Cookson United Methodist
Pastor Velma Carriaga and the congregation invite you, your family, friends, and neighbors to enjoy the Lake Tenkiller Community Fish Fry with homemade hushpuppies, coleslaw, dessert, and more. A love offering is appreciated.
The fish fry will be served Saturday, October 29, 5-7pm. The ladies of the church are also hosting their annual bazaar from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. There is also a drawing at 6:45 p.m. for a beautiful Wilderness Wanderers Quilt donated and sewed by the Stitchin' Bees quilt group. Advance orders will be taken for cranberry sauce. People will have it in time for Thanksgiving. The church is on the corner of Highway 82 South and Cookson Bend Road. The GPS address is 21685 W. Cookson Bend Road.
Anyone willing to also donate a bag of wrapped Halloween candy will also be appreciated. The church will host the annual Trunk-or-Treat in the parking lot on Halloween night, Monday, Oct 31 starting at 5:30 p.m.
Update your calendars to also include the OBI Cookson Community Blood Drive. It will be Thursday, Nov. 3 from 1:30-5 p.m. This is the Bedlam Blood Battle. Each donor will receive their choice of an OU or OSU t-shirt. Walk-in donors are always welcome. You may schedule an appointment online at obi.org or call 877-340-8777. Thank you in advance. Let your friends and neighbors also know about this life saving event. The general election will also be held in the fellowship hall for registered voters in Cherokee County 09 precinct. The election is Tuesday, Nov. 8 from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Pastor Velma began worship last Sunday with her pastoral prayer that included, "You seek to transform our lives from captivity to freedom in witness and service. Give us courage and strength to truly be your disciples."
Scripture reading was from Mark 4: 35-41. Her message was titled "When the Storms Come." Living in Oklahoma means tornados and ice storms. Storms may also be in the form of life events, such as a phone call from a doctor or a policeman knocking at your door. The scripture read that the disciples being afraid on the Sea of Galilee, Jesus asked the disciples why they were afraid and if they had faith. Trust God's promise in the middle of the storms. Jesus wants to help you with your fear.
First of all, prepare for them. Make sure your relationships are strong with family, friends, and your church family. You can also prepare yourself for the storm physically, mentally, and spiritually. Build your lives on the rock – Christ Jesus. Believe that your life has a purpose and meaning. A loving creator has intended your life for something more than personal satisfaction. You reflect at the end of the storm what growth that you made.
People of faith don't escape the blemishes. You can't be who you are today without growth from blemishes. Live a meaningful life built on God.
Cindy Ballew
First Apostolic
Prayer and songs of praise and worship to our savior, Jesus Christ, opened services for Sunday morning, Oct. 23. "Then I Remembered", was taken from Psalms 73:17, 1-28. David began to look about him, and as he did, he realized the wicked prospered in every way while he suffered.
Multitudes hold this life in their own hands, prospering at every turn, but they have no life to come eternally in their hearts. The corrupt justify themselves, thinking God does not see them, but he is the all-seeing eye and their end is destruction.
As King David pondered their prosperity, he began to feel that even his faith was in vain. He almost forgot God, until he went into the sanctuary of God, and there he remembered the wicked are quickly consumed. Life is as a vapor; if we build only on this life, we have nothing.
Just as King David did, we encounter problems every day, sometimes reaching the place where we can't feel God. But he is always with us, wherever we kneel to pray. As Job said, in the midst of his sufferings, "He knows where I am..."
If we desire to pity ourselves, we will die in our self-pity. When problems arise or trials come to us, hold on to God. He chastens those he loves. Under the law, only one person could enter the Holy of Holies once a year to offer sacrifice for sins. At that same time of day, Jesus hung on Calvary, allowing us the privilege to enter into his presence at the call of his name.
Because of Calvary, the plan of salvation was given to mankind. Peter preached at the birth of the church on the day of Pentecost that we must repent, be baptized in Jesus; name for the remission of sins and receive the Holy Ghost, speaking in tongues as the spirit gives the utterance. We can call on the Lord in our distress and he hears us. If we will keep our eyes on Jesus, and not our problems, those problems will soon fade away. We are encircled by the mercies of God.
What a privilege it is to be a child of the King.
Revival continues with Brother Aubrey Yoder, Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. and Monday through Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Feel welcome to visit any time. We are located two miles south of Speedy's on Welling Road. For more information, call 918-457-9498.
Nancy Walker
Peggs Community Church
Everybody praise the Lord today. He granted us rain.
Our Sunday services opened in prayer led by Brother Mike Parish on Oct. 23. The devotional was read from Mark 10:1-16, and the first song, "Jesus, Hold My Hand". We had 43 people in attendance for Sunday school and 55 for worship service.
Happy anniversary to Jason and Kaley Helton. Get well prayers and wishes go up for Connie Rhodes, Claretta Grimes, and Linda Eaton.
The youth's fall festival/lock-in is Saturday, Oct. 29 beginning at 6 p.m. Everyone is invited to attend, although those that don't normally attend our church will need to leave around 9 p.m.; those staying the night will be locked in, and bed down on the gym floor. Breakfast will be prepared the next morning, and those attending Sunday school are invited to join in.
Cowboy's Store is also holding their second annual fall festival on Saturday, Oct. 29. Games, booths, a car show, and other activities will take place, and any monetary proceeds will be donated to the community center.
Our monthly "last Sunday singing" will be Oct. 30 beginning a 6 p.m. Everyone is invited to join in, bring a band, and to bring a song to sing. We would love to see you.
Brother Rex made it back from his short vacation and based his message on scriptures from Matthew 11:11-15 and 1 Timothy 4:1-5. One of Christ's most frequent statements following one of his parables or instructions was "he who has ears to hear, let him hear." So, we must take into consideration exactly what it was that Jesus meant by that sentence. Do we hear what God is saying to us through the Holy Spirit? If we hear, do we understand? Are we truly listening for the voice that speaks to our hearts, or do we recite our prayers and then say, "I hope that works"?
One of the things we promised when we got saved was our obedience, as well as our love and faithfulness. In order to obey, we must listen; to truly listen, we must understand; to understand and act accordingly is to obey. Then we can say we have the ears to hear because we obey with knowing, not just hoping.
Pray for some more rain. We really, really need it.
Kay Cordray
