Carter Baptist
Happy birthday and God bless Gus Kimble and Shepherd Shores.
May God continue to bless James and Marcie Reed-Davis as they celebrate another year of marriage.
Pastor Mat Lawrence entitled the message “Jesus and his high standards for his disciples.” The standards Jesus set for his disciples and us today are lofty with clearly defined responsibilities. The two Jewish sects who opposed Jesus were the Pharisees, who stuck to the letter of the Mosaic law adding also their own additional standards: and the Seduces who denied the existence of angels, demons, Heaven, Hell, and God’s involvement with mankind. Both groups clearly denied the grace of God and his son, Jesus, who was sent to redeem the world. That’s why John the Baptist called them out when he was baptizing believers in the Jordan – Matthew 3:7. These two groups were united in their quest to destroy Jesus.
Jesus gave some clear instructions for his followers in a world where they will be rejected.
Matthew 16:20-25: “Then charged he his disciples that they should tell no man that he was Jesus the Christ. From that time forth began Jesus to show unto his disciples, how that he must go unto Jerusalem, and suffer many things of the elders and chief priests and scribes, and be killed, and be raised again the third day. Then Peter took him, and began to rebuke him, saying, Be it far from thee, Lord: This shall not be unto thee. But he turned, and said unto Peter, Get thee behind me, Satan: thou art an offence unto me: for thou savourest not the things that be of God, but those that be of men. Then said Jesus unto his disciples, If any man will come after me, let him deny himself, and take up his cross, and follow me. For whosoever will lose his life for my sake shall find it.”
Jesus first told his disciples to say no to self, as the desires of self will pull focus away from God.
Romans 7:18: “For I know that in me (that is, in my flesh,) dwelleth no good thing for to will is present with me; but how to perform that which is good I find not.”
Secondly, take their cross.
Galatians 5:11: “And I, brethren, if I yet preach circumcision, why do I yet suffer persecution? Then is the offence of the cross ceased.”
Thirdly, say yes to Jesus and follow him. .
Romans 1:16: “For I am not ashamed of the gospel of Christ: for it is the power of God unto salvation to everyone that believeth.”
Be praying, willing, and ready for witnessing opportunities that come as you follow Jesus whole heartedly.
Marta Vann
First Apostolic
On Sunday morning, Oct. 9, services opened with prayer and songs of praise as the sweet presence of the Lord was felt in our midst.
"The Tabernacle – A Type of Salvation," was taken from Hebrews 9:21-22, 1-15 and Acts 2:38. The tabernacle in the wilderness had only one gate, only one door into the court. Likewise, there is only one way to enter into the New Testament Church. Jesus is the door to salvation. Any who try to enter another way is the same as a thief and a robber. There is only one Lord, one faith, and one baptism. There is not an alternative.
Everyone who is to enter in, or even see, the kingdom of God, must be born again of the water and of the Spirit., as was preached on the day of Pentecost by the Apostle Peter. When men asked him what they must do after realizing they had crucified the Lord of glory, he said, "Repent and be baptized, everyone of you in the name of Jesus Christ, for the remission of sins and ye shall receive the gift of the Holy Ghost".
The tabernacle is a type of the New Testament salvation, as well as a type of Christ. The tabernacle represents his body; in the table of shewbread, he is our daily bread.
He is the ark, or the word of life, and the law of God. He is the candlestick, or the light of the world; the incense, or sweet-smelling savor. The sacrifice offered by the priests represents his sacrifice on Calvary. As a type of New Testament salvation, the tabernacle housed the law of God, which was the schoolmaster to bring us to Christ. Though the testament or will of Jesus Christ was recorded in the four gospels, it was not a force until the death of the testator, Jesus Christ.
After his death, the plan of salvation was revealed to the world on the day of Pentecost. We are no longer under the Law of Moses, but are filled with the Holy Ghost and adopted into the great family of God.
In the tabernacle, the first thing inside the door was the alter. Without repentance or dying out to sin, we can go no further with God. When we truly die out to the world, we can live for God joyfully as we live a clean, pure life. The laver represents baptism in the name of Jesus. The priest had to cleanse himself before he could offer the sacrifice in the Holy of Holies. Only the high priest could go behind the veil once a year to do this.
Jesus Christ changed all of that for us. The sacrifice of his flesh, or veil, was made to purchase our redemption. When he died, the veil of the temple was rent from top to bottom. His death ushered in a new covenant and we can now come boldly to the throne of grace. Jesus, our high priest, is one who can be touched by the feelings of our infirmities. What a privilege to carry everything to God in prayer.
