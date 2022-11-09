Carter Baptist
Happy birthday and God bless Cassie Shores and Molly Nofire.
May God continue to bless Nick and Anna Fields as they celebrate another year of marriage.
Pastor Mat Lawrence brought a message about being thankful. We have so much to be thankful for, however nothing compares to the thanksgiving that is due to God Almighty himself.
Psalm 71:8-23: “Let my mouth be filled with thy praise and with thy honor all the day. Cast me not off in the time of old age; forsake me not when my strength faileth.
For mine enemies speak against me; and they that lay wait for my soul take counsel together, Saying God hath forsaken him: persecute and take him; for there is none to deliver him.
O God, be not far from me: O my God, make haste for my help. Let them be confounded and consumed that are adversaries to my soul; let them be covered with reproach and dishonor that seek my hurt.
But I will hope continually, and will yet praise thee more and more. My mouth shall shew forth thy righteousness and thy salvation all the day, for I know not the numbers thereof.
I will go in the strength of the Lord GOD: I will make mention of thy righteousness, even of thine only. O God, thou hast taught me from my youth: and hitherto have I declared thy wondrous works.
Now also when I am old and grayheaded, O God, forsake me not, until I have shewed thy strength unto this generation, and thy power to every one that is to come.
Thy righteousness also, O God is very high, who hast done great things: O God, who is like unto thee! Thou, which hast shewed me great and sore troubles, shalt quicken me again, and shalt bring me up again from the depths of the earth.
Thou shalt increase my greatness, and comfort me on every side. I will also praise thee with the psaltery, even thy truth, O my God: unto thee will I sing with the harp, O thou Holy One of Israel.
My lips shall greatly rejoice when I sing unto thee, and my soul, which thou hast redeemed.”
David wrote this psalm when Absalom led a rebellion against him – 2 Samuel 17:1-2. David let his strength come though the Lord God of Glory.
The church humbly united in observing the Lord’s Supper. We were instructed to search our motives, our hearts, our lives for any known sin; and our relationships with both, God and others before each took part. The scripture was read from Matthew 26:26-27.
Come join us next Sunday, Nov. 13, at 6 p.m. for our annual church-wide Thanksgiving dinner.
Marta Vann
First Apostolic
The glorious presence of the Lord was felt in our midst as services opened with prayer and songs of praise Sunday, Nov. 6.
"The Necessity of Jesus' Death," was taken from Matthew 20:28, John 2:19-22; 3:14-17, 1 John 3:16, and Luke 24:25-27. The death of Jesus Christ was essential for the salvation of man. He did not teach about his death until the close of his ministry. The Apostles had become lifted up in their opinion of themselves. They felt like they had given up everything to follow the Lord. They did not consider all the Lord had given up to come to earth to offer himself as a sinless sacrifice for the sins of man.
Two of them boldly went to Jesus requesting they be allowed to sit one on either side of him when he came into his throne. They failed to realize that his kingdom was not of this world, but was spiritual. From this time forward, to prepare his Apostles, he began to teach of his death – that he must go to Jerusalem and suffer many things. His whole life's purpose was his death. His plan from the beginning was that he robe himself in flesh, taking on the form of man, to offer the sinless sacrifice on Calvary to redeem mankind. He was the lamb slain from before the foundation of the world. His death alone could atone for our sins.
We were not redeemed with corruptible things as silver and gold, but with the precious blood of Jesus Christ. All of heaven knew of his decease – he spoke to Moses and Elijah on the Mount of Transfiguration about his death. It was prophesied in the Old Testament. Though the angels could have stopped the crucifixion, Jesus gave his life willingly that the plan of salvation could be laid at the feet of mankind.
His death, burial, and resurrection represent repentance, baptism in Jesus' name for the remission of sins, and the infilling of the Holy Ghost, as evidenced with speaking in other tongues as the Spirit gives the utterance. He was wounded for our transgressions, he was bruised for our iniquities. He was brought as a lamb to the slaughter, yet he opened not his mouth so that we might have eternal life.
The saving name of the Lord was not given until the birth of Jesus Christ, who is God manifest in flesh. Neither is there salvation in any other, for there is none other name under heaven, given among men, whereby we must be saved.
Revival continues with Brother Aubrey Yoder. Feel welcome to visit any time: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. We are located two miles south of Speedy's on Welling Road. For information, call 918-457-9498.
Nancy Walker
First Baptist
It is hard for us to fathom the truth that our creator longs to be with us. He longs to meet with us and have a close relationship with us.
Why would God in all his holiness, glory, and goodness make himself available to us? Because he loves us. It is a powerful truth of scripture. God pursues each of us, seeking all those who might respond to his invitation to come into our hearts. God desires to be with us, he longs for us to center our lives around him, and to know the reality of his presence and love.
God longs for us to know the truth of the scriptures. The scripture is a very powerful tool against Satan. It creates confidence and gives freedom to all who believe it. Through Jesus, we can see the truth. Everything Jesus is and does is truth. He is not deceitful nor does he lie. Jesus’ life is our example of truth. Everything he did was a demonstration of truth. If we pay attention to how he lived his life, we can follow his example and be free of indecision and untruths.
If we keep Jesus’ life at the forefront of our lives, we will enjoy an abundant life. Through his Holy Spirit and scripture, we can learn about his life and about being transformed to his likeness. We were created to shine the light of Jesus on a dark and deceitful world. The truth comes out in our actions. Our deeds exemplify truth much more than the words we say. Anyone can say words and not mean them. If we back our words with action, we are sharing truth.
We can’t love someone without revealing Jesus. The power of love reveals the truth that God loves us unconditionally and just as we are. May God’s love lead you to living in his presence and to loving others as well.
A community Thanksgiving service will be held Sunday, Nov. 20 at 5 p.m.
For Sunday worship, classic service starts at 8:30 a.m. with small groups following at 9:45 a.m. and modern service taking place at 11 a.m.
Terri Fite
Peggs Community Church
Here we are in November already. Our Sunday school services opened Nov. 6 in prayer led by Brother Brian Bielli with 42 people in attendance.
The devotional was read from Psalm 105:1-4, and the first song, "'Tis So Sweet to Trust in Jesus." We had 56 people in attendance for morning worship.
Happy birthday to Virgil Helton and Kayley Helton this morning. Happy wedding anniversary to Brother Mike and Deborah Parish. Get well prayers go out for Jessica, a member of our youth group, Britania Magee's mother, Bud Moss, Jeff Mitchell, and Norman Hall.
Our prayers of sympathy and God's peace go out to Rita Stopp and her family on their recent loss.
The food pantry is Wednesday, Nov. 9. Angel tree cards are still available. Veteran's Day is Friday, Nov. 11, senior lunch is Nov. 17 and will be turkey, dressing, and all the fixings. Mike and Deborah's "pounding" is Nov. 20, as is our "dress-up day" and annual dinner following morning worship. This year is to be Italian-style foods, rather than turkey and stuff. Church will be dismissed that evening and there will be no Bible study Nov. 23.
Practice for the Christmas play has begun, but more "actors" are needed – both child and adult. If you would like to participate contact Nancy, Kathy, or Deborah.
Being first Sunday, Brother Mike had the pulpit Sunday, Nov. 6 and read scripture from Psalm 146, Genesis 2:4-7, Psalm 104:24-25, Psalm 71:17-18, Proverbs 20:29, and Proverbs 16:31. The message taken from these scriptures is quite plain: rejoice in the Lord, giving God all praise and glory at all times and in every circumstance.
Share the word with others, forgive those that "wrong" you, and apologize, asking forgiveness whenever you are in the wrong.
Doing this in your younger years is important, but then we get into our mature years. Our hair fades to gray, but our mission on this earth hasn't changed. Continue to praise throughout your life, even into old age; take the promise and message to whoever you encounter. Let your praises teach others, inviting them to find God for themselves, so they, too, can rejoice in the Lord.
May not sound like much to some, but others recognize just how tough it is to walk the narrow path toward our maker each and every day. After all, we are still "just human."
Kay Cordray
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.