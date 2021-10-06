Carter Baptist
Happy birthday and God bless Chase Riles, Marcheta DeShazer, Pat Cowan, Jeanine Woods, and Tristan Mumford.
Happy anniversary Bob and Cathy Perchway.
Pastor Mat Lawrence Sunday sermon was entitled “Confession of sin.”
“He, that covereth his sins shall not prosper; but whosoever confesseth and forsaketh them shall have mercy,” (Proverbs 28:13).
There is “sin of tongue.”
“He that keepeth his mouth keepeth his life: but he that openeth wide his lips shall have destruction,” (Proverbs 13:3).
With the tongue, we blame others, circumstances, cultures for our own failures. Whether it be family, or job or political affiliation. We run down others, envy tends to make one gossip about our own lack of things or circumstances.
There is “sin of laziness.”
“Go to the ant, thou sluggard; consider her ways and be wise,” (Proverbs 6:6).
The ant is always busy storing up food for the winter. How many times do we hear, “I can make more money working someplace else.” That place seems to be a place most won’t go to. They are the ones who don’t work hard or show up late or miss days. You hear others say, “guess the fish were biting that’s why he’s not here.” Maybe they’re waiting till wages go up.. or if the government will hand out money.
There is “sin of selfishness.”
We do not because we ask not. We ask with the wrong motives. We also spend more than we have so others can see our stuff. We look at others and try to emulate them. If we can’t, we bite with the tongue.
There is “sin of deafness.”
“But whoso hearkeneth unto me shall dwell safely, and shall be quiet from evil,” (Proverbs 1:33).
How many times have we heard as we were growing up, “listen to me, are you listening? Hmph you’re not even listening!” Do we hear sermons but not listen? You say but hearing is listening. True but what is the root word for listening? It is a list so there is an order to it. Is it easier to turn on the boob tube to turn to a sermon that is easy on the ears.
One that doesn’t talk about your unconfessed sins?
A Ray Stevens song entitled “turn your radio on” is about listening to the word of God. We can also turn it off and not hear his word. Will we tune in and turn on that little light of ours?
As always, keep on praying. This we sorely need in these times.
Ron Vann
Peggs Community Church
Morning services began in prayer on Oct. 3, led by Brother Mike Parish. We had 40 present for Sunday School and 55 for morning worship. The devotional was read from Luke 19:1-10, and in keeping with the devotional, the first song was “Zachaeus."
Happy birthday to Luther Williams and Nolan Smith. Get-well prayers and wishes go up for Ronnie Hendrickson, Lloyd Harvey, Joyce Bailey, Patty Cole, and all those mentioned on the prayer chain calls. The food pantry distribution will be the 13th from 10:30 - 11:30, providing the delivery truck isn't broken down again. The Peggs Community Center dinner and action is the 16th, beginning at 5:30 p.m. Dinner will be $10 for adults, $7 for kids under 12. There will be live music, and the auction will start at 7. All proceeds go to the community center for upkeep and maintenance. If you have anything you'd like to donate to the auction, you can contact Eugene or Nancy Hill, or Patty Cole. The Lady Samaritans’ senior lunch will be the 21st, 11-noon; and the Lady's will be taking a little road trip on the 25th to Pawhuska, leaving the church at 8:30am.
Brother Mike read Nehemiah 8:1-3, 5, 6, and 9; Psalms 40:1-3, and Revelations 19:1-7, 11-13 as the basis of the message this morning. All these passages stress the importance of knowing the word of God; worshipping him with all our hearts, praising and thanking him for all our blessings, and living the life that has been set before us by God in order that we may spend eternity with him in glory. In Nehemiah, we read where all the congregation, both men and women, stood for the reading of the word, heads bowed, hands lifted toward heaven, and attentive in every way.
That reading lasted from early morning until midday, the Bible says. Psalms 40:1-3 reads "I waited patiently for the Lord; and he inclined unto me, and heard my cry. He brought me up also out of an horrible pit, out of the miry clay, and set my feet upon a rock, and established my goings. And he hath put a new song in my mouth, even praise unto our God; many shall see it and fear, and shall trust in the Lord."
