Church of Jesus Christ of LDS
"And now, my beloved brethren, I would that ye should come unto Christ, who is the Holy One of Israel, and partake of his salvation, and the power of his redemption. Yea, come unto him, and offer your whole souls as an offering unto him, and continue in fasting and praying, and endure to the end; and as the Lord liveth ye will be saved" (Omni 1:26).
Receiving the fullness of all of God's blessings requires the loyalty of the entire human soul. It requires genuine commitment to give up every carnal desire in order to follow the will of Heavenly Father. The call to follow Jesus Christ with undying commitment is still asked of God's children today.
A scriptural example of this beckoning is beautifully illustrated in the book of Mark, which tells of an exchange Jesus had with a rich young ruler seeking to know what is required for eternal life. "Then Jesus beholding him loved him, and said unto him, One thing thou lackest: go thy way, sell whatsoever thou hast, and give to the poor, and thou shalt have treasure in heaven: and come, take up the cross, and follow me." (Mark 10:21)
Heavenly Father wants to bless his children which is why he calls for loyalty and obedience to commandments and righteous ways of living. It is upon the grounds of diligence and faithful reaction to God's words that he may bless his children. Heavenly Father promises eternal life to those that valiantly keep his commandments, so offer your whole souls unto God with nothing held back!
Elder Chandler Murphy
First Apostolic
The sweet presence of the Lord was felt in our midst as services for Sunday morning, Oct. 31, opened with prayer and songs of praise and worship.
"Commitment To Society” was taken from Matthew 5:13 and 2 Peter 3:1-14. The church is the salt of the earth and it must keep its savor – or power to excite interest in God – in order to win the lost. We must never lose our effect, but, rather, we must be faithful to church, for it is there that our pure minds can be stirred up to remembrance in all the ways that we are to serve the Lord. Our commitment is to the lost.
The degree of involvement we have with a lost soul depends upon the attitude and character of the sinner. There are two types of sinners: those who have never been in the church or heard the word of God preached, and those who have both heard the word preached and obeyed it, but because of a disobedient attitude, they allowed bad feelings to come in and have left it to become involved in all manner of ungodliness.
We are not to fellowship with them, for they rail against the church and seek to destroy whomever they can. We must recognize the type of people that we are dealing with to be able to work with them, or avoid them, as the word of God instructs in each instance. Those who have never known God are in need of compassion, kindness, and friendship. We reach them as we associate with them in those areas, but we must never compromise our stand for the gospel of truth.
This world no longer knows God. Perilous, or uncertain, times are upon us even now. Too many are proud, boasters, full of themselves, but they fail to remember that pride comes from the devil who exalted himself above God before he was cast out of heaven. Humility comes from God, who himself came humbly to be offered as the sinless sacrifice for the sins of mankind. Those that once knew God, but acknowledged him not as God, he has given over to vile affections in the final stages of apostasy and ruin.
Let us humbly serve the Lord and witness to a lost and dying world in the final hours of time, for he is coming soon!
Nancy Walker
Peggs Community Church
The morning service on Oct. 31 – where has this year gone? – opened in prayer led by Brother Mike Parish, with 63 in attendance. The devotional was read from Ephesians 5:1-17 and the first song, "O How I Love Jesus.”
Happy birthday to John Joice today. Get well prayers and wishes are sent up for Valerie Ryan, and our love, sympathy, and prayers for God's peace are offered to Sean and Melissa Bates on their recent loss.
The youth party was a success. They had 35 kids attend, and even got to load up in the church van to go trick-or-treating, although it took them two trips to make sure that everyone had a turn.
Our food pantry distribution is Oct. 10 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Senior lunch is Oct. 18 from 11 a.m. to noon.
Being the season it's becoming, our annual collection of needs for veterans is beginning, there'll be a list in the foyer to refer to. Also, we'll be buying angel tree gifts for all of the residents in the old Davis nursing home this year, a list of wants and needs is forthcoming. The last Sunday this month, Oct. 28, the Batchelor Family will be our guests, and the only group to sing on our monthly singing evening service. Everyone is invited to come hear this family bring the message of Christ in music. We will begin at 6 p.m.
Christmas play practice will be beginning very soon, and there will be an evening of caroling. I know, Christmas is still over a month away, but time flies fast these days! Speaking of time, set your clocks back one hour this Saturday night as Daylight Saving ends this weekend.
Brother Rex based his message this morning on John 8:1-6, and Galatians 4:4-7, "what would happen if Jesus had never come?" There are instances shown all throughout the gospels of life-changing events – cripples walking, blind seeing, lepers cleansed, the sick healed, the dead raised, and a woman caught in adultery forgiven and not stoned and we have to ask ourselves what would have happened if Jesus hadn't shown up at just the right time? Without his presence, those cripples would never have had self-mobility, the blind still wouldn't see, the lepers and the sick would have died, a widow woman who was burying her only son would have starved. Lives would have changed, but certainly not for the better.
Sin in one's life is certainly a killer, too. It kills one's soul and condemns it to a burning hell for eternity, outside the sight and protection of God's love. Without the sacrifice Jesus made for all of us on Calvary, we would have absolutely no chance at heaven, for we've all sinned. We are all human, and became that way when Adam and Eve were expelled from the garden. I can't think of a more miserable life than knowing I would never see my departed loved ones again, would never get to talk with any of the apostles, would never feel Jesus' arms around me, never walk streets of gold, and never have the love and protection of God. Those that refuse to listen to the gospel truth risk just that sort of life.
