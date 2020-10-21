First Apostolic
Songs of worship followed prayer as services opened for Sunday morning, Oct. 18, as the presence of the Lord was felt in our midst. "Living Epistles" was taken from 1 Thessalonians 4:1-12 and Acts 2:38. We who have been born again of the water and of the Spirit are living epistles to this dark world. The signs of the times in today's world are pointing to the soon return of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. All who would desire to serve him must be aware that time is of the essence. The Lord seeks those who will worship him in Spirit and in truth.
The word of God teaches us the things we need in order for us to grow in the Lord and to be a light to others. Charity suffers long, is kind, has not envy, vaunteth no itself, is not puffed up; charity never fails. If we have not charity, or love, for others, then all else we do is to no avail. There are times when nothing will help in a situation but charity, even of all the gifts of the Spirit. The gifts of prophecy, of healing, and of faith, operate in the church body, which is where it needs to be in serving the Lord.
We are the light of the world, epistles read of all men; we are watched closely to see how we react to problems and trials, and how we behave on the job and in school. The greatest honor and privilege anyone could have is to be an epistle for the Lord. When God has made us to be used in his vineyard as a light to the world, we should never cease to thank and praise him. As we serve the Lord, we must be sure that our word can be depended on. As we begin to walk with the Lord, we need to learn those things that will make us strong soldiers in the Lord's army: faithfulness, prayer, godliness, holiness, punctuality. Wisdom is gained on the battlefield.
We need to be dependable, industrious, not slothful in business, honest. With the Holy Ghost in our lives, which is promised to us after we repent and are baptized in Jesus' name for the remission of sins, we can live up to what the Lord expects of us. Let us strive to please the Lord in all we do as we await his soon return.
We are currently in revival with Brother Zach Brown. Feel welcome to visit any time. Services are Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.; and Monday-Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. The church is two miles south of Speedy's on Welling Road. For information, call 918-457-9498. Also, visit our website at facwellingok.org and listen to the services on livestream.
Nancy Walker
Peggs Community Church
Morning services for Oct. 18 were opened in prayer led by Brother Doug Maag. The devotional was Hebrews 13:1-12, and our first song was "I Just Steal Away and Pray."
Happy birthday to Sarah Shelley, and get well prayers and wishes go out for Coolidge Manes, as well as all those on the prayer chain calls we get throughout the week.
There is a list of items needed by veterans at the back of the sanctuary, of which will be distributed through the VA hospital and the nursing homes for vets. The only thing listed that does not need to be purchased is puzzle books; we have a huge amount of them stored from other events. Gifts for vets will need to be turned in at the church by Nov. 8. Following that, the "tree" for the seniors at Grace Living Center (formerly the Davis Living Center) will be available. As in the past, each participant sends us a list of what they'd like or need, we provide the gift, and they get to have Christmas. This year it's particularly important to participate in the giving, as most hospitals and senior living centers have not been allowing visitors due to this pandemic we're going through. More information on this as it made available.
Brother Rex took his message this morning from Luke 18:1-8. These few passages describe a parable Jesus told to illustrate the importance of continual prayer and the faith those prayers will be answered. One thing needs to be remembered: God always answers prayer, just not always the way you want. But, he always answers with the correct solution to whatever true need you have asked about. First of all, we must always pray to him, asking his will be done concerning the request. For example, God will have you continue in a struggle to give you strength and knowledge that he is always going to bring you through. Other times, the obstacle may be completely removed from your path.
If you're somewhat unsure of the definition of faith, read Hebrews 11:1 and reason it out in your own mind. To me, personally, my faith can be best described as an unwavering, unqualified, and total trust in my God and savior. He has never gone back on his word, nor shall he ever. Now, for the question of the day, see verse 8 of Luke 18, the question Jesus asked. "Nevertheless when the Son of man cometh, shall he find faith on the earth?" Something to ponder, to be sure, for Christ is coming again to take his church home, and it's feeling more and more like that time will be soon. Don't let yourself miss it; give in, be born again, put your faith totally in the Father.