Revival begins Oct. 23 with Brother Aubrey Yoder. Feel welcome to visit any time: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. We are located two miles south of Speedy's on Welling Road. For information, call 918-457-9498.
Nancy Walker
First Baptist
How do we talk to our kids about Halloween?
It’s a prevalent holiday and most all children want to participate in it. Stores are packed with candy, costumes, and decorations and schools are often saturated with the holiday’s celebration. There are invitations to Halloween parties, scary movies on TV, and soon to be trick-or-treaters lining the streets. Some elements are counter to things of God and can even be classified as demonic or occultism, and many Christians avoid it completely.
Children are exposed to it whether we want them to be or not. Healthy and open conversations with your kids are important. Children can process controversy very well if they are given the chance. It is a great time for parents to teach their children to decipher right from wrong and to teach them how to navigate through the gray areas.
Tell them what your stance is and why. Knowing why you believe the way you do is important. Let them know some of their friends may not celebrate this holiday. If you are pro-Halloween, be prepared to help them know why and be prepared to answer questions they might ask you. If you are anti-Halloween, help them understand the possible dangers and what you believe God has said about the various aspects of Halloween. Let them know that Halloween will be all around them and some of their friends will be celebrating it.
Help them differentiate the good from the bad. If you fall into the gray area of Halloween, one who embraces the fun and excitement of the holiday without taking hold of the darker elements that tend to go along with it. Teaching them to dress up as an animal or their favorite cartoon character is fun and harmless. It is also good to explain your viewpoints on witches, vampires, monsters, or any sort of violent costume.
Teach your children safety. There are increased dangers for children on this holiday, so it is imperative that you only let them trick-or-treat at homes where you know the people well and always inspect the candy. It is very sad but some want to harm or exploit children, and danger lurks during Halloween.
Above all, teach your children to honor God. Whatever your position is on Halloween, we should always honor and glorify the Lord. Our children watch and learn from us. They form their own convictions and beliefs from ours, just like we did as children. Be aware, be safe, and most of all keep your children looking to Jesus. Talk to and educate your children, and never underestimate what they can comprehend and process. Just talking to them and the conversation you have together will bring you closer.
Trunk-N-Treat will be Monday night, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
For Sunday services, classic worship starts at 8:30 a.m. with Sunday school and small groups following at 9:45 a.m. and ending with modern worship at 11 a.m.
Terri Fite
Peggs Community Center
Sunday school, Oct. 9, opened in prayer led by Brother Mike Parish with 42 people in attendance.
The devotional was Psalm 36, and the first song, "No, Not One." There were 55 people present for worship service.
Happy birthday, Chessie. Get well prayers go up for Dave Davis, Elizabeth James, and their family. There was a mention of possible COVID-19, but at this time that was not certain; everybody as just really sick. Our prayers and sympathy are extended to Pam Joice on the loss of several family members in the past couple of weeks or so, and to Brother Phil Buford and his wife and family on the loss of Mrs. Buford's mother.
Reports of a highly successful ice cream social at the community center have been passed on. Apparently it was such a hit, repeats have been requested.
We're still collecting items for the veterans and will be until the end of this month. Names for the angel tree will be out shortly after that.
Brother Rex took his message on Sunday, Oct. 9 from Mark 4:26-29 and spoke of seeds, growing, and harvesting. We are the seeds that have been sown, and as we grow, the fruit we bear depends on the goodness of the seed. As we mature we are called upon to sow even more seeds, and as the seed we came from our harvest depends on the seeds we've sown.
Good seeds – good messages and living – sown yield a good harvest and add to those that have been chosen to continue the process. Bad seeds only cause discontent, troubles, hard feelings, and failure to receive the good news of the gospel.
Our words and deeds show what sort of seed that was sown in our hearts and what we've done with the task we're given. Letting ourselves forget to guard our tongue from time to time can absolutely destroy any good that we've done.
Jesus is the greatest seed ever sown on earth and his growing, teaching, preaching, loving people, and sacrifice opened the field for others to grow and prosper, sowing more fields for the master. One day, maybe very soon, the harvest day will come. Only those with "good fruits" will be kept – all others will be left behind. Be careful what you say and do. People are watching us and processing our actions.
Do you shine or flicker? If you talk the talk, be sure you walk the walk.
Kay Cordray
