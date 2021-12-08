Church of Jesus Christ of LDS
The Book of Mormon details many experiences of conversion to Jesus Christ. From which, one may derive the actions and attitudes necessary to accomplish a complete turning over of the heart and will to the Savior and his gospel. One example is a band of brothers who sought to destroy the faith of others and yet became some of the most powerful missionaries ever recorded. Their transcendent transition took time but resulted in long lasting effects. Heart-felt desires changed and righteous actions followed.
"Now they were desirous that salvation should be declared to every creature, for they could not bear that any human soul should perish…
"And thus did the Spirit of the Lord work upon them, for they were the very vilest of sinners." (Mosiah 28:3-4)
The workings of the Spirit of the Lord are integral in producing such potent outcomes. This sanctifying influence of the Spirit must also be allowed to enter lives through personal choice. As hearts become more willing and malleable, the process of true conversion becomes quicker and less wrenching. Additionally, the yielding of one's heart to the Spirit of the Lord permits accelerated spiritual growth and increasingly truer conversion to Jesus Christ culminating in magnificent steadfastness.
"[A]s many as believed, or as many as were brought to the knowledge of the truth... and were converted unto the Lord, never did fall away.
"For they became a righteous people; they did lay down the weapons of their rebellion, that they did not fight against God any more, neither against any of their brethren." (Alma 23:6-7)
Elder Justice Van Tassell
Carter Baptist
Happy birthday and God bless Donna Welch.
This week, the church took part in The Hanging of the Green beginning with the lighting of the two purple candles. The first candle represents hope. It is known as the prophet’s candle as the prophets foretold Jesus' birth. The color purple signifies royalty, repentance, and fasting. The second candle represents faith, and is called the Bethlehem candle. Micah prophesied the birth of Jesus would occur in Bethlehem in his fifth chapter.
In celebrating the Christmas season, we prepare our hearts for the fulfillment of the promise of the birth of Jesus, who is called the Prince of Peace, the Great light for those who walk in darkness. Each item that was carefully placed around the stage from the evergreen wreaths to the star on top of the tree symbolizes the holy event.
“Now when Jesus was born in Bethlehem of Judea, in the days of Herod the king, behold, there came wise men from the east to Jerusalem. Saying, Where is he that is born king of the Jews? For we have seen his star in the east, and are come to worship him.
When Herod the king had heard these things, he was troubled, and all Jerusalem with him. And when he had gathered all the chief priests and scribes of the people together, he demanded of them where Christ should be born.
"And they said unto him, In Bethlehem if Judaea: for thus it is written by the prophet, And thou Bethlehem, in the land of Judaea, art not the least among the princes of Judah: for out of thee shall come a Governor, that shall rule my people Israel.
"Then Herod, when he had privily called the wise men, enquired of them diligently what time the star appeared. And he sent them to Bethlehem and said, Go and search diligently for the young child; and when ye have found him bring me word again, that I may come and worship him also.
"When they had heard the king, they departed, and, lo, the star, which they saw in the east, went before them, till it came and stood over where the young child was. When they saw the star, they rejoiced with exceeding great joy.
"And when they were come into the house, they saw the young child with Mary, his mother and fell down, and worshiped him: and when they had opened their treasures, they presented unto him gifts; gold, and frankincense, and myrrh.
"And being warned of God in a dream that they should not return to Herod, they departed into their own country another way” (Mathew 2:1-12).
The church welcomed Bobby Rinehart into its fellowship today.
Marta Vann
Cookson United Methodist
Rev. Rachel Parrott and the congregation invite you and your family to worship this Advent season. Next Sunday, the third week of Advent will be celebrated. The Sanctuary is decorated in its Christmas finery. Worship times are 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. Fellowship time follows the 8:30 service, then small groups meet.
Special worship services include: Blue Christmas Monday, Dec. 20 at 6 p.m., Christmas Eve Friday, Dec. 24 at 6 p.m. and on Sunday, Dec. 26 will be one service only with favorite Christmas carols at 10:30 a.m.
Last Sunday, two candles were lit for hope and peace. Scripture readings were Philippians 1:3-11, Malachi 3:1-4 and Luke 3:1-6. Christmas is coming. There is joy in the waiting. Prepare the way of the Lord. Luke may be reminding everyone that this all happened in the real world. Luke gave the facts to place all these things in history and even more theology. Theology is saying thoughts and thinking about God.
John went about launching the project to prepare the way that would bring the source of real power onto the scene. Is your life, thoughts, words and actions clean enough to pass inspection? Malachi says that God is willing to be with you throughout the process. God is willing to hurt for your salvation, for your purification. He is willing to endure the fire so that you may be made whole. You can endure because God endures with you. Hope. You are not alone. God will continue the good work that he began with you.
Advent season calls you to do the work of reconciliation. God is with you in this work. Be open to the work of God within you as an individual and as the community of faith. This is the season for families gathered together in the name of Christ, for growing your understanding of family, of God. Let grow in your hearts until you can love as God loves. You are not alone in this season of Emmanuel because God is with you.
Cindy Ballew
First Apostolic
The glorious presence of the Lord was felt in our midst as services opened with prayer and songs of worship for Sunday morning, Dec. 6. "A Christian Is A Person of Prayer", was taken from Jude 20-21 and Acts 12:5-12. Prayer is more than needful, it is essential. More than kneeling to pray, it is to be a constant condition of prayer. Too many times we fail to allow God to be as great as he is. Rather, we put our problems and God on the same level. We need to remember that he is able to do anything above what we can think or ask. We fail to go to him in prayer when we see a problem as impossible, but nothing is impossible with God; he specializes in man's impossibilities.