I'll leave you to read the passages from Revelation 19 for yourselves. In fact, just read the whole chapter. We should all be aware that the church's time on earth is getting shorter, and just a bit tougher, as we await the rapture of the Lord's own. It's a good thing to know what is coming and be ready for that time. Jesus said himself the time would come "like a thief in the night," unexpectedly and without warning. Only those that are truly his children, born again into the family of God, will be transported away on that day. Pray God that I'm one of them.....and you are as well.
Kay Cordray
Church of Jesus Christ of LDS
Since the beginning of time God has called prophets. The main role of a prophet is to teach and testify of Jesus Christ. Prophets are given priesthood authority allowing them to speak on behalf of God. This authority also allows them to receive revelation and guidance for God's children on earth. The words of prophets are recorded and preserved into volumes of history known as modern day scripture. By reading the words of prophets we can understand God's will.
A prophet is also a seer, meaning God reveals the future to them. Because of this revealed knowledge, prophets are "watchmen on the tower" or in other words, they warn and prepare God's children for future events. Examples of God revealing the future include the prophecies of Isaiah about the coming of the Lord Jesus Christ. Additional revelation concerning future events is recorded by John the beloved which details prophecies of today’s day and age.
Prophets are one of the greatest manifestations of God's love for his children. God blesses those who follow the council given by his prophets. He blesses them with wisdom, faith, peace, and comfort through difficult times. Always follow the prophet; they will lead you to a brighter future.
Elder Preston Davis
Tahlequah First Baptist
There was a lady that worked as a temporary administrative assistant at a financial firm while she was in between jobs. She worked there during tax season and the job was challenging. She had no tax experience, but found herself surrounded by calculators, tax forms and clients who expected her to have all the answers to their questions. She felt like she was in a foreign country sometimes, trying to communicate in a foreign language. But she was ambitious and told herself that she would learn all about taxes and took a tough tax course online. She learned a ton about deductions, exemptions, forms and all tax related things.
She tried her best to be helpful to her clients and to her coworkers and felt appreciated by her coworkers and her boss. Then the unimaginable happened. A customer said that he dropped off his taxes to be done, but nobody could find his paperwork. She was the one who handled the paperwork the clients dropped off that day and so she of course was to blame for the disappearance of the man’s tax papers. She was asked repeatedly what she had done with his paperwork and all she could say is “I don’t know.” She truly didn’t remember him giving it to her and she apologized over and over for it. She heard all the accusing whispers behind her back and was being watched like a hawk to see if she would make any more mistakes. Her boss was stressed to the max. She felt like it was all her fault and was feeling the weight of it all coming down on her.
She went home and burst into tears. She asked God to somehow make the papers miraculously appear. She could hardly bear to think of facing her coworkers the next day and prayed she could, and the worst thing was thinking about facing the client and telling him his tax papers had been lost. She went to Bible study that same night and her class prayed for her. One prayer really spoke to her. The prayer was for her to know that her identity was not in what she did or didn’t do, but in what Jesus did for her. No matter what mistakes she made, she would still belong to Jesus, no matter what. Her spirits were lifted and their prayers soothed her broken spirit. She realized that her mistakes didn’t define her, Jesus defined her.
She realized that her true identity didn’t rest in her success or failure or what others thought about her, but in what Jesus had done for her and that she was His child and that gave her the courage to face the next work day. The next day the papers were found. The man had dropped them in the night drop and they had gotten stuck in the chute. Her name was cleared and she was relieved the whole incident was over, but when she looked back on it, she was more thankful for the lesson that God taught her. That when it came to her identity, it wasn’t what she did or didn’t do that defined her, or how great she did her job, it was what Jesus had done for her that defined her. “He ransoms me unharmed from the battle waged against me,” (Psalm 55:18)
Trunk-N-Treat, Sunday, Oct. 31, from 5:30-7 p.m.; Sunday Services are: Sunday school, 9:30 a.m., worship, 10:45 a.m. Wednesday night Bible studies starts at 6 p.m.
