures about healings brought about by faith, sometimes accompanied by the laying on of hands, but the healing is immediate. This account in Matthew 8 shows a bit of difference. The healing of the servant hinges greatly on the belief of the man making the request for the servant. Jesus never sees the servant, doesn't lay hands on him, doesn't even go near the house. Just "as thou believe, so be it done..." If that centurion had had the slightest inkling of doubt, that servant would have perished.
Which brings us to another question; do we ever doubt the outcome of our prayers, do we fail to trust completely? If we're honest, the unfortunate answer is yes. How many times have you prayed for someone or something and got up saying to yourself "I sure hope that works?"
Proverbs 23:7 says "for as he thinketh, so is he." Faithful belief or doubt? Our belief in Christ and what is told to us by him should be the faith and belief of a little child, strong and absolute. We get in a hurry to have our prayers answered to our satisfaction and forget all things are done on God's time and in his will, not ours. Something to think on; something to remember.
Kay Cordray
