Carter Baptist
Happy birthday and God bless Mat Lawrence, Jason Chennault, and Jan Meehan.
May God continue to bless Butch and Linda Cowan, as they celebrate another year of marriage.
Pastor Mat Lawrence entitled the message, “Agony anonymous.” After the last supper, Jesus took James, John, and Peter with him to the garden of Gethsemane to be with him in his agony.
Luke 22:39-46: “And he came out, and went, as he was wont, to the mount of Olives; and his disciples also followed him. And when he was at the place, he said unto them, Pray that ye enter not into temptation.
And he was withdrawn from them about a stone’s cast, and kneeled down, and prayed, Saying, Father, if thou be willing, remove this cup from me: nevertheless, not my will, but thine, be done.
And there appeared an angel unto him from heaven, strengthening him. And being in an agony he prayed more earnestly and his sweat was as it were great drops of blood falling down to the ground.
And when he rose up from prayer, and was come to his disciples, he found them sleeping for sorrow, And said unto them, Why sleep ye? rise and pray lest ye enter into temptation.”
Luke depicts Jesus kneeling, Mathew 26 says that Jesus “fell on his face, and prayed.” Both depict Jesus praying in uncustomary fashion – Jewish men prayed standing up. Jesus went further in his love, compassion, forgiveness, and need.
Jesus prayed to God, if possible, could he remove this suffering; however he asked that God’s will would be done instead. Jesus entered into his own suffering abandoned and alone. There are Christians who only want to remember the glory and victory of the Easter resurrection, and forget the suffering that took place days before as Jesus painfully sacrificed his life on Calvary’s cross. If there could have been any other way for God to redeem mankind, wouldn’t he have done that instead?
We all will suffer in our lives. We too can be assured there is something good that comes from suffering; and we too can call out to God, “Abba, Father.”
God is not going to remove every cup of suffering from us, he may change the content of it, or go with us through it. After Jesus prayed an angel appeared, strengthening him. If in every circumstance we can say, "Not my will, but thy will be done.” As Jesus was strengthened, God will strengthen us with his presence and his word, which changes gloom to joy, weakness to strength, emptiness to fullness, and death to life; from Psalms 37:25, Isaiah 53:5, 1John 4:4, and John 14:1-3.
Join us Sunday, Dec. 4 for Hanging of the Green.
Marta Vann
Cookson United Methodist
Cookson United Methodist Church will be hosting a Christmas Vacation Bible School Dec. 19-21 from 5-8 p.m. It will be for any children in grades Kindergarten through fifth grade. The theme is "Food Truck Party." There will be an online registration and more details to follow.
Pastor Velma Carriaga and the congregation began the Advent season this past Sunday. Members prepared the church in its finest greenery, purple, and Christmas colors. The Cookson United Methodist Church is on the corner of Highway 82 South and Cookson Bend Road. The first advent candle representing hope was lit during the 11a.m. service. The scripture reference was from Isaiah 2:3 and Psalm 122:1.
A new sermon series began titled "Not a Silent Night: Mary Looks Back to Bethlehem" by Adam Hamilton. Everyone is welcome to come as you are from wherever you are. Enjoy a fresh perspective about Christmas.
Pastor Velma's message was titled "Beginning with the End." Scripture reading was Acts 1:8-14. This advent series begins with looking at Jesus's life through Mary's eyes starting from the end rather than the beginning. This will be a journey where you will consider the meaning of the birth of Jesus by looking at the significance of his life, death, and resurrection. God doesn't promise a perfect, peaceful life or a silent, holy night. Mary was blessed, favored, and grace filled, yet her troubles did not end. That is how life is. Life does not always go according to plans. It can be hard, painful, and scary, yet God is at work, bringing blessing out of pain.
You can find hope and refuge from the noise through God. He will be the light and a presence to you. God will hear your prayers and respond in love. Rejoice.
Advent is the church's response to remember what Christmas is all about. Prepare yourselves spiritually to celebrate the birth of the Savior, but also prepare for the day when Christ will return. No one was closer to Jesus than Mary. Mary's own life at times was challenging, painful, and sometimes sorrowful. Mary still magnifies the Lord as she tells you in Luke 1:46-55, the Magnificat.
The end of Mary's life is virtually silent in the Bible. There is only one verse Acts 1:14 that mentions Mary by name after Jesus's resurrection. Some sources of information are traditions that developed in the church following her death. In Roman Catholic and Eastern churches, these stories are an important part of the church's liturgical year. These churches commemorate Mary's death on Aug. 15 each year. There are several versions related to beliefs following Mary's death and burial. Protestants, Catholics, and Orthodox all agree upon the resurrection of the dead.
Mary knew that she would see Jesus again. There is always a sense of loss parents feel over the loss of their children. Pain changes over time, but maybe someday joy will be discovered again. You can be sure the resurrection changed how Mary experienced her grief, it gave her hope. Apostle Paul writes about hope in 1 Thessalonians 4: 13-14,16-18. Encourage one another. Read 1Corinthians 15:54, Matthew 28:19-20, and Acts 1:8 Live the Great Commission. Don't you think that is what Mary would have done during her last years of her life?
Your mission isn't to get stuff for people on Christmas Day. Your mission is to be people of hope who let Jesus' light shine through you, who act as witnesses so others see him in you, who offer hope, help, pray, and work so the world looks more like the kingdom Jesus proclaimed. This is what you are called to do. This year how will you offer hope, encouragement, and joy to people who don't have it? Your Christmas should include serving the poor for the true meaning of Christmas.
Cindy Ballew
First Apostolic
Prayer was followed by songs of praise as services opened for Sunday, Nov. 27, as the glorious presence of the Lord was felt in our midst.
"Job – An Overcomer," was taken from Job 1:6-12; 13:15-16 and Hebrews 11:4-11, 21-23, 31-32. The trials and sorrows Job faced were not because of wrong-doing on his part. He was a perfect and upright man, one who feared God, and eschewed evil. We too, like Job, can suffer through trials even as we live for God and fear and respect him. Though Job never knew the reason he faced the trials that he did, we are able sometimes to look back and see the hand of God leading us through the hard places.
The Lord allowed the devil to test Job because he trusted Job to stand for him no matter what. It is no small thing for God to trust us through a trial that can show his glory in the end.
While many are of the opinion that only weak people serve God, Job shows otherwise. It takes a strong person, one with a backbone, to live for God in a world that denies God. When we go through times of testing, our lives tell the world we will not bend or bow, but will continue to trust God, regardless of what comes our way.
What we have in God – our hope and our salvation – cannot be taken away by the world. We may lose all we own in this world, but the Holy Ghost stays with us. Many times even our friends leave us when our problems become too great, and we can no longer do for them. But the Lord is a friend that sticks closer than a brother. When we go through a trial, we never know how long it will last nor what the outcome will be. If we could see the end result, we would not have lived through it by faith in the one who was leading us.
Job's trials were for our admonition and we, as well as many others, can be strengthened by them. We obtain a good report by faith, as did the heroes of faith listed in Hebrews 11. While Job was not listed among them, he went through all that they did – by faith. We must have faith to receive the promises of God. When we live for the Lord, we are separated from this world and reviled of men – but we are blessed of God because of it. We need faith to obtain righteousness and to be strong.
The early church was told to deny the faith preached on the day of Pentecost, or face death. They refused to accept deliverance from death. They stood solid in the faith that was once delivered to the saints – repentance, baptism in Jesus' name for the remission of sins, and receiving the gift of the Holy Ghost, holiness, and separation from the world. The Lord promises anyone who turns to him much more than they leave behind, even eternal life.
We must let patience have her perfect work, for with patience we possess our souls.
Revival continues with Brother Aubrey Yoder. Feel welcome to visit any time: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. We are located two miles south of Speedy's on Welling Road. For information, call 918-457-9498.
Nancy Walker
Peggs Community Church
Morning services Nov. 27 opened in prayer led by Brother Loyd Eaton with 33 people in attendance. The devotional was read from Matthew 8:1-13, and the first song was, "Jesus Loves Even Me." There were 50 in attendance for worship service.
No birthdays or anniversaries were reported this week.
Get well prayers and wishes go out to Gilbert Beaver, Hadrian Dean, Ronnie Hendrickson, Diana Owen, and "Roger." Our sympathy and prayers for God's peace are extended to the Applegate family.
Our youth will have a float in the Locust Grove parade the evening of Dec. 6. Line up time is 6 p.m., with the parade beginning at 7 p.m. Angel Tree gifts are due absolutely no later than Dec. 11, so they can get to the recipients in time. The annual Christmas program will be held Dec. 18 following lunch, which will follow morning worship.
There will be no evening service Dec. 18 or 25. There will be a Christmas service on Dec. 25 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. It will be a worship service only with no Sunday school.
It won't be long after Christmas that our annual business meeting and church/Sunday school elections will be held. If you're unhappy with something or someone, or you are considering a position of some sort, be deeply in prayer as to your decision. I do know, though, our Sunday school teacher/class situation will be under discussion.
Brother Rex based his message Sunday, Nov. 27 on 1 Samuel 3:1-3 and the phrase "the lamp of God went out." In Leviticus 24, you will find the essentials and the importance of the lamp always burning in the temple and the consequences of it going out. Brother Rex is so burdened for our churches and our country, as are a lot of people, we need to wonder just what has happened to that light, when we let it go out, and what is being done about it. We know it seems as if all of the messages here lately have been incredibly similar, and you would be correct.
The situation our nation has allowed itself to fall into is scary, and the only way it can and will be fixed is to turn back to God, asking his forgiveness and guidance in order to even start to repair the things that have been allowed to occur, only because we turned away from that which is right. God didn't go anywhere, he's still there – waiting.
Kay Cordray
