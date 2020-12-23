Peggs Community Church
Morning services for Dec. 20 began in prayer led by Brother Doug Maag with 35 in attendance for Sunday school, and 45 for morning worship. The devotional was read from Luke 2:1-20, and the first song, "Joy to the World."
Happy birthday to Bud Moss. Get-well wishes and prayers go out for Pam Joice, Audrey Holland, Linda Earp, and Jackie McIntire, as well as all mentioned on the prayer chain.
The Christmas program, presented by the youth, was held at 5 p.m. outdoors, with attendees watching from their cars.
Our annual business conference and elections will be held on the second Tuesday of January, the 12th, at 7 p.m.
Brother Rex read Isaiah 9:6-7 as the basis for his message and referred to Galatians 4:4, as well. He mentioned that while trying to prepare a message this past week, he kept coming back to the same phrase: "It Came Upon a Midnight Clear." And then he said:
"There just isn't any way to preach the Christmas message differently. There is only one way; the way it happened so long ago. We know of the young woman, Mary, and her espoused husband, Joseph; their long journey to Bethlehem to be counted for the taxes, finding no shelter at their destination other than a stable, the birth, the angels, the shepherds, the Magi, and the flight into Egypt after Herod ordered the slaughter of all boy children 2 and younger. We know from Scripture that this miraculous birth occurred at night, the shepherds came in from their flocks at night, the angels heralding the birth of the Christ-child filled the sky with song and light, the Magi followed a special star, visible only in the night sky."
As important as Jesus' birth is, it is just as important, if not more so, to follow his life all the way to the cross, the tomb, and the resurrection. It is his payment for our sins that gives purpose, not only to his sacrifice, but our lives, too. If not for Jesus, we would all be condemned to a miserable life, and a worse afterlife, always knowing that we will suffer endlessly, forever.
It was mentioned in Sunday school class that there are 300 prophesies of Jesus Christ in the Old Testament, and there is only one man in the history of the world that has fulfilled those prophesies of his coming, his life's work, and his sacrifice for mankind. All this to say just this: You must be born again, you must take hold of Jesus' hand, and you must not just believe, but know bone-deep, that he is the only way to God's heaven.
Merry Christmas, all. Remember the reason for this glad season.
Kay Cordray
Tahlequah First Baptist
Holly is one of the symbols of Christmas and can survive the cold, harsh winter still displaying its bright red berries and prickly, deep-green leaves.
The sharpness of the holly leaf reminds us of the crown of thorns Jesus wore and the red berries remind us of Jesus’ blood that was shed for our salvation. The holly leaves resemble a candle flame and reveal how God’s heart burns for his people. Some holly can actually grow very tall and some can grow into the shape of the Christmas tree. It is quite a site to see with its display of bright, red berries against the drabness of winter.
There is a Christmas song called, “The Holly and the Ivy." The holly is thought to represent Jesus and the ivy thought to represent Mary. The song creates a beautiful picture of Jesus’ birth and how he died for us.
The lyrics to the verses are:
"The holly and the ivy, now both are full well-grown,
"Of all the trees that are in the wood, the holly bears the crown.
"The holly bears a blossom as white as lily flower,
"And Mary bore sweet Jesus Christ to do poor sinners good.
"The holly bears a prickle as sharp as any thorn,
"And Mary bore sweet Jesus Christ on Christmas Day in the morn.
"The holly bears a bark as bitter as any gall,
"And Mary bore sweet Jesus Christ for to redeem us all.
Chorus:
"Oh, the rising of the sun and the running of the deer,
"The playing of the merry organ, sweet singing in the choir."
When you are admiring the bright red and green holly this season, let it also be a reminder of our dear Savior, Jesus Christ, and his holy birth and sacrifice for us. Have a blessed, peaceful, and very Merry Christmas.
Christmas Eve Candlelight Services are Thursday, Dec. 24 at 4 and 6 p.m. Please join us to give glory and honor to the One whom Christmas is all about, Jesus!
