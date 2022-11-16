Carter Baptist
Happy birthday God bless Robert Davis and Avery Kimble.
May God continue to bless Alan and Jan Nickels, as they celebrate another year of marriage.
Responsive reading 721 opens with, “Blessed is the nation whose God is the Lord; and the people whom he hath chosen for his own inheritance.”
Navy veteran, Ron Hagel, shared that 1% of U.S. population has served in the armed forces. Each signed lifelong commitment to defend this country. He talked about two men who were soldiers. His father, age 96, believed the men he served with “had a job to do; and we got the job done.” He was thankful God gave him another chance to be the best man he could be.
The other was an obscure uneducated man. A solitary soul, born to a young peasant girl. He never owned anything. After preaching for three years, he was forsaken by close friends and suffered between two thrives, as he gave his life on a cross to give the world freedom from death and sin.
Pastor Mat Lawrence brought a message about being a veteran in God’s army. Paul wrote to young Timothy preparing him for battle. He instructed him to be strong, committed, to endure hardship, and to remain focused.
2 Timothy 2:1-4: “Thou therefore, my son, be strong in the grace that is in Christ Jesus. And the things that thou hast heard of me among many witnesses, the same commit thou to faithful men, who shall be able to teach others also.
Thou therefore endure hardness, as a good soldier of Jesus Christ. No man that warreth entangleth himself with the affairs of this life, that he may please him who hath chosen him to be a soldier.”
In staying strong, committed, enduring hardship, and focused, hopefully, we can all say what Paul wrote to the saints in Philippi, so we may please the one who called us to be soldiers in God’s army.
Philippians 3:14-17: “I press toward the mark for the prize of the high calling of God in Christ Jesus. Let us therefore, as many as be perfect, be thus minded: and if in any thing ye be otherwise minded, God shall reveal even this unto you.
Nevertheless whereto we have already attained, let us walk by the same rule, let us mind the same things. Brethren, be followers together of me, and mark them which walk so as ye have us for an example.”
We have all been called into God’s army, what will you do with that call?
Pray daily for opportunities to share Jesus with someone. Pray for the sick among us, our children, and schools. Pray continually for each other.
Marta Vann
Cookson United Methodist
Pastor Velma Carriaga and the congregation invite you and your family to enjoy a Friday night Sloppy Joe dinner and Pie/cake auction. It will be held in the fellowship hall starting after 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 18. Donations for the dinner are appreciated. Bid on your favorite desserts and serve a Thanksgiving dinner. This will be an easy way to have your baking needs finished before turkey day.
Cookson United Methodist Church is on the corner of Highway 82 South and Cookson Bend Road. The GPS address is 21685 W. Cookson Bend Road. Sunday worship time is at 11 a.m. with small groups meeting at 9:45 am. Coffee, snacks, and fellowship will precede the beginning of worship.
The Cookson community and church members have enjoyed awesome events the past two weeks. This includes a Cookson community fish fry, trunk or treat, the OBI Cookson community blood drive with a bedlam T-shirt given away to successful donors, the general election with nearly 600 caring residents voting, holiday sales, and the annual church conference held, while there was a beautiful snow blowing in the air.
Upcoming ministries will include the aforementioned auction and dinner and the beginning of Advent season preparing for the birth of the Christ child. A first ever Vacation Bible School will be held during the Christmas break for elementary children – details will be forthcoming.
Last Sunday, Pastor Velma's message was titled "The Power of a Listening Heart." Scripture reading was from 1 Samuel 3:1-10. She began her message with a story relating the difference between hearing and listening. Sometimes a problem is failure to communicate.
Pastor Velma told the biblical story about Samuel. Samuel who listened to God had a lifelong relationship with God and a fruitful ministry.
Listening is not the same as hearing. Hearing is a physical process that refers to sounds that enter your ears. Listening requires focus and a concentrated effort. The greatest honor you can pay someone is to really listen to them. Listening requires intent and focus. Listening is one way of saying that you are important to me – you matter. The most important thing is to listen to God, spend time in prayer. Wonderful things will happen in your life.
In Romans 10:17, Apostle Paul says "Faith comes from hearing and hearing through the word of Christ."
Samuel said, "Speak for your servant is listening."
Are you listening to people around you – especially those closest to you and even more so listening to God?
As you enter the church of your choice, enter to worship and depart to serve.
Cindy Ballew
First Apostolic
Songs of worship and praise to our savior, Jesus Christ, followed prayer as services opened for Sunday morning, Nov. 13.
"Ephesus – The Church of Power," was taken from Zechariah 4:6 and Acts 19:1-15. Before the Apostle Paul returned to Ephesus, as he had promised, a man by the name of Apollos came and taught the people with eloquent speech. He taught that Jesus was the Messiah to come, not realizing that Jesus had already come as God manifest in flesh, and that through his death, burial, and resurrection, had provided the plan of salvation for mankind.
Later, as Paul was passing through the upper coasts of Ephesus, he found certain disciples there who were baptized unto John's baptism. He asked them if they had received the Holy Ghost since they believed. They responded that they had not heard there was any Holy Ghost. Paul told them that John could only preach and baptize unto repentance, but not for the remission of sins because no blood had yet been shed on Calvary, for without the shedding of blood there is no remission.
