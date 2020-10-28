Carter Baptist
Happy birthday and God bless Wayne Shores.
Pastor Mat Lawrence’s brought the morning message entitled “Are you hearing God’s Voice?” out of Hebrews 12:25.
“See that ye refuse not him that speaketh. For if they escaped not who refused him that spake on earth, much more shall we not escape, If we turn away from him that speaketh from heaven.”
Pastor asked, “Do you remember the first airplane flight, the first car ride or even your first television?"
More importantly do you remember the first time you heard God’s voice calling to you? The wonderful redemption that the Bible speaks of to us. How thrilled you were as you went about telling others of your salvation and who Jesus was to you now.
From Kitty Hawk, North Carolina, to the moon and now to past the solar system, are we racing away from his voice? Has the Bible been placed too far out of our reach?
Are we in the Cadillac age of our spirituality with Jesus? We are more comfortable with an easy-going Savior? Is that why it is so hard for some to hear from God?
Like in Luke 4:28-29: “and they rose up and thrust him out of the city, and led him unto the brow of the hill whereon their city was built, that they might cast him down headlong."
What is drawing away our focus, our time, our wonder of him?
God’s message is vitally important. For instance, if you disobey the laws of health, your health suffers; so, it is with God some disobeyed and are punished for it.
Hebrews 12:29 says, “for our God is a consuming fire.” In the 1900s Galveston Island was hit by a hurricane and the residents were warned but didn’t listen. The results being that quite a few lost their lives. Can we keep on choosing to ignore him when he speaks to us?
Man chooses not to hear, nor listen, and God does punish, and we miss seeing his glory.
The Bible is his voice to us as are his messengers in our pastors. Most importantly is his residing voice in us through the Holy Spirit. As the song says “Trust and Obey.”
As always, continue to pray for each other, our country, its leaders, and our service personnel. Pray for those suffering from COVID-19, and for the homeless in our community.
God wants us to hear, but he also listens. Another hurricane looms in the Gulf, please be in prayer for those affected and will be affected by it.
Jesus asks us to be committed to him in prayer, worship, and faith.
If you commit to nothing then you wind up with nothing.
Ron Vann
Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Tahlequah
Dear sad, sad person(s) that was so bothered by our wayside pulpit "Black Lives Matter" sign, that took it down. We replaced it. Then you tried to break the latch to take the new one, but must have been interrupted, because you left the sign on the ground. We put it back. Don't be sad, we want you to know that you are loved. Your life matters, because all All lives matter. But in order for All lives to matter, Black lives must matter, as must brown, LGBTQ+, homeless, disabled, young, caged, elderly, poor, and oppressed lives. All lives matter. That is just a given; it goes without saying. Please don't be afraid when your neighbors share with the world that Black Lives Matter.
What happened to you to make you so afraid? What hurt you so much that you lowered yourself to theft and vandalism? All anger, aggression, and hatred stem from fear, as do acts of theft, destruction, and violence. You don't need to be afraid, friend, because you matter, too. "Love is the spirit of this Congregation," therefore, you are loved.
UUCT is slowly trying to navigate ways to be in our new global situation. We have resumed a few community programs, such as NA, AA, and acupressure detox and meditation. We were fortunate to host a concert and performance of Doniphan Blair's "Conspiracy of Love" this past Saturday, sponsored by Tahlequah Creates Gallery. We've held a few outdoor services, and last Sunday held our first indoor service for our annual Samhain – a service honoring those that have gone before us.
Sunday, Nov. 1, we will continue indoor services, with Brian Raborn in the pulpit, and look forward to hearing from Melissa Pitts-Johnson the following week. We hope to share two to three services a month to welcome and worship with each other.
Masks equal mutual respect. We require masks and social distancing when participating in activities at UUCT.
To find out more about us, stay informed about our tentative schedule, and to keep in touch, join us on Facebook at "Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Tahlequah, 104 N. College Ave." May you be blessed.
Love will guide us.
Traci Clark
Tahlequah First Baptist
Every one of us has that “toxic person” in our lives. Someone who is unhappy just existing in this life and wants to make everyone around them feel the same. They cause trouble and strife to anyone who tries to help them and can be very hurtful at times. Even when there is a slight glimmer of happiness about them, they always slip back into their fearful, unhappy state and seem to remain there.
It is easy for to get mad or upset with someone who is like this. They can bring out the worst in us sometimes and it is hard to forgive and forget, although we must do that. Forgiveness is healing and letting go is growing. There is hope for all, even the abrasive people in our lives. God created all of us and he offers freedom and healing for everyone. He has a plan for their lives too, just like us. He knows them and knows the reason behind their destructive behaviors. He knows the lies they believe about themselves and knows what keeps them from being whole.
He pursues all of us and wants us to have salvation and live eternally in heaven with him. Oh, if we would only turn from our problems and troubles and turn to him instead. What a wonderful life he waits to offer us. It would transform our lives and bring us such joy we can’t imagine. He is our solution.