We should look forward to a time of prayer rather than feeling that we have to pray, for it is a time when we can commune with God and he with us. He can direct our lives and show us where changes are necessary when we are in prayer. No prayer is ever wasted, for each time we pray we gain strength and draw closer to the Lord. The time spent in prayer as we seek the Holy Ghost builds up our faith and strengthens us for what we will face in the future.
Prayer is a wonderful thing, for anyone can pray and be forgiven. We are instructed also to pray one for another. When we do, the family of God is strengthened and unified. Effectual prayer is prayer wherein we keep our minds on God, controlling our thoughts and praying fervently.
There is much to be gained in prayer. When we know that we are in a right standing with God, we can expect an answer to prayer. God's time is not our time, neither are his ways our ways, for his ways are above our ways as high as heaven is above the earth. He hears and answers every prayer we pray, but he doesn't necessarily answer every prayer right away.
The disciples asked the Lord to teach them to pray. He prayed as an example to us, yet he answered prayer as God manifested in flesh. He became flesh to provide a sacrifice for sin, shedding his blood for the remission of our sins. He taught the disciples to see God as their father, one who loved them and would do for them as earthly fathers who love their children would do. They were shown that his name is important, for Jesus is the only saving name given among men.
He also stressed the importance of the kingdom of God - we are to seek it first and our lives will be changed forever. We are to repent, be baptized in Jesus' name for the remission of sins, and filled with the Holy Ghost. Then we become a part of that kingdom. We are commanded to forgive others as we are forgiven.
Feel welcome to visit any time - Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. We are located two miles south of Speedy's on Welling Road. For information, call 918-457-9498.
Nancy Walker
Tahlequah First Baptist
When Dec. 25 was declared to be celebrated as the birthday of Jesus, who would have thought it would become what it is today? In 1832, an American professor put simple candles on a Christmas tree and lit them. Who would have thought that we would have such elaborate and beautiful decorations to adorn our Christmas trees today? These two events shaped how we celebrate Christmas today.
But long before that, a brightly shining star pierced the dark night announcing the birth of Jesus Christ. That star foretold of the baby king’s arrival on this earth. His parents, Mary and Joseph were ordinary people and traveled many, long miles on donkeys to get to their destination.
When they looked for a place for the night and for her to deliver baby Jesus, they couldn’t find a room in the whole town because all the rooms had already been taken by people coming to pay their taxes. A stable was offered instead. They took it and Jesus was born there. He was placed in a manger as his bed with all of the stable animals looking on at the miraculous sight.
Shepherds followed the star and came to worship him. Wise men came from the east, bringing gifts of gold, Frankincense and Myrrh. They came to worship Jesus but had no idea what he would accomplish as an adult. They just knew that they had come to worship the king, and rightly so. His birth was the most remarkable event in the history of mankind.
As we are blessed to enter into another Christmas season, let us remember to pause in the midst of all of the commercialization, sometimes chaotic frenzy, excitement, wonder and beautiful decorations. Let’s pause and remember the true meaning of Christmas and why we celebrate this time of year. Celebrate the baby Jesus and celebrate the Christ of Calvary.
Special Christmas services, Sunday, Dec. 12 begin at 10:45 a.m. “The Wonder of Christmas,” presented by the Christmas Choir of First Baptist Church, Christmas Eve Candlelight Service begins at 4 p.m., Dec. 24.
Terri Fite
Peggs Community Church
Morning services Dec. 5 began in prayer led by Brother Doug Maag with 61 in attendance. The devotional was read from Matthew 7:1-14, and the first song, "Silent Night."
Happy birthday to Nancy Hill and Alex Magee. Get well prayers and wishes to Stetson Williams, Shannon Williams, Loren Beck, and Brent Pigeon, as well as all mentioned on the prayer chain.
Announcements for this week: Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 6 p.m. is the Locust Grove Christmas parade; Wednesday, Dec. 8 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. is food pantry distribution; Thursday, Dec. 9 at 6:30 p.m. is the Lady Samaritans Christmas Party; Sunday, Dec. 12, angel tree gifts due back in and gift grocery box collection begins; Friday, Dec. 17, sacking candy; Sunday, Dec. 19, morning service, Rex and Shirley's appreciation "pounding" day at noon, potluck dinner followed at 1:30 by the Christmas program, and evening service will be dismissed.
The gift box will be given out after the program. And, even though it's still several weeks away, our annual business meeting and office elections will be on Jan. 11 around 7 p.m. Be in prayer for those folks to be elected to offices, and for leading from God if you feel you need to participate more in the church.
Brother Mike had the pulpit Sunday morning, beginning his message with the 23rd Psalm, then continuing into Ezekiel 16:1-4, 18:23-28, and Psalms 137. The scriptures in Ezekiel and the 137th Psalm describe the beginning of Israel's captivity and journey to Babylon. Of course, the 23rd Psalm describes what Israel should have remembered, rather than what actually happened.
Walking in a Christian life is no easy path, and the world has so many temptations to entice one off the right road. When that occurs, we find ourselves walking in a strange land, losing our inner joy and unable to sing our songs of praise to God. Like Israel, we need to remember what David wrote in the 23rd Psalm: "The Lord is my shepherd, I shall not want..." Our inner peace and joy comes from our relationship with the lord and not from the lies told us by the world. Remember, sin and satan have already been defeated by that little baby born so long ago, that was to be called Immanuel, God with us.
He became human for us, he lived for us, he died for us, and he lives again, forevermore, for us, so forgive our sins and prepare a wonderful eternity...for us. Keep your mind on that and your steps on life's path will be a bit easier to take.
Kay Cordray
