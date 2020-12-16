First Apostolic
Prayer and songs of worship opened services for Sunday morning, Dec. 13. “Self-Denial - The Cost Of Discipleship” was taken from 1 Corinthians 9:24-27, Matthew 16:24-26 and Luke 9:57-62. Discipleship is not an option as far as salvation is concerned. Self-discipline is very important in living a consecrated, holy life. We must not only deny ourselves, we must take up our cross and follow the Lord. To do nothing for the Lord will cost us our souls. He expects us to help others to find salvation by our witness, as well as by our lives, which are epistles read of all men. Many people use any excuse they can find not to serve the Lord. But there is no excuse.
The life we have in serving him is cleaner, happier, healthier and friendlier than any other life we could live. We are transformed by the Holy Ghost, hating the things of the world and loving the things of God. We cannot waiver. Our priorities must be in proper order.
If we put carnal desires ahead of God, we will fail. The Lord will chastise us as his children in order for us see the need to put him first in our lives. Just as our children must be taught obedience and not be allowed to partake of things that would harm them, so the Lord disciplines us that we might learn to avoid the dangers of carnality. We must make self-discipline a priority in our lives.
Everything we do has eternal results. The things God has in store for us far outweigh anything this life has to offer. If we involve ourselves too deeply in getting ahead in this life, we fail to see the eternal results.
While certain things may seem beneficial to us now, if we look ahead a few weeks, months, or even years, we can see where they could be harmful to us instead. We become like those who have pierced themselves through with many sorrows because of those decisions.
We are to be temperate, avoiding either extreme, living a balanced life of serving the Lord and providing for the needs of our families. Paul compared this walk with the Lord as one in a race. He trains daily, avoids foods that are bad for him, and is persistent in his schedule of exercise. In that race, only one wins the prize.
Ought not we who are in an eternal race be the more diligent in our walk with God? All who run in this race and stay true to God to the end will receive a crown of righteousness. We must keep our members in subjection to our minds, for the flesh warreth daily with the spirit.
Let us run with patience the race that is set before us, for there is laid up for us in heaven a crown of righteousness.
Feel welcome to visit any time: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. The church is two miles south of Speedy's on Welling Road. For information, call 918-458-9498. Visit our website at facwellingok.org and listen to the services on the live stream.
Nancy Walker
Tahlequah First Baptist
It is almost Christmas. As it draws closer, have you found yourself stressing out more? We try so hard to make everything so special, magical and perfect. Take a deep breath. It’s alright. It’s not all up to us.
During the weeks leading up to Christmas, we may let pressure build up. We long to make wonderful, lasting memories for our family and friends and we want every Christmas to be the best ever and for everyone to be happy at Christmas. Pressure surrounds us to buy more, see what others are doing, or busy ourselves to the point of crazily spinning around the Christmas drain. Sometimes the most wonderful time of year can leave us overwhelmed and defeated. The good news is we don’t have to stay there. We can climb out of this trap and let go of the strife and pressure.
So, if the shopping didn’t get finished, the Christmas cards were sent out late, or you didn’t get to hang all of the lights, does it really matter? Real life usually doesn’t look like a Thomas Kincaid painting. It looks like us: kind of messy, ordinary, not highly polished, and maybe a little behind.
And Jesus came for us through Mary, an ordinary, simple girl. She was not well known and his father, Joseph, was an ordinary, hard-working, simple, man who didn’t have a lot of money. The angel’s first announcement of Jesus’ birth was to a group of shepherds tending their sheep in a field. They were all ordinary, simple people, but they experienced the most extraordinary, amazing and special event in the entire world and of mankind: Jesus’ coming.
Jesus is the One who brought the “special moment” to Christmas on that night so long ago. He was the special, tiny, miracle wrapped up and placed in a manger in a stable, and he is still what makes Christmas so special today.
Christmas is all about Jesus. Whatever we do or don’t get done in this special season, whether trying to get through the madness of preparing for Christmas or in the quiet, peaceful moments that can often mean the most, Jesus came bringing peace, love, and hope to all. Those are the things that matter the most. Jesus is the only One who makes it all special and amazing.
Our special Christmas Eve candlelight services are on Thursday, Dec. 24, at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Terri Fite
Peggs Community Church
Sunday school for this cold, snowy Dec. 13 opened in prayer led by Brother Doug Maag. The devotional was read from Luke 1:26-38, and the first song was "Joy to the World." We had 22 for Sunday school and 32 for morning worship.
Happy birthday to Jess Cobb. Happy wedding anniversary to Brian and Raylene Bielli. Please remember all those mentioned on the prayer chain each day, as well as those that need prayer that haven't been mentioned.
Our sympathy and prayers for God's peace go out to the family of Thelma Brown.
