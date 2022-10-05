Carter Baptist
Happy birthday and God bless Tristan and Shauna Munford, Marcheta DeSahazer, DaVita McIntosh, Pat Cowan, Carter Hanrahan, and Chase Liles. May God continue to bless Michael and Kayla Cambiano and Bobby and Brandi Donatelli as they celebrate another year of marriage.
Mat Lawrence brought a message out of Matthew 24, about when Christ comes back.
Matthew 24:42-51: “Watch therefore: for ye know not what hour your Lord doth come. But know this, that if the goodman of the house had known in what watch the thief would come, he would have watched, and would not have suffered his house to be broken up.
Therefore be ye also ready: for in such an hour as ye think not the Son of man cometh. Who then is a faithful and wise servant, whom his lord hath made ruler over his household, to give them meat in due season?
Blessed is that servant, whom his lord when he cometh shall find so doing. Verily I say unto you, That he shall make him ruler over all his goods. But and if that evil servant shall say in his heart, My lord delayeth his coming,
And shall begin to smite his fellow servants, and to eat and drink with the drunken, The lord of that servant shall come in a day when he looketh not for him, and in an hour that he is not aware of,
And shall cut him asunder, and appoint him his portion with the hypocrites: there shall be weeping and gnashing of teeth.”
There are sayings in sports and the military, “It aint over till it’s over,” and “Semper Fi,” which means, “Be faithful till the end.” Jesus wants us to know, he is coming, and he wants us to remain or stay alert, to wait, and be ready continually. He wants us to be loyal to the one we love by following, obeying, and acknowledging him as Lord and Savior.
The thief mentioned comes when least expected. If you have ever had your house or car broken into and your things taken, you can better understand how being vigilant is necessary. As Christians we can get neglectful in our loyalty, diligence, and faithfulness to our spiritual life that we have through Jesus Christ our Lord.
Continue being a good servant, maintain vigilance, remain faithful no matter how long or how difficult it can be. Share and point others to Jesus Christ, prayerfully, eagerly, and continually share the gospel as opportunities arise. As a Christian, remain faithful till the end.
Pray for victims of Hurricane Ian and those offering help and hope. Pray for war torn areas around the world. Pray for our nation, churches, schools, and families.
Marta Vann
Cookson United Methodist
"Enter to worship, depart to serve," is the motto of those attending worship at Cookson United Methodist Church.
The church is at the corner of Highway 82 South and Cookson Bend Road. The physical address is 21685 W. Cookson Bend Road.
Pastor Velma Carriaga and the congregation invite you and your family to worship with them Sunday mornings at 11 a.m. Small groups meet at 9:45 a.m. followed by snacks, coffee, and fellowship before worship starts. On Friday, Oct. 7, beginning at 9 a.m. will be a work day to help spruce up the church. Discipleship Bible study is at 6 p.m. each Wednesday led by Pastor Velma. There are other small groups that regularly meet. Call the church at 918-457-5717 and leave a message to find more interest groups for you.
The Cookson community is once again looking forward to the Annual Progressive Dinner, which will be Friday, Oct. 14 at 6 p.m. Starting with awesome appetizers served at Cookson UMC, followed by the delicious main course at Cookson Baptist Church, and concluding with scrumptious desserts at St. Johns Catholic Church. This has been ongoing for around 20 years with the exception of time off because of COVID-19. It is a fun, Christ-loving way to meet your community neighbors.
Pastor Velma continues her Adam Hamilton series, “Half Truths.” This past Sunday, Oct. 2, was “God Won’t Give You More Than You Can Handle." The scripture readings was 1 Corinthians 10:13 and Psalm 46: 1-2. Pastor Velma started her message by saying that people mean well when they say those words. It is meant to strengthen and encourage.
Read 1 Corinthians 10:13 to really see what Paul actually writes. Pagan influences were everywhere in Corinth. Paul was trying to help the people with the challenge of self-discipline in the face of temptation.
Everyone is tempted, even Jesus was tempted. God will help you when you are tempted. Temptation questions your resolve, your character, and your faith. God will give you a way out so you can withstand the temptation.
Think about the first four words – “God won’t give you.” You are essentially saying whatever difficult or painful things are happening in your life, God gave them to you. God doesn’t do this. Everyone will face adversity, hardships, illnesses, depression, grief, and more in your lifetime. This is all part of human experiences. God will walk you through them. God will help you all that you have been given. God will walk with you. Read Psalm 23:4.
God has promised strength for each day, rest for the labor, and light for the way. Grace for the trials, help from above, unfailing sympathy, and undying love. Trust God and that God’s spirit is at work in you and your life. He is helping you handle all that life has given you.
Cindy Ballew
First Apostolic
Prayer was followed by songs of praise and worship to our Savior, Jesus Christ, as services opened for Sunday morning, Oct. 2.
"Secrets Revealed", was taken form Matthew 11:25, Luke 24:47-48, Acts 2:37-38, and 1 Corinthians 1:26-32; 2:4-10. God will never hide anything from his people that is necessary for them to live for him. However, he does intend for us to be sincere as we search the scriptures and seek the things of God. In order for a person to understand the Lord, he must begin in the right place in the scriptures. The word of God cannot be discerned with carnal mind.