Terri Fite
Cookson United Methodist
Last weekend, God blessed the Cookson community. The weather was beautiful Saturday evening. Neighbors enjoyed meeting new neighbors and the three churches out did themselves with scrumptious food and the hospitality at all three churches. There were no excuses for anyone to go home hungry and to not feel loved.
Last Sunday, the scripture readings were from Psalm 8 and Hebrews 1:1-4, 2: 5-12. Rev. Rachel Parrott and the congregation celebrated World Communion Sunday. The altar was decorated with the personal collection from Pastor Rachel from items all over the world.
Pastor Rachel began her message with explaining what World Communion Sunday is all about. It is always on the first Sunday of October. Everyone celebrates what Jesus did for everyone everywhere and through the power of the Holy Spirit he still does. Celebrate in Jesus' name as you gather at the Lord's table. Celebrate your faith in who Jesus is.
In the book of Hebrews you are reminded of your faith that here on earth, Jesus was made like humans. The Word became flesh. He was made a little lower than angels, he was one born of a woman, born as a brother to walk as you walk through life. Jesus was able to sympathize, identify, rejoice and suffer with you. He offers forgiveness and abundant life. Jesus died so that you may live and be one with him and God. You might be asking yourself "Who am I?" that Jesus would do this for me.
Pastor Rachel made a comparison of silly putty and human lives. Like silly putty, a person can always be scraped back together again, forgiven, reworked, remolded and reshaped into someone more beautiful than before. God believes and loves you. God has made humans into his family that stretches around the world. A family that is called to love, forgive and give as you are loved, forgiven and have been given. She closed with a poem "And the Table Will Be Wide" by Jan Richardson.
Cindy Ballew
First Apostolic
Prayer was followed by songs of praise as services opened for Sunday morning, Oct. 3, with the Lord's sweet presence being felt in our midst. "The Crucified Savior," was taken from Luke 23:33 and John 9:16-24. Calvary's mountain is easily identified as the place of the skull. Calvary causes rejoicing and blessing as well as a feeling of sadness and mourning. The Lord wants us to rejoice for what took place at Calvary - the sacrifice of a sinless Savior who took our sins away, nailing them to his cross. He looked with joy to the cross that was set before him, for Calvary was the theme of the entire Bible - the reconciliation of man with God through his sacrifice on Calvary.
Prophecy is focused on three things: the nation of Israel, which is a time clock in the eyes of God, the church, and the world. The nation of Israel began as a miracle – from the time of Abraham and Sarah to the time the Israelites were restored as a nation. They are God's chosen people and he has fought their battles today just as he did in the Old Testament.
Joel and Isaiah pointed to the birth of the church with the outpouring of the Holy Ghost in their prophecies. On the day of Pentecost, the prophecy was fulfilled as those in the upper room were all filled with the Holy Ghost and began to speak in tongues as the Spirit of God gave the utterance. There is one Lord, one faith, and one baptism.
Though Jesus came as their Messiah and Redeemer, the Jews rejected him. He, in turn, poured out salvation to the Gentiles. All that God did for the nation of Israel he will do for us who are the apple of his eye. The Sabbath day was a day of rest. Today we have the Holy Ghost as a rest and a refreshing which we can experience seven days a week.
We cannot partially serve God. We must walk with him, not lag behind, lest we be left behind. The rocks and the mountains will cry out in our place if we neglect so great a salvation. The Jews made a choice after Pilate found no fault in Jesus. He offered them Jesus, or the most notorious criminal in Israel, Barabbas. They chose Barabbas, crying, "Let his – Jesus – blood be upon us and our children."
They have suffered greatly for that petition. The Lord in his great mercy will deal again with the Jews, after the Gentile bride is taken, as a Spirit rather than in the New Testament plan of salvation of repentance, baptism in Jesus' name and receiving the gift of the Holy Ghost. His mercy endureth forever.
Visit any time: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. We are located two miles south of Speedy's on Welling Road. For information, call 918-457-9498.
Nancy Walker
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.