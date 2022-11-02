First Apostolic
Songs of praise and worship followed prayer as services opened for Sunday morning, Oct. 30, as the sweet presence of the Lord was felt in our midst. "The Courage of Esther", was taken from Esther 2:16-20; 4:10-14, 16.
Esther is ranked as one of the cloud of witnesses by which we are compassed about. Her life is an example of courage and a lesson in the principles of a child of God. She was a lady of courage, concerned for others before herself. We are to witness to all peoples with like courage. We are the light of the world and it is but our reasonable service to do so.
Esther's story unfolds exactly as God directs so that the children of Israel will be saved from destruction. It is a guide to us of how we are to take care of people. King Ahasuerus was very popular, ruling over a great kingdom. After his struggle to attain his position, he called a six month feast, followed by seven days of merriment with wine. God's perfect timing was evident as the king sent for Vashti, his wife, requesting that she show her beauty to the assembly gathered around the king. She refused his bidding, angering him.
The next step in God's plan was the choosing of Esther, from among all of the women in the kingdom, to become the next queen. She had been raised by Mordecai, her cousin, a Jew. Just as these events unfolded in God's perfect timing, we can look back over our lives and see how the Lord led us step by step to the place where we could find salvation for our souls. Peter preached it on the day of Pentecost, that we are to repent, be baptized in the name of Jesus Christ, and receive the gift of the Holy Ghost. Not only does he bless us with salvation, he walks with us through dark valleys to victory, just as he did with Queen Esther and Mordecai.
Because Mordecai refused to bow before Haaman, the king's top official, he plotted against Mordecai and all the Jews in the kingdom, convincing the king they should be destroyed because their laws were diverse from his. After the decree went out, the king and his men sat down to drink; whereas, the people of God fasted and prayed. They showed concern for each other, forgetting self.
Mordecai told Queen Esther that she must go before the king to save her people. She knew that if she went before the king without invitation, she would be killed. Yet, as she faced the king in an effort to save her people, she said simply, "If I perish, I perish" – putting others ahead of her own life. In the end, Haaman himself was destroyed and the people of God saved.
Our enemies will suffer defeat in the very trap that they lay for us when we serve the Lord. We need to have the spirit of Esther and always prefer others before ourselves, praying for one another that we, too, will have victory over our enemies.
Revival continues with Brother Aubrey Yoder, Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. and Monday through Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Feel welcome to visit any time. We are located two miles south of Speedy's on Welling Road. For more information, call 918-457-9498.
Nancy Walker
Carter Baptist
Happy birthday, and God bless Wayne Shores and John Kimble.
Tabernacle – “We may compare the Bible to the Tabernacle with its three courts. The outer court is the letter of the Scripture, the inner court, or holy place, is the truth of the Scripture; the holiest place of all is the person of Jesus Christ, and only when we pass the inmost veil do we come to Him.” by A. T. Pierson.
The church was blessed to have the Woodland Trio from Arkansas today to sing some traditional, as well as new songs of praise and worship to our God.
Psalm 150:1-6: “Praise ye the Lord. Praise God in his sanctuary: praise him in the firmament of his power. Praise him for his mighty acts: praise him according to his excellent greatness. Praise him with the sound of the trumpet: praise him with the psaltery and harp. Praise him with the timbrel and dance: praise him with stringed instruments and organs. Praise him upon the loud cymbals: praise him upon the high sounding cymbals. Let every thing that hath breath praise the Lord. Praise ye the Lord.”
Sunday, Nov. 6 is the men’s breakfast at 8 a.m.; the church will also be observing the Lord’s Supper during worship. There will be a church-wide Thanksgiving dinner on Nov. 13.
Several members of the church, along with some of other churches in the association, have deployed to Florida to help following the devastating effects of Hurricane Ian. The teams were stationed in Daytona Beach and served in some of the surrounding communities. They were involved in cutting down trees and clearing debris from people’s property and homes. The teams were also involved in mud out, which involves removal of water damaged furniture, flooring, carpet, sheetrock, and paneling then applying shock wave to reduce the presence of mold. The yellow shirts offer the opportunity to share the gospel and the love of Jesus Christ when people ask, "Why do you do this?"
Pray for opportunities to share the gospel or your testimony with those God puts in your path. Pray for our local and national leaders, our communities, churches, pastors, schools, and families. Pray for the volunteers with Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief, for their safety effectiveness and commitment. Pray for those who are sick, hurting, discouraged, or overwhelmed. Pray for the many people who have suffered the effects of hurricanes, floods, fires, pestilence, and famine. Pray for those who struggle with sin and let them see victory through Jesus Christ who frees us from sin. Pray for our children and all the powerful influences that they come up against. Pray for new believers who need encouragement and discipleship. Pray fervently for each other.
Marta Vann
