Rev. Rachel Parrott and the congregation welcomed in the new year 2021 with a parking lot drive-in service Sunday, Jan. 3, at 11 a.m. with beautiful sunshine. With COVID cases increasing each week in Cherokee County, there will be no indoor church services. Communion is given with disposable juice and cracker cups in the parking lot. Last Sunday, Scripture readings were Isaiah 60:1-6, Matthew 2:1-12, and Ephesians 31:1-12. Pastor Rachel's messages are available to see on Facebook by accessing Cookson UMC.
Last Sunday was Epiphany Sunday. This Sunday often focuses on the long journey of the magi, the light of Christ leading and guiding us and-or about God's welcome to the Gentiles and people of all nations to worship and to know Jesus.
Another story is the story of power and the contrast of power. King Herod, with his depraved and fearful power which drives him, versus the contrast of Jesus' power a very different kind of king.
King Herod always hungered for more power. This left him vulnerable in his leadership, relationships and life. Herod sees bad guys everywhere he looks. The power of God is not like that. God's power is not like the power of superheroes, street fighters or avenging angels. The power of God is seeking, finding, second chances, and the spreading of good news like seeds, near and far that changes people from the bottom up. Some people today are wrapped up in the world's story of power. They lose sight of God's kind of power.
The magi stuck to their strange mission. In the star they saw pure grace. Their travel was pure faith. Their worship was a dawn of a new age to see all people come to the mountain of God. The wisdom of the magi may seem foolish to the powerful. They beheld the substance of things hoped for and humbled themselves to worship the gift of God. Jesus was the promise of salvation for the world and the gift of joy that sent the wisemen home by another road.
You learn to live not by the power that the world proclaims, but by the power of love. Nothing is the same. Nothing comes easy. A strange unfamiliar road is now your path. A newly revealed power is your way. God's power is a handful of seeds, a baby and a cross. The story of Epiphany – and all the Christmas story – is the beginning of a long story. It's about how God uses power in Jesus not to overpower us, but to dwell among us and to love through us.
In 2021, may everyone commit anew to living by the power of the God's love revealed to us in Jesus Christ.
Thanks to everyone who gave the gift of life once again in the Cookson Community OBI blood drive Wednesday from 1:30-5 p.m.
Cindy Ballew
First Apostolic
Songs of worship and praise opened services for Sunday morning, Jan. 3, as the sweet presence of the Lord was felt in our midst. "The Christian and True Greatness" was taken from Matthew 23:11; 20:20-28.
The mother of James and John asked Jesus to allow her sons to sit on either side of him in heaven, causing great indignation among the other ten apostles. To try to exalt a loved one above others will cause resentment toward that loved one.
We must not consider a position we hold in living for the Lord as anything that will set us above others. If we take up our cross and follow the Lord there will be divisions, but few, if any, will ever sit on a throne. We are not saved to be served, but to serve; we must deny our natural desires.
Jesus taught a valuable lesson in settling the dispute between the apostles. He asked a question, "Are you able to drink of the cup that I shall drink of?" They responded that they were able. The cup Jesus drank of was a cup of suffering and bloodshed. They did indeed drink of that cup, for James was the first to die by the sword, and John was taken to the Isle of Patmos, separated from friends and family.
We must be very careful about what we ask of the Lord. Jesus was baptized with the baptism of service to others and denial of self. He revealed his dual nature when he told James and John that it was not his place to name who would sit beside him in heaven.
The man, Christ Jesus, stands as the Mediator between God and men, but after the church is caught away, the role of the sonship will be ended. There will be no more use of Jesus' name baptism, for Jesus will have fulfilled his human role. The age of the New Testament church will be delivered up to God and he will deal once again with his chosen people, the children of Israel.
When he told us to take up our cross and follow him, he knew that we would endure persecutions, opposition, and ridicule. But the greatest revelation is not where we are going, but who is leading us. We serve others by helping them to find the Lord and, in giving, we receive.
Faithfulness is far greater in God's eyes than many talents. To be great is to serve humanity. We are to put God first and our desires last. Our eternal reward will be worth it all!
Feel welcome to visit any time: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. The church is two miles south of Speedy's on Welling Road. For information, call 918-458-9498. Visit our website at facwellingok.org and listen to the services on livestream/conference call.
Nancy Walker
Peggs Community Church
Well, here we are, at the beginning of another new year. We made it through 2020 with the grace of God that kept us "keeping on with keeping on." Our services this Jan. 3 began in prayer led by Sister Shirley Hendrickson. The devotional was read from Proverbs 3:1-22, and the first song was "I Want To Be A Worker." We had right at 40 folks present for morning worship.
Celebrating her birthday (late) was Connie Rhodes, and Bobby and Patty Cole celebrate their wedding anniversary. Get well prayers and wishes go out for Sheila Young, Kim and Scott McCullah, and Solly Littledave, as well as all those on the prayer chain. Special prayers are asked for Sammy and Margaret Littlefield; they're having a really rough time dealing with Sammy's illness and this virus thing. Continue to remember Don and Marie Maggard, as well. Needing the prayers, sympathy and love of the church and God are Nolan Smith and family, Deborah Parish and family, and Ahna Hendrickson and family on their recent losses.
Our annual business conference and elections will be held Jan. 12 at 7 p.m. Make plans to attend and participate in the business of the church. The food pantry distribution is Jan. 13 10:30-11:30 a.m.
