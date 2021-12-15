First Apostolic
The sweet presence of the Lord was felt in our midst as services opened with prayer and songs of worship for Sunday morning, Dec. 12. "Commitment To Church,” was taken from Hebrews 10:25 and Acts 2:37-47; 11:27-30;13:1-3. We are not to forsake the assembling of ourselves together, as the manner of some is, so much the more as we see the day approaching of the Lord's return for his bride. We are fed, strengthened, and taught in every service; in these last hours of time, we have no strength to spare.
The church was born on the day of Pentecost when over 3,000 souls were added to the church as they obeyed Peter's preaching to repent, be baptized in the name of Jesus Christ for the remission of sins, and receive the gift of the Holy Ghost, which is the gift of salvation. The Lord added to the church daily such as should be saved.
The church is more than a building, rather, it is the body of Christ, comprised of those who have been born again of the water and of the Spirit, in obedience to the plan of salvation. These will make up the bride of Christ when he returns for his church. The church, of necessity, has governments, a system of bringing people from all walks of life to an understanding of the gospel and what the Lord requires of them.
The Lord set his church in order with apostles, prophets, evangelists, pastors, and teachers that the saints could be taught and grow in the grace and knowledge of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He added miracles, gifts of healing, helps, governments, and diversities of tongues. The church must have a foundation built on the apostles, and prophets, Jesus Christ himself being the Chief Cornerstone. We are to know them that labor among us. Without organization, the church could be deceived by false prophets.
All of the apostles baptized in the name of Jesus for the remission of sins; without the shedding of blood, there is no remission. The Lord's sacrifice on Calvary provided the way for sins to be remitted. The Apostles taught the people to be unified so that they could become workers in the vineyard. Without unity, we would be as children tossed to and fro with every wind of doctrine. The church was established to win the lost and establish them on a firm foundation.
The body is fitly framed together that it can labor together in every part of the Lord's work. At times, that labor requires that we use our hands for cleaning, repairing, and maintaining the church building. All the saints are responsible to help in the home church. We cannot be committed to the Lord and fail to be committed to the church and to the work of the Lord. What you are to the church is what you are to the Lord.
Feel welcome to visit any time – Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. We are located two miles south of Speedy's on Welling Road. For information, call 918-457-9498.
Nancy Walker
Carter Baptist
Happy birthday, God bless Linda Carpenter, Jeanette Smith, and Angie Lawrence.
The third Advent candle was lit. It’s called, The Shepherds candle, it is pink and symbolizes great joy. It represents the joy that Jesus brings everyone, even to the lowliest of people.
Pastor Mat Lawrence brought a message about what God’s people have because we are in Christ.
Many newly born animals' eyes are closed, after a while they’re open and they discover and enjoy their surroundings. When we become a Christian our spiritual eyes are opened to God’s truths.
“That the God of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of glory, may give unto you the spirit of wisdom and revelation in the knowledge of him:
“The eyes of your understanding being enlightened, that ye may know what is the hope of his calling, and what the riches of the glory of his inheritance in the saints.
“And what is the exceeding greatness of his power to usward who believe, according to the working of his mighty power, which he wrought in Christ, when he raised him from the dead, and set him at his own right hand in the heavenly places,
“Far above all principality, and power, and might, and dominion, and every name that is named, not only in this world, but also in that which is to come:
“And hath put all things under his feet, and gave him to be the head over all things to the church, Which is his body, the fullness of him that filleth all in all” Ephesians (1:17-23)
The hope of our calling is a living and dynamic assurance of who Christ is in us. We are given a realization of our abiding son ship, our position, as God’s children in his family. We have God’s purity and righteousness in us.
“But if we hope for that we see not, then do we with patience wait for it” (Romans 8:25).
Sometimes it’s hard to persevere. The laxity of many Christians is one big reason this country is the way it is today. We have been saved to serve. Our conversion is a call to committed service.
“The Lord thy God in the midst of thee is mighty; he will save, he will rejoice over thee with joy; he will rest in his love, he will joy over thee with singing” (Zephaniah 3:17).
Let’s always be aware of God’s explosive, creative, resurrection, life changing, eternal sustaining power that is available to us.
Next Sunday, Pancakes with the pastor at 8 a.m. After Sunday School and worship will be a Christmas potluck lunch.
Remember to let your light shine so that others will see Christ in their lives. Pray for each other.
Marta Vann
Church of Jesus Christ of LDS
Which light shines brightest during this Christmas season? It isn’t the light on your neighbor’s house or Christmas lights in a city park. All light shines brightly because of the Savior. Without Jesus Christ, there would be no light.
In 3 Nephi 11 of the Book of Mormon, Jesus Christ visits the inhabitants of a people in ancient America and speaks to them.
"And it came to pass that he stretched forth his hand and spake unto the people, saying:
“Behold, I am Jesus Christ, whom the prophets testified shall come into the world.
“And behold, I am the light and the life of the world; and I have drunk out of that bitter cup which the Father hath given me, and have glorified the Father in taking upon me the sins of the world, in the which I have suffered the will of the Father in all things from the beginning.
