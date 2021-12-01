Peggs Community Church
Sunday school opened Nov. 28 in prayer led by Brother John Meigs with 56 in attendance. The devotional was read from John 3:1-16, and the first song, "I Shall Not Be Moved.” Happy anniversary to Brian and Raylene Bielli, get well prayers and wishes go out for Don Maggard, Nora Hildreth, Doug Maag, and Jerry Hedrick, as well as all mentioned on the prayer chain.
The youths' float themed "Happy Birthday Jesus!" is entered into the parade in Locust Grove the evening of Dec. 7. They're still needing donations of individually wrapped candies to distribute along the parade route. Angel Tree gifts and cards are due by Dec. 12.
The Batchelor Family was with us this evening, singing and witnessing to a fairly large crowd. They were great, and it was obvious they believe what they sing and preach, and in their time on stage, it was also obvious that the Holy Spirit was in the house.
Brother Rex based his message today on Ezekiel 46:9, the entrance of the prince through the eastern gate. The verse reads: "But when the people of the land shall come before the Lord in the solemn feasts, he that entereth in by the way of the north gate to worship shall go out by the way of the south gate; and he that entereth by the way of the south gate shall go forth by the way of the north gate: he shall not return by the way of the gate whereby he came in, but shall go forth over against it."
Although this verse may sound somewhat strange for today's world, it still means exactly the same as it did when Ezekiel wrote it. Since the prince, and only the prince, was allowed to enter in by the east gate, the general populace coming to worship had to come in one gate, and leave by the one directly opposite, north/south; south/north.
This is more than a rule or direction for the days of Ezekiel, but is a prophecy of the direction to be taken by those sinners that come to the Lord for salvation. Once a person accepts the Lord as his or her savior and dedicates their life to him or her, you, me, anyone, cannot turn around and go back to the life we previously led and continue to claim salvation. We must turn our backs on that life, forget it, and walk ahead to the path laid before us and the tasks we will need to accept.
One really great thing about being a born-again Christian is that when we do mess up, and we will, rather than just being thrown away and ignored, we have a way to get cleansed of our mistakes. It's known as repentance, and the "new" sin will be as wiped away as all the previous ones and we can resume our walk with Christ.
Again, nobody ever said the way would be an easy one, not even Jesus; but the rewards at the end of the road are far greater than anything known on this earth and worth the journey. Come, let's walk it together.
Kay Cordray
First Apostolic
The sweet presence of the Lord was felt in our midst as services opened with prayer and songs of praise for Sunday morning, Nov. 28. "Jesus Is Wonderful", was taken from Isaiah 9:6, Luke 4:16-22:38, and Acts 4:12. The prophet Isaiah proclaimed that the one who was to come as savior of the world would be called wonderful, counselor, the mighty God, the everlasting Father, and the Prince of peace. All that the name of Jesus is and represents to us is truly wonderful!
The almighty God chose the name of Jesus, which being interpreted as Jehovah has become our salvation, for he is our savior. For there is none other name under heaven given among men whereby we must be saved. No other name can do for us what Jesus can; it tells who he is, his mission, and his characteristics - the very attributes of God.
The enemy of the souls of men, Satan, fears the name of Jesus, for it is the saving name of almighty God, who took on the form of man, being born of a woman, born after the flesh, but with the divine nature of God. It is a marvelous thing that God, in his greatness, is concerned about us, his creation. King David asked, "What is man that thou art mindful of him?"
It is a miracle that we can have the touch of God in our lives; we serve a living God! We cannot see him, for he is a spirit, but we can feel his presence and see the results of his promises. He gives love, mercy, grace, and compassion to us.
He is holy; he is life, joy, and peace. Love not only comes from God, he is love. He provided the way for us through his sacrifice on Calvary. Peter preached on the day of Pentecost that the way of salvation is through repentance, baptism in Jesus' name for the remission of sins, and receiving the gift of the Holy Ghost, speaking in tongues as the spirit of God gives the utterance. This salvation goes beyond the Holy Ghost experience of speaking in tongues – it gives us the divine nature of God in our lives and teaches us to be like him.
We have hope of eternal life where we will dwell in the indescribable beauty of heaven with the one who is the light – Jesus. We will see the glory of God in the face of Jesus Christ as he sits on the throne. Jesus is more than wonderful, beautiful, holy, righteous, and majestic. He is indescribable. He is our savior and our God!
Feel welcome to visit any time - Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. We are located two miles south of Speedy's on Welling Road. For information, call 918-457-9498.
