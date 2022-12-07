Carter Baptist
Happy birthday, and God bless Connor Kimble.
The church was blessed to have Rodney Kimble and his family, who joined us today for worship.
Pastor Mat Lawrence led the church in the annual Hanging of the Green. In celebrating the Christmas season, we prepare our hearts for the fulfillment of the promise of the birth of Jesus, who is called the Prince of Peace, the great light for those who walk in darkness. Each item that was carefully placed around the stage, from the evergreen wreaths to the star on top of the tree, symbolizes the holy event.
The first Advent candle was lit to remember the prophets who foretold of Christ's coming. The color purple signifies royalty, repentance, and fasting. The second candle represents, faith, and is called the Bethlehem's candle.
The wreath represents God's never-ending love. The garland commemorates that all life comes from God. The poinsettias, known as Flower of the Holy Night, with the star-shaped pedals, depict the star that stood over where Christ was born. The gifts symbolize the benevolence of God, who gives us gifts, the most precious being Jesus.
The tinsel embodies the purity and holiness of Jesus. The gold ornaments characterize the deity of Jesus. The red ornaments exemplify the blood of Jesus that was shed for us. The green ornaments depict life eternal. The blue ornaments portray the peace we have with God. The star led the wise men to Christ. Help our light shine, continually pointing others to Jesus (Mathew 2:1-12) was read, which told of the events following the birth of Jesus and how God protected him from Herod; and the wise men presenting the new born king with gifts of gold, and frankincense, and myrrh.
Everyone is invited to join us next Sunday for the play that will be put on by mainly the youth and the children. There will be a vote to accept next year's budget, followed by a pot-luck dinner.
The church delivered 19 shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child. The church is collecting gloves, socks, and blankets for the Day Center in Tahlequah to give to some of the less fortunate people in our community.
The Classic's luncheon is on Dec. 13 at noon and the men's meeting is that same day at 6 p.m.
Pray for opportunities to share the love and salvation of Jesus Christ everywhere you go. Keep praying for Rodney Kimble and his family. Please pray for our national leaders. Pray for all the service personnel and their families. Pray for those who have difficulties during this time of year. Always pray for the churches and the pastors who shepherd them. Pray for our families and our children.
Marta Vann
Peggs Community Church
Morning services Dec. 4 began in prayer led by Brother Eugene Hill. The devotional was read from Luke 1:26-35 and the first song, "It Came Upon a Midnight Clear." We had 40 for Sunday school and 50 for morning worship.
Happy birthday to Alex Magee and Nancy Hill. Get-well prayers and wishes for Austin Munoz, Shirley Hendrickson, Connie Rhodes, Mike Parish, and Stan Rutherford.
The parade in Locust Grove is Tuesday, Dec. 6. Wednesday, Dec. 7, before Bible study, candy will be sacked up for the sack-and-pack program. The Lady Samaritans' annual party will be held at Country Cottage in Locust Grove on Thursday, Dec. 8, members will need to pay $10 toward the costs of the dinners, and if you want a gift, bring a gift. Sacking candy for the giveaway following the Christmas play on Friday evening, Dec. 16, play Dec. 18 following lunch, following Sunday school. There'll be no evening service that week. That day is also Rex and Shirley's "pounding,"or appreciation day. No Bible study Dec. 21; Christmas morning service begins at 10:30 and will dismiss at 11:30. No night service or Bible study Dec. 28.
The second Tuesday night of January 2023, the 10th, will be our conference and church elections. Please make plans to attend, as a lot of business will be discussed and acted upon. It is your opportunity to be involved in the business of the church.
Brother Rex took his message from Genesis 35:16-20, Jeremiah 31:15, and Matthew 1:23 and 2:18 Sunday morning. Focusing on the power of the love of a mother, he reminded all of us the trials undertaken by mothers, what they would endure, and what they would put up with. All throughout the Old Testament, we find mothers enduring many problems in order to protect their children; we can even find references to the weeping over destructions in and around Jerusalem - i.e., the killing of the boy children in Bethlehem (see Matthew 2:18).
In the book of Luke, we find an account of Jesus' life as told by Mary, his mother, to Luke. Could we endure and allow what she did? Read the book. See her strength and love for yourself.
Kay Cordray
First Baptist
God's love is unconditional. There is nothing like experiencing God's love. It is boundless and reaches farther than the sky, deeper than the deepest depths of the ocean and is more powerful than all the forces of nature. God's love is so close to us that it is even closer than our own hearts are in our chests.
When we experience God's love, we become new again and again. The wounds of our past are healed, and we are restored. We no longer regret the pain we have been through, but rejoice in the opportunity it gives to experience the love of a good and gracious heavenly father and to be near him again.
When we seek God, we gain his love, because he loves to give his love to us. The Bible says anyone who does not love, does not know God, because God is love. True love comes from him. We sometimes question that we are loved. How could we think such a thing? If we know God, we know love. Beyond a shadow of a doubt, he loves us.
We should look for love everywhere. In our spouses, friends, coworkers, acquaintances and even strangers. That's why Jesus came - to bring love and salvation to us. He died for us to show his love for us. We don't have to earn it or work for it, all we must do is accept it and he gives it freely to us. It's so simple.