Terri Fite
Cookson United Methodist
Rev. Rachel Parrot led a parking lot drive in service last Sunday morning at 11. On the longest day of the year, Monday night, a Blue Christmas service was held. The service began with those attending, in the parking lot observing and taking pictures of the Christmas star.
Scripture readings included Ecclesiastes 3: 1-11 and Matthew 11: 28-30. "O Come, O Come, Emmanuel" was the closing song. In this season, people mourn the loss of life, loss of livelihood, and the loss of love that humanity is experiencing. Please pray for comfort and peace. Pray for sustenance and resilience. Pray for compassion and change. Pray for recovery and renewed vigor. Believe in the Light that has come and is coming. Believe!
Tuesday afternoon, a parking lot Christmas carol sing-along was held at 3 p.m.
Celebrate the birth of our Savior this season, and blessings to everyone in 2021.
Cindy Ballew
First Apostolic
“Reverence For The Lord" was taken from Proverbs 9:9-12 and Romans 1:21-28.
Many people have lost the fear of God. By so doing, they have begun to partake of those things that at one time were considered off-limits. They have, in short, begun to rebuild those things they had once destroyed. They fail to realize that pleasing the Lord is for their benefit; they reap salvation by living a godly life.
There are two things people are allowing to come into their lives. They have begun to bring God down to their level, with no fear or respect for him as the Creator, and they fail to glorify him as God. God takes second place to no one. He must be first in all our lives or he will be nothing to us. He is the supreme being and his glory he shares with no other. We need to remember that all we have is supplied by him. Following failure to fear God, people are becoming unthankful.
We need to develop an attitude of thankfulness, thanking God daily for the salvation he provided for us by his death on Calvary and the plan of salvation that was preached by Peter on the day of Pentecost: repentance, baptism in Jesus’ name and receiving the gift of the Holy Ghost. We ought to be thankful for truth and a place to worship the Lord in spirit and in truth. We should keep ourselves under subjection, lest we allow unthankfulness to enter into our hearts. If we remain faithful to the house of God, and consecrated to his service, we will continue to fear or respect him as God and our hearts will remain thankful.
To those individuals, churches, and nations who do not continue in his way, but fail to glorify him as God, their foolish hearts will become darkened and they will become vain in their imaginations. They will begin to boldly worship the creature rather than the Creator – the most high God. They will be given up to vile affections, working that which is unseemly, failing to remember that lust, when it is conceived, brings forth sin and sin, when it is finished, brings forth death – the final ruination of lost souls as they face the second death for eternity.
Rather than freedom to worship God, this nation has rejected anything pertaining to God, placing emphasis instead on education and technology, teaching against God, decency and morality. This endeavor will ultimately fail, because woe be to the nation that forgets God. Though this world is headed for the reign of the antichrist, it is possible for each individual to walk with God and to keep his integrity with God in the face of all that is unholy – for God, in every temptation, will make a way of escape for his children. The time has come when we must see that we walk respectfully before the Lord.
Please feel welcome to visit any time: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. We are located two miles south of Speedy’s on Welling Road. For information, call 918-457-9498. Also visit our website at facwellingok.org and listen to the service on livestream/conference call.
Nancy Walker
Carter Baptist
God bless and happy birthday to John Deshazer and Linda Carpenter.
Pastor Mat Lawrence’s message was titled “The True Meaning of Christmas,” from Galatians 4:4-6.
“But when the fulness of time had come, God sent forth his Son, born of a woman, born under the law. To redeem those who were under the law, that we might receive the adoption as sons. And because you are sons, God has sent forth the Spirit of his Son into your hearts, crying out, “Abba, Father!”
These are not verses about the traditional Christmas story, though they tell us more about why Jesus came. A couple of things we won’t find in the Bible, like the word Christmas; or the fellow in red and white pajamas or his reindeer. We won’t even find the little drummer boy. In fact, the shepherds would be older, grown men. The words “but” and “fullness of time” tell us it was the advent, or time for Jesus to appear in human form, to his creation. That it was at God’s timing and plan for his Son to be born through a woman, in order to identify with the creature man and of bondage under the law of sin.
