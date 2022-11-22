Carter Baptist
Happy birthday and God bless Terry Chennault, Ron Vann, Sheila Ratliff, and Bonnie Baker.
Everyone admires those who have an unwavering, even sacrificial stand for their faith in Jesus Christ throughout history. Yet, today, we look at people like this as intolerant, and who need to compromise with the majority.
Luke 18:7-8: "And shall not God avenge his own elect, which cry day and night unto him, though he bear long with them?
I tell you that he will avenge them speedily. Nevertheless when the Son of man cometh, shall he find faith on the earth?"
Matthew 17:14-20: "And when they were come to the multitude, there came to him a certain man, kneeling down to him, and saying,
Lord, have mercy on my son: for he is lunatic, and sore vexed: for oftimes he falleth into the fire, and oft into the water. And I brought him to thy disciples, and they could not cure him.
Then Jesus answered and said, O faithless and perverse generation, how long shall I be with you? How long shall I suffer you? bring him hither to me.
And Jesus rebuked the devil; and he departed out of him: and the child was cured from that very hour. Then came the disciples to Jesus apart, and said, why could not we cast him out?
And Jesus said unto them, Because of your unbelief: for verily I say unto you, If ye have faith as a grain of mustard seed, he shall say unto this mountain, Remove hence to yonder place, and it shall remove; and nothing shall be impossible unto you."
Jesus and his disciples just came down from the mount of transfiguration. They had been given authority over demons and to move literal mountains. Jesus was teaching them that God will do impossible things through his followers, by his power, for his glory. Can we singlehandedly change a society that kills babies and celebrates perversion?
God can work through the faith, life, and prayers of his people. Why are God's people, his church, so ineffective today? First, these seem like the last days, evil is rampantly growing; secondly, is the growing faithlessness of God's people.
2 Timothy 3:1-5: This know also, that in the last days perilous times shall come. For men shall be lovers of their own selves, covetous, boasters, proud, blasphemers, disobedient to parents, unthankful unholy,
Without natural affection, trucebreakers, false accusers, incontinent, fierce, despisers of those that are good, Traitors, heady, highminded, lovers of pleasure more than lovers of God:
Having a form of godliness, but denying the power thereof: from such turn away."
As Christians, we live in the world, though not of the world. Is this difference noticeable?
Marta Vann
Peggs Community Church
Sunday morning services on Nov. 20 opened in prayer led by Brother Mike Parish with 37 people in attendance. The devotional was Psalm 103 and the first song was "Onward Christian Soldiers."
We had 60 people for morning worship. No birthdays or anniversaries were reported Sunday morning.
Get well wishes and prayers for Mary Terry and Elizabeth Helton. Our love, prayers, and sympathy go out to the Brian Shelly family on the loss of his father recently.
Our Italian thanksgiving dinner was delicious. We had lasagnas, spaghetti, and lots of other dishes I don't know the names of. As always, there were plenty desserts and folks to eat it.
There was no evening service Sunday, nor was there a sack and pack or Bible study Wednesday night due to the holiday on Thursday. Our youth group will have a float in the Christmas parade in Locust Grove on Dec. 6, the theme of which is "Candyland."
Our kids have won a trophy for their entries the last two years, so we have confidence that they'll pull off another fabulous entry.
Brother Rex based his message this morning on passages read from Leviticus 10:1-2 and Exodus 30, which outlines the duties and utensils of the priests. Brother Rex tells us that today's message is sort of a continuation of last week's message, in that the importance of following God's instructions and laws is imperative. Knowing to do God's will and the willful failure to do so always brings some sort of punishment, maybe not immediately, but the chastisement will come.
To walk by sight only and think one can follow God truthfully is to fool ourselves. The best and only way is to walk by faith, trusting always in God and his instruction and mercies. Walking by sight is to depend upon ourselves alone and never works. ;
We humans are subject to mistakes and corruption brought about by deceit, whereas to walk in a solid faith brings about peace and safety within ourselves.
Just remember, put your faith in God and Christ, walk in the ways of Jesus' teaching, trust fully in your relationship with Christ, and live peacefully within your heart.
Kay Cordray
Commented
