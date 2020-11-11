First Apostolic
The sweet presence of the Lord was felt in our midst as services opened with prayer and songs of praise for Sunday morning, Nov. 8. “Humanism and Christianity” was taken from Romans 1:16, 20-28 and Acts 2:38. The gospel of Christ is to everyone that believeth. The creation speaks of a Creator, so that men everywhere are without excuse. Those who have rejected the Lord’s plan of salvation for mankind fail to glorify God as God. They, instead, become vain in their imaginations and their foolish hearts are darkened. They become fools – even as they profess themselves to be wise. They change the holy things of God into the unholy; knowing that they are lost, they take pleasure in causing others to be lost with them.
The saints of the most high God are in this world, but not of it; however, those worldly ungodly spirits wait for the opportunity to cause the saints to stumble. In the form of a religion, humanism exalts man as a god, teaching him that whatever he desires is permissible to do, with no consequences of sin. Though the world at one time knew God, it glorified him not as God and has become reprobate toward God. The evil in today’s world is the result of the selfish, pleasure-seeking mindset of humanism.
Let us never fail to give honor and praise to the Lord; nor allow ourselves to become unthankful, for the Lord gave his life for us on Calvary to provide salvation to whosoever will. If we fail to honor the Lord, we are in danger of our foolish hearts becoming darkened. This world is full of unclean spirits, but we are to try the spirits to see whether they be of God. If they fail to agree with God and his Word, they are not of God, but are the enemy of our souls. They seek lodging in any susceptible soul. Every spirit that confesses that Jesus Christ is God manifest in flesh is of God. If not, it is of the spirit of antichrist, which has always been here.
To guard ourselves from this destructive force, we must stay where we need to be with the Lord – resisting the urge to do those things that are contrary to God. There is a spirit of truth and a spirit of error. We must beware lest any man spoil us through philosophy and vain deceit, or man’s reasoning, which is humanism. We cannot serve God and man. The preaching of the cross is to them that perish foolishness, but to us that are saved, it is the power of God. Like the Apostle Paul, we have nothing to glory in save the cross of Jesus Christ.
Feel welcome to visit any time: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. The church is two miles south of Speedy’s on Welling Road. For information, call 918-457-9498. Also, visit our website at facwellingok.org and listen to the services on livestream.
Nancy Walker
Cookson United Methodist
Rev. Rachel Parrott and the congregation thank the 653 community members for showing their strong citizen spirit and patience in the record-breaking lines for any Cookson election that voted in the presidential election in Precinct 09. Special thanks also to those who cared enough to give their life-saving blood at the Cookson Community Blood Drive sponsored by the Oklahoma Blood Institute held on Tuesday, Nov. 10. Thank you for being a community that cares about others.
Thanks to all the veterans that have served our country.
This Sunday, the guest pastor will be Kim Hutson. Two services will be held inside at 8:30 a.m. and 10. Masks and social distancing will be required. Cookson United Methodist Church is at 21685 W. Cookson Bend Road. The Scripture readings will be Psalm 123, Exodus 3:1-12 and Matthew 25:14-30. Everyone is welcome to come as you are and bring a friend.
Last Sunday, Pastor Parrot's Scripture readings were Psalm 78:1-7, 1 Thessalonians 4:13-18, and Matthew 25:1-13. She began her message with discussing a spiritual song, "Keep Your Lamps Trimmed and Burning," which led into the parable in Matthew 25. Remember that the light or the lamp is not just for illumination, but it also represents a life of service and sacrifice. The lamp also represents a life transformed by faith in Jesus by the grace of God. You can't share acts of love. Each has to share their own. You can though, teach and mentor. You continue the work no matter what season of life that you are in. God is at work in the world. Keep working, serving, caring and keep loving. Keep your lamps trimmed and burning. Thanks be to God.
