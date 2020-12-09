First Apostolic
Prayer opened services for Sunday night, Dec. 6. "How Big Is Your God?" was taken from Matthew 11:1-9. How big our God is to us all depends on what is happening in our lives. At times, it seems he really cares, and at other times we wonder if he knows who we are.
Likewise, we know that at times he directs our paths, but at other times we wonder if he is truly guiding us - so we begin to make decisions on our own. We must remember that he is God and he changes not. He wants our experience with him to be a level walk - not a roller coaster ride of up and down emotions.
Job, in all of his sorrows, never charged God foolishly. It is possible when things happen to us contrary to the way that we want them to be that we allow the Lord to become smaller in our eyes, and less wise in his ability to lead us. It all depends on us and our attitudes. In God is no variableness, neither shadow of turning. He is the same at all times. When we see him as smaller than before, the problem lies within us, not the Lord.
At times, the Lord will put us to the test. John, in prison waiting to be beheaded, sent his disciples to Jesus to ask if he was the One or were they to look for another. Jesus told them to go back and tell John all those things they heard and saw - the blinded eyes opened, the lame walked, lepers cleansed, the dead were raised. Then Jesus said, "Blessed is he that is not offended in me."
The Lord is looking for a people with a determination to serve him, no matter what comes or what goes. We are living in a day when people are easily offended. We must not allow that to take root in us lest it causes us to be lost. All Scripture is written for our admonition on whom the ends of the world are come. No matter what troubles we have, we must not be offended, though the way may be hard to accept as God's will for us.
No matter what is happening to us, we know in whom we trust and who we serve. We know that all things, good or bad, work together for good to them that love God and are the called according to his purpose. We must trust him through the good times as well as the bad. His purpose in it all is to keep us close to him and to strengthen us as we walk with him in faith believing.
In-house services are temporarily suspended at this time. Services can be heard on livestream/free conference call at facwellingok.org.
Nancy Walker
Cookson United Methodist
Two weeks of Advent season has already passed. Despite the changes the pandemic is making on Cookson United Methodist Church to having "church," Pastor Rachel Parrott and the congregation continue to move forward.
Parking lot/drive-in service was held last Sunday with no inside worship at 11 a.m. Watch the weather forecast. If the temperature is below 50 degrees, there will not be any outside worship. You may also check the Cookson UMC Facebook page for more information and also to listen to Pastor Rachel's message. Scripture readings were Psalm 85:1-2, 8-13, Isaiah 40:1-11 and Mark 1:1-8
Advent is not only about communication, but also about listening. 2020 has been an exile in a way. People were isolated at home, cut off from family gatherings as a community and as a church. People cry out and God hears. God is still at work in the messy world today. God is at work within all the people of God. You are called to respond with your own words and actions. You are called to be open to the community that God is creating, to build the home that God envisions. The relationships that fulfill and connect people is the home that is found in Jesus. The child in the manger and the savior on the cross speaks of home to everyone. Jesus is where you are loved, healed and heard.
The glory of Christmas is that while there is a silent night, there is a need to listen, to shut out the distracting noise of the world. The Lord's highway is a two-way street. Your call is to listen and to respond; to announce, to proclaim. Company is coming and so you need to make ready, make the world ready for the one who comes to lead everyone home. The joy is that you are part of the cleanup crew. You want to be inclusive. You want to be host for the ones who come.
Cindy Ballew
Carter Baptist
Pastor Matt Lawrence led the church in "Hanging of the Greens."
The first Advent candle was lit to remember the prophets who foretold of Christ's coming.
The wreath represents God's never-ending love.
The garland commemorates that all life comes from God. The poinsettias known as "flower of the holy night," with the star shaped petals depicts the star that stood over where Christ was born.
The gifts symbolize the benevolence of God, who gives us gifts, the most precious, being Jesus. The tinsel embodies the purity and holiness of Jesus.
The gold ornaments characterize the deity of Jesus. The red ornaments exemplify the blood of Jesus that was shed for us. The green ornaments depict life eternal. The blue ornaments portray the peace we have with God.
A time of silence remembering Richard Welch, who used to sing, "O Holy Night."
The star led the wise men to Christ. Help our light shine, continually pointing others to Jesus.
Mathew 2:1-12: "Now when Jesus was born in Bethlehem of Judaea in the days of Herod the king, behold there came wise men from the east to Jerusalem, saying, 'Where is he that is born King of the Jews? For we have seen his star in the east, and are come to worship him.'
And when he had gathered all the chief priests and scribes of the people together, he demanded of them where Christ should be born. And they said unto him, 'In Bethlehem of Judaea; for thus it is written by the prophet, and thou Bethlehem, in the land of Judaea, art not the least among the princes of Judaea: for out of thee shall come a governor, that shall rule my people Israel.' Then Herod, when he had privily called the wise men, enquired of them diligently what time the star appeared.
And he sent them to Bethlehem, and said, 'Go and search diligently for the young child, and when ye have found him, bring me word again, that I may come and worship him also.'
When they had heard the king, they departed, and, lo, the star which they saw in the east went before them, till it came and stood over where the young child was. When they saw the star, they rejoiced with exceeding great joy. And when they were come into the house, they saw the young child with Mary his mother, and fell down and worshipped him; and when they had opened their treasures, they presented unto him gifts: gold, and frankincense, and myrrh.
And being warned of God in a dream that they should not return to Herod, they departed into their own country another way." Pray for the Jesse Deere family.
Marta Vann
CCF
Hello and welcome to Community Christian Fellowship, a nondenominational, Bible-preaching, teaching Church of God. The church is on State Highway 82 South at Keys. Come as you are. Regular services are as follows: Sunday school, 10 a.m.; worship service, 11 a.m.; and Wednesday and Sunday night services, 6 p.m.
To contact the church or get information, send emails to Msjennyhsb@yahoo.com.
Do our churches need to be more seeker friendly? Absolutely. Should we develop our gifts to a higher level, then offer them to God? Yes, but there are some things church attendance won't fix and talent can't do. Only the blood of Jesus can lift you out of a family under the sentence of death, and place you in one that offers pardon, peace and purpose, not to mention a heavenly home.
Ever hear of "the wages of sin?" Every rebellious act goes on your account and those payments add up. You can roll them over, but eventually they've got to be paid, right? Well, God recognizes only one currency, the blood of Jesus. "The blood that maketh an atonement" (Leviticus 17:11). Atonement wipes out the debt, bridges the gap and makes you one with God.
Furthermore, the blood of Jesus draws a line in the sand over which Satan dare not step. "And they overcame him by the blood of the Lamb, and by the word of their testimony" (Revelation 12:11). Each time you testify to what the blood has done for you, Satan is silenced. Each time you say, "I plead the blood," he retreats; he must, he's no other option. In Exodus, even the death angel had to back off once the blood had been applied to the doorposts, and it's the same with you.
Study the message of the blood. Learn to use its power and walk in victory everyday.
Jenny Dameron
Tahlequah First Baptist
Pastor Mike focused on the significance of our traditional Christmas decorations, colors, lights and trees in relation to the Nativity and the birth of Christ. Here is the history and story of one of them.
Every Christmas, the eye-catching and delicious candy cane appears. The candy cane was invented in the early 1400s and was originally a plain white candy stick flavored with peppermint. How the sticks became canes is based on an incident that took place over 200 years ago in Germany.
In 1670, the Cologne Cathedral had a live Nativity scene for its Christmas celebration. The choirmaster was having a lot of difficulty keeping the children in the choir still and quiet. He decided to get creative. The children all loved the plain white candy sticks and the choirmaster thought if he gave them the candy it would occupy their mouths with licking the candy and they would be quiet.
He wanted more than just to keep them quiet though, he wanted them to learn the significance of the Nativity. He went to a local candy maker and asked him to bend the sticks in the form of a shepherd's staff. The choirmaster's design encouraged the children to watch how the shepherds of the Nativity used their canes to direct the live animals and, more importantly, tell them how Jesus became the "Good Shepherd."
The shape of the shepherd's cane has a purpose and significance. It is designed to hook sheep by the neck to lead them to better pastures and water or to rescue them from harm. Sheep are nervous and fearful and the sight of the shepherd's staff is a big comfort to them. That is what David was talking about when he said in Psalm 23:4, "I will fear no evil, for you are with me; your rod and your staff, they comfort me." The choirmaster's idea became so popular that the practice of handing out candy canes at live Nativity scenes spread throughout Europe. They were a teaching tool and easy to hang on Christmas trees.
The most common symbolism of the candy cane is: The hard candy is a reminder that our rock is Jesus.
The shape of the cane is a reminder of the shepherd's staff and the shepherds that came to worship Jesus and how Jesus came to be the shepherd of all mankind.
If the candy cane is turned upside down it makes the letter "J" which reminds us of the name of Jesus. The peppermint flavor reminds us of the fragrant gift of frankincense the wise men brought.
The white candy represents purity and holiness. It reminds us of the virgin birth of Christ and his sinless life and the holy life that Jesus wants us to live.
The red color is a reminder that Jesus came to earth as a real flesh and blood man and shed his blood to save us all.
The stripes remind us of the lashes that Jesus took for our sake at the cross so we could be saved.
Jesus is all around us this special Holy season, even in the simplicity of a candy cane. Look and listen for him. He is here.
Christmas Eve candlelight services will be Thursday, Dec. 24, at 4 p.m. and 6.
Terri Fite
