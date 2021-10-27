Carter Baptist
Happy birthday and God bless Leonard Coleman.
Carlyle wrote, The Speech of Angels, “Music is well said to be the speech of angels; in fact, nothing among the utterances allowed to man, is felt to be so Divine. It brings us near to the infinite; we look for movements across the cloudy elements into the eternal light, when song leads and inspires us. Serious nations, all nations that can listen to the mandate of nature, have prized song and music as a vehicle for worship, for prophecy, and for whatsoever in them was divine.”
The Westville Singers blessed the church today with guitar picking, piano playing, and gospel singing. They sang songs of amazing grace, walking close to Jesus; songs of salvation; songs of being redeemed and so much more.
Following the singing were testimonies by individuals who wanted to share with the church how blessed they are and how the songs we sing as a body are an affirmation of what they know because of their salvation through Jesus Christ and his life transforming power.
On Sunday, a group from the church took its monthly turn to bless the homeless by feeding them a hot noontime meal at the Day Center located in Tahlequah.
This Wednesday, the Ethnos 360 missionaries will talk to our youth during Team Kids at 6:30 p.m.
Next Sunday will be a full day of food, fellowship, worship, singing, prayer, and fall type festivities. Beginning at 8:30 a.m., breakfast will be served to the whole church. At 9:45 a.m. there will be Sunday School classes for all ages. At 11 a.m. is morning worship followed by a potluck lunch. There will then be preparations made for Trunk-or-Treat in the church parking lot area. From 6-8 p.m., there will be hotdogs, snow cones, games, and more.
The church is taking part in Operation Christmas Child. There are plastic containers available for those who want to fill them up with toiletries, toys, Bible literature, crayons, a stuffed animal, socks, hats, and or other things a boy or girl of a specific age might enjoy. The boxes will need to be taken to a drop off place where they will be collected, shipped, and distributed to children throughout various countries.
The current Edna McMillian State Mission Offering is a wonderful opportunity to give to the Oklahoma state mission projects and ministries with this year’s focus, “Shine The Light Into the Darkness.”
Pray for a chance to tell someone, who Jesus is and how much he loves them. Pray for those who are grieving, hurting or lonely. Pray for the church. Pray for our leaders. Pray for our military personnel and their families. Pray for each other.
Marta Vann
First Apostolic
The sweet presence of the Lord was felt in our midst as services for Sunday morning, Oct. 24, opened with prayer and songs of praise and worship.
"Recipe for Blessings” was taken from Ephesians 1:3 and Matthew 5:1-16.
Our attitude determines our altitude with the Lord, as we strive to serve him with our whole heart. When we are faced with a situation, we need to consider how the Lord would handle it. We ought to keep the attitude that was in Jesus Christ. To receive a blessing, a right attitude is necessary as we think of others more than of ourselves. Our behavior and our conversation is witnessed by others.
Our lives demonstrate our attitude toward the Lord and his ways. If we have the blessings of the Lord in our lives, we are well off. Worldly goods are only temporary, but his blessings are eternal. Too many times today, people have no godly sorrow, which is needful for repentance. The influences of this world have hardened people's hearts until they cannot mourn.
The altars are a place for a broken and contrite spirit to find the Lord. In these last days, men have become lovers of pleasure more than lovers of God. We must feel the need to help others and not be concerned only with our problems. We ought also to be thankful for the Lord and his care for us, glorifying him for what he has done for us. He brought us out of sin that we might sit together in heavenly places with him!
Those who hunger and thirst after righteousness shall be filled. The Holy Ghost is that joy that fills a soul that has wept in repentance and been baptized in the name of Jesus for the remission of his sins. Those who are reviled by others because of the Lord are blessed by God. He will take care of his own, for we are the apple of his eye.
Visit any time - Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. We are located two miles south of Speedy's on Welling Road. For information, call 918-457-9498.
Nancy Walker
Cookson United Methodist
Reverend Rachel Parrott and the congregation invite you and your family to the corner of Highway 82 south and Cookson Bend Rd for the Annual Trunk-or-Treat on Saturday Oct. 30 from 5-7 p.m. The physical address is 21685 W. Cookson Bend Rd.
