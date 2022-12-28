First Apostolic
"To Be A Vessel Of Honor," was taken from 2 Timothy 2:21, Acts 9:10-22, and 1 Timothy 1:12-13. It is the responsibility of every person to make the choice whether to be a vessel of honor or a vessel of dishonor in the house of the Lord. No matter what our physical abilities or disabilities are, the Lord can use any person who makes themselves a vessel of honor.
The Apostle Paul was said to be short, partly bald, crooked-legged, hook-nosed, with eyes that were close together. Even his voice was unpleasant to hear. But God used him as a vessel of honor in his work. God beautifies the meek with salvation.
Though Paul could boast of his education, his upbringing, and his accomplishments in the flesh, the fact that he was a member of the Sanhedrin court, a Pharisee of the Pharisees, he put no confidence in the flesh. He knew he owed a great debt to the Lord, for it was Jesus who changed him from Saul – a vessel of dishonor – to Paul. As Saul stood by holding the coats of the crowd who stoned Stephen, he heard something that never left him.
Stephen cried out, "Lord, lay not this sin to their charge," and then died.
It molded Saul into the man who became used of God, a vessel of honor in the kingdom of God.
On the road to Damascus, Saul, a citizen of Tarsus, was on his way to close up the place of worship in that city and bring the saints, bound, back to Jerusalem. On his way, he received an experience that had an everlasting effect on him. A light brighter than the noonday sun struck him down.
Saul cried out, "Who art thou, Lord?"
Jesus answered, "I am Jesus...".
Saul knowing the scriptures realized the same I am who spoke to Moses was speaking to him.
After he was led into Damascus and had fasted and prayed, Ananias went to Saul – now Paul – baptizing him in the name of Jesus for the remission of his sins, and he was filled with the Holy Ghost. From that moment, he preached truth without compromise as an Apostle called of God. He made himself a vessel of honor in the house of the Lord.
Likewise, no matter what our abilities or disabilities may be, we are to make ourselves vessels of honor in the house of the Lord as we serve him with gladness and singleness of heart. Our eternal reward awaits us.
As this year comes to a close and a new one begins, our hearts may become overwhelmed by what lies ahead and the uncertainty of the times we live in.
We often look back with regret on the days that have slipped away seemingly with lightning speed, and we wonder where the time went. We pray that the next year will be a better one. We often restrict ourselves and our decisions based on our limitations rather than on God’s limitless power.
God told Joshua after Moses’s death, to arise and lead the new, upcoming generation into the Promised Land. He was the new leader of the people and surely wondered how to effectively lead them across the Jordan River and into the land of Canaan. To fulfill God’s purpose, he couldn’t remain where he was. He couldn’t be afraid or allow grief to hold him back. He couldn’t wallow in self-pity. There was no room for excuses, and he certainly couldn’t wait for a more opportune time to move forward. He had to choose to act upon God’s commands and get into action. He had to get his heart in the right place and obey all that God had told him to do.
It is the same for us today. Refusing to arise and move forward defeats us as followers of God. When God tells us to do something, we should act quickly. Hesitation is not the friend of courage. Joshua was unsure and intimidated by the mighty Jordan River, which stood between the people and Canaan. He feared for their safety, but as soon as he stepped into the water by faith, leading the people across, he and they were fulfilling God’s calling. Joshua couldn’t allow the Jordan to keep him from obeying God, no matter how impossible it seemed at the time. He had to trust God to show him how to do it.
As soon as they stepped into the water, the river dried up right before their very eyes. God does things like that when we have faith and obey him. If we can’t face the difficulties in our comfort, how will we face the enemies in times of war? God always meets us if we obey him.
A new year will bring enemies to face, fears to conquer, and new battles to fight, but also new territory to walk on and new victories.
As the apostle said, “One thing I do: forgetting what lies behind and reaching forward to what lies ahead.”
Step into the waters and behold the power of God.
Have a blessed and happy new year.
A New Year's service with only worship will take place Sunday, Dec. 31 at 10:30 a.m.
I hope everyone has had a Merry Christmas.
Our special service opened in prayer led by Brother Mike Parish and we had around 60 folks present.
Mya Littledave presented two very special songs, "Mary Did You Know," and "Hallelujah." Connie Rhodes and I both celebrated our birthdays on Sunday, Dec. 25.
Pat Moss placed an honorary offering for her wedding anniversary. Our love, prayers, and all our sympathy go out to her and her family on the loss of her husband, Bud, this past week. His funeral was held Tuesday, Dec. 27 at 1 p.m. at Peggs Community.
We've had several folks mentioned on our prayer chain calls this past week, one for Pat Bailey, who broke her ankle after a fall. One more thing, our annual conference and elections will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 7 p.m. It is important for the business of the church and its further ministries that attendance be one of the important things you do in early 2023.
Brother Rex read Ephesians 4:7-8 as the basis for his message this morning, which he called "The Greatest Gift Given to Us." He also referenced Psalms 68:18.
Usually at this time of year, we focus on the birth of the Christ child, the adoration of the shepherds, the gifts of the three travelers from the east, and what a gift that baby was meant to be to the world. He is why we gather together and present gifts to each other every year.
But the true greatest gift was given to mankind some 33 years later when Christ went obediently to the cross to provide the way for all to achieve heaven someday.
No one, not Noah, nor Moses, ever got to go to the holy city, until Jesus paid that price for them and us. Jesus is called the "firstfruit of the resurrection" for a reason: he gave up the ghost – his spirit – when he died on the cross; the veil of the temple split in two from the top down, the earth quaked, rocks broke, and the graves of the saint that had passed before opened and those came out of the ground and were seen by many. This account can be read in Matthew 27:50-53.
This same gift has been given to us, all we must do is receive it and live our lives for Christ as best we can.
