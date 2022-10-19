Cookson United Methodist
The Cookson community enjoyed once again an awesome progressive dinner with the three neighboring churches in Cookson Friday, Oct. 14 with beautiful weather and the children of God from three denominations.
Upcoming calendar events will include Gore UMC hosting the Cherokee Nation Youth Choir for a special service, Sunday, Oct. 23 at 6 p.m. On October 29, from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. the Cookson United Women of Faith will host their annual bazaar and taking pre-sale orders for home made cranberry relish from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. There will also be the drawing for a beautiful quilt that was made and donated by the Stichin' Bees. Also that evening will be a community fish fry dinner, which everyone is invited too. A love offering is appreciated. There will be fish, homemade hushpuppies, coleslaw, and dessert.
In November, the Oklahoma Community Blood Drive will be held Nov. 3 from 1:30- 5 p.m. in the fellowship hall. The general election will be held in the fellowship hall Tuesday, Nov. 8, 7 a.m.-7 p.m. For information on other events or questions, call the church at 918-457-5717.
Pastor Velma Carriaga finished her mini-sermon series on Adam Hamilton's book titled "Half Truths." The past four weeks the sermon titles included "God Helps Those Who Help Themselves," "God Won't Give You More Than You Can Handle," "God Says 'I believe it, that settles it,'" and last week "Love the Sinner, Hate the Sin." Her slide showed the word "love" with all the other words lined out, so just love. This phrase was not written by Jesus.
Sin can apply to any thought, word or action that is contrary to God's will. It can also apply to failure to act or to do something that you should do. No one lives a perfect life. Pastor Velma continued with readings from Romans 8:23, Matthew 5:21-28, the Sermon on the Mount, and by reading man's seven deadly sins. The Catholic Church considers pride the most dangerous one. Show kindness, do good, seek to bless, and encourage your neighbors. This covers loving everyone. Pastor Velma related the parable of the pharisee and the tax collector. Pastor Velma's hope is to be a Christian without being a jerk. Romans 12:9 states love should be shown without pretending. Hate evil and hold on to what is good. Let your love be genuine.
There is sin in this world, but according to Proverbs 31:8 speak out on behalf of the voiceless and for the rights of all who are vulnerable. Invite God to transform you, heal you and forgive you. You may not clearly see how God sees nor fully understand how God understands, but you can clearly see it is God's will that you love. Love one another and strive to lay aside your own sin, whole showing humility and grace toward others. Serve the Lord with gladness. Be at peace and bring the good news of God's love and peace to all whom you meet.
Cindy Ballew
First Apostolic
The sweet presence of the Lord was felt in our midst as services opened with prayer and songs of praise for Sunday, Oct. 12.
"A Chosen Leader," was taken from Acts 7:23, Exodus 2:1-6, and Hebrews 23-29. The word of God tells us that the steps of a good man are ordered by the Lord. This held true with Moses, as well as men and women who do his will today. The Lord will lead each of us as he did Moses on the path he chooses of us to walk – through good times as well as bad times, trials as well as victories. No matter what he leads us through, his hand is upon us.
Too many times people choose the path they want to walk and then try to lean on the Lord while trying to mold him to their paths. If we let the Lord do the choosing, we will come out victorious on the other side.
Prior to the birth of Moses, a new king rose up in Egypt who did not know Joseph. He saw the Hebrews growing so great in number that he feared they would soon take over. He issued a decree to the mid-wives to slay all of the male babies born to the Hebrew women. That failing, he decreed that all males 2 years old and under were to be killed.
It was during this time that Moses was born. His mother built an ark and hid him in it in the Nile River. God caused Pharaoh's's daughter to go to the river to bathe, where her maiden found the ark and brought it to Pharaoh's's daughter. When she opened it, Moses wept causing her to show sympathy toward him. God was not through ruling in his affairs, for Miriam, Moses' sister who had hidden to watch the ark, offered to find a nurse for him. She brought his own mother to be his nurse in the same palace as Pharaoh.
Moses, living there, learned the ways of the Egyptians for 40 years. After fleeing because he had killed an Egyptian, he lived on the backside of the desert for another 40 years. By these contrasting years in his life, Moses learned in Pharaoh's palace how great man is, and in the desert how small man is and how great God is. It was on Mount. Sinai that Moses saw the burning bush and God spoke to him. He was to tell the people that, "I Am that I Am," sent him to lead them out of bondage. In all God told Moses to do, he never questioned why – he simply obeyed. In God's perfect timing, the Israelites left Egypt with all the wealth of their neighbors – hundreds of years of wages in God's eyes. Moses, being a humble man, was a leader who was easy to follow because he cared for the people.
