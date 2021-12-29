First Baptist
It's almost time for a new year again. It's time for New Year's resolutions and making plans. Some of us will make grand, unattainable plans which we will never quite accomplish and probably look back on and wonder, "What was I thinking?" I guess it seemed like a good idea at the time." We all intend to keep our resolutions, but we can't seem to keep even the easy ones for a whole year. How hard can it be, right? To exercise more, get at least eight hours of sleep at night, or eat a healthier diet. Why are New Year's resolutions so hard to keep? It's a mystery or maybe just human nature.
It is like a young girl before she became a Christian. She tried so hard to do the right things in life but ended up failing every time. She convinced herself that if she was a good girl and lived up to certain standards and tried to please everyone and God too, that she would be fine. The problem is that none of us in our own power can earn God's favor.
"For by grace are you saved through faith, and that not of yourselves; it is the gift of God, not of works, lest any man should boast" (Ephesians 2:8-9).
It is not by anything we could ever accomplish or attain, it is only by God's grace that we are saved. God's gift to us is Jesus and through his death and resurrection we may have eternal life if we accept this gift. And it is just that, a gift. No matter how much good we do in this world, it will never earn us salvation. It is undeserved and so simplistic and all we have to do to receive salvation is to accept the gift of Jesus.
Of course, when we accept Jesus as Lord of our life, one of the results is we desire to do the right things. Sure, we'll mess up, after all, we are just sinners saved by grace. We all sometimes lose sight of it all and get caught up in trying to outdo ourselves and others with our good deeds.
But be assured of one thing, we will never have to work to attain God's grace or try to earn his favor. We may never be able to live up to our New Year's resolutions. But this year, let's give thanks for God's gift of salvation through Jesus. We pray you all have a blessed, happy and safe new year.
Sunday Services and Sunday school are: 9:30 a.m. Worship is at 10:45 a.m. Discipleship classes start back Jan. 5 at 6 p.m.
Terri Fite
Church of Jesus Christ of LDS
This time of year is the recurrent season of giving. Friends, families, and neighbors alike have sought out the most thoughtful and meaningful gifts for one another. While this season comes and goes, God's desire to bless his children with gifts remains constant.
"Every good gift and every perfect gift is from above, and cometh down from the Father of lights, with whom is no variableness, neither shadow of turning" (James 1:17).
These gifts may be temporal or spiritual, conditional or unconditional. In any case, God's love and character are revealed as his gifts are bestowed to his children. His presence can be recognized as his gifts are acknowledged.
These good and perfect gifts are cause to look heavenward and offer thanks to God for his willingness to let his children have gifts and reap the benefits thereof. God's giving is assured, but the acceptance of these gifts is up to each recipient.
"I exhort you, my brethren, that ye deny not the gifts of God, for they are many; and they come from the same God. And there are different ways that these gifts are administered; but it is the same God who worketh all in all; and they are given by the manifestations of the Spirit of God unto men, to profit them" (Moroni 10:8).
Elder Justice Van Tassell
First Apostolic
Prayer and songs of praise opened services for Sunday night as the sweet presence of the Lord was felt in our midst. "Abel - The More Excellent Sacrifice," was taken from Hebrews 11:4, Romans 12:1-2, and Genesis 4:1-12.
Sacrifice has been a part of living for God since the beginning. Many people try to separate themselves from the sacrificial part of their walk with the Lord, and then try to live for him. They are willing to go where the Lord wants them to go, do what he wants them to do, and give what he wants them to give, as long as it causes no sacrifice on their part.
However, there are sacrifices required every day that we live for God. The more that we sacrifice to the Lord, the closer we feel to him. To be faithful expresses our love to the Lord. Our bodies are a living sacrifice, holy, and acceptable unto God, which is to be our reasonable service. We can offer up the sacrifice of praise, or of giving in the offering, but all of our sacrifices must be acceptable to God.
Cain and Abel were raised alike, received the same teaching, and had the same chance to have their names recorded in the book of life. Both knew that the Lord required a blood sacrifice. Yet, as the time came for offering a sacrifice to God, Abel presented a slain lamb, an innocent animal that had suffered greatly; Cain only offered the fruit of the ground. God refused to accept Cain's offering because he looked farther than those things laying on the altar. He looked into their hearts.
Today, many people assume that because they embellish and dress up their religion that God will accept it, but God will not accept anything that is not holy. We are to follow peace with all men, and holiness, without which no man shall see the Lord. God, in his great mercy, tried to reason with Cain, but he refused counsel. He was too stubborn to repent.
