Church of Jesus Christ of LDS
Faith in the Lord Jesus Christ brings so much joy into one's life! Those who have this testimony of the Redeemer "might with surety hope for a better world, yea, even a place at the right hand of God" (Ether 12:4).
Unfortunately, there are many in today's world who do not have this hope because they do not know where to find it.
Jesus commanded his followers to "let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works, and glorify your Father which is in heaven" (Matthew 5:16).
This means to share the gospel light with others by being an example of righteousness. As many people in today's society turn away from God, it will be the responsibility of the true believers to point them back to God.
The most effective way to share the gospel light comes from the way one lives their life. There is so much joy and peace in keeping the commandments and following God's will. As others see the blessings of living gospel teachings, they will become interested in finding that joy for themselves. The world will never offer the eternal blessings that Christ can bring into one's life. Being a true believer in the Savior, you can be the guide whereby others can experience those blessings.
Elder Preston Davis
First Apostolic
The sweet Presence of the Lord was felt in our midst as services opened with prayer and songs of praise on Sunday morning, Oct. 17. "Deliverance From Sin," was taken from Romans 6:1-11, 23.
The word of God is so written that a person must search the scriptures, rightly dividing the word of truth, as they seek salvation for their souls. Paul wrote to the Romans to correct them in their erroneous thinking – that because of the grace of God they were free to sin. Paul admonished them, telling them that God forbids willful sin that grace may abound.
Rather than assuming that everything is alright with each of us, because of God's grace, every one of us, saint and sinner alike, must be honest with ourselves in looking over our lives. All of our ways that are displeasing to the Lord should be repented of and turned away from. Too many times a rebellious spirit, or nature, will keep a person from repenting. Even though a person has repented, been baptized in Jesus' name for the remission, and been filled with the Holy Ghost, he must continuously deal with the rebellion of his carnal nature.
Too many times people attempt to justify themselves rather than repenting. Paul said that at times we do wrong and we are aware of it – yet we fail to acknowledge that we were in error and sin dwells in us. Paul said, "In me dwells no good thing. The evil I do not want to do, I do" In every one of us, the law of our members warns with our spiritual nature.
When we yield to the law of nature, we serve sin. Every saint still has the old human nature to overcome. We walked, in times past, according to the world, and the prince of the power of the air – by nature the children of wrath – sinners.
Those who are born again of the water and of the Spirit, who are continually walking with the Lord, are no longer subject to the power of sin. But those who once knew God, but glorified him not as God, have become vain in their imaginations and their foolish hearts are darkened.
We must not allow ourselves to become unthankful, lest we, too, become separated from a merciful God and face eternity without him. Instead, we can, like Paul, walk in the spirit and not after the flesh – overcoming our carnal nature to serve the Lord with our whole hearts.
Feel welcome to visit any time – Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. We are located two miles south of Speedy's on Welling Road. For information, call 918-457-9498.
Nancy Walker
Peggs Community Church
Morning service on Oct. 17 began in prayer led by Brother Brian Bielli, with 52 in attendance. The devotional was the 23rd Psalm, and the first song, "Victory In Jesus.”
The benefit dinner and auction for Peggs Community Center was a success in that after expenses, over $5,000 was cleared for the future use of the center. Many thanks to all those that attended, ate, and bought merchandise. The senior luncheon will be this Thursday, Oct. 21 from 11 a.m. to noon. The first annual Fall Festival will be held at Cowboy's – just north of the church on 82 – on Saturday, Oct. 23. It will begin with a pancake breakfast, continuing with games, bounce houses, live music, and a pie contest, with judging beginning at 1 p.m. The winner will be entitled to a trophy and bragging rights until next fall, when the trophy will need to be turned in, unless of course, it's won by the same pie baker. Proceeds will be donated to the Peggs Fire Department to help with operating costs. And, not forgetting our kids, there will be a Fall Harvest party on Oct. 30 in the activity building. Food, candy, costume judging, games and just good fellowship are the plans for the evening. It should begin around 6 p.m.
Brother Rex based his message on passages from Proverbs 6:16-19 and 2 Thessalonians 2:1-12. – things that God hates and the consequences of going against his wishes. Paul writes in his second letter to the church of Thessalonica of the coming of the lord and the gathering of the church.
He exhorts the church "to not be soon shaken in mind, or be troubled, neither by spirit nor by word, nor by letter, as that day of Christ is at hand. Let no man deceive you by any means: for that day shall not come, except there come a falling away first, and that man of sin be reviled, the son of perdition" (2 Thessalonians 2:2-3).
For anyone that is consistent in reading and studying their Bible, hearing the word preached, and seeing the nations of the world trying to tear apart their own peoples and governments, it should be quite easy to see that the "falling away" is at hand. Save for the occasion referred to as the "rapture," prophecy has been fulfilled concerning Jesus and his returning. We might be able to hold back the coming storm for a while if we, as a church and as a people, turn our attention, our lives, and our deeds back to God.