Kay Cordray
Tahlequah First Baptist
Fall is a gorgeous time of year. It is awe inspiring as summer's green leaves die and give one final burst of vibrant color to the landscape around us. The air is still warm and pleasant, but grows cooler as the season progresses. The sky turns a beautiful blue hue and the sun sets a little lower in the sky, shining its golden rays and casting long shadows. There is a crispness in the air and there is a rustling underneath your feet as you walk through the fallen leaves. It's a fun, playful time that fills our senses before the cold, harshness of winter sets in.
Winter only lasts a little while though, and in a few months the earth awakens again with a new burst of color and life and winter fades away. Spring, summer and fall return again.
Ecclesiastes 3:1-8 reminds us that God designed life to run in cycles or seasons: "There is a time for everything, and a season for every activity under the heavens: a time to be born and a time to die, a time to plant and a time to uproot, a time to kill and a time to heal, a time to tear down and a time to build, a time to weep and a time to laugh, a time to mourn and a time to dance, a time to scatter stones and a time to gather them, a time to embrace and a time to refrain from embracing, a time to search and a time to give up, a time to keep and a time to throw away, a time to tear and a time to mend, a time to be silent and a time to speak, a time to love and a time to hate, a time for war and a time for peace."
Most of us would like to live in summer all of the time, because we can get outdoors more often and enjoy longer days and life just seems a little more laid back. Let's face it, winter can be a little depressing at times, gray skies, leafless trees, inclement weather and having to stay indoors more often. But if we think in terms of life as a series of seasons, it can give us good perspective. We can have a happy, great week one week, but that doesn't mean every week is going to be great. The following week might not be so happy and good. We can't expect every week to be the same as the last and when we accept that, there is less of a burden and expectation that every week will be perfect. Just like some seasons in our life, some are better than others.
There is a natural rhythm to our lives, there is a time to every purpose under heaven, and that truth frees us from the notion that everything is going to be perfect all of the time. It gives us hope for the future in all of our trials and struggles. The day will come when there will be no more tears and no more winter, until that day, let us appreciate the seasons of life that God has given us and live them to the very best of our ability and thank God for them.
Sunday school begins at 9:30 a.m., and worship follows at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday Bible study begins at 6 p.m.
Terri Fite
Cookson United Methodist
Rev. Rachel Parrott and the congregation invite all to come to the corner of Highway 82 south and Cookson Bend Road.
Drive-in parking lot worship continues at 8:30 a.m., as long as the weather permits. Inside service, with social distancing and masks required is at 10 a.m. The members are planning a trunk-or-treat event Oct. 31 from 5-6 p.m.. Masks will be required. Social distance parking will be observed, and only the trunk owners will be touching the wrapped candy with sanitizing protocols in place. There will be volunteers to direct the children and parents to go in one direction.
The national election for voters in Precinct 09 will be held in the fellowship hall. Voters, obey the signs and enter/exit doors to help keep everyone safe.
On Nov. 10, 1:30-5 p.m., the Oklahoma Blood Institute will be hosting the Cookson Community Blood Drive. Make an online appointment at obi.org or call 877-340-8777. Thank you for caring about others.
Scripture readings from last Sunday's sermon included Psalm 96:1-13, 1 Thessalonians 1:1-7, and Exodus 33: 12-23. These sScriptures speak of God's presence, abiding and constant presence. You are known.
In the goodness of God, the God who knows us by name you can press on. You can press on with the community of faith, press on as the body of Christ who seeks to transform the world by making disciples of Christ. So, everyone, press on.
Cindy Ballew
Carter Baptist
May God continue to bless Byrd and Whitney Wolf and Wayne and June Shores as both couples celebrated another year of marriage.