Our new pastor, Mike Murray, will be here starting this Sunday, Nov. 1. Come and rejoice and worship with us.
Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m., and worship is at 10:45. Wednesday night Bible study starts at 6 p.m.
Terri Fite
Cookson United Methodist
Rev. Rachel Parrott and the congregation invite your masked children to come Saturday night 5-6 p.m. to Trunk or Treat in the parking lot of Cookson UMC, 21685 W. Cookson Bend Road. The vehicles will be socially spaced with safety measures in place with one-way walking traffic. Everyone is looking forward to seeing each other in costumes and having fun.
Worship services will be inside at 8:30 a.m. and 10. If you and your family are interested in a 11:30 a.m. drive-in parking lot service, call the church, 918-457-5717, and leave a message saying that you want to attend outside during this pandemic.
Remember that this Sunday is time to change your clocks back one hour because daylight saving time ends. This is also All Saints Day.
The national election for Precinct 09 will be Tuesday, Nov. 2, 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Voters will be in the fellowship hall, socially distanced. If a waiting line is necessary, measures are being taken to socially distance and wait in the main building depending on the weather. Read and follow the directional signs.
On Nov. 10, 1:30-5 p.m., the Oklahoma Blood Institute will be hosting the Cookson Community Blood Drive in the fellowship hall. An online appointment is appreciated. Go to OBI.org or call 877-340-8777. Walk-ins are also welcome. Thank you for helping to save lives during this pandemic time. Blood supplies are very low.
Last Sunday's Scripture readings were Psalm 1, 1 Thessalonians 2:1-8, and Matthew 22: 34-46.
Prayers continue for several church members and their family members with health and physical issues.
Matthew and Mark both thought that the lawyer was asking questions to test Jesus. The Pharisees were deeply committed to keeping the Scripture's commandments in their daily lives. Jesus was concerned also about being faithful to God's commands. Which commandment in the law is the greatest? You can strive for perfection with God's grace.
John Wesley talked about Christian perfection as if it is reachable. Everyone starts with sin. It cripples, infects and overwhelms you. You then acknowledge grace, prevenient grace and admit that you need it. You want to be right again with Jesus, claim and be claimed. This is justifying grace. This is a new start, a new birth and a new creation. This is a beginning of a lifelong journey of hope, joy, living in faith and being made more Christ-like. Sanctifying grace equips you for the life of loving like Christ loves: loving God with all of your heart, soul and mind, and loving your neighbor as yourself.
Pastor Rachel used an example of an expert archer shooting arrows into the center of various objects. His success was because he always aimed for the center. Jesus also gave his answer for God's purpose for God's people by quoting from Deuteronomy. Christian perfection is love is a singularity of intent. Perfection is the desire to will the will of God in all things. Do you want to know how to love your neighbor? Practice loving God. Repeat, then do it again and again. Press on in the strength of these two commandments.
Cindy Ballew
Peggs Community Church
Morning services for this last Sunday in October began in prayer led by Daphyne Shell. The devotional was read from John 6:1-14, and the first song was "I'll Fly Away." We had 61 in attendance today.
Continue to remember all those mentioned on our prayer chain each day, especially the children. Don't forget to include your family, friends, neighbors, and co-workers.
The collection of gifts for veterans continues until Nov. 8, at which time, they will be given to the veterans' representatives for distribution. It will then be time or nearly so for the angel tree gifts; this year we have 45 to give Christmas to.
Don't forget the time change this coming weekend. Late Saturday night, early Sunday morning, set your clocks back one hour for daylight saving time. If it's midnight, set clock back to 11 p.m.
Brother Rex took his message today from Scripture found in Romans 9, verses 25-29, with references to the book of Hosea and 1 Kings. You really should look these Scriptures up and read them for yourself this week, as we, the born-again Christians, are the "people which were not my people." Reading through Kings, we find both good, obedient kings that led their people according to God's will, and then there are the others: the kings that allowed the people to slip completely away from God, and worship other gods as they pleased, or not. Attendance at the temple on declared holy days was no longer required, actions of the kings led to wars, destroying the nation of Israel and its peoples, causing the capture and slavery of most of them. The book of Hosea and that prophet's marriage to the prostitute, Gomer; their three children's names, were meant to be a clear warning to the Hebrews, to no avail.
We are in danger of such a fate for our own nation because of the slipping away of God's people to their own pursuits and pleasures. True love and respect for God is rare, as is respect and regard for the people around us. We don't even respect the beginning of life any more and treat the unborn as unwanted parasites to be destroyed. We must wake up, truly see what we're doing to ourselves and our nation and let God arise in our lives once again. To do otherwise will result in a chaos we'll not survive.
Put God, our Father and Jesus, our savior back to the front of our lives where they belong and get our lives back on track. Lead others to know Christ, so they, too can feel peace in their hearts; knowing that, in the end of it all, we will live with him in glory.
Kay Cordray
