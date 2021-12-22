First Baptist
King Herod ruled around the time Jesus was born and was an infant. He had heard rumors of a new king being born, so he called a private meeting with the wise men and questioned them about the first time the star appeared. King Herod tried to stop Christmas, but it didn’t work. He had wealth and power but couldn’t stop God’s divine plan of bringing Jesus to earth to be the king of kings and ruler of all the nations.
Herod pretended to want to worship Jesus. He told the wise men, “Go to Bethlehem and search carefully for the child. And when you find him come back and tell me so that I can go and worship him too!” Matthew 2:8. He never intended to worship Jesus but more likely wanted to bring harm to him.
Herod yearned to be the king of his own life but was actually a slave to his wickedness. His intentions and actions were evil and in the last year of his life, his body was infected with disease. Herod ended up dying with a terrible reputation, lonely no doubt and a sad, sad person because of the things he had done in his life.
Many today are like King Herod, they say they believe in God, but don’t live like it at all and certainly not as scripture teaches. Like many others before and after him that ended up in ruin, it is a reminder that those who are wicked will eventually reap what they sow. Adolf Hitler shot himself as his country crumbled around him, Saddam Hussein was found hiding in a hole and was eventually executed by his own people, Gaddafi’s own people hunted him down, beat him and shot him to death.
Anyone who blasphemes God, tries to stop God’s work or who fights with God will eventually fail. God and his word will prevail. Philippians 2:9 says, “Therefore, God elevated him to the place of highest honor and gave him the name above all other names, that at the name of Jesus every knee should bow, in heaven and on earth and under the earth.” One day, every man and woman whether a believer or nonbeliever, will bow before Jesus.
Christmas Eve Candlelight Service will be Friday, Dec. 24 at 4 p.m.
Terri Fite
Carter Baptist
Happy birthday and God bless Solomon Shores.
The green advent candle that was lit this week is called the “Angel’s candle.” It represents peace. It is the culmination of love unifying people through the Messiah, Jesus Christ.
Pastor Mat Lawrence brought a message about Christians bearing the marks of a life following Jesus.
“From henceforth let no man trouble me: for I bear in my body the marks of the Lord Jesus” (Galatians 6:17).
Do you bear the marks of Jesus Christ in your body? Paul tells us he earned the credentials of being a follower of Christ as he bore the marks to prove it. How do the marks bear record in our life?
In ancient times, slaves were marked or branded to show they were highly valued property. The marks signify a burden that is endured much like a woman’s burden in bearing a baby. Paul proudly wore his marks.
The marks are on the body. Like a brand. Our marks or brand is our choice. Similar to a Hebrew slave who could choose to remain a slave, marked by a stave put through his ear. Paul listed ways in which his body was marked.
“Of the Jews five times received I 40 stripes save one. Thrice was I beaten with rods, once was I stoned, thrice I suffered shipwreck, a night and a day I have been in the deep;
“In journeying often, in perils of waters, in perils of robbers, in perils by mine own countrymen, in perils by the heathen, in perils in the city, in perils in the wilderness, in perils in the sea, in perils among false brethren;
“In weariness and painfulness, in watchings often, in hunger and thirst, in fastings often, in cold and nakedness.
Besides those things that are without, that which cometh upon me daily, the care of all the churches” (2 Corinthians 11:24-28).
How much more do we need men and women to bear the marks for Christ today.
There are marks of overcoming sin. It should be evident; when we mean business about fighting sin, we will be marked.
There are marks of dedication for the word of God and what it stands for. These marks are obvious in your life.
There are marks of regular and active participation in the church; we meet more often than Sunday morning. The Lord wants to establish his priorities in the hearts of his people.
Do you bear the marks of the Lord or do you look like most people? Is there a burden for things involving Christ, or do you do so when it’s convenient? We all can improve in our service and dedication. Can we get real today?
Marta Vann
Peggs Community Church
Our morning services Dec. 19 opened in prayer led by Brother Mike Parish with 75 in attendance. The devotional was read from Luke 1:26-38, and the first song was "Joy To The World."
Bud Moss celebrates a birthday this week. We had no special requests for prayer for get well or sympathy, but as usual, we ask that you continue to remember all those mentioned on our prayer chain in your own prayers. God does listen and answer prayers! We're a bit short on announcements, too.
No service tonight, nor Wednesday night, and the annual business conference is the second Tuesday in January, which is Jan. 11. It is at this meeting we set the goals for the coming year, elect church and Sunday school personnel, and review what has or hasn't worked in the past. If you're curious about what makes the "business" of the church work, you need to attend this meeting.
Brother Rex based his message today on Isaiah 9:2-7, telling us that "something great is about to happen." In reviewing a lot of biblical history, Brother Rex reminds us that following truly dark periods in the lives of the Hebrew people, a great event took place, often unnoticed for several years, a bit of setting the early scene, so to speak.