Sunday morning worship services are at 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. Both services guests are always welcome to come just as you are. This Sunday, All Saints Day will be celebrated.
“The Hunt is On” for blood donors Thursday, Nov. 4 from 1:30-5 p.m. The OBI blood drive will be held in the fellowship hall. All donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies. A Bigfoot T-shirt will be given to successful blood donors, as well as a coupon for a free small breakfast from Boomarang Diner.
To schedule an appointment, visit obi.org or call 877-340-8777.
Thank you in advance for caring about your friends, neighbors and unknown people.
Church members would like to express their thanks to everyone who supported the Cookson Community fish fry held along with the United Methodist Women's annual Bazaar and quilt drawing last Saturday. This was a very fun, entertaining and fantastic fellowship for everyone participating.
Scripture readings last Sunday were Psalm 34: 1-8, Hebrews 7: 23-27, and Mark 10: 46-52.
Jesus is calling you, just as he did Bartimaeus. You will have to make a decision about how you are going to respond and also if you really believe that Jesus can heal.
Do you follow Jesus on the way seeking to allow every aspect of your lives to be transformed by his love so that you can fully serve in Jesus name? Bartimaeus recognizes his healing not as something to be selfishly enjoyed but as a call to discipleship. Bartimaeus is with others who follow Jesus as word begins to spread of an empty tomb.
The risen Lord still calls out to everyone. He still offers grace and mercy calling you to follow him in the way. Also to participate in his works of mercy, love and transformation. The first site of transformation is the work of God within you, then within your communities of faith. Jesus calls you to walk with and serve with him. As you grow in the transforming life of discipleship, you become disciples of Jesus Christ for the transformation of the world. Thanks be to the power of God.
Cindy Ballew
Peggs Community Church
Morning service began in prayer on Oct. 24, led by Brother John Meigs with 59 in attendance. The devotional was Daniel 6:13-22, and the first song "O I Want To See Him".
Happy birthday this week to Virgil Helton. Happy anniversary to Jason and Kayley Helton, and congratulations for the Helton family on the baby dedication of Miss Hallie Helton. Our love and prayers go out to the Jeff Smith family and the Shamel family on their recent losses.
A short report on the first annual Fall Festival held at Cowboy's Oct. 23. The weather was beautiful, the attendance great, and there was lots of food and stuff to do and see, including vintage autos. The only people entering the pie contest this year happened to be ladies from Peggs Community Church, however....judging was still held, pie vs. pie, with the apple pie from Ms. Ruby Doyle placing first. The pie didn't sell at auction, I'm told the judges ate it all! The youth at Peggs Community are invited to a fall festival/Halloween party Saturday the Oct. 30 beginning at 6 p.m. There will be food, candy, games, a costume party and all the good things from a fall festival.
And, this coming Sunday, Oct. 31, is our last Sunday singing. As usual, we'll be singing until we're tired, rather than having a sermon that evening, and anyone that would like to come are invited. If you have a band, come on! And on a more serious note, the memorial service for Pat Shamel will be held on Nov. 1 at 4 p.m. at the church.
Brother Rex took his message today from Revelation 22:16-21. The Bible has been called our "Basic Instructions Before Leaving Earth" handbook, and contains sixty-six different books, penned by different writers over several centuries of time. Each book has been put in the order that God desires to assist us in learning about faith, devotion, and relationships between ourselves and our god. We're taught about a faith so rock solid, Abraham prepared to sacrifice his only son, was stopped just before the knife fell, and was rewarded with lands, wealth and progeny without number for his faith.
We learn of a group of people, followers of God until they come into a life of apparent ease in Egypt, that after a few years digresses into slavery, because of a falling away of their faith. We also learn of their deliverance, their punishments because of weak faith, and the settling of their promised lands when that faith was strengthened and practiced. Those same people went through several captivities, releases, and eventually defeat as a nation because of disobedience and their backing away from the instructions and guidance set down by God.
Each word in the Bible is true. It is also foretold what will happen if even one word is "added unto these things, God shall add unto him the plagues that are written in this book, and if any man shall take away from the words of the book – of this prophecy, God shall take away his part out of the book of life.”