John 1:1 is about the advent of time when God introduced us to the time, space and in truth about himself. “In the beginning was the word and the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God.”
The Galatians were reminded of who they were and why Jesus came to be born at this time. No one invited him to come; however, it was in this advent, again, time for salvation to appear to man. Hence “to redeem those under the law” “That we might receive the adoption as sons.”
We find in the, Old Testament, clues, pointing to his birth, yet the world went on and time dulled the world’s senses. Also, they didn’t have the whole Word of God, so we can’t be too hard on them. For we ourselves fail to see our sinful state. We celebrated Christmas with the green trees all adorned and are entertained with stories about snowman and even the Grinch.
Here we see in our own advent of time God sent the Spirit of his Son into our hearts, crying, "Abba, Father." Galatians points out our mistake as well – in our thinking this is just one reference about the birth of Christ and its true meaning.
Remember to pray for the peace of our country and Israel. With a vaccine, we still to pray for first responders, health care workers.
We are having Christmas Eve services. There will be a feeding at the day center Dec. 27.
Ronny Vann
CCF
Merry Christmas to you from Community Christian Fellowship. We are on State Highway 82 at Keys.
I'm remembering back a few years ago when we visited the nursing homes, sang to and with the elders, gave stuffed animals out to each of them and had a glorious time. Now we cannot even visit our elders at any time because of this virus, but God is good and he is preparing a way for us soon.
We all had a wonderful time after church; we would show up and go caroling to three nursing homes and sang Christmas songs and old hymns to them at dinnertime, and went up and down the halls singing to those who could not be in the dining rooms. We started around 3 p.m. and continued until 7. If you have never done this, it is the most heart-warming thing you can do. The residents really enjoyed it and liked the songs and sang along with us.
We will not have Prayer Services tonight, as we get ready to spend "Christ"mas with our families and thank the Lord for the birth of Jesus and the salvation he gave to us just for accepting him.
Regular services are: Sunday school, 10 a.m.; worship service, 11 a.m.; youth classes, 11 a.m.; Sunday night service, 7 p.m.; Wednesday Praise and Worship Service, 6 p.m. and special services, Communion Second Sunday.
"And the Word was made flesh, and dwelt among us, and we beheld his glory, the glory as of the only begotten of the Father, full of grace and truth" (John 1:14).
The baby tborn in a manger that first Christmas morning was no ordinary baby. He was the Word that was there in the beginning. He was the Word that brought the whole universe and this earth into existence when he said, "Let there be." He was the Creator who came down from heaven and clothed himself with the same "garment" that he clothed us, his creation, with.
This was no an ordinary baby. There was nothing about him that was ordinary. There was nothing about his birth that was ordinary. There was nothing about his whole life that was ordinary. And he did not come for an ordinary purpose. He was on a mission that no one but he could accomplish: to redeem his creation from their sins.
When you look at the baby in the manger, you are not looking at just another baby. This baby was the Word that was there in the beginning; this baby was the One who spoke everything into existence; this baby existed before the earth did; this baby saw Satan fall from heaven as lightening; this baby formed man out of the dust of the earth then breathed the breath of life into him and he became a living soul; this baby has always been and always will be; this baby is the one to whom every knee shall bow and tongue confess that he is Lord; this baby is the soon coming King of kings and Lord of lords; this baby is the Alpha and Omega, the beginning and the end, the Author and the Finisher, the first and the last; this baby is the victorious Savior of the world; this baby will one day be the judge of the world and all will stand before him.
Although he may have looked like any other baby, he was not. This Christmas, don't treat him as ordinary. Don't treat this time of celebration as ordinary. Don't treat it like just another holiday that you would celebrate. Don't give more attention to everything but the baby that was born that first Christmas morn. That baby was also a gift that was given for you (John 3:16). Don't treat the gift as ordinary.
"For unto you is born this day in the city of David, a Savior, which is Christ the Lord" (Luke 2:11). No ordinary baby... Merry "Christ"mas to you all!
Jenny Dameron
