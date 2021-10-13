Peggs Community Church
Morning service for Oct. 10 opened in prayer led by Brother Mike Parish. The devotional was the third chapter of Matthew's gospel, and the first song, "Sweet Bye and Bye.” There were 50 in attendance.
Celebrating her birthday this week was Shirley Hendrickson. Get well prayers and wishes go out for Linda Eaton and Letha Cronin, as well as all those spoken of on the prayer chain. Our love, sympathy, and prayers go out to the Parish family on their recent loss. Brother Jack's service will be Saturday Oct. 16 at 2 p.m. at the church.
Food pantry distribution was Wednesday Oct. 13. Peggs Community Center auction and dinner is Saturday, Oct. 16 beginning around 5 p.m.: $10 for adults, $7 for children under 12 and will get you a pulled pork sandwich, lettuce, onion, etc, chips, a dessert, and a drink. Sunday, Oct. 17 is "flip-flop" Sunday, meaning don't sit where you normally do, just for a change. The senior lunch is Oct. 21 from 11 a.m. to noon, and the Lady Samaritans are going to Pawhuska on Oct. 25, leaving the church around 8:30 a.m.
Brother Rex based his message this morning on text read from Hebrews 9:12-22 and Numbers 19:1-7, 9, stressing the importance and requirements of the blood covenants and testaments between God and man.
From the early days of the Hebrew peoples, and some time before, God has required a blood sacrifice to seal a covenant between him and his people, and to “roll back" any sins committed during a specific time-period. Actually, sacrifices were begun to be required once Adam and Eve were expelled from the garden. Just think of the sacrifice made in Noah's day – just eight people and a whole lot of animals survived that one.
Abraham sacrificed at an altar on a regular basis to thank God for all his blessings and protection – Moses instructed the Hebrew people to sacrifice an unblemished lamb and paint the lentil of their doors with its blood so as to survive the coming death angel over Egypt. The last and best sacrifice, the one that covered all sins for all those that will accept it, believe and be born again, was the blood sacrifice Jesus made for us on the cross. He sealed that covenant with God for us, so that no further blood should be shed, only acknowledged, again, accepted, and that our lives be forever changed by that sacrifice.
Hebrews 9:22 says it best:
"And almost all things are by the law purged with blood; and without shedding of blood is no remission.”
The simple meaning here is that you can't have your sins paid for and blotted out of the heavenly books without the blood that was shed for you at Calvary. Not going to happen; there's no other way into heaven.
Kay Cordray
First Baptist
What’s love got to do with it? Most of us know this song title that Tina Turner sang back in 1984. Now switch gears and go back to biblical times and the woman at the well. What did love have to do with it? God’s love changed her life. She had a lot of wrongs in her life, and had a lot of wrongs done to her in her life. She was discriminated against; the Jews hated the Samaritans, she was condescended by men because she was a woman, she was a divorcée five times and she was currently living with a guy who wasn’t interested in marrying her.
She was not what you would consider Samaria’s finest and most certainly not the woman you would put in charge of the ladies’ Bible class. Which makes it pretty hard to believe that Jesus did just that. He not only put her in charge of the class but put her in charge of telling the whole town what he had done in her life. Before the day was over, the whole city knew about Jesus and that he claimed to be God. She told everyone that he told her everything that she ever did and that he loved her anyway.
A little ray of sunshine can lift a spirit, a little rain can give a flower new life, and a little love can change a life.
Sunday services are: Sunday school, 9:30 a.m., worship, 10:45 a.m. Trunk-N-Treat: Sunday, Oct. 31 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Free candy, food and games in a safe family-friendly event.
Terri Fite
Carter Baptist
Happy birthday and God bless Shepherd Shores.
Pastor Mat Lawrence brought a message about receiving God’s word, and how people receive it.
“The same day went Jesus out of the house, and sat by the sea side.
“And great multitudes were gathered unto him, so that he went into a ship, and sat and the whole multitude stood on the shore.
“And he spake many things unto them in parables, saying, Behold, a sower went forth to sow:
“And when he sowed, some seeds fell by the way side, and the fowls came and devoured them up.
“Some fell upon stony places, where they had not much earth: and forthwith they sprung up, because they had no deepness of earth:
“And when the sun was up they were scorched; and because they had no root, they withered away.
“And some fell among thorns, and the thorns sprung up, and choked them:
“But other fell into good ground, and brought forth fruit, some an hundredfold, some sixtyfold, some thirtyfold.