Lest we become like Cain, we need to search ourselves and keep in step with God. Cain ended up as a murderer because he failed to listen to God. Today, those with the spirit and attitude of Cain, have allowed themselves to become traitors, malicious, gossipers, heady, high-minded, unethical, unwilling to listen, lovers of pleasure more than lovers of God. From such, we are to turn away, lest they cause us also to fall. Let us instead be ready for that great day of the Lord, for he is coming soon.
Feel welcome to visit any time - Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. We are located two miles south of Speedy's on Welling Road. For information, call 918-457-9498.
Nancy Walker
Carter Baptist
Happy birthday and God bless Raydon Tudor and John Deshazer.
Sunday morning's message by Pastor Mat Lawrence was about "Christmas." An appropriate subject but this one was from Galatians 4:4-7.
"But when the fulness of time was come, God sent his Son, made of a woman under the law" (Galatians 4:4)
What is Christmas about? It is about grace. God sent his son at his pre-ordained time. No one had lived the law perfectly so only a perfect one could fulfill it. This was why he was born to Mary.
"To redeem them that were under the law, that they might receive the adoption of sons" (Galatians 4:5).
Grace is not about bondage. There were so many rules and regulations added to the law that no one could fulfill them. It stifled freedom to worship and man's nature showed his propensity to sin. He could not give his best. He was a servant to the law so this kept him in bondage. Christ came so that we could become the sons of God.
"And because you are sons, God hath sent forth the spirit of his son into your hearts, crying, Abba, Father" (Galatians 4:6).
This was accomplished on the cross. So now we can receive the Holy Spirit and know God as the father.
"Wherefore thou art no more a servant, but a son: and if a son, then an heir of God through Christ" (Galatians 4:7).
It is an inheritance that does not fade away.
It is an everlasting inheritance kept by an everlasting God. Hence Genesis 1:1: "In the beginning God," and John 1:1: "In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the word was God."
The birth of Christ was news to the shepherds. Not only good news, but a time of joy hence "glad tidings." It heralded the birth of a gift of salvation. We may struggle in this life, but our inheritance is of a grander place than this old world filled with sin.
The day of birth has passed, but the gift of grace is ready for us to receive daily.
A new birth announced by the angels in heaven with much rejoicing!
Remember to continue in prayer for those affected by recent tornadoes, the workers assisting and those giving of their time.
For all those on our prayer lists of sickness and all the problems this life brings. For all of our service personnel and of course for a better course for this country.
Men's prayer breakfast is next Sunday. Classic luncheon on Jan. 11.
Ronny Vann
Peggs Community Church
Morning services for this last Sunday of 2021 opened in prayer led by Brother Mike Parish with 45 in attendance. The devotional was read from 1 Timothy 4:1-8 and the first song, "The Glory Land Way."
Happy birthday to Connie Rhodes (and me); happy anniversary to Bud and Pat Moss, and Ed and Gerri Moss. Get well prayers and wishes go out for Dacie Sellers and Debbie Jo and Keith Hill and family. Our sympathy and love is sent to Lorene Dry and extended families on their recent loss.
Our annual business conference and elections will be held on Tuesday evening, Jan. 11 at 7 p.m. as written in our by-laws. It is important that everyone attend and participate if you can, as this will set the "tone" for the coming year's activities, expenditures, church officers, and Sunday school personnel. If you feel as if you need to work in the church somehow, come to the meeting. We'll find you a job. If you don't like how someone else has been doing, come; change the situation. That's what the conference is for. Future business for God as best we can.
Brother Rex took his message today from 1 Corinthians 7:20-24, Romans 8:28-30, and 1 Samuel 17:37-51, with the point of the message being verse 20 from 1 Corinthians 7: "Let every man abide in the same calling wherein he was called."
God has an assignment for each of us: some preach, some teach, others are called into the musical areas, and others travel and evangelize to those in hard to reach areas. We are called to do a job to the best of our abilities. One problem some have is they either refuse the assignment or they reach far past their abilities in order to gain personal recognition. That's okay in day to day business careers, but the jobs that we are given by God must be kept within the boundaries he sets, or the desired result will not be achieved. Believe me, if a certain task is not being reached to the full end that is needed, God, himself, will either change the task or the worker. His will and desire will be achieved; if we but abide in the same calling we're called to, no more, no less.
Hope you had a Merry Christmas and will have a wonderful new year! Thank all of you who read this each week, and thank the Daily Press for still allowing the message to be told. God bless.
Kay Cordray