All of us start our search for God as sinners. But God is a rewarder of them who diligently seek him. When we start at the book of Acts – where the birth of the church is recorded – we are commanded to repent, be baptized in Jesus' name for the remission of sins and receive the gift of the Holy Ghost. With this done, we are able to discern the scriptures with a spiritual nature.
The Apostles did not understand all the Lord taught them, until he opened their understanding. He admonished them to preach repentance and remission of sins in his name beginning at Jerusalem. There they tarried in the upper room until they were endued with power from on high on the day of Pentecost.
All of the converts – 3,000 on the day of Pentecost – were baptized in the name of Jesus and received the Holy Ghost – until the third century when the Nicene council in Rome changed the method of baptism to the titles: Father, Son, and Holy Ghost. Without having the name of Jesus applied in water, which represents the blood of Jesus that was shed on Calvary, in baptism by immersion there is no remission of sins. For without the shedding of blood there is no remission.
Too many wrest, or twist, the scriptures, distorting the truth to their own destruction. This gospel is hid to them who are lost; it is hid from the prudent and wise and revealed unto babes.
After a person has obeyed God in salvation, God will begin to open up more spiritual things to him, that he can understand more fully the deep things of God. Some things are not meant to be understood at this time. The book of Revelation was not written to tell who the anti-Christ will be, rather it was written to reveal who Jesus is – the Alpha and Omega, the beginning and the ending, the first and the last, the one which is and was, and which is to come – the almighty.
What a mighty God we serve.
Feel welcome to visit any time: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. We are located two miles south of Speedy's on Welling Road. Revival will begin Oct. 23. For information, call 918-457-9498.
Nancy Walker
First Baptist
What do you think about when you wake up? Are you instantly focused on the day ahead, or are your thoughts centered on the Lord? Most of us have busy lives that consume a lot of our time and attention, but the most important part of the day is time spent in stillness and quietness with the Lord.
Many of us feel rushed and feel like there is not enough time to set aside for God. From the moment we wake until we lay our heads on the pillow at night, we are on the fast track of life. Is it any wonder we are dissatisfied, frustrated, and confused? We may have a desire to follow God every day, but if we don’t ask him what direction he wants us to go and ask for guidance as we start our day, how will we know where he wants us to go and what he wants us to do? We are disconnected from him because we have ignored our relationship with him.
Maybe we think praying and reading our Bible will take too much time out of our day and slow us down. The opposite is actually true. When we seek God’s wisdom and direction for the day, he will accomplish more through us than we ever could on our own. He will give us wisdom to make good decisions, give us strength and energy, and free us from time wasters such as worry, anxiety, and stress.
When we are too busy for the Lord, we deny ourselves the blessing of an intimate relationship with him. If we make time for the Lord, he gives us wisdom, peace, joy, satisfaction, and the ability to make good, sound decisions. We discover that we become much more productive than we ever thought and it allows him to show his great love for us.
Terri Fite
Peggs Community Church
What a gorgeous beginning to October. Our services Sunday, Oct. 2 opened in prayer led by Brother Brian Bielli with 50 people in attendance for Sunday school. The devotional was Psalm 86, and the first song was, "The Glory Land Way." We had 72 people in attendance for worship service.
Happy birthday to Luther Williams. Get well prayers for Bud Moss and Sue Osage.
Donations to go to the veterans are still being taken and will be until the end of the month. Sack and Pack begins at 6 p.m. and Wednesday night Bible study at 6:30 p.m. for the winter months. The ice cream social will be Saturday, Oct. 8 at the Peggs Community Center beginning at 5 p.m. There will, of course, be lots of ice cream, sodas, and bottled water will also be sold. The ice cream will be free. Donations to help keep the community building up and running will be appreciated. There will be game tables set up, cornhole fields, an open mic for singers, and lots of fellowship with our neighbors.
Brother Mike had the pulpit Sunday, Oct. 2, and based his message on scripture from Psalm 139:1-24, Psalm 18, Psalm 36, and Isaiah 11, and concentrated on the last two verses of Psalm 139; "search me, O God, and know my heart..."
In reading these scriptures, we find that King David was fully aware that God was everywhere and in everything. He knows our waking, our lying down to sleep, our thoughts, our troubles, our triumphs – everything. We can't hide from God. He sees all and knows all. Unfortunately, people, specifically the church, seems to have either forgotten all this, or has decided to ignore it so as to form its own reality.
Brother Mike can and does preach more eloquently than I write, but I can decidedly declare that through personal knowledge of God, Christ, and the Holy Ghost, that all our "human" ideas "jus' ain't gonna work." We were created for a reason and that was to walk with and praise God at all times.
We're to listen intently for his voice, follow his commandments, do his will, and here again, praise him. Last but not least, we're to share our knowledge of salvation with the world, working to bring the unsaved to a cross of repentance and restoration. Not an easy job, but it's ours to do daily.
Kay Cordray
