Carter Baptist
Happy birthday and God bless Terry Chennault,
May God continue blessing Butch and Linda Cowan as they celebrate another year of marriage.
Pastor Mat Lawrence brought a message about, “Cultural collide.” Since the birth of the church, false teachings have circulated. Apostle Paul advised Christians to stand firm in the teachings of the gospel. He taught, it’s not enough to be aware of false doctrine’s enticements; we will have to make a fixed choice to stand by the truth of God’s word.
Our values and priorities,which align with God’s word are to be held fast to. If tension and conflict arise when we do stand firm, we can be assured that we are doing God’s will.
The world’s wisdom, principals, and values are constantly shifting.
“Beware lest any man spoil you through philosophy and vain deceit, after the tradition of men, after the rudiments of the world, and not after Christ” (Colossians 2:8).
How do we know what is worldly or Godly? We can be led astray by the wisdom of men which is inconsistent with God’s word. Popular worldly mottoes are, “Follow your heart, do whatever makes you happy, If it feels good, do it.”
“The heart is deceitful above all things, and desperately wicked: who can know it?” (Jeremiah 17:9).
Your heart will lead you astray quickly.
“He that findeth his life shall lose it: and he that loseth his life for my sake shall find it.” We trade what will never make us happy to follow Jesus. How can we build anything stable? (Mathew 10:39).
“Therefore whosoever heareth these sayings of mine, and doeth them, I will liken him unto a wise man, which built his house upon a rock,
“And the rain descended, and the floods came, and the winds blew, and beat upon that house; and it fell not: for it was founded upon a rock” (Matthew 7:24-25).
Jesus commanded that we hear his words and obey them as they are the firm foundation.
Satan’s lies and false teachings are attractive, seductive and enticing.
“For the time will come when they will not endure sound doctrine; but after their own lusts shall they heap to themselves teachers having itching ears. And they shall turn away their ears from the truth, and shall be turned unto fables” (2 Timothy 4:3-4).
“The thief cometh not, but to kill, steal, and destroy: I am come that they might have life, and that they might have it more abundantly” (John 10:10).
Pursue values that cultivate the things of God, follow the Holy Spirit’s guidance in everything (John 15).
Commit, daily, to stand against the world’s false teachings; admit temptations and weaknesses; trust the Holy Spirit’s work continually..
Marta Vann
Church of Jesus Christ of LDS
Thanksgiving is significantly more important than having gratitude for just worldly possessions. Thanksgiving is about having gratitude for all blessings from a living Heavenly Father who loves his children.
For guidance on acquiring gratitude and recognizing blessings from God, read his scripture where gratitude is highlighted. One highlighted part from the Book of Mormon is when Nephi is constructed to build a boat by God. After being at sea for days Nephi's brothers tie him up with cords and beat him. This is his response to God after his hands were loosened.
"And it came to pass that we were about to be swallowed up in the depths of the sea. And after we had been driven back upon the waters for the space of four days, my brethren began to see that the judgments of God were upon them, and that they must perish save that they should repent of their iniquities; wherefore, they came unto me, and loosed the bands which were upon my wrists, and behold they had swollen exceedingly; and also mine ankles were much swollen, and great was the soreness thereof.
"Nevertheless, I did look unto my God, and I did praise him all the day long; and I did not murmur against the Lord because of mine afflictions" (1 Nephi 18: 15-16).
This is how Nephi, a servant for the Lord, showed his gratitude towards God. He is a great influence to those seeking to show their gratitude towards Heavenly Father.
Elder Matt Beaumont
Cookson United Methodist
Last Sunday, Rev. Rachel Parrott and the congregation celebrated the Reign of Christ Sunday, also known as Christ the King Sunday. This is the last Sunday of the church’s Liturgical year. Next Sunday will begin the Advent season, the four weeks before Christmas.
Several members decorated the sanctuary with Christmas finery following the 10:30 a.m. worship service in preparation for Advent. Special thanks to these serving members.
Cookson UMC is located on the corner of Highway 82 South and Cookson Bend Road. The physical address is 21685 W. Cookson Bend Road. Everyone is welcome to come as you are from wherever you are. Follow on Facebook: Cookson UMC.
Scripture readings were Revelation 1:4-8 and John 18: 33-37. Pastor Rachel's message began with emphasizing the mission is to make disciples of Jesus Christ for the transformation of the world. You are disciples of Jesus Christ. To follow Jesus, it means to learn to be like him and to embrace a complicated life. In John 18, Jesus takes control of the conversation with Pilate telling him that his kingdom is not of this world. The reign of Christ is totally different from worldly power.
Pastor Rachel quoted several scriptures referring to God's kingdom such as: Mark 1:14, Mark 12:34, Luke 4:43, Luke 17: 20-21, Matthew 6:33 and Matthew 13:11. The kingdom of God is a community of God's care that lives in love, joy, peace, truth and righteousness.
The realm of God is preached, it is here and is also on its way. God's reign is plain but also mysterious. It is open to everyone. It is never fully realized but it is profound. The church is God's realm in its visible form. Christ is the church's guide, example savior and friend that all true authority rests in him.
Now is the day for declaring your intention to live a life that matters, a life of radical generosity that holds your possessions lightly. Live a life of truth that allows the community to hear the voice of Christ as the guide and hope for living a life that matters. You are who you are because of Jesus Christ. He is the truth made flesh before you.
Cindy Ballew
First Apostolic
The glorious presence of the Lord was felt in our midst as services opened with prayer and songs of worship for Sunday morning, Nov. 21.