Nancy Walker
Church of Jesus Christ of LDS
"And they all cried with one voice, saying: Yea, we believe all the words which thou hast spoken unto us; and also, we know of their surety and truth, because of the Spirit of the Lord Omnipotent, which has wrought a mighty change in us, or in our hearts, that we have no more disposition to do evil, but to do good continually" (Mosiah 5:2).
The positive effect of Jesus Christ's gospel upon the human heart is incredible. It certainly had a miraculous effect upon the hearts of the people of King Benjamin in Mosiah 5 who sat and listened to teachings about the gospel and atonement of Jesus Christ. As the people in this chapter listened to scripture and the words of Christ they felt God's spirit touch their hearts, which filled them with a desire to change and do good continually.
These stunning effects of the gospel of Jesus Christ and the visitation of God's Spirit are available today. These gifts are received when Heavenly Father's children listen sincerely to the gospel of Christ with the intent to act upon what they feel. Feelings and desires to change and to do good continually arise when open hearts receive Jesus Christ's gospel with gladness.
These feelings are internal and come from the Holy Ghost, which prompts God's children to live more obedient, committed, and faithful lives. They invite all to believe in God, to serve him, and to love him. As Heavenly Fathers children learn to recognize his spirit and begin to follow its council they will have the same change of heart experienced by the people of King Benjamin in the Book of Mormon.
Elder Chandler Murphy
Cookson United Methodist
Rev. Rachel Parrott and the congregation began last Sunday with preparation for Advent. Cookson United Methodist Church is located on the corner of Highway 82 South and Cookson Bend Road. The physical address is 21685 W Cookson Bend Road.
Pastor Rachel's scripture readings were from Jeremiah 33: 14-16 and Luke 21: 25-36. Advent is a time to start preparation to welcome Emmanuel to your midst. Confess your need for forgiveness. The first candle was lit as a sign of hope. A strong hope that there is a way to go home. Go to the home in Christ. It starts now with you.
Advent is about being honest. Honest but not hopeless. Advent is about the joy of longing for home, the kind of home that will complete you, transform you and the whole world. There is a mission and a hope. You are a disciple of Jesus Christ to make disciples for the transformation of the world. This is hope. It's time for everyone to go home to God.
The opposite of fear is hope. Jesus tells people to look for signs of growth, signs of life even when it's dreary. He tells us to raise your head, to look up, to trust and to have confidence. Pay attention and head home. There are prayers of hope and love, an embrace of peace that brings tears to your eyes.
Jeremiah speaks of a branch that will be raised. There is more to come, more hope to be revealed, more justice to be executed and more righteousness to cover the land.
Advent candles are light to remind you on sunny days and dreary days that God is with us, Emmanuel. Light to remind you that God is at work in the world. Pay attention. Catch opportunities to partner with God to bring about "On earth as in heaven."
Cindy Ballew
First Baptist
We are entering the much-anticipated Christmas season. Here is one mom’s story of how Christmas at her house got a little off-track. Christmas had become all about the presents, shopping, parties, decorating the house, the Christmas tree and on and on… She saw that her family had focused on these gifts instead of “The Gift.”
Things needed to change! She pondered on how she could see Jesus as the gift and help her family see him that way as well. Finally, it came to her. She implemented a plan in her head.
She removed Baby Jesus from their nativity set. She placed him in a box and wrapped him in her fanciest and very best wrapping paper, she intentionally put a specific name on the name tag and very carefully placed him underneath all of the other gifts under the tree.
On Christmas morning, the disguised gift was given to her daughter, whose name was on the tag and was just one of her many gifts. She watched with great anticipation as she opened it.
A bewildered look came across her daughter’s face. She didn’t say a word, then her mom asked, “What did you get?” She said, “I got Jesus.” The gift started an entire family discussion about the ultimate gift right in the middle of opening the other presents. They compared Jesus with other gifts that would wear out, be broken, be outgrown and even lose their appeal after time.
As they sat there together, they came up with the truths of God and realized what a special gift God had given them in Jesus. He wrapped his gift in swaddling cloth and placed him in a manger for everyone. Jesus is everyone’s gift. He is the gift we need, we want, and the gift we could never afford to get for ourselves. He was given voluntarily, lovingly and sacrificially. We are the named recipients of this gift and all we have to do is accept it.
That Christmas morning, they invited Jesus back into their home, hearts, and their Christmas celebration forevermore. They have made the giving and discussing of Jesus on Christmas Day a new tradition. The mom looks forward to hearing “I got Jesus!” as a new family member opens the gift every year. Jesus is the greatest gift we will ever receive and the gift that never stops giving. He is the ultimate gift.
On Sunday, Dec. 5, Sunday school will start at 9:30 a.m., Hanging of the Green Service 10:45 a.m.
Terri Fite