“And it came to pass that when Jesus had spoken these words the whole multitude fell to the earth; for they remembered that it had been prophesied among them that Christ should show himself unto them after his ascension into heaven."
The light and the life of the world is Jesus Christ. During this Christmas season, let’s remember him. As the sun goes down and the colored lights turn on, we can remember that Christ is our light in darkness.
Elder Matt Beaumont
Peggs Community Church
Sunday morning services for Dec. 12 opened in prayer led by Brother Doug Maag with 54 in attendance. The devotional was read from Luke 1:5-20, and the first song "Hark! The Herald Angels Sing.”
Happy birthday to Jess Cobb; get well soon to Connie Rhodes. Our youths’ float in the Locust Grove won first place in their category this year. They will be out caroling Tuesday evening, leaving the church at 5:30 p.m.
Thursday is the senior lunch and begin served will be Christmas dinner items, ham, potatoes, gravy, and the like as well as desserts. The crew will be sacking the Christmas candy after the dinner and cleaning up is done.
Services this next Sunday will be the same for the morning, then there will be a potluck lunch until around 1:30 p.m., then back into the sanctuary for the Christmas program. Evening service will be dismissed, as well as Wednesday night Bible study, Dec. 22.
Items for the grocery box to be given out are due this next Sunday, Dec. 19.
Brother Rex based his message today on scripture taken from James 4:14 and Judges 10:1-5, with the questions "What are we here for? How are we supposed to serve God? What is our purpose?"
Large task or small, we are here on earth for the purpose or purposes given to us by God. Our “job" is to fulfill that duty to the best of our abilities. We need to be diligent, careful about how we live our daily lives, as that is a direct reflection on our beliefs and faith.
If we allow worldly things into our orbit, sin invades our hearts and souls, ruining the task that has been set before us. Our lives, our souls mean something and God has a plan we need to follow if we are to reach our promised eternity in heaven.
Remember, although God sets boundaries, he also gives us the choice of service to him, or worldly comforts alone. But, it is a choice to be made carefully and prayerfully; our witness and our eternity depend upon it.
You might also add in Romans 12:1-2 in your reading for this message. It's pertinent.
Kay Cordray
Cookson United Methodist
Rev. Rachel Parrott and the congregation invite you to come as you are to the corner of Highway 82 south and Cookson Bend Road. The physical address is 21685 W. Cookson Bend Road.
There will be a special Blue Christmas service on Monday, Dec. 20 at 6 p.m. The Christmas Eve service will be Friday, Dec. 24 at 6 pm.
On Sunday, Dec. 26, there will be one worship service at 10:30 a.m. Your favorite Christmas carols will be sung.
The fourth Sunday of Advent will be Sunday, Dec. 18 at 8:30 and 10:30 a.m.
Last week, scripture readings were Isaiah 12: 3-6, Philippians 4:4-7, Zephaniah 3:14-20 and Luke 3:7-18.
Rachel began her message by saying that Christmas is a reminder of joy that is always yours. John expressed that people need to live rightly and for justice and in generosity. Live as though you are responsible for one another because you are. Don't abuse your power or threaten to get your way or to scare or coerce. Learn contentment.
Bear fruit, share it, shout it and sing it. Sing like Isaiah. John and Isaiah both say to be present in worship, realize that worship is living and to live is worship. Zephaniah joins in agreement with John and Isaiah. Be fully alive as you drink with joy the waters of salvation.
The United Methodist Women enjoyed a Christmas tea and a dirty Santa exchange last week.
Cindy Ballew
First Baptist
In Luke 2:7, it says, “And she gave birth to her firstborn son; and wrapped him in cloths, and laid him in a manger, because there was no room for them in the inn.” No room for them. No place for our Savior to be born except outside in a stable with the animals. The words still pierce our hearts today. “No room.”
Our world seeks to crowd Jesus out, we are so busy – especially at Christmastime – that we let our hearts focus on other things and we get caught up in the hurried rush of the season. It can be hard to keep Jesus first. We let our attention get sidetracked to things we think are more urgent and the most important thing gets pushed aside.
It takes a daily choice to put Christ first in our lives, especially when our world is telling us that we are too busy and life is too full and there just isn’t any more room. No room for Jesus.
May the Lord help us to make wise choices in what we listen to, what we see, and what we give our attention to. He is the one who brings true meaning to Christmas. He is the one who brings real peace into our hectic lives. He is the one who is worthy of our attention and our time. We know this in our heads, and know we should put Jesus first, but somehow we miss the mark in our daily lives.
We forget about Jesus and let our minds wander off in a flurry of other thoughts, actions, and distractions. May we truly believe in our hearts that Jesus IS the reason we celebrate and to put this belief into action and to always remember to put him first as we celebrate this wonderful, glorious season of his birth.
Make room for Jesus this Christmas.
Christmas Eve Candlelight Service is Friday, Dec. 24 at 4 p.m.
Sunday Services are: Sunday school, 9:30 a.m., and worship, 10:45 a.m.
Terri Fite