"Christ's Love" was taken from John 13:35, Romans 5:1-8 and 1 John 2:8-11. When problems overwhelm us we can go to the rock which is Jesus Christ. It is important that we condition our minds as we hear the word of the Lord, for we must heed the word that is preached. We show our love for the Lord in our obedience to his word and in witnessing to others. Jesus Christ has shown his love for us by giving his life for us; while we were yet sinners, Christ died for the ungodly.
He that loves his brother walks in the light, but he that hates his brother walks in darkness and knows not where he goes, because darkness has blinded his eyes. Real love is deep. The word of God is the most precious book of love. God desires to show his love for us. He wants to direct our lives according to his will, that we might be saved.
In the garden of Eden, God asked Adam, "Where art thou?" He desired to help him and save him. It was by the seed of a woman that we now have access to the Lord since Adam fell. The Lord is not willing that any should perish, but that all should come to repentance. There is no end to God's love. He came in flesh to die on Calvary for the sins of the world.
Without his death on Calvary, the Holy Ghost could not be poured out. After his resurrection and ascension, the Lord sent the comforter, which is the Holy Ghost, in his name – the only name under heaven given among men whereby we must be saved. On the day of Pentecost, as 120 were gathered in the upper room, the Holy Ghost filled all the houses where they were sitting. The Holy Ghost will comfort us in storms or trials and it will guide us in times of trouble.
Too many times, people will exchange their souls for frivolous things. They place little value on their salvation. We must remember that the Holy Ghost is Christ in us, the hope of glory. He will return someday, as the head of his body – the church – take us to dwell with him eternally. Let us be ever watchful as we wait for his appearance.
Visit any time – Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. We are located two miles south of Speedy's on Welling Road. For information, call 918-457-9498.
Nancy Walker
Peggs Community Church
Morning services on Nov. 21 opened in prayer, led by Daphyne
Shell, with 57 in attendance. The devotional was read from John 1:20-34,
and the first song was, "Are You Washed In The Blood?"
Happy birthday this week to Jameson Shell, and continued prayers for Patsy Ingram for her healing from surgery. As usual, please continue to pray for all those mentioned on the prayer chain; and before I forget it, Alex and Britania Magee's new baby boy made his appearance quite early, weighing in at 1 pound, 4 ounces. Young master Warren Alexander Magee is hanging in there and doing quite well for such a small little feller. Praise God for his mercies and miracles!
The Peggs Ministerial Alliance decided to go ahead and hold our annual Thanksgiving service this year, rather than cancel like last year. It will be held Tuesday, Nov. 23 at 7:30 p.m. at the First Southern Baptist in Peggs. Brother Rex will be bringing the message.
The Batchelor Family will be with us this next Sunday evening at 6 p.m. and will be sharing with us the gospel in song. The youth will be decorating a float entitled "Happy Birthday Jesus" for the Locust Grove parade on Dec. 7. Your Angel Tree gifts are due on Dec. 12.
Brother Rex based his message today on scripture from Exodus 21:1-6, speaking about our freedom of choice and the open door of the master. In the days of the Exodus, the Hebrew people could only own other Hebrew servants if they owed a debt they couldn't pay to the master; the servitude lasted six years and the indentured went free in the seventh year.
There was a way, though, for that servant to stay with his master. One, he must love his master, love his wife and children, and publicly declare his wish to remain with his master for the remainder of his life as a servant. In that seventh year, the choice was with the servant, and the door to freedom to make his own way was open with no further recourse from the master.
Our service to our master, God, is our choice. It isn’t a choice to be made lightly, nor is it one that should be turned away from at a later date. God allows us that choice and we choose of our own free will. Once we've made that decision to serve, we should do it with a willing heart and without griping about whatever task we have set before us.
If we truly can't do the task, try first, then ask God to pass it on to someone better able to complete that task. Sometimes, we find that we are the right person for the job, but it's a job we didn't ever consider, nor believe we could do. The easiest way to enter into whatever God asks of us is to truly love our master, believe he'd never give us a task to do without equipping us to handle it, and he's not going to abandon us without help. So, here's a little somethin'-somethin' you might want to consider: Choose life, choose God. He loves you. Have a good Thanksgiving!
Kay Cordray
First Baptist
In this week of Thanksgiving, here are some scripture verses to keep us mindful of all we have to be thankful for and to celebrate all the abundant blessings the Lord has given us.
“Oh give thanks to the Lord, for he is good, for his steadfast love endures forever!” (Psalm 107:1).
“I will give to the Lord the thanks due to his righteousness, and I will sing praise to the name of the Lord, the Most High” (Psalm 7:17).
“I will give thanks to you, Lord, with all my heart; I will tell of all your wonderful deeds” (Psalm 9:1).
“Enter his gates with thanksgiving and his courts with praise; give thanks to him and praise his name” (Psalm 100:4).
“The Lord is my strength and my shield; my heart trusts in him, and he helps me. My heart leaps for joy, and with my song I praise him” (Psalm 28:7).
“Give thanks in all circumstances; for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you” (1 Thessalonians 5:18).
“Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God” (Philippians 4:6).
“And whatever you do, whether in word or deed, do it all in the name of the Lord Jesus, giving thanks to God the Father through him” (Colossians 3:17).
“Devote yourselves to prayer, being watchful and thankful” (Colossians 4:2).
“The Lord bless you and keep you; the Lord make his face shine on you and be gracious to you; the Lord turn his face toward you and give you peace” (Numbers 6:24-26).
May God bless you all this Thanksgiving with love, laughter, peace and grateful hearts.
Join us for Sunday services: Sunday School, 9:30 a.m. Worship, 10:45 a.m.
and our Hanging of the Green service, Sunday, Dec. 5, 10:45 a.m.
Terri Fite