John told his converts to look for the one to come after him, who would baptize with the Holy Ghost and fire, whose shoe latches he was not worthy to undo. After Paul told these men that they should believe in him that should come after John, that is Jesus Christ, they were all baptized in Jesus' name and when Paul laid hands on them they all filled with the Holy Ghost.
The Lord has made the way of salvation easy to understand and whosoever will obey it will become a part of his bride. After Paul had taught for three months in the synagogue, he was put out by disputers who hardened their hearts and did not believed the truth. Paul then went to Tyrannus to obtain the school house from him and taught from there for two years, with the Lord working great signs and wonders as a witness to the people.
Because of these miracles and wonders being done in Jesus' name, certain vagabond Jews, full of evil spirits, took it upon themselves to deliver a man vexed with a devil. The seven sons of Sceva failed in their effort as the spirit said to them, "Jesus I know and Paul I know, but who are ye?" This caused the people to realize Paul's teachings were true. God does not intend for truth and idolatrous beliefs to mix. He requires his saints to be a separate people, not mixing with the things of the world, but being true to the things of God.
Revival continues with Brother Aubrey Yoder. Feel welcome to visit any time: Monday through Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. We are located two miles south of Speedy's on Welling Road. For information, call 918-457-9498.
First Baptist
1 Thessalonians 5:18 tells us to give thanks in all circumstances, for it is the will of God. For most of us can be thankful for a lot of things, but it is very hard to give thanks in all circumstances. That is tough.
In times of the loss of a loved one, sudden or not so sudden, illness of a family member or ourselves, defeat or disappointment, or when we’ve prayed and prayed for a loved one, who has strayed into a destructive lifestyle and our prayers seem to go unanswered. What about when we are overwhelmed and over-stressed and things mount high, and the way doesn’t seem clear and people are cruel and life seems unfair. What about the storms in life?
These are the “all” things that can make gratitude hard to find, whether they are big things or everyday irritations. The thing we must remember is that God’s word never changes to fit our circumstances. His truth rises above our circumstances, so that we can too. He doesn’t say give thanks “for it” but “in it all.” He moves more deeply into our lives through hardships and builds our character more than he ever could without them. True joy is never based on outside feelings in situations. God’s ways are bigger and higher than ours, and we can be assured he holds us in the palm of his hands. He is always with us, through “it all.”
We woke to another day today and no matter what we are facing, he gave us this day and every breath we breathe should honor him. We never fight our battles alone. Be strong and choose to find joy in every day. This Thanksgiving and every day be grateful in it “all.” He is working to make us great. He is working things out for our good. He hears our prayers and God sees and knows all. He has a purpose for everything we go through in life. He is the hope for our tomorrows.
Have a happy and blessed Thanksgiving.
The Community Thanksgiving Service will take place Sunday, Nov. 20.
Terri Fite
Peggs Community Church
Services for Nov. 13 opened in prayer led by Brother Mike Parish. The devotional was the Psalm 67, and the first song, "Leaning On The Everlasting Arms."
We had 41 people in attendance for Sunday school, and 82 for worship service.
Happy first birthday to Warren Magee. Megan (nee) Fisher – forgot her new last name – also celebrated a birthday.
Get well wishes and prayers go out for Stetson, Luther, and Millie's grandson, Hallie Helton, Jackie McIntosh, Ronnie Hendrickson, Britania Magee's mom, Rhonda, and all those mentioned on the prayer chain. Remember too Bud Moss and Jimson Bluebird. Our prayers, love, and sympathy go out to Ruby Doyle on the loss of her brother.
Angel tree cards are still available. Gifts due back in by first of December. The senior lunch this week on Thursday, Nov. 17 will be chicken and dressing, rolls, all the fixings, as a pre-Thanksgiving dinner. Service is from 11 a.m.-noon. Our "Thanksgiving" dinner will be Sunday, Nov. 20. The big difference is that the menu this year is Italian cooking rather than turkey. Sunday is also our "dress-up day," meaning look extra sharp, and it is Mike and Deborah's "pounding" – or appreciation – day.
Brother Rex based his message this morning on passages from Matthew 19:16-22 and John 6:66-69, asking, "Are we staying true to God and the church or are we quitting?"
Is our walk with Christ true and straight, or are we dodging the rough parts in the road; what are we hanging on to?
We can't work our way into heaven, we can't fake it either. Our own children, neighbors, and other lost people aren't getting the message, aren't being taught the words of God, or the way to salvation. We are not only not teaching the way, we aren't showing it either. Sadly, the walk we take is a path we choose, rather than the one pointed to by Christ. Some people learn best by following examples.
What sort of example are we setting for all those others?
Don't ever think that I don't include myself in the questions I ask – I do. And I sometimes don't like the answers. There are answers to be found, though in 2 Timothy 4:2-4 and Hebrews 12:1-2, as well as other scriptures. When you truly seek the answer, you'll find it.
Kay Cordray