Pastor Matt Lawrence entitled the Sunday message "Assurance when we are tempted."
1 Corinthians 10:6-13: "Now these things were our examples, to the intent we should not lust after evil things, as they also lusted. Neither be ye idolaters, as were some of them; as it is written, The people sat down to eat and drink, and rose up to play. Neither let us commit fornication, as some of them committed, and fell in one day three and twenty thousand. Neither let us tempt Christ, as some of them also tempted, and were destroyed of serpents. Neither murmur ye, as some of them also murmured, and were destroyed of the destroyer. Now all these things happened unto them for ensamples: and they are written for our admonition, upon whom the ends of the world are come. Wherefore let him that thinketh he standeth take heed lest he fall. Thee hath no temptation taken you but such as is common to men: but God is faithful, Who will not suffer you to be tempted above that ye are able; but will with the temptation also make a way to escape, that ye may be able to bear it."
In both of Paul's letters to the Corinthians, he dealt with temptation. Temptation is universal whether rich, poor, uneducated, educated, saved or lost.
Two truths about temptation are, first, everyone faces temptation, and second, temptations can be conquered.
Everyone faces the trial or temptation of getting tired. The Israelites got tired of the dessert, the manna, quail and the waiting for the older generation to die off so the new generation could enter the Promised Land.
People face the temptation to place other things, people or activities in front of God. People face the temptation to lower their standard of conduct (Numbers 25). There is the temptation of moral looseness of which no one is exempt; look at Samson and David. Then there is murmuring, or complaining (Numbers 21). Complaining is not a life saver it's a life shortener.
What is your most recent complaint?
Next, God is faithful in our temptations. God also limits our temptation. Look how God limited Satan's power in Job's life. God ofers victory over our temptations by retreating (James 4;7, Genesis 39:12), and relying on God (Hebrews 2:18, Nahum 1:7).
God wants to and promises to give us golden victory over any temptation.
Pray for opportunities to share the gospel with those around you. Pray for those who are grieving, hurting, lonely or drifting away. Pray for our nation and children. Pray fervently for each other.
Marta Vann
CCF
Welcome to Community Christian Fellowship, a nondenominational, Bible-preaching and teaching Church of God. The church is on State Highway 82 South at Keys.
Prayer services are available, and as always, come as you are. The Lord will be glad to see you and we will too.
Regular services include: Sunday school, 10 a.m.; worship service, 11 a.m.; and Sunday and Wednesday praise and worship services, 6 p.m.
If you need information or would like to contact the church, send your emails to Msjennyhsb@yahoo.com. All letters will be answered.
For those asking about our church news, it has now been moved to Thursday paper now.
"I press toward the mark for the prize of the high calling of God in Christ Jesus" (Philippians 3:14).
Wandering eyes, in order to win the race, a runner has to keep his eyes on the finish line. In order to hit the bull's eye, the marksman has to keep his eyes on the target. In order to stay out of the ditch while driving, you have to keep your eyes on the road. In order to cut a straight board, a carpenter has to keep his eyes on the mark he has measured. In order to catch a fish you have to keep your eyes on the line and cork. It's the same in our walk with the Lord, in order to attain the prize, we have to keep our eyes on the prize. Our prize is the Lord himself.
I caution you today to keep your eyes on him. It is so easy to be distracted and look in another direction. There are so many things that get our attention. There are so many things that scream at us, "Look over here!" This life is full of cares that distract from that which is truly important. The temporary things demand our attention, trying to cause us to stop looking at the eternal things.
We tend to go in the direction that we are looking, naturally and spiritually. So take note of where you are looking. Are you keeping your eyes on Jesus? Or are they wandering in other directions? Are they wandering off of the prize that is set before you? If so, turn your attention back upon the Lord, refocus your view and reposition your eyes.You can't reach your goal if you aren't looking at it.
Have a great day. Keep your eyes upon the Lord; don't let them wander.
Jenny Dameron