Our senior lunch will be held this week, on Thursday from 11 a.m. until noon, curb-side pickup only. On the menu is ham, and lots of good stuff to go with it.
The youth Christmas program will begin at 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20, which will be held outdoors under the awnings. Attendees are asked to stay in their cars and stay for the passing out of the candy sacks at the end of the program.
Brother Rex based his message this morning on Matthew 11:27-30, the burden of the Lord. (v28-30): "Come unto me, all ye that labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you, and learn of me; for I am meek and lowly in heart: and ye shall find rest unto your souls. For my yoke is easy, and my burden is light."
We all carry burdens of some sort: financial, family problems, health problems, addictions to drugs or alcohol; the list is endless. Most of the time, it isn't just one burden, but many that way our spirits down to the point of major depression or anger. Burdens weigh less when shared equally between people, and most certainly weigh less when given over to Christ. We, as Christians, not only need to remember who our burden-bearer is, but we aren't the only believers that have carried quite a burden and because of the trust and belief in God, have gotten through and gone on to walk confidently with God.
Take, for example, a young woman called Mary...she was just a teen when she was told by the angel Gabriel she was to bear a child, a son, and call him Jesus. She knew that her acceptance of the task was to open herself to ridicule, shame, and possible stoning to death. Pregnant, unmarried women of that day, unless accepted as wife by someone, were stoned. But Mary said, "Behold the handmaid of the Lord; be it unto me according to thy word."
Her espoused husband, Joseph, could have had her condemned, but instead was going to have her "put away privily" so as to save her life. Gabriel then appeared to Joseph, telling him of her true situation, and that they, as a righteous couple, were to be the earthly parents of the Son of God; but she was not to be "touched" until after the birth of her child. Quite a burden to accept, raising a child fully known not to be your own, for a man. Because of his belief, Joseph became the earthly dad to Jesus, raising him in the teachings of God, and helping him to prepare for the task ahead of him some 33 years down the road.
The point here is this: just how heavy are your burdens in life? Do you carry the weight of the world, or the shared burden of the Lord?
If this doesn't make sense to you, read the poem "Footprints." It will answer your questions and ease your doubts. Share your burdens with Christ; I guarantee they'll be easier to bear.
Kay Cordray
Carter Baptist
Happy birthday and God bless Angie Lawrence.
Pastor Matt Lawrence’s message was about “Prayer.” The daily list of things to do is long; what priority do we put on prayer? As saved people, we can pray for any need, for we are his. Here a Canaanite woman prayed to Jesus. The Canaanites were enemies of the Jews since the time of Abraham.
Mathew 15:22-28: “And behold, a woman of Canaan came out of the same coasts, and cried unto him, saying, 'Have mercy on me, O Lord, thou son of David; my daughter is grievously vexed with a devil.' But he answered her not a word. And his disciples came and besought him, saying, 'Send her away; for she crieth after us.' But he answered and said, 'I am not sent but unto the lost sheep of the house of Israel.' Then came she and worshipped him, saying, 'Lord, help me.' But he answered and said, 'It is not meet to take the children’s bread, and to cast it to dogs.' And she said, 'True, Lord, yet the dogs eat of the crumbs which fall from their master’s table.' Then Jesus answered and said unto her, 'O woman, great is thy faith; be it unto thee even as thou wilt.' And her daughter was made whole from that very hour.”
The Canaanite woman prayed specifically. Jesus had the redemption of the world and the needs of his disciples on his mind, yet, he eventually heard her. Jesus can attend to our needs and to the world’s needs at all times.
Paul prayed three times for God to heal him physically, so he could serve God better. God eventually told him, “My grace is sufficient for thee:..” God used Paul’s thorn in his flesh to keep him humble; read 2 Corinthians 12:7-9.
This woman probably recognized her own powerlessness and prayed to her own gods. Jesus answered and made her daughter whole. After two years with Jesus, the apostles seem like they would be eager to help her. Instead they told Jesus to send her away. We have more important things to do.
What do we do if we feel forgotten, or others fail to pray for us? What if no one understands? Don’t give up, keep praying even when Jesus doesn’t seem to care, he cares.
Jesus felt the strong faith of the woman, and her daughter was healed.
At times, our prayer may be answered with "no; not yet, wait." We don’t determine the answer to our prayers. Will we follow her example, path?
Everyone, including the angels in heaven, rejoiced as Dakota Bettencourt announced to the church that he asked Jesus Christ to save him.
Pray for Justin Lockhart and others.
Carter Baptist Church will have Christmas caroling on Sunday, Dec. 20, at 4 p.m. There will be a Christmas Eve service on Thursday, Dec. 24, at 6 p.m.
Marta Vann
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.