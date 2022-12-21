Carter Baptist
Happy birthday and God bless Rayden Tubor.
The final white Advent candle was lit Dec. 18. It represents light and purity. It stands for pure light and victory through the birth of Jesus.
Today's service was designated to songs and stories that celebrate the love, birth, and gift of Jesus Christ so long ago. "Silent Night" has this verse, "Silent night, Son of God, Love's pure light."
There were stories shared with memories of time spent with family. One family that adopted five children who's first Christmas was filled with the love given by churches who heard of this couple's good fortune. Another memory, where miraculously brand new bikes appeared under the Christmas tree when they could not afford such things. One young soldier surprised his mother and family, by coming home unexpectedly for Christmas. Other stories shared of families coming together for the last time.
My own story is that I was adopted and came to my new home three days before Christmas at the age of 2. I was withdrawn and somber until a huge German shepherd lunged at me, pinned me to the wall, and began licking my face. I was told I laughed for the first time that day.
My mother was not a Christian, though she had somewhat promised the Catholic orphanage that she would raise me in the faith. We did not only have a Christmas tree we had a "pesebre" - a manger scene. Even though my mother was not a believer, we set up this pesebre every year, and when one broke or parts got lost, we would make another one to take its place.
When I had children, I was a young Christian. Every Christmas Eve I would read about the birth of Jesus to my sons from one of the gospels, and it is still part of our held traditions.
My mother has been gone now for a little over 20 years. She too came to a saving faith in Jesus Christ and was baptized shortly before she died. My life before I was adopted was not filled with much hope. My mother has shared with people that her life was empty before she adopted. Each of us could say that she saved me, I saved her, the truth is God had a plan for both of us to meet and become a family. God had a plan to save me as a young adult and to share the good news with the mother who chose me. Eventually with time along with years of prayer, my mother was saved by Jesus.
Pray for people to comprehend the miraculous birth of Jesus is always worth celebrating. Always pray for each other.
Marta Vann
First Apostolic
Prayer was followed by songs of praise as services opened for Sunday, Dec. 18, as the Lord's presence was felt in our midst. "Holiness Of The Spirit," was taken from 2 Corinthians 7:1 and 5:17, Galatians 5:19-24, and 1 John 3:1-9.
It is impossible to be holy on the inside and unholy on the outside. Man is composed of two natures - a carnal, sinful nature, for man was born in sin, and a divine nature he receives when he is born again of the water and of the spirit. Sin motivates every person in the world, until they come to know God.
It is inherent in our nature. Because of this God provided a plan of redemption, and he is beckoning to every soul to redeem them from sin. In the Old Testament, under the Law, bulls and goats were sacrificed as an atonement for sin. But they could not do what the Lord did for us on Calvary, which, by his death, was to redeem us from sin. After we are obedient to the plan of salvation, we are set free from the bondage of sin, and we receive power after the Holy Ghost is come upon us.
Sin can control us no longer for we are now new creatures in Christ Jesus. We no longer serve sin as sinners, but we serve God as the redeemed. When we obey from the heart that doctrine set before us, repentance, baptism in Jesus' name for the remission of sins, and the infilling of the Holy Ghost, there is now more condemnation for sin.
We become servants of righteousness, having yielded our members to God. Whereas we once yielded to sin and to iniquity, we now yield ourselves to righteousness and holiness. To live for God is to live a life of holiness and separation. We will still face temptations and trials, but we have power to live above them.
The Holy Ghost changes us from the inside to the outside. We are in a battle as the flesh lusts against the spirit and the spirit against the flesh. We are servants to the one we obey. He that soweth to the flesh reaps corruption, and he that soweth to the spirit, life everlasting. The enemy will attack us in our weaknesses, but we have power over him through God.
Having therefore these promises, dearly beloved, let us cleanse ourselves of all filthiness of the flesh and spirit, perfection holiness in the fear of God.
Feel welcome to visit any time: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. We are located two miles south of Speedy's on Welling Road. For information, call 918-457-9498.
Nancy Walker
Peggs Community Church
On Dec. 18, services opened in prayer led by Brother Mike Parish with 60 people in attendance. The devotional was read from Luke 2:1-20, and the first song was, "O Come All Ye Faithful."
We had nearly 75 people for morning worship and play attendance. Brian and Raylene Bielli, as well as Gerri and Ed Moss, celebrate anniversaries this week. Remember all those mentioned on the prayer chain.
Announcements are short: lunch after church and the play will be after lunch. Christmas morning service will be from 10:30-11:30 a.m. There will be no evening service next week.
Brother Rex took his message on Sunday, Dec. 18 from Isaiah 9:1-7, one of the prophecies of the coming of Christ. The message was entitled "The King is Coming - Again."
This king was born in a barn or stable, and placed in a manger for a cradle. He was born during the horrid reign of the Roman empire, and their puppet King Herod. Before his second birthday, Herod had ordered for all male children under 2 years old to be killed so that he, Herod, wouldn't lose "his" kingdom.
The family sought asylum in Egypt, returning to Nazareth some years later. Jesus continued to grow and thrive with his earthly parents, and in the certain knowledge that he one day, would be asked by his heavenly father to lay down his own life as the only sacrifice that could ensure that any who should call upon him for forgiveness might receive.
Jesus did so much for us in his short ministry of three years and a few months. He taught, preached, healed, cared, and loved his friends and family, and loved us enough to endure the pain and humiliation that was part and parcel of crucifixion. All he asks of us is our hearts and our obedience. Not a big ask, a bit tough to follow without tripping up occasionally, but really worth it.
Remember, the king is coming again. Soon, probably sooner than we think. Jesus' coming was prophesied centuries before his birth; he, himself, told of his coming again as he rose into heaven 40 days after his resurrection from the grave.
Look for him, listen for the trumpets. The king is coming.
Kay Cordray
First Baptist
The rush to reach the next big sale or door-buster has stolen our ability to relax through Thanksgiving dinner.
There is no greater deal than Jesus' birth, and we don't have to wait in line for it. Christmas is a time to reflect on the year we have just lived. We need to stay focused on what is really important, and that is to be more like Christ. He was born to earth and gave us the perfect example of what our lives are supposed to look and be like.
Christmas is a reminder to us to stay focused on Jesus. After all, he is the reason for the season. Through the simple joys of Christmas, we connect to the one who we celebrate this season.
Sometimes we have to get our priorities right and schedule out our selfishness. We need to love other people. When we have compassion and love for others, we are showing Jesus' love for them.
In the busy, hectic, commercialized days that surround Christmas, finding time to be quiet and still to read God's word is very important. Every time we read the Christmas story, he reveals new layers we can apply to our lives right now. There is always something new he shows us through reading his word, and when we offer him our first minutes of the day, we begin to see him in everything throughout the day.
If we spend too much time in secular media, it can take a toll on our hearts and minds. This Christmas, take time to reboot your thoughts to be in tune to the message the angels brought over 2,000 years ago. Even the words we sing in Christmas Carols have the power to put our hearts into the right place.
Before squeezing another event onto our calendar, pray and ask God for his guidance on adding one more thing to our already busy life. Ask yourself, "Is it really necessary?" This year try to put the majesty and magnitude on the king of kings, Jesus our Lord, the one who the season is all about.
Merry Christmas and God bless you all. The Candlelight Christmas Eve Service will take place Saturday, Dec. 24 at 4 p.m. The Christmas Day service will take place Sunday, Dec. 25 at 10:30 a.m. Join us to worship and praise our Savior, Jesus Christ.
Terri Fite