Read Proverbs 6:16-19; keep it in your heart. See if these words don’t describe people today; and just how different we are from just 75 years ago.
Kay Cordray
Carter Baptist
May God continue to bless Wayne and June Shores as they celebrate another year of marriage.
Pastor Mat Lawrence titled the message, “God’s power and how he demonstrates his power.”
“Now unto him that is able to do exceeding abundantly above all that we ask or think, according to the power that worketh in us.
“Unto him be glory in the church of Christ Jesus throughout all ages, world without end. Amen” (Ephesians 3:20-21).
After an earthquake, a lady was excited, people did not understand until she told them, “My God is able to shake the earth!”
God can exceed all we can think or imagine. This power is in us.
God gives us power we need for daily living. Realizing Paul was in prison chained to guards when he wrote this letter to encourage other believers.
“And what is the exceeding greatness of his power to us who believe, according to the working of his mighty power, Which he wrought in Christ, when he raised him from the dead, and set him at his own right hand in heavenly places” (Ephesians 1:19-20).
God has unlimited power for us.
“And to know the love of Christ, which passeth knowledge, that we might be filled with all the fullness of God” (Ephesians 3:19).
We have all of God; father, son, and Holy Spirit.
God gives us his unlimited provision. Remember how thousands were fed with only five loaves and two fish.
“And they did all eat, and were filled: and they took up of the fragments that remained twelve baskets full” (Mathew 14:20).
God gives us power for daily witnessing. Paul wrote letters to strengthen the churches. Many areas experience a lack of rain; Christians also have draughts of God’s refreshing word and power by choice. Are you able to maintain a heart of compassion without God’s power and love?
God gives us power to continually praise him, for we know, unto him be glory forever.
The Bible abounds with scriptures praising God’s powerful presence. His power is infinitely more encompassing than we can comprehend.
Billy Graham said, “If I did not give God praise for what he does, my lips would turn to clay.”
Is God’s power getting used in your life?
There are times we wonder, or ask, how could something like this happen?
We don’t have to understand why, because we know that “all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose” (Romans 8:28).
We can always choose to praise God for everything. Try praising God for all that he has done and is doing in your life.
Pray fervently for each other.
Marta Vann
Come and Dine Church
We are looking for a Godly person to play our Steinway baby grand in our church.
We had a great service. Brother Rick Walker started with prayer requests, then we sang Come and Dine, followed by three specials: Jeffery and Dierk Walker sang, Troy Lee sang, and Perry, Karen, Jeffery, and Dierk sang. And then Brother Scott Ruff gave a great Sermon Service that started at 10 a.m.
Karen Walker
Tahlequah First Baptist
A mom reflected on a time when she was a little girl. One of her favorite things to do in the summer was to twirl in the green grass. She would stretch out her arms as far as she could and spin around until she was silly dizzy. Then she would fall to the ground laughing. It was so fun and invigorating and made her feel good.
When she became an adult though, she couldn’t handle spinning round and round in circles. It now made her nauseated and her body seemed to reject any twisty, twirling endeavor. She realized that her girly spinning was not to be anymore.
One time, she, and her family went to an amusement park. In an effort to be a “super cool mom,” she decided to ride a ride that spun in circles. Her husband always rode these kinds of rides with the kids so she excitedly climbed aboard the ride and thought that if her hero-husband could do it, so could she. Bad idea. She got so sick, the park employee running the ride had to stop and let her off. Totally embarrassed, she walked down the ramp and felt she’d made a fool of herself. She felt yucky and off balance. Instead of becoming a “super cool mom”, she became a super sick mom. Her poor family had to deal with the consequences of her not-so-good decision to get on a twirling ride the rest of the day.
Similar to that day at the amusement park, she found herself constantly thrown off balance by the whirl of life’s clutter. She thought to herself, I clutter my own life. I am my own biggest obstacle to living an uncluttered life. She knew she should depend totally on God but didn’t always. Sifting through all that is thrown at us every day is hard. It is hard to navigate this dizzying world. There are so many things that try to grab our attention, from busy schedules to emotions to relationships to finances, doubts, stress, technology, addictions…the list goes on.
The way to de-clutter your life is to turn to the Bible and to follow God’s direction and his ways. Jesus walked this same earth that we walk and is no stranger to clutter. He dealt with the same problems that we deal with, loved and helped many others long before us, and knows our clutter and complicated stuff and he invites us to come to him just the same.
Sunday services are as follows: Sunday school, 9:30 a.m., worship, 10:45 a.m., and Trunk-Or-Treat: 5:30-7 p.m.
Terri Fite