Cindy Ballew
CCF
Welcome to Community Christian Fellowship, a nondenominational, Bible-preaching, teaching Church of God. The church is on State Highway 82 South at Keys. Come as you are. Regular services are as follows: Sunday school, 10 a.m.; worship service, 11 a.m.; and Wednesday and Sunday night services, 6 p.m.
If you need information or would like to contact the church, send your emails to Msjennyhsb@yahoo.com. All letters will be answered.
"Brethren, I speak in terms of human relations: even though it is only a man's covenant, yet when it has been ratified, no one sets it aside or adds conditions to it (Galatians 3:15).
If you have ever entered into an agreement with someone, some business or signed up for some promotion, you always have to agree to the "terms and conditions." Each website that you sign up on to join, each promotion you want to take advantage of, every contest that you enter, all have terms and conditions. If in filling out your information you neglect to check the terms and conditions box saying that you have read them and agree with them, when you submit it, it will send you a message instantly reminding you and your request will not be submitted until you do.
The Lord also has "terms and conditions" for us to follow. But like the rich young ruler, we want to set our own terms. We want to join ourselves to him on our own conditions. Setting your own terms doesn't work and is not acceptable in the business world with online promotions or in any other agreement even in marriage there are terms and conditions; it's called vows. If it is not acceptable in the physical world, why do we think it is acceptable in our dealing with God? Why do we think that "man" won't allow it, but God will?
Trying to set our own terms with God carries consequences. It will keep us out of the kingdom and we won't enter in; it will bring chaos and confusion to our lives; it will bring the chastisement of the Lord upon us. It will rob us of peace, joy, blessings and victory.
Does this describe you this morning? Are you trying to get to the Lord on your own terms? Are you trying to live for him according to your own conditions? It won't work, he has set the "rules" and they require that you come to him and live according to his terms anything else he will not accept.
God has his own set of terms and conditions, and if we are going to come to him and follow him we must agree to them and not try to set our own.
Jenny Dameron
Carter Baptist Church
The men had Donna Welch’s grandson, Justin, come forward for prayer according to James 5:14, to be healed from lymphoma.
Ron Hagel gave his Veterans Day testimony. He read the poem “Freedom is Not free.”
Pastor Matt Lawrence led the church to pause to think what Veterans Day stands for.
God has richly blessed America; the Bible tells us in Luke 12:48: “For unto whomsoever much is given, of him shall be much required…”
In 1620, the pilgrims came to America, settled, building a church independent of England on Plymouth Rock. The Mayflower Compact affirms: “…We have come here to honor God. We aren’t ashamed to be called Christians.”
Are you proud to be an American?
I am concerned about America.
In 2 Chronicles 7:19-22, God speaks to Solomon and his people: “But if ye turn away, and forsake my statutes and my commandments, which I have set before you, and shall go and serve other gods, and worship them. Then will I pluck them up by the roots out of my land which I have given them; and this house, which I have sanctified for my name, will I cast out of my sight, and will make it to be a proverb and a byword among all nations. And this house, which is high, shall be an astonishment to everyone that passeth by it; so that he shall say, Why hath the Lord done thus unto this land, and unto this house? And it shall be answered, 'Because they forsook the Lord God of their fathers, which brought them forth out of the land of Egypt, and laid hold on other gods, and worshipped them, and served them; therefore hath he brought all this evil upon them.'”
This is what is happening to this country. Is God removing his blessing? What does God want from us?
Micah 6:8: “He hath shewed thee, O man, what is good; and what doth the Lord require of thee, but to do justly, and to love mercy, and to walk humbly with thy God?”
First, to do justly in all things.
Second, to love mercy; be ready to give the world the mercy, grace, and forgiveness we have received from God.
Third, to walk humbly, this is probably the hardest of all. James 4:6b:” God resisteth the proud: but giveth grace unto the humble.”
Remember real freedom and liberty is given by Christ, who sets us free from sin.
The congregation warmly welcomed Theresa Bargas and Carla Wallace, who both joined this church with the promise of a letter.
Marta Vann
