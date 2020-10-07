CCF
Community Christian Fellowship is on Highway 82 at Keys.
Regular services are: Sunday school, 10 a.m.; worship service, 11 a.m.; and Sunday and Wednesday night praise and worship service, 6 p.m.
If you would like to contact the church, send an email to Msjennyhsb@yahoo.com.
As always, come as you are. The Lord will be glad to see you and so will we.
"Thankful Or Not?" was a theme.
"Giving thanks always for all things unto God and the Father in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ" (Ephesians 5:20).
Are you a thankful person or a complaining person? Many seem to have a problem maintaining an attitude of thanksgiving when bad things come into their lives; that is understandable.
Being a person of thanksgiving even when bad things are happening is something we often have to work at and allow God to grow us up in spiritually.
But I am talking to the ones who aren't thankful even when they receive something good from God. God can send blessings their way, but it doesn't seem to be good enough; they still grumble and complain.
The children of Israel lived in the wilderness for 40 years. There were no grocery stores in the wilderness, they did not grow gardens, yet they did not go hungry even once. There was food provided for them each and every day. All they had to do was go out and gather it in the morning and cook it. You would have thought that they would have been thankful. God was providing their need and giving them a "good" thing. But what was their response to it? They murmured and complained. They wanted something else.
The manna wasn't good enough. They wanted meat.
Again, being a thankful person when things are going bad is one thing, but to be ungrateful when good things come your way is to be selfish and self-centered. It then is not about the thing that was supplied, but it becomes more about my wants instead of my needs. God promised to supply all your needs. He didn't promise to supply your wants and whims. This is what causes a lack of gratitude; the need wasn't supplied in the way you wanted it.
Which person describes you today?
The one who is grateful for any and all blessings the Lord sends your way? The person who is thankful for having his need met even though it didn't come "wrapped up" in the package you desired?
Or the person who is ungrateful and can't be satisfied unless he gets exactly what he wants the way he wants it?
There are two kinds of people – thankful and unthankful – which one describes you?
Have a great day.
Jenny Dameron
Peggs Community Church
Morning services for Oct. 4 opened in prayer led by Brother Loyd Eaton with 43 in attendance. The devotional read was chapter 5 of 1 Thessalonians, and the first song was "There's a Great Day Coming."
Happy birthday to Luther Williams this week. Remember all those mentioned on the prayer chain, as well as those you pray for on a regular basis.
There will be a baptism next Sunday immediately following the morning worship service. Thus far, there are three candidates requesting they be baptized. The ceremony will be held at Spring Creek by "Littlefield's"; everyone around Peggs know where this is...or you can follow the convoy from church.
Food pantry distribution will be Oct. 14, 10:30-11:30 a.m., and the senior luncheon will be curbside service only on Oct. 15.
Brother Mike had the pulpit this morning and based his message on Scriptures read from Joshua 6:1-5, Psalms 81:1-3, Psalms 95:1-3, 100:1-5, and 119:129-136. All of these Scriptures contain a common theme: being joyful in the Lord, and obeying his commandments, always looking forward to the day we're joined with him in Heaven. One other thing, the sadness we feel at the sins of others that could destroy our nation. It was a common problem in Israel in David's time and is most assuredly a problem in ours. Christians need to stand together to make a hedge of safety for believers, praying always for the unsaved to wake up and see what they're doing is wrong. Make no mistake about it, though. Everything happening today has been prophesied from way before the birth of Jesus. We can't stop it, only delay the end. And delay, we must, if for no other reason than to bring others to Christ so they, too, can have salvation.
Don't let the problems of today's world draw you away from serving God. It would be so easy to just give up. Please, don't. Your strength may serve to cause someone you love to come to Christ. We don't want to leave anyone behind. As our opening song says: "There's a great day coming, a great day coming, there's a great day coming by and by".....
That day could be any time now. Don't get caught unaware and miss it.
Kay Cordray
Carter Baptist Church
Happy birthday and God bless Pat Cowan and Chase Riles.
May God continue to bless Stanley and Phyllis Smith as they celebrate another year of marriage.
Pastor Matt Lawrence entitled the morning message “The wonders of the church.”
Mathew 16:13-19: “When Jesus came into the coasts of Caesarea Philippi, he asked his disciples, saying, 'Whom do men say that I the Son of man am?' And they said, 'Some say that thou art John the Baptist, some, Elias; and others Jeremias, or one of the other prophets.' He saith unto them, 'But whom say ye that I am?' And Simon Peter answered and said, 'Thou art the Christ, the Son of the living God.' And Jesus answered and said, 'Blessed art thou, Simon Barjona; for flesh and blood hath not revealed it unto thee, but my Father which is in heaven. And I say also unto thee, that thou art Peter, and upon this rock I will build my church, and the gates of hell shall not prevail against it. And I will give unto thee the keys of the kingdom of heaven; and whatsoever thou shalt bind on earth shall be bound in heaven; and whatsoever thou shalt loose on earth shall be loosed in heaven.'”
There are many wonders in this reminding us that God has manifested such awesome wonders in his creation.
Jesus built his Messiahship and the church on what Peter proclaimed of who Jesus is. The church is wonderful because of its founder.
1Peter 2:6: “Wherefore also it is contained in the Scripture, behold, I lay in Sion a chief cornerstone elect, precious: and he that believeth on him shall not be confounded.”
The first wonder of the church is Jesus; human enough to get tired, hungry, weep, die on the cross; divine enough to calm the sea, rise from the dead a sacrifice for sin.
The church has the function of glorifying God. The church is edified by reading, studying God’s Word, discipleship, prayer, fasting, ministering and evangelism. The church is a place that ought to be a continuous praise center where Jesus is glorified. Read Matthew 21:9.
Another wonder of the church is focused on the future. The church does and will continue to face troubles. Of the 12, all but John and Judas were martyred for their labor of faith in Jesus’ name. The time for true suffering for America’s Christians is closer than we think; however the peace of the Holy Spirit is alive in God’s people. The church will continue and be victorious.
The final trumpet will sound soon. Are you ready?
Pray for opportunities to share the gospel with people daily. Pray for our nation and for each other.
Marta Vann
First Apostolic
The sweet presence of the Savior was felt in our midst as services opened with prayer and songs of praise for Sunday morning, Sept. 27. “A Place of Worship” was taken from Haggai 1:6-9, 1 Corinthians 3:11, and Hebrews 10:25. We need to appreciate the church, for we are to forsake not the assembling of ourselves together in the closing days of time. Haggai, in his day, knew the importance of a central place of worship – place to gain peace from the calamities of this world that war against our spirits. Too many today allow themselves to get in a spiritual condition that is contrary to God. They will not accept the realization of their condition and God will give them over to a reprobate mind. The things that will put a person into this condition are a carelessness in his walk with God; a lack of prayer, not concerned with staying in touch with God; worldliness, not separating himself from the things of the world. He can only become cold in his spirit if he holds on to the world while trying to serve God.
The people in Haggai’s day were unconcerned with rebuilding the temple – they had become cold toward God. Finally, through the persuasion of the prophet, they were to begin the temple work. They stopped after they had laid the foundation, for they had gotten into the same cold condition again. They did not realize that there is no stopping place in living for God. It was 16 years before they took up the task to complete the temple.
The foundation of any building is the most important part of it. It must be true, square, exact to the specifications. If not, whatever is built upon it will have weaknesses. Our foundation must be solid in our walk with God. The plan of salvation, at the birth of the church, was preached to the very men who had crucified the Lord. When they heard who they had crucified they cried out and asked what they must do. They were given the same requirements that it takes today to be born into the kingdom of God. They were told to, “repent, and be baptized everyone of you in the name of Jesus Christ for the remission of sins and ye shall receive the gift of the Holy Ghost." This is the solid foundation on which to build a walk with God. If a person tries to build on any other foundation than that of the apostles and prophets, Jesus Christ himself being the Chief Cornerstone, he will fail. Paul wrote, “other foundation can no man lay than that which is laid, which is Jesus Christ.” There is none other name under heaven, given among men, whereby we must be saved.
After repentance, baptism is necessary – baptism in Jesus’ name remits sin – for he that believeth and is baptized shall be saved. Except a man be born again of the water and of the Spirit, he cannot enter the kingdom of heaven. Baptism, burial with Jesus, blots out the handwriting of ordinances that was against us. Repentance alone cannot do that. Everyone is commanded to be baptized in the name of Jesus – the followers of John who were baptized unto John’s baptism of repentance were rebaptized by the Apostle Paul in Jesus’ name; Cornelius and his household received the Holy Ghost even as Peter was preaching, and were baptized in name of the Lord Jesus. Baptism is required of us; it is God’s will for us.
After we repent and are baptized in Jesus’ name, the Holy Ghost, the gift of salvation, is given to us as the final step in God’s plan, giving us the power to live a separate, holy, godly life in service to the Lord. There is no greater life to live than that of one dedicated to the Lord.
We are currently in revival with Brother Zach Brown: Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.; and Monday-Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Feel welcome to visit any time.
The church is two miles south of Speedy’s on Welling Road. Also, visit our website at facwellingok.org and listen to the services on livestream.
Nancy Walker