Let our love and concern for souls be as Moses' was as we strive to share the gospel to others, so they might find salvation and live a live of service to the Lord.
Revival will begin Oct. 23 with Brother Aubrey Yoder. Feel welcome to visit any time: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. We are located two miles south of Speedy's on Welling Road. For information, call 918-457-9498.
Nancy Walker
First Baptist
On one hot summer’s day, a mom was waiting on a friend of hers that she had made a playdate with.
As 30 minutes turned into an hour, she could feel herself becoming more and more aggravated. About every 20 minutes the other mother would text and say she was on her way. She waited and waited, and finally an hour and a half later her friend showed up with no real explanation of why she was late. Wearing a big smile on her face, she was ready for her children to play with her friend’s children. By that time though, the other children were hot, tired, whiny, and ready to go home. They only played for 10 minutes after that and then headed home.
The only thing the mom could think of was what a waste of time that had been. Think of all the things she could have been doing, while she was waiting for her friend to arrive.
She wasn’t the first person to waste her time. When she really thought about it, even she herself was guilty of it. Year after year, and time after time, she had allowed herself to stay in situations the Lord was trying to remove from her life. She let herself stay in relationships that were more harmful than good. She wasted time on meaningless distractions that kept her from being focused on God’s will.
Have you ever wasted your own time? Tomorrow is not promised to us and scripture reminds us how important each day is. Choosing wisely how we spend our time brings wisdom. We should hold our time dearly, knowing that it can never be gained back once lost. The key to numbering our days is seeking the Lord’s will daily. The Lord’s plan is always better than our own.
The Lord had a plan for all of us, even before we were born. He has planned each of our moments and days. He never intended for us to walk haphazardly through life or be in damaging environments. He is very intentional about the plans for our lives.
We must make a choice not to be involved in toxic relationships that take up way too much of our time, or unhealthy situations we may find ourselves in. We must turn away from petty arguments and every other kind of distraction. When we can do this, we can live without regret and live courageously for God and what he calls us to do. As long as we are living, the Lord wants to move in our lives. If we make a choice to do his will, we will save ourselves days and even years of frustration and waiting.
Trunk-N-Treat will be Monday night, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
For Sunday services, classic worship starts at 8:30 a.m. with Sunday school and small groups following at 9:45 a.m. and ending with modern worship at 11 a.m.
Terri Fite
Peggs Community Church
Well, here we are, mid-October already.
Our services Sunday, Oct. 16 opened in prayer led by Brother Brian Bielli with 38 people present. The devotional was read from Matthew 22:1-14, and the first song was "He Set Me Free". We had 52 people in attendance for morning worship service. No one owned up to birthdays or anniversaries this week.
Get well prayers and wishes go out for Raylene Bielli, "Kenny," and "Josh." Our love and sympathy go out to Todd Begley, the Maggard family, Terrel Barnoskie, and the family of Kenny Harvey on their recent losses.
The senior lunch is Thursday, Oct. 20 from 11 a.m.-noon. Cowboy's market is holding their second annual fall festival Saturday, Oct. 29 with several activities and booths planned. Proceeds this year will be donated to the Peggs Community Center. Our youth group will also be having their fall festival the evening and night of Oct. 29. Costumes, games, food, etc. and other goodies will be included. The doors will lock at 9 p.m., all those not belonging to our church will need to leave, and "our" kids will be staying in all night, so they won't be late for Sunday school on Oct. 30.
Brother Mike had the pulpit Sunday, Oct. 16 because Brother Rex is out of town. Brother Mike took his message from Isaiah 53:1-6, Isaiah 16, Isaiah 52:9-10, and Psalms 30:5, and 9-11. The focus of the message was primarily on how to "teach" the Bible, and who actually does the teaching.
We've all been made aware – or at least we should have been – that Christ is depicted throughout the entire Bible, from Genesis throughout Revelation. He is referred to by many titles and descriptions, but to the discerning eye they're plainly written. The best way to understand the Bible is to know the beginning; to know the beginning, you need to know the true author. In order to understand the end, you must know the beginning, the history, prophecies, and the psalms.
It is impossible for man to teach this book by himself. He must be led by the Holy Spirit and guided by what is revealed through study and prayer. We should not teach the rules and laws of man for the commandments of God. If we try, we would be teaching the wrong way and the wrong thing.
We cannot share the words and teachings of salvation without knowing the Christ who paid the price for us, so we may attain that salvation. This may appear a bit confusing, but in reality it isn't. To those who don't know God or Jesus, the Bible is just a story book, containing some historical facts.
To the rest of us, that book is life – and life eternal.
Kay Cordray
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.