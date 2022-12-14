Carter Baptist
Happy birthday and God bless Donna Welch and Linda Carpenter.
Today, two Advent candles were lit. The first candle is called, "The Shepherds Candle." It is pink and symbolizes great joy. It represents the joy Jesus brings everyone, even to the lowliest of people. The second candle was the green candle, called the “Angel’s Candle.” It represents peace. It is the culmination of love unifying people through the Messiah, Jesus Christ.
On Dec. 11, the church was blessed with a play put on by some young adults, youth, and children in our congregation. “The Not so Silent Night” is set in a court room center stage, where three shepherds from Bethlehem – sons of Jacob, Josiah, Abel, and Seth – are charged with disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace.
There were some witnesses who testified that the three dirty, smelly, ruffian shepherds were waking everybody up making a raucous, wanting others to come see a peasant girl’s baby that was born that night. Even a renowned psychiatrist testified that he believed the shepherds were suffering from delusions, mania, confusion, and uncontrollable evangelism.
These attitudes sound familiar today. When we are first told about the events that took place around the birth of Jesus; like the angels appearing to the shepherds one night, while they were watching their sheep; and how a whole host of angels appeared singing praises to God proclaiming the birth of a Savior. We are told the angels that appeared to the shepherds also told them where they could find the baby Jesus wrapped in swaddling clothes in a stable with his parents, Joseph and Mary.
It all sounds too incredible, too unbelievable. Does God send angels to speak to unknown ordinary people? The shepherds got excited when they were told of the good news of the birth of Jesus, they wanted everyone to know, it was too good not to share with each one.
The last witness was Balthazar, an astronomer or wise man from Persia, who talked about the star he and other notable wise men discovered, was over where the new king was with his parents. They followed it to Bethlehem. They found Jesus in a house, they gave their gifts, and worshipped him.
The case was dismissed; the judge was convinced what had been reported of, to be only God at work fulfilling his word. “Who are we to argue with God? If God sent a star, and maybe even angels to announce the birth of this baby, then Jesus must really be something special. We should all be jumping and shouting in the streets.”
A fictitious, yet profound play, asks something we must all answer eventually, "Who is Jesus Christ to me?"
Marta Vann
Cookson United Methodist
Cookson United Methodist church members and Pastor Velma invite you and your family to participate in Christmas activities.
The church is on the corner of Highway 82 South and Cookson Bend Road. The GPS address is 21685 W. Cookson Bend Road.
For the first time ever, the church will be hosting a vacation bible school during the children's Christmas break. It will be Dec.19-21 from 5-8 p.m. All area children in grades kindergarten through fifth grade are invited to come. The leaders are looking forward to meeting you and your family. For more information, leave a message at 918-457-5717 or email cooksonumc@gmail.com.
Pastor Velma will continue to leading the Advent Study at 6 p.m. on Wednesday nights. It is Adam Hamilton's book "Faithful, Christmas Through the Eyes of Joseph." A traditional Christmas Eve service will be held Saturday, Dec. 24 at 7 p.m. Christmas morning at 11 a.m. will be a relaxed service in the fellowship hall with singing Christmas carols, celebrating Jesus Christ's birthday, and eating cake.
Last Sunday, the Advent candles continued to be lit. The candle of joy followed by peace and hope were lit. A litany is read by members each week. The scripture was Isaiah 35:1-10 and Psalm 146. Pastor Velma's message was titled "Amazed, Astounded, and Astonished." The scripture reference was Luke 11: 24-43.
This message timeline was in reference to Jesus' childhood with Mary and Joseph taking their 12-year-old son to Jerusalem for the Passover. This story is fascinating because it is the last time we read about Joseph alive in the Gospels. This is also the first recorded word of Jesus.
Mary and Joseph realized Jesus was missing while returning home back to Nazareth. They panicked and finally found him in the temple. As parents you constantly worry about your children no matter what age they are. Think about how difficult it must have been for Mary and Joseph, who were raising the Christ child. There comes a point where parents just pray, keep loving them, and trust them to God. Traumatic events can become the most defining moments. In the temple Jesus claimed his special relationship with God, a relationship that would define his life.
The next time Jesus is in the gospels, he is 30 years old. John the Baptist is baptizing him. Jesus hears a voice from heaven saying "You are my Son, whom I love." – Luke 3:22. People were amazed at Jesus' understanding and answers. They were astonished. The people were astounded. Jesus had the power to change history and everyone's lives today.
Live for God, love others, be a light for the world, and even love your enemies. Jesus asks you to forgive and show mercy to others, feed the hungry, clothe the naked and welcome the stranger. The Sermon on the Mount provides the world with an ethic for life. His parables illustrate what life in the Kingdom of God is meant to be like. The earlier followers of Jesus were called the followers of "the Way." Jesus by his words and witness provided the way and the path.
