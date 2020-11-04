First Apostolic
Songs of worship followed as services opened for Sunday morning, Nov. 1, as the presence of the Lord was felt in our midst. “Living Epistles” was taken from 1 Thessalonians 4:1-12 and Acts 2:38. We who have been born again of the water and of the Spirit are living epistles in this dark world. The signs of the times in today’s world are pointing to the soon return of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. All who would desire to serve him must be aware that time is of the essence. The Lord seeks those who would worship him in Spirit and in truth.
The word of God teaches us the things that we need in order for us to grow in the Lord and be a light to others. Charity suffers long, is kind, has not envy, vaunteth not itself, is not puffed up; charity never fails. If we have not charity, or love, for others, then all else we do is to no avail. There are times when nothing will help in a situation but charity – even of all the gifts of the Spirit. The gifts of prophecy, of healing, and of faith, operate in the church body, which is where it needs to be in serving the Lord.
We are the light of the world, epistles read of all men; we are watched closely to see how we react to problems and trials, and how we behave on the job and in school. The greatest honor and privilege anyone could have is to be an epistle for the Lord. When God made us to be used in his vineyard as a light to the world, we should never cease to thank and praise him. As we serve the Lord, we must be sure that our word can be depended on. As we begin to walk with the Lord, we need to learn those things that will make us strong soldiers in the Lord’s army: faithfulness, prayer, godliness, holiness, punctuality. Wisdom is gained on the battlefield.
We need to be dependable, industrious, not slothful in business, honest. With the Holy Ghost in our lives, which is promised to us after we repent and are baptized in Jesus’ name for the remission of sins, we can live up to what the Lord expects of us. Let us strive to please the Lord in all we do as we await his soon return.
Nancy Walker
Peggs Community Church
Nov. 1 (already!) services opened in prayer led by Brother Eugene Hill, with 57 in attendance. The devotional was Psalm 7, and the first song was "Are You Washed In the Blood?"
Celebrating a birthday today is John Joice, who was presented with a birthday dinner and party following morning service. Quite a few of his family members came to church with him today to join in his celebration.
Our get well list seems to continue to grow on a daily basis and we need to remember all that are mentioned in our prayers. Also, we have three families that have recently lost loved ones we need to ask God's peace for: The Kiddie family, Begley family, and the Hooker family. It's tough to lose a loved one at any time, but particularly when the "family" holidays are approaching quickly. God love and bless those families with his grace.
Brother Mike took the pulpit this morning and read the following Scriptures to "outline" and stress his message, the saving of the soul: 1 Kings 3:3-7, 9-15; and Hebrews 1:1-3, 2:1-3, 4:12-13, 8:5-8, 9:6-12, 14, 16, 24-28, 10:7-23, 25-29, 35-39. Each of these groupings of Scripture represent what is important to our lives, not only on a day-to-day basis, but our eternal lives. When Solomon was asked by God what it was he wanted, Solomon said, "and I am but a little child: I know not how to go out or come in." He continued to ask for an understanding heart that he might be able to judge and rule with wisdom, and to walk in the ways of his father, David, close to God. This and much more was granted to the young king and his wisdom is still known to this day.
The Scriptures from Hebrews remind us that, unlike the early days of the prophets, we now have a better way to grow closer to God and approach his throne with our requests by ourselves rather than ask through a priest or prophet. Chapter 1, verse 2 says this: "Hath in these last days spoken unto us by his Son, whom he hath appointed heir of all things, by whom also he made the worlds." 2:3 says: "How shall we escape, if we neglect so great salvation, which at the first began to be spoken by the Lord, and was confirmed unto us by them that heard him." Our pathway is Jesus, the Christ. It is through him and by him that we strive to make heaven our home. He is our strength, our refuge, our comforter, our safety, our salvation. Jesus is our peace in times of trouble or storms and the wisdom we turn to when this world becomes so confusing. He is our all in all.
As born-again Christians, our dependence on Christ is the very foundation of our being and our only way to one day walk to the throne to God to worship the Father and Son face to face. Remember this next time you have a bad day; Jesus can make it a good one, but you have but to ask.
Kay Cordray
Carter Baptist
Happy anniversary and may God continue to bless Rick and Anna Fields.
Pastor Matt Lawrence entitled the morning message “The meaning of sin.”
Romans 3:23: “For all have sinned and come short of the glory of God.”
We may be indifferent to sin, but sin is present with us.
Throughout the Bible, beginning in Genesis, we see man’s wickedness.
Judges 21:25: “In those days in Israel: every man did that which was right in his own eyes.”
Ecclesiastes 7:20: “For there is not a just man upon earth, that doeth good, and sinneth not.”
Isaiah 64:6: “But we are all as an unclean thing, and all our righteousnesses are as filthy rags; and we all do fade as a leaf; and our iniquities like the wind have taken us away.”
1 John 1:8: “If we say that we have no sin, we deceive ourselves, and the truth is not in us.”
Sin is to fall behind; to be defeated; to fall short of the mark; to deviate from God’s commands. In our key verse, Paul uses "sin" in past and present tense. We sin daily; sin is universal.
We, as Christians, are heaven bound, yet, we struggle with sin. Habakkuk trembled when he heard the Lord; John fell on his face in the presence of the Lord.
Sin is a disobedience of the Word of God. Sin is rebellion against God; we want to do things our own way. We sin when we refuse to have concern for others, like Joseph’s brothers, who sold him into slavery in Genesis 37. Not giving or tithing is sin; Proverbs 3:9. Failing to pray is sin. Samuel said if he failed to pray for Israel, it was sin; 1 Samuel 12:23.
Honor God with thanksgiving. Pray always like Paul. Praise God always no matter what.
Sin is deviation and disobedience to God’s Word which brings sure destruction. Paul preached in Rome for 18 months against idolatry and sexual sin.
Romans 6:23: “For the wages of sin is death; but the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord.”
Our nation may suffer consequences for tolerating and even celebrating a deviant lifestyle.
Romans 1:18: “For the wrath of God is revealed from heaven against all ungodliness and unrighteousness of men, who hold the truth in unrighteousness:”
Unredeemed man needs protection from sins destruction, that protection, that solution is Jesus Christ the Lord. Our life, our responsibility is to tell those around us that Jesus is our only hope. Do we have compassion enough to tell others about Jesus.
The Lord is waiting for that last person to hear that Jesus saves, then comes the eternal end.
Are you telling others? Do you care?
Marta Vann