Without Jesus, there is no hope, no forgiveness, and no peace within our hearts. Time is getting short to make your own life-changing decision. Better get to it before it's too late.
Kay Cordray
Carter Baptist
Happy birthday and God bless Wayne Shores, Bubba Lawrence, and Jan Mehaan.
May God continue to bless Brandon and Caitlin Thorne as they celebrate their first year of marriage.
Pastor Matt Lawrence brought a message about the armor of God.
“Finally, my brethren, be strong in the Lord, and in the power of his might.
“Put on the whole armour of God, that ye may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil.
“For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.
“Wherefore take unto you the whole armour of God, that ye may be able to withstand in the evil day, and having done all, to stand.
“Stand therefore, having your loins gird about with truth, and having on the breastplate of righteousness;
“And your feet shod with the preparation of the gospel of peace; Above all, taking the shield of faith, wherewith ye shall be able to quench all the fiery darts of the wicked.
“And take the helmet of salvation, and the sword of the Spirit, which is the word of God: Praying always with all prayer and supplication in the Spirit, and watching therefore with all perseverance and supplication for all saints;
“And for me, that utterance may be given unto me, that I may open my mouth boldly, to make known the mystery of the gospel, For which I am an ambassador in bonds, that therein I may speak boldly, as I ought to speak,” (Ephesians 6:10-20).
There are storm clouds forming over the horizon. There is a conflict that all are a part of that, as Christians, we cannot avoid.
First, it is a heavenly battle. It’s not against unkind people, our politicians, or each other, or anything seen, it’s against what is unseen.
It is against rulers of evil. God intends harmony, the devil brings discord. God intends peace, the enemy brings chaos.
Second, are the methods of attack. Are we prepared with the most important defense we have? The belt of truth; we are to oppose falsehood. The breastplate of righteousness, (Ephesians 4:24).
Feet, fit ready with the gospel of truth. Let’s not be quiet or silenced,
“The shield of faith, which is the hope of what we do not see,” (Hebrews 11:1).
The sword of the Spirit, which is the powerful Holy word of God.
Lastly, all this is useless unless we pray often and faithfully. We are to put on each piece of God’s armour with prayer. Rev. Jonathan Edwards wrote, “We are as strong as our prayer lives, and no stronger.”
Put on God’s armor and pray.
Marta Vann
Cookson United Methodist
Reverend Rachel Parrott, community members and the congregation enjoyed visiting and passing out candy to the area children last Saturday night. It was a beautiful evening.
Sunday morning, both worship services observed All Saints Day. The members and family members that have passed on to their heavenly home were named and candles lit in their honor. Prayers were given. There is a bond between Christians who are living and those who have died. It was a very touching service.
Scripture readings were from Psalm 24, Revelation 21:1-6, and John 11: 32-44.
Pastor Rachel Parrott began her sermon relating a story about a father and son visiting a large Gothic style chapel with beautiful stained glass windows. The father asked the son, "Do you know who the saints are?” The boy said, "Sure, the saints are the people where the sun shines through." This isn't so bad of a definition. Those whom the son – s-o-n – shines through.
All Saints Day is officially Nov. 1, but celebrated last Sunday. In the gospel of John chapter 11, the interconnectedness between the living and the dead is seen. Jesus brought Lazarus back to life. Mary is terribly missing her brother, Lazarus. So, in sorrow and regret she says, "If only you had been here." There are many "if onlys" in our life after the loss of a loved one.
Mary's words of regret teach everyone that life needs to be lived by making every day count, so that you do not have to feel condemned and weighed down by the “if onlys” in life. Life lived with Jesus frees you from the “if onlys" as you learn to live with compassion, empathy and moved by love in day and moment. Mary's words are a remarkable confession of faith, trust and confidence in Jesus. Jesus as a giver and restorer of life. Mary turned to Jesus in her times of deepest sorrow and grief.
She seeks his grace so that she might be restored and given a newness of life, a new meaning and purpose in life. Jesus saw Mary greatly disturbed in spirit and was deeply moved. The real true God can be filled with emotion and share your grief, sorrows and suffering in ways that bring you comfort.
When you face the death of your loved ones, you need the care, love, compassion and empathy of the community. The depths of death is not something meant to be faced alone, privatized, hidden or denied. People are who they are as people of faith today because of the legacy of faith that you inherit from your ancestors in faith. Thank God that through Jesus and with the help of the communion of saints you are able to lead a new death free life. Live a life of love and abundance in Christ. A life which the Son shines through.
Cindy Ballew
First Baptist
Everything our heavenly Father has said is true because the Bible shows him to be truthful. The Lord knows the truth and always speaks honestly in every matter. He is holy and sinless, so we can be assured of this truth. He understands everything and his promises are based on his infinite wisdom and truthfulness.
Our Lord is like a shepherd watching over his flock. We are his lambs and he holds us in his arms and carries us close to his heart and what he has planned for us will certainly be. God does not waver in his intentions or his will.
He demonstrated his love for us at the cross when he sent his only son, Jesus to die for our sins. Jesus paid the ultimate price for our sin, and God showed us the ultimate proof of his love that day.
Our Lord is all-powerful. His power created the world and all that is in it. He brought Jesus back to life after He was crucified and died. There is no greater power than this and is proof that he has the power to carry out his plans. He keeps all of his promises. A promise is only valuable if the one making it has trustworthy character and is able to carry it through. That is who our Lord is, he is truthful, faithful, loving and all-powerful. We can trust his promises and be secure in the fact that he does just what he says he will do.
Terri Fite