Brother Mike took the pulpit this morning, and based his message on Scriptures read from Deuteronomy 21:18-23, Psalms 22:16-18, Zechariah 12:10-13 and 13:1, Matthew 27:20-23, 35, and Revelation 5:1-9. These passages were chosen because they illustrate the continuity and simplicity of God's Word, focusing on his abiding love and mercy, and grace made possible by sacrifice of Jesus on the cross; that we might see the gospel, not just read it; hear the gospel, not just listen; and take it into our hearts, souls, and lives to live each and every day. By this, we trust our entire eternities to the Father and Creator to get us through to heaven some day.
Only by seeing, hearing, and living by the Word of God are we able to influence those around us needing that love and peace that is available to them upon their repentance of sin and being born again into the family of God. Let your life be what others see and your speech be what is heard; be the witness and light for the lost. It won't always be easy, but it is always, always worth the effort, for you and that lost one that finds his way home.
Kay Cordray
Tahlequah First Baptist
Have you ever been restless, discontent or unsettled? These words may describe a lot of us these days. We are living in a time when things are so uncertain, and we wait and wait for direction, clarification and what’s next. And most of us don’t like that one little bit. We want the Lord to lead and guide us and to write our story, but we want it all to happen in our time and at our pace. We end up wondering why we feel out of sync with God, but we know why; it is because we try to turn the page and he is not ready for us to.
A mother had a little girl, and at bedtime each night the little girl would choose a story for her to read to her. She would be so excited and would snuggle up beside her mom and look at every picture and listen as the story unfolded…for about two or three pages. But if there were too many words, her daughter would yank the page from her hand before it was time. She was so excited to find out what happened next that she became impatient and stopped listening to how the story progressed and ended. She missed the important details that got her to the next page and then was confused by the pictures and usually decided she would rather make up her own story. The author never intended that though; he wrote the words of the story carefully and with a purpose. Don’t we do that with the Lord?
He has a very special plan for each of us, but in his time, not our time. Here are three suggestions to turn your restless, discontent or unsettled lives around until it is time to turn the page.
We can make all sorts of plans and ask our family and friends for advice, but if we don’t seek God’s direction first, we are just spinning our wheels. He gives us a plan with a purpose and when we seek his purpose we can move forward with determination and a courageous spirit to make plans and move ahead boldly.
Have you ever not been able to sleep because your mind is racing and you feel tense and unable to relax? We long to be peaceful. God gives us peace of mind and heart, something the world cannot give, and he tells us not to be troubled or afraid and to lay all of our fears and troubles at his feet.
Before discontent gets the best of us – and it is so easy to feel this way about our circumstances, our house, our car, our finances, the attitudes of our children, you name it – turn it into thankfulness. There is always something to be thankful for in every circumstance. Seek God’s direction first, seek his peace, praise him and be thankful. He is writing your story. Trust him. He will turn the page at exactly the right time, and we can live lives of peace, purpose and contentment.
“Always be joyful. Never stop praying. Be thankful in all circumstances, for this is God’s will for you who belong to Christ Jesus” (1 Thessalonians 5:16).
Sunday services are: Sunday school, 9:30 a.m.; and worship, 10:45 a.m. Our Wednesday night discipleship classes will begin Jan. 13 at 6 p.m. You may call the church office for a class schedule, 918-456-0668.
Terri Fite
Carter Baptist
Happy 43rd anniversary and God bless Mat and Janet Lawrence.
Pastor Mat Lawrence continued his messages entitled “Lukewarm Christians.” Taken from Luke 14:12: “Then said he also to him that bade him, 'When thou makest a dinner or a supper, call not thy friends, nor thy brethren, neither they kinsmen, nor thy rich neighbors; lest they also bid thee again, and a recompence be made thee.'”
Here is an example of how easy it is to do things and be seen. But it also shows that we at times don’t see past ourselves and those like us. It lists those we are close to and some we might want to impress. We shouldn’t expect anything in return, but these will often times invite you to dine with them. Is this how who we serve?
Verse 3: “But when thou makest a feast call the poor, the maimed, the blind.” In this little verse, Jesus emphasizes who we should look to serve: Those out of our sphere of comfort and fellowship. Jesus asks us not to limit ourselves, but to expand our horizons.
Luke 14:14: "And thou shalt be blessed; for they cannot recompense thee; for thou shalt be recompensed at the resurrection." These are the ones who cannot repay us, but it’s not about that repayment but of giving. Jesus himself tells us we will be repaid in heaven.
It comes along with how much are we willing to do above just giving a few dollars.
Some have been blessed beyond measure, like the rich young ruler in Luke 18. He did all the things we would expect, but wasn’t willing to go any further. Do we look at our savings account or retirement? Maybe we look to our vacation in a far-away exotic place? Not that these are evil, but how much do they occupy our time?
Amos 6:1: “Woe to them that are at ease in Zion, and trust in the mountains of Samaria, which are named chief of the nations, to whom the house of Israel came.”
Attendance is good, for the Bible does say “not to forsake the assembling of ourselves.” It doesn’t mean that’s all you do, but to be in fellowship with one another. We are to encourage one another to good works.
Matthew 25:35-40 tells to feed those who hunger, give a drink to the thirsty, clothe the naked, visit the sick, and in prison. Again, coming to meet needs out of our comfort zone.
How grateful are we for our salvation and the presence of the Lord?
Today, look at our country and pray for the leadership and for every citizen.
Join us on Sunday or Facebook live.
Ron Vann