â¨In reading the scripture that Sunday’s message was based upon, and that proceeding it, one can find themselves rather worried and/or bothered about their own endings. It is meant to make you think and take stock of your life, your dealings with others, your faith and your salvation. You must know whether you have a real relationship with Jesus or not. Your very eternity depends on it. Sixty-six books bound together since ancient times that still speak to us today must, and can be no other than absolute truth. Each prayer, each instruction still applies to each life in every way. Be careful which translation of the Bible you choose. If life wasn't the cost of changes or mistakes in the translation; if it doesn't directly point to Christ and his sacrifice for you, you got the wrong book. Believe this, or don't. It's your life and eternity; I know who my redeemer is.
Kay Cordray
Tahlequah First Baptist
â¨A preacher knew a young man who was a seminary student. The student was writing a paper and in it he said, “The only thing I fear is zombies.” The preacher wrote back to the student and said, “You fear zombies?” “There is no such thing as zombies, they don’t exist.” They are only in movies, a figment of someone’s imagination and that’s it. Just like on full moons, men don’t turn into werewolves and dolls, cars or objects don’t take on human personalities and kill people. The makers of these movies are toying with people, but are making them actually think about how our world would be if God weren’t alive and in control and evil was allowed to take over.
God made an orderly world. Evil, as terrible as it is, isn’t unbridled in this world. No normal person actually goes to sleep at night and is afraid that the dead from the local cemetery will walk out of their graves and enter their homes and eat them. Most of us as children dressed up in costumes and masks, had fun, and played games and Trick or Treated at Halloween. To most kids, it’s free candy. It’s a time a lot of children look forward to all year long. It doesn’t have to be evil or scary. It is what you make it.
â¨We, as Christians, can poke fun at the devil on this holiday or any time for that matter. Why? Because Satan is a defeated being. In fact, every Sunday we celebrate victory over him.
“Thanks be to God who gives us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ” (1 Corinthians 15:57).
God actually taunts death in 1 Corinthians 15:55, “O death, where is thy sting? O grave, where is thy victory?”
When Jesus rose, death lost its power. â¨
Let’s not honor Satan by giving him his own day. He is not worthy. Let’s not center our thoughts around him. He is a liar and murderer, a fallen angel and a deceiver of the world. He roams the earth seeking anyone he can destroy. He is laughable and we should have nothing to do with his ways. We should do everything we can for those who are held captive by him to show them victory in Jesus Christ. Let’s not give him a thought this holiday weekend. Keep your heart, mind and eyes focused on Jesus Christ and enjoy the good things of this holiday. We are children of God and we are not afraid! “We are more than conquerors through him who loved us.” May you all be blessed with a happy, safe, God-filled Oct. 31.â¨
Sunday services are: Sunday school, 9:30 a.m., worship, 10:45 a.m., and Wednesday night Bible studies, 6 p.m. Join us for a great time at Trunk-or-Treat Sunday night, Oct. 31, 5:30-7:00 p.m., in the church parking lot.
Terri Fite
Church of Jesus Christ of LDS
â¨Stand spiritually strong in all places and at all times. When in uncomfortable and tempting situations, always remember the example of Jesus Christ. If the Savior stood beside you, would you do the things you do?
The Savior is a great influence to those who are willing to learn. And just like Jesus Christ is an example to us, we can be an example to others, and people will notice it.
Christ centered people have the responsibility to stay strong when faced with fiery adversity in life. Satan uses distractions and temptations to lead God's children astray. "But thou, O man of God, flee these things; and follow after righteousness, godliness, faith, love, patience, meekness" (1 Timothy 6:11).
We stay centered on Christ and show a Christ-like example by living his gospel, and showing our sincere care for him as living disciples of Jesus Christ. With Christ, anything is possible, and the ability to overcome situations is one of the many things you can overcome with the armor of God. “Wherefore take unto you the whole armour of God, that ye may be able to withstand in the evil day, and having done all, to stand" ( Ephesians 6:13).
Elder Ryan Shultz