For example, Hebrews were in slavery around 400 years in Egypt, but still grew its population numbers by leaps and bounds. Pharoah spooks, orders all the young males two years old and younger killed, but one is saved by the courage of his mother. And so, while the situation grew worse, Moses grew to be a man and the events leading to the Hebrews being released some 80 years later were set in motion.
Fast forward to Bethlehem circa 5 or 4 BC; a young boy child is born, the king is told of a prophecy about a king being born in Bethlehem, so all the boy children are ordered killed again. An angel speaks to the Christ child's parents and tells them to flee to Egypt until called for. Again, some 30 years later, this same child is nailed to a cross, dies, and is resurrected three days later; again, to save his people. He still saves his people today. All you have to do is call on him, repent, and believe.
Here it is, a couple thousand years later, and what has been happening? Killing babies in the thousands, possibly millions for 50 years, so-called "legally." We're living in one of the darkest periods of time in that there are so many that either refuse to believe or walk away from the ways they were taught as children. Sadly, the children aren't being told about the real why of Christmas, or the truth of the Easter season. It all is about Jesus Christ, our lord and savior. There are more falling away than there are looking for his return. Time is getting really short; look through the Bible at the prophecies. Everything except his returning to take the church home has been fulfilled. Yes, something great is about to happen; we're going to be going home! Are you ready, is your family?
Might better think about this really hard, your eternity depends on it. Remember the real reason for the season and have a Merry Christmas!
Kay Cordray
First Apostolic Church
Songs of praise followed prayer as services opened for Sunday morning, Dec. 19, as the sweet presence of the Lord was felt in our midst. "God - The Maker Of Man," was taken from Genesis 1:26-27; 2:7; 5:1, Job 33:4; 35:10 and Acts 2:38. God created man as a living soul, breathing into him the breath of God. The soul does not dissolve by death, as does the body, but will exist throughout eternity. Adam was created in the image of him who was to come. Man was created to worship God, for he seeketh such to worship him in spirit and in truth.
When we first come to the knowledge of our need for salvation, we must come to God believing that he is and that he is a rewarder of them that diligently seek him. The invisible things of God from the creation of the world are clearly seen, even his eternal power and Godhead, so that we are without excuse. When we come to God, he will open the door for us and make something of each of us so that we can be used in his service.
The first thing that the Lord provides as a help to us is the church. It was established in the New Testament on the day of Pentecost when Peter stood up to preach after the Holy Ghost fell in the upper room. We are not to forsake the assembling of ourselves together, as the manner of some is, so much the more as we see the day approaching. Each of us must be guided by the Lord. He has set some in the church that are to be over us - Apostles, prophets, evangelists, pastors, and teachers - to teach us the ways of God. He has set miracles and helps - that we should help one another. Also, diversities of tongues and governments, for the church to function in its given role there must be governments and guidelines.
These are not set in place to judge anyone, for the word of God judges us all, but rather they are to lead us to a deeper understanding of the ways of God and what pleases him. The church government is for the perfecting of the saints and for the edifying of the body of Christ. It is needful for the church to come to the unity of the faith. If there are no guidelines, there would be separations in the body. Those who sow discord in the church affect everyone.
We must be established in the truth, lest we be tossed to and fro with every wind of doctrine.
In this last church age, those who are rich and increased with goods and feel that they have need of nothing are fooling themselves. Their self-sufficiency will lead to their destruction. We must be careful that we never become unthankful. It took the new birth experience - repentance, baptism in Jesus' name for the remission of sins, and receiving the infilling of the Holy Ghost - when the church was established and it is still the same today. God's word is forever settled in heaven and his laws do not change. We are admonished to be mature enough in the Lord to detect deceivers and false doctrines.
If we receive not the love of the truth, we will never see heaven's glories. Let us earnestly contend for the faith that was once delivered to the saints. Our reward will be worth it all.
Feel welcome to visit any time - Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. We are located two miles south of Speedy's on Welling Road. For information, call 918-457-9498.
Nancy Walker
Church of Jesus Christ of LDS
A commandment is a law or a requirement that God gives to mankind, either individually or collectively, and are grounds upon which God can bless his children according to their obedience to his commands.
God has revealed many commandments to his children. It is important to know that these commandments are not given by God out of anger or the intent to complicate life. Rather, commandments are an expression of the nature of God and are invitations to his children to help them develop that same nature. God wants his children to become like him and to experience all of the same Joy that he enjoys as a divine and heavenly being. Heavenly Father establishes commandments that set forth a standard for all who wish to live a life like him, which is eternal life.
"For behold, this is my work and my glory—to bring to pass the immortality and eternal life of man" (Moses 1:39).
God brings to pass the immortality and eternal life of man by establishing commandments to help them reach their full potential. Nephi in the Book of Mormon shares, "I will go and do the things which the Lord hath commanded, for I know that the Lord giveth no commandments unto the children of men, save he shall prepare a way for them that they may accomplish the thing which he commandeth them" (1 Nephi 3:7).
God wants all his children to become like him, to gain immortality and eternal life, and he invites all to do so by extending commandments.
Elder Chandler Murphy