“Who hath ears to hear, let him hear” (Matthew 13:1-9).
Most know about planting seeds, the soil has to be prepared. Jesus talks about sowing. The problem is not the seed, it’s the soil.
First, some refuse to let God’s word enter into their lives. The message of salvation, repentance, and forgiveness is meant to break hearts.
“And after certain days, when Felix came with his wife Drusilla, which was a Jewess, he sent for Paul, and heard him concerning the faith in Christ.
“And as he reasoned of righteousness, temperance, and judgment to come, Felix trembled, and answered, Go thy way for this time; when I have a convenient season, I will call for thee” (Acts 24:24-25).
Felix trembled and shut his ears. The glory of heaven and the warnings of hell are often not enough.
“But the natural man recieveth not the things of the Spirit of God: for they are foolishness unto him: neither can he know them, because they are spiritually discerned” (1 Corinthians 2:17)
Secondly, some receive God’s word temporarily – this is often an emotional response. Temporary followers can be cold, hard, or quit only to go back to what they came from.
Thirdly, some receive God’s word among conflicting interests; the thorns that choke out the truth because of the cares of life. We can get encumbered, saturated with possessions, grandchildren, jobs, and other distractions that demand our attention. (Mathew 6:19)
Lastly, there are those that receive God’s word in their hearts, they keep it, continue growing, and are productive.
How do you receive God’s word? Pray continually to be equipped with needed perseverance and don’t give up, the grace of God can change any heart.
Marta Vann
Church of Jesus Christ of LDS
"When ye are in the service of your fellow beings, ye are only in the service of your God." (Mosiah 2:17)
Service is motivated by love for God and love for his children. Service is an act of compassion that includes turning outwards to care for the needs of God's children.
A young rich ruler in the book of Mark was commanded by Jesus to dedicate his life to the service of God's children (Mark 10:17-22). Jesus said, "go thy way, sell whatsoever thou hast, and give to the poor." This invitation, although initially targeted towards this young rich ruler, is applicable to all who read this account. God encourages his children to care for the needs of the poor. God encourages service.
Service blesses individuals and families. Service can often meet the needs of God's children and helps improve their quality of life. The blessings that arise from service vary widely. These blessings can be either spiritual, or temporal, or both. These blessings can result in the lives of those for whom service is performed or even those who provide service for God's children.
Again, service is an act of compassion, motivated by love for God, that includes turning outwards to care for the needs of God's children. Both the recipient of service and provider of service receive blessings as a result. One of many ways for God's children to show their love for him, is to provide meaningful service for others.
Elder Chandler Murphy
First Apostolic
Prayer and songs of praise and worship opened services for Sunday morning, Oct. 10. "A Christian Is A Person of Faith," was taken from Hebrews 11:6 and Acts.
Faith is a vital part of a Christian's walk with God – it holds us and keeps us strong when all hope is gone. Hope is different from faith, for hope can disappear while faith will remain.
When Paul encountered a violent storm while on a ship to Rome, all hope of survival was gone. The tempest blocked the sun and moon for several days. Paul, after fasting and prayer, knew by faith that all on board would be saved. Faith caused Paul to hold on to God. When all hope is gone, faith rises up.
In this hour, it seems that problems have no answers, trials have no respite, but God makes a way where there seems to be no way when our faith is in him. Jude told the church to hold to the old paths, to what had been taught them and to have faith in God. It takes faith to hold on and to believe what we have been taught, especially when others fail to live what they have been taught, seemingly unconcerned with the consequences.
Faith produces works, but we are to add to our faith that we may grow in the Lord. We must add virtue, which is pureness and boldness, to our faith if we are to draw closer to the Lord. We are to have knowledge that we can avoid eternal mistakes and that we do not ask amiss in our prayers, which can cause us to fail. While we look toward eternity, we must remember where God has brought us from – to look back and see the victories of the past and know that the Lord can take us through anything we face today.
No matter how dark it gets, the entrance to heaven is still there for us, for God's kingdom is everlasting. Temperance, or self-control, is needed to help us be where God wants us to be. Patience shows us that God's time and his ways are not our ways. We need to exhibit godliness and brotherly kindness – especially to those of the household of faith. Charity is to be added to our faith that we can be fruitful in the knowledge of our Lord Jesus Christ. Let us continue to add to our faith daily that our walk with God strengthens us and keeps us.
Feel welcome to visit any time - Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. We are located two miles south of Speedy's on Welling Road. For information, call 918-457-9498.
Nancy Walker
