Carter Baptist
Happy birthday and God bless Matt Lawrence and Jason Chennault.
Pastor Matt Lawrence’s message about the Holy Spirit of God offered some basic instructions for living the Christian life.
1 Thessalonians 5:16-22 “Rejoice evermore. Pray without ceasing. In everything give thanks; for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus concerning you. Quench not the Holy Spirit…”
Quench not the Holy Spirit; don’t put out his fire or flame.
At Pentecost, 120 believers were gathered together in one accord when the Holy Spirit was given. Read Acts 2:3. Jesus told of the Holy Spirit of truth. See John 14:16-17.
The Holy Spirit, a member of the Trinity, has existed since the beginning. He is mentioned about 31 times and did not dwell permanently in people in the Old Testament. He helped men like Gideon, David; He, followed by, came upon, or began to move in the lives of his people. The function of the Holy Spirit has not changed; how he goes about it has. Now the Holy Spirit indwells each Christian starting at salvation. Read John 16:13.
The Holy Spirit speaks to the Father on our behalf. He helps us when we don’t know what we need, according to Romans 8:26.
The Christian’s biggest problem is we too often quench the Holy Spirit by disobeying or by doing his work our way.
Romans 8:8-15: “So then they that are in the flesh cannot please God. But ye are not in the flesh but in the Spirit, if so be that the Spirit of God dwell in you. Now if any man have not the Spirit of Christ, he is none of his. And if Christ be in you, the body is dead because of sin; but the Spirit is life because of righteousness. But if the Spirit of him that raised up Jesus from the dead dwell in you, he that raised up Christ from the dead shall also quicken your mortal bodies by the Spirit that dwelleth in you.
Therefore, brethren, we are debtors, not to the flesh, to live after the flesh. For if ye live after the flesh, ye shall die; but if ye through the Spirit do mortify the deeds of the body, ye shall live. For as many as are led by the Spirit of God, they are the sons of God. For ye have not received the spirit of bondage again to fear, but ye have received the Spirit of adoption, whereby we cry, 'Abba, Father.'”
This week, remember who is in charge; let the Holy Spirit of God consume you daily. Listen to God’s still small voice.
The "Hanging of the Greens" will be next Sunday morning.
Pray for the Homer Leach family during this time.
Marta Vann
Tahlequah First Baptist
Thanksgiving is always a special time for many people. Getting together with family can be a little crazy at times, but Thanksgiving is a beloved time. It is a time to reflect on how blessed we are. There are many simple things in life that we easily take for granted, so it is good that we have a day to remind us to give thanks for all God has given us. The problem is that is about how long it lasts, a day; when the prayers have been said and the food eaten, many people the next morning or even on Thanksgiving evening, jump headfirst into the madness of Black Friday.
A day of complete chaos, with people running, screaming, fighting and acting like they have temporarily lost their minds. There was a man that went to see his girlfriend on a Black Friday before they were married. He left in the early hours of the morning to avoid the traffic he knew Black Friday would create. When he reached the town she lived in, he was slowed by a long line of traffic that appeared out of nowhere. He thought there had been an accident, but as he inched closer he could see the stalled traffic was caused by cars stopping on the freeway to let passengers out to jump the guard rails and climb a hill to a nearby outlet mall.
It is sad and ironic that the day after Thanksgiving Day is filled with chaos and greed and we seem to celebrate it. We as Christians must realize that we cannot live our lives as Christ wants us to if we waver between God and worldly possessions. Matthew 6:24: “No one can serve two masters. Either he will hate the one and love the other, or he will be devoted to the one and despise the other. You cannot serve both God and money.”
Don’t throw your thankfulness out with the Thanksgiving leftovers. We need to be thankful every single day of our lives and especially as we begin the Christmas season when God gave us the greatest gift of all and for all time: Jesus Christ. Remember all of the blessings God has given us and let them prepare us for Christmas as we celebrate the birth of Jesus.
Sunday services are: 9:30 a.m., Sunday School; and 10:45 a.m., worship. The "Hanging of the Green" service will be at 10:45 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 6. Christmas Eve candlelight services are set for 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 24.
Terri Fite
Peggs Community Church
Services for this last Sunday of November opened in prayer by Brother Mike Parish. The devotional was 6 Psalm, and the first song was "O How I Love Jesus." We had 20 for Sunday school, and 27 for morning worship.
Get well prayers are still going up for Sammy Littlefield, as well as all those on the prayer chain. Our love, prayers and sympathy are extended to the Harvey family, the Byers family, and the Englebright family on their recent losses.
The food pantry is Wednesday, Nov. 9, 10:30-11:30 a.m., and the angel tree gifts for the nursing home requests are in and gifts due back to the church by Nov. 13.
Brother Rex based his message this morning on Luke 2:41-52. The point of these passages is not just the child, Jesus, staying behind when his parents left Jerusalem, but of the reason they had traveled there in the first place: the celebration of the Passover. We find the origins of the Passover in the book of Exodus, as well as God's instructions that is be celebrated at the same time of each year, in much the same way, and "rehearsed" or told the reasons thereof to every member of the family in perpetuity, so it wouldn't be forgotten. It became, and is still, a very important tradition in the Jewish faith. There are several other traditions that are important in the Jewish faith that, in the days of Christ and before, had been established so as to call the members of each family, especially the males, to Jerusalem to worship at the temple and make the proper sacrifices and worship as required by God. Some of these feast days are known by Christians, as well: Pentecost, Yom Kippur, Tabernacles, Hanukkah, and Purim to name just a few.
