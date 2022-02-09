Cookson United Methodist
Rev. Rachel