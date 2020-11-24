Cookson United Methodist
COVID continues to wreak havoc with our world, our nation, our states, counties, and also communities.
Blood drives are striving to keep up with the plasma and blood supply needs for the local hospitals. Please donate if you can or spread the word of upcoming blood drives to others who are eligible.
Because positive cases continue to rise in Oklahoma and are now worse than they were in May, the Cookson UMC leadership consensus agreed to stop all indoor activity inside the church buildings.
This will be re-assessed on Dec. 1. Drive-in parking lot worship at 11:30 a.m. will continue, if the weather permits. Check the Cookson UMC Facebook page or email cooksonumc@gmail.com for the latest information.
Thank you for your continued prayers, social distancing and staying safe throughout this Advent season.
Take care of yourselves. Call and check-in with one another. You are still the church, still people of God, and God is still at work within us, through us and in our world.
Last Sunday was Reign of Christ Sunday, the last day of the Christian calendar. Scripture readings were Psalm 100, Ephesians 1:15-23 and Matthew 25:31-46.
Do you realize that when you are helping and are acting out the love of God, loving your neighbor, that you are worshipping God?
The kin-dom of God is governed by the laws of love which do not seek to dominate or power over. Kin-dom is rather to influence and persuade you into the kin-dom.
The world tells you that that you have to earn your own way. The kin-dom of God reminds you that it is all a gift from God. Your fate is always in God's hands. In the parable in Matthew of the sheep and the goats, the sheep were acting out of love, caring and serving. The sheep were doing it as a response to salvation, not as a means to earn it.
They loved because they knew they were loved. God gave everyone two commandments: love God and love neighbor. Grace received is grace shared, a free gift. Serve because Christ the King reigns in your heart. His grace, mercy and love overflow. Live a life that proclaims that you are a part of the kin-dom of God.
Cindy Ballew
Carter Baptist
Happy birthday and God bless Terry Chennault.
May God continue blessing Butch and Linda Cowen as they celebrate another year of marriage.
Pastor Matt Lawrence entitled the morning message "Rejoice in the Lord."
Habakkuk 3:18: "Yet I will rejoice in the Lord, I will joy in the God of my salvation."
How do you feel each day? Are you difficult, angry or complaining? The Christian can be joyful all the time.
Philippians 4:4: "Rejoice in the Lord always; and again I say, 'Rejoice.'"
Hebrews 12:3: "For consider him that endured such condemnation of sinners against himself, lest ye be wearied and faint in your mind."
You can have deep, lasting joy by knowing these truths.
First, God never fails. We are linked to a mighty God. If he is your salvation, you can rejoice in him always, even when circumstances are similar to Habakkuk's time.
Habakkuk 3:17: "Although the fig tree shall not blossom, neither shall fruit be in the vines; the labor of the olive shall fail, and the fields shall yield no meat; the flock shall be cut off from the fold, and there shall be no herd in the stalls."
We can't find enduring joy in temporary things, however our God is eternal. See Habakkuk 3:18.
Second, God uses people to the maximum. He wants to use each of us to the greatest extent, like Noah, or David, who he took from the pasture to the palace.
2 Samuel 7:8: "Now therefore so shall thou say unto my servant David, 'Thus saith the Lord of hosts, I took thee from the sheepcote, from following the sheep, to be ruler over my people, over Israel.'"
Habakkuk 3:19: "The Lord God is my strength, and he will make my feet like hinds' feet, and he will make me to walk upon mine high places…"
People, who make themselves available and are committed to serve, are used of God.
Third, hard times are used for our discipline; such as the invasion of the Chaldeans God used to bring his people back to himself, (Habakkuk 1). Spiritual backsliding for Christians, not only avoiding church attendance, it can involve not following God's will. Sometimes, we try to make things right using our own abilities, such as, in humanism, which defies man and disregards God.
Actually what the devil uses for evil God can use for good.
Remember, God never fails. God will use us to the maximum, and hard times can bring us back to God.
This Thanksgiving, may families focus on who God is and how he wants to use us. This year's challenges have been unprecedented. Let's rejoice no matter how 2021 is.
A Thanksgiving dinner was served at the Day Center following services.
Marta Vann
CCF
Welcome to Community Christian Fellowship, a nondenominational, Bible-preaching, teaching Church of God.
The church is on State Highway 82 South at Keys. Come as you are. Regular services are as follows: Sunday school, 10 a.m.; worship service, 11 a.m.; and Wednesday and Sunday night services, 6 p.m.
To contact the church or get information, send emails to Msjennyhsb@yahoo.com.
"Watch and pray, that ye enter not into temptation; the spirit indeed is willing, but the flesh is weak" (Matthew 26:41).
A thought came to me a few minutes ago: today is Friday, so the weekend is here. Most people love to "take the weekend off." They take off from work. They take it off from the usual routine. They take off and like to get away and enjoy some sort of relaxation or entertainment.
The weekend for most is unlike the rest of their week. The thought that came to me was, some people also think you can take the weekend off from being a Christian.
They look at the weekend as "their time." They have worked hard all week and deserve to just "kick back" and do what they want to do.
This kind of thinking where your spiritual life is concerned is deadly. Christianity is about who we are, not what we do. What we do is a reflection of who we are. I'm a wife and mother. Can I "take off" there? I am a female. Is that something that I can "take off" from being for a day or two? No and neither is my relationship with the Lord something that I can "take off" from either.