We have unlimited access to the love of God. Unconditional and everlasting, all we must do is seek it and we will see it everywhere. May we continually seek God and be wrapped in his love this Christmas season and every day of our lives. Seek the affection of the one who laid down his life for us.
Christmas Eve Candlelight Service is Dec. 24, 4-5 p.m. Sunday services are: classic worship, 8:30 a.m.; Sunday school, 9:45 a.m.; and modern worship, 11 a.m.
Terri Fite
Cookson United Methodist
Cookson United Methodist Church is on the corner of State Highway 82 south and Cookson Bend Road. The physical address is 21685 W. Cookson Bend Road. Pastor Velma Carriaga and the congregation invite you to come as you are and enjoy this Christmas season.
Vacation Bible School will be held during Christmas break, Dec. 19-21. from 5-8 pm for children grades K-5. Look for information and registration in the near future.
A Christmas Eve service will be Saturday, Dec. 24 at 7 p.m. On Christmas Day, there will be a time of rejoicing and singing carols in the fellowship hall at 11 a.m. This will be an informal family time to be together. There will be no Sunday school that morning.
The Advent candles of Hope and Peace were lit last week Scripture readings were from Isaiah 11-10, Romans 15: 4-13 and Matthew 3:1-12.
Pastor Velma's message was titled "The Piercing of Mary's Soul." This message was the second in Adam Hamilton's series "Not a Silent Night: Mary Looks Back to Bethlehem."
Pastor Velma reviewed the first sermon, then continued with the message in regards to Mary when she watched her son die. It is called Good Friday but to Mary there was nothing good about it. She discussed the last hours and events of Jesus' life.
The magi at the first Christmas brought baby Jesus gold, frankincense and myrrh. Myrrh is a strange gift to give a child. It was used to make oil that anointed holy things dedicated to God. It was also mixed with wine to deaden the pain of those about to be crucified.
As Mary stood at the foot of the cross, was she thinking of how the shepherds came running to the place where she had given birth among the animals? Read Luke 2:10-11,14. Mary's soul was being pierced by the sword of grief as she recalled Simeon's words (Luke 2:34-35.)
Jesus tried to prepare the disciples. Mary was trying to make sense of the cross. Jesus understood that his death would be used by God to save humanity from sin. His life wasn't taken from him. He laid it down. It was the fulfillment of a plan. After the crucifixion and resurrection the disciples finally understood. God longs to forgive, redeem and restore you. The cross is God's work to set you free and make right with him.
What does Good Friday- Jesus death on the cross and his atonement have to do with Advent and Christmas? The child to be born would be the Savior of the World. As Mary watched and listened to the last six hours, maybe she remembered the events of the first Christmas morning and that his suffering would save all of mankind.
Your advent journey is about preparing your hearts to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ. It takes you to the cross that he gave his life that you may receive life. God is the God of second chances. Jesus came to save you from your sins and from yourself. What wondrous love is this. The most perfect gift you will receive for Christmas and always.
Please remember to enter your place of worship and depart to serve.
Cindy Ballew
First Apostolic
The sweet presence of the Lord was felt in our midst as services opened with prayer and songs of praise for Sunday morning, December 4. "The Three Hebrew Children - Passing The Test," was taken from Isaiah 43:2, Daniel 3:3-6, 1 Corinthians 10:11, II Timothy 3:16, Hebrews 12:1 and 1 Peter 4:12-13.
All of the events recorded in the Old Testament were written for our admonition on whom the end of the world is come. Likewise, all scripture is given to us by the inspiration of God and is profitable for doctrine, for reproof, for correction and instruction in righteousness. The church today is compassed about with so great a cloud of witnesses - Job, the three Hebrew children, and others - who have gone through the fire. Let us therefore lay aside every weight and the sin, which so easily besets us and run with patience the race that is set before us as we, too, face fiery trials in our walk with God.
While we go through many trials, there is light at the end of the tunnel. Heroes of the faith throughout God's word all stood the test of their faith. We are to rejoice when fiery trials try us, for we are partakers of Christ's sufferings, as well as his glory. God, for his glory, takes us through trials when he sees that we are strong and steadfast in him.
The three Hebrew children were so tested, yet they would not bend or bow. We, like them, go through trials so that our faith can be increased. We can, with the help of the Lord, keep a right attitude during the trials of our faith so others may see us a victorious in the lord. Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednigo answered the king carefully when they told him that God was able to deliver them from the fiery furnace, and, if not, they still would not bow.
The Lord will never allow us to go through more than we can bear. Today we face fiery trials rather than a fiery furnace. We wrestle today with spiritual wickedness in high places, against powers of darkness that come against the saints of God, holiness, those living righteously and godly in this present world.
Rather than compromise themselves, the three Hebrew children asked to be fed pulse and water instead of the king's meat. They were more fair and fatter than all of the others after ten days, proving that God was with them. He did not leave them then, but stayed with them, even walking with them through the fire. By this, we know there is an end to every fiery trial. We can come through trials undefeated and spiritually stronger. There is never a trial we enter alone. God walks in the fire with us and takes us to victory.
Revival continues: Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. and Monday through Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. We are two miles south of Speedy's on Welling Road. For information, call 918-457-9498.
Nancy Walker