He called people to take up their crosses, deny themselves, and follow him. It is truly great to be a servant. Jesus lived to call us to a different way of life. God invites you to be a part of his kingdom now, not just after this life is over. These are words to live by, words to die by.
Cindy Ballew
First Apostolic
The glorious presence of the Lord was felt in our midst, as services opened with prayer and songs of praise for Sunday, Dec. 11.
"The Necessity of Repentance," was taken from 1 John 1:9 and Psalm 51:1-17. Repentance is taught from Genesis to Revelation. It begins when a person turns to the Lord and it accompanies him every step of the way in his walk with God. There will never be a time when anyone is above repentance. We must have a repented attitude rather than trying to justify any wrongdoing.
When a person repents, several things take place – his pride is humbled, he admits he has done wrong, and been dishonest toward God. He condemns self-righteousness as he surrenders his self-will, he overcomes rebellion, and crucifies his flesh. Paul said he died daily to overcome his self-will, his carnal nature, and his old ways. When we repent, many times the enemy tries to deceive us by telling us God will not forgive us. But we need to have faith he will forgive us, as he told us in his word.
King David was a man who had known God, but he failed to watch and pray. He put himself in a dangerous position by staying in Jerusalem, while his troops went to war. He should have been in the battle, but instead, he was faced with a temptation and gave in to it. Likewise we must be faithful to church, lest we find ourselves in situations that could cause us to lose out with God. When David rose up from his bed and saw Bathsheba, he committed the sin he did because he was not where he should have been.
Many people have fallen into sin because they got involved elsewhere. Sin has a power involved with it. David never thought when he took that first step to sin it would lead to murder. He never intended for it to go that far. Idle time proved to be dangerous to David. We must guard ourselves against lustful desires, putting other things before God – money, clothes, cars, power – that we might consume them upon our own lusts. Sin starts with lust, and when it is finished it brings forth death. Before we do anything we should ask God if it would hinder our walk with him. Nothing is worth losing out with God for in this world.
Let us keep our hearts clean before the Lord, desiring to please him rather than self, praying always in an attitude of repentance that we might draw closer to the Lord in our walk with him.
Feel welcome to visit any time: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. We are located two miles south of Speedy's on Welling Road. For information, call 918-457-9498.
Nancy Walker
Peggs Community Church
Our Sunday school opened Sunday, Dec. 11 in prayer led by Brother John Meigs with 41 people in attendance.
The devotional was read from Matthew 1:18-25, and the first song was "Joy To The World". We had 65 people attending for morning worship.
Celebrating birthdays this week include Ben Mitchell, Jason Helton, Jess Cobb, and Patsy – forgot your last name.
Our youth group's float won first place in the Locust Grove parade again. Food pantry was Wednesday, Dec. 14, the Senior lunch will be Thursday, Dec. 15, a soup and sandwich lunch will follow the morning service Dec. 18, then the Christmas program will be at 1:30 p.m. No evening service will take place next week.
Christmas caroling will start at 11 a.m. Dec. 22; all are invited to go sing. Only a morning service will take place on Christmas Day from 10:30-11:30 a.m.
On Sunday, Jan 1, a regular service is scheduled for the morning and evening. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, the annual conference and elections will take place at 7 p.m. Rex and Shirley's "pounding" will also be Dec.18, if you would like to gift them with something.
Brother Rex took his message Sunday, Dec. 11 from Malachi 3: 13-15, 4:1-6; Matthew 1:18-25, 27:1-66, and 28:1-20; Acts 1:1-11; and Revelation 22:11-20. He titled the message "And then Jesus Came."
The book of Malachi is the last one in the Old Testament of the King James Bible, and was written some 400 years before Jesus was born. If you would care to look, Jesus' coming was prophesied many times in the Old Testament – Isaiah comes to mind.
It wasn't, and isn't the birth of Jesus that is the most important thing about him. It's his life on earth and the events at its end some 33 years later. He was sent to be born of a virgin, raised by a carpenter, and grew to manhood, as a Jewish man and teacher. John the Baptist knew Christ was coming, in fact, he knew it from his mother's womb. John preached salvation was only possible through the "one born of God and possessing the holy ghost.".
That salvation was directed first to the Jews, but the healing, the messages, the love was never withheld from anyone – Jewish or not. We – the Gentiles – were able to obtain that salvation through the blood Jesus shed, his resurrection from the tomb, and his ascension into heaven some 40 days later. He had done his job, accomplished his mission for the father, taught the ones to carry on his work. Your salvation is yours for the asking, truthfully, deeply, and openly. You must first believe, the repent, and then walk the walk that you're given.
Have you met Jesus in person? Are you walking that path he's directed you to? Remember, Jesus is the only one who can pave the way to heaven for you – the only one.
Take his hand, begin your journey, it won't always be easy, but as I've mentioned before, it will be eternally worth it.
Kay Cordray