Even though Pentecost was the feast of the first-fruits, it has also become important to the Christian faith in that it was on that day the Holy Spirit touched all those in the upper room, calling them to preach Jesus, his resurrection and salvation for those that would believe and accept him as savior.
And this leads us to today: our "traditions," our "religions" of sports, gatherings not intended for the worship of God. We celebrate Valentine's, Halloween, Thanksgiving (a uniquely American celebration) and just whatever else we can think of rather than focusing on that which we need to remember and actively recall and pass along: God's love, grace, and the sacrifice of his only begotten Son for our sins and, ultimately, our salvation and acceptance into heaven. We, the church, and America in general need to get our stuff together a lot better, or there's just a whole lot of us left behind when Jesus comes for his bride.
First Apostolic
First Apostolic
Prayer and songs of worship opened services for Sunday morning, Nov. 30, as the presence of the Lord was felt in our midst. "Will Your Ark Float?" was taken from Genesis 6:5-14 and Acts 2:37-40. Because the Lord saw that men's hearts were only evil continually, he repented that he ever made man. When we begin to think that we are something, we need to remember that.
The Lord told Noah to build an ark, instructing him exactly how it was to be built, giving him 11 different materials and dimensions for the construction of it. It was to be of gopher wood, pitched within and pitched without. The length was to be 300 cubits; the width, 50 cubits; and the height, 30 cubits. It was to have one window and one door, a first, second, and third story. After giving Noah these directions and instructions, the Lord did not speak to Noah again for 120 years – at the completion of the ark.
Noah never questioned the Lord's directions and instructions. It was up to Noah to build the ark, knowing that it was his and his family's only way of escape from the flood that was to come. Likewise, it is up to us to do those things that the Lord requires of us to be saved. It is our own ark that we are building that will take us out of here as we obey the plan of salvation that the Lord provided for us by his sacrifice on Calvary. Noah could have changed any one of those dimensions, but he knew the ark had to float.
This experience God has given us also has to float. It is up to us to be faithful, to be involved in the work of the Lord. He has given us the way: repentance, baptism in Jesus' name for the remission of sins, and the infilling of the Holy Ghost, with the evidence of speaking in tongues as the Spirit gives the utterance. And, as with Noah, he steps back and lets us have it in our own hands. We must save ourselves (build our own ark) from this untoward generation. We have to build our own ark that we will ride out of here; if it sinks, we are lost.
We must take care of this Holy Ghost experience. Noah did all that God told him to do – even with those around him mocking and ridiculing him – making sure that everything was exactly as the Lord told him it was to be. The day finally came that the Lord told Noah to enter the ark, for the end of all flesh was before him.
Though the world ridicules us for our faithfulness, consecration, and separation, we must do as Noah did and keep working until the Lord comes for his bride, the church – those who have worshipped him in Spirit and in truth, never wavering, for he seeks such to worship him. Will your ark float?
Feel welcome to visit any time: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. The church is two miles south of Speedy's on Welling Road. For information, call 918-457-9498. Also, visit our website at facwellingok.org and listen to the services on livestream.
CCF
CCF
Welcome to Community Christian Fellowship, a nondenominational, Bible-preaching, teaching Church of God. The church is on State Highway 82 South at Keys. Come as you are. Regular services are as follows: Sunday school, 10 a.m.; worship service, 11 a.m.; and Wednesday and Sunday night services, 6 p.m.
To contact the church or get information, send emails to Msjennyhsb@yahoo.com.
"And the Spirit and the bride say, 'Come.' And let him that heareth say, 'Come.' And let him that is athirst come. And whosoever will, let him take the water of life freely" (Revelation 22:17).
Throughout all the ages (from Genesis to Revelation) the Lord God has expressed the desire for us to come to him; not only has he expressed this desire, he has made himself accessible and approachable so that we can come to him. He has provided a way into his presence, and invites us to come.
"If you are tired and thirsty, come to him and he will give you living waters so that you will never thirst again. Ho, every one that thirsteth, come ye to the waters, and he that hath no money; come ye, buy, and eat; yea, come, buy wine and milk without money and without price" (Isaiah 55:1).
If you are heavy laden, burdened down with a load of cares, come to him and he will give you rest. "Come unto me, all ye that labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest" (Matthew 11:28).
If you living in sin, he invites you to come and let him wash them away. "Come now, and let us reason together, saith the Lord: though your sins be as scarlet, they shall be as white as snow; though they be red like crimson, they shall be as wool" (Isaiah 1:18).
If you are hungry, he invites you to come and dine in his presence. "Come and dine" (John 21:12).
Though these invitations have been given and the way provided, it is still up to you as to whether you will come to him or not.
One day there will be another invitation given to come and inherit the kingdom. This invitation will be given to those who have accepted his other invitations while they were here on earth. "Then shall the King say unto them on his right hand, 'Come, ye blessed of my Father, inherit the kingdom prepared for you from the foundation of the world'" (Matthew 25:34). Will you be one of them?
Are you accepting his invitations to come to him? Don't refuse or reject them. Accept his invitation of salvation, of strength, of help, of grace and of everything else you need. "All that the Father giveth me shall come to me; and him that cometh to me I will in no wise cast out" (John 6:37).
His greatest desire is for you to come to him; the invitation has been given and the way provided.
Jenny Dameron