My walk with the Lord has to be incorporated in all I do and everywhere I go. If I cannot take him into the places I plan to go, then I should not go, and if I do something that tries to detach me from it, I should not do that.
My relationship with the Lord is more important than "rest and relaxation." It's more important than fulfilling my desires and, regardless of which day of the week it is, my thoughts first and foremost needs to consider whether what I do and where I go is something that will put my spiritual life in jeopardy and if it does, then I need to rethink my plans.
You cannot take a day or weekend off from being a Christian, but you can have a glorious time being Christlike.
Jenny Dameron
Peggs Community Church
Good morning! Apologies for missing the last couple of weeks; COVID got to us, but we're all better now.
Our services for the morning of Nov. 22 opened in prayer led by Millie Williams. The devotional was read from John 4:24-42, and the first song was "I'll Fly Away." We only had 16 present today, but as was mentioned in prayer, we're small in number but mighty in God.
I have several to mention to get well: Don Ingram, Sammy Littlefield, Sarah Carr-Bailey, Loren Beck, Brinlee Terry, and our pastor, Rex Hendrickson, who should be out of quarantine by print time.
Brother Mike based his message this morning on Scripture taken from Acts 3:1-16, and 19-26. Peter and John are about to enter the temple for the hour of prayer when they encounter a man that had been lame from birth, asking alms.
The apostles fastened their eyes on the man, saying "look on us." Then proceeded to tell the man in verse 6: "Silver and gold have I none, but such as I have give I thee. In the name of Jesus Christ of Nazareth rise up and walk."
He then took the man by the hand, pulling him up off his blanket, with his feet and ankles gaining strength on the way up. This man rose up; the Bible says he leapt up and went into the temple with Peter and John, praising Jesus all the way. Of course, the crowd saw what happened and "greatly wondered" at the event. Peter took his opportunity to call the Jews to repentance over their disbelief and their acceptance of the crucifixion of Christ by their denial "of the Holy One and the Just," and "desired a murderer to be granted to them."
Peter then reminded the crowd that everything that had occurred had been foretold by the prophets, even as far back as Moses. He also reminded the people that Jesus had been sent to bless them, in the turning away of every one of them from their iniquities.
We, by the adoption into the family of God through the blood of Christ, have also received the blessings of the Father, but we have also received the Holy Spirit within us so we don't require blood sacrifices and the prayers of priests to have our sins blotted out. We have personal access to the throne through the sacrifice of Christ and can speak to God directly from our hearts and souls....just between him and us. What a blessing we have received...we Gentiles that had been considered as unworthy before. We can talk to the Creator. We can ask his blessings and his grace be granted to our loved ones and even people we don't know.
Yes, we need to follow in the footsteps of Jesus as best we can, but our forgiveness is waiting for us upon our repentance of whatever wrong we've done. It's forgotten, covered by the blood shed at Calvary. Wow. What a special gift we've been given.
Be fully thankful for what is available to all that will repent and be born again. Remember all this and be truly thankful this season and the holidays before us. God can take care of all our problems; we have but to ask in faith believing.
Kay Cordray
First Apostolic
The sweet presence of the Lord was felt in our midst as services opened with prayer and songs of praise for Sunday morning, Nov. 22.
"The Answer" was taken from Luke 21:25-32. The things that are happening in the world today have no answer outside of Scripture. We are not in darkness as those in the world are, who know nothing of God's Word. Two things are plain in this time that we are living in today
. One is distress of nations. Distress means to cause pain, sorrow, worry or troubled, to make suffer, a condition of danger and trouble. Though the world is unaware of why events are unfolding as they are, we know it is happening because the Lord is coming soon - as a thief in the night. Perplexity, or not knowing what to do is another state in which people find themselves. The world has no answer, but we are the children of the day and not of the night and we know the answer to these things.
The eyes of the world are never full - they always want to see more; nor are their ears ever full, always wanting to hear more, but Ecclesiastes tells us that there is no new thing under the sun. We are living in a world with many inventions.
Why did these things only come about in this last generation? Everything involved in creating a computer has been here for thousands of years, as was electricity.
This warns us that the Lord is coming soon - look up for our redemption draweth nigh. If the computer is not a sign of the times, why was it not invented hundreds of years ago?
It is a tool to be used by the Antichrist, a tool that will show who has the mark of the beast and who does not, and it will show where everyone is located. It is an invention that is exactly on time - the great master computer in Belgium is called the beast.
The mystery of iniquity already works, but the obstacle to the Antichrist's program is the church. We can see why the world has stooped so low, why there so much violence and ungodliness found among the people.
The Word of God tells us it will be as in the days of Lot and of Sodom and Gomorrah in these last days. When we see all these things come to pass, we are to look up, for our redemption draweth nigh.
The world is getting ready for the Antichrist - to be forced to take the mark in order to buy and sell. Those not ready for the catching away of the church - the Bride of Christ - need to take heed to the signs of the times. The answer is in the Word of God, as is the way of escape.
You must be born again of the water and of the Spirit, by repentance, baptism in Jesus' name and receive the infilling of the Holy Ghost, speaking in tongues as the Spirit gives the utterance. Then you can rejoice when your redemption draws nigh and you are caught away to be ever with the Lord.
Feel welcome to visit any time: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. The church is two miles south of Speedy's on Welling Road.
For information, call 918-458-9498. Visit our website at facwellingok.org and listen to the services on livestream.
Nancy Walker
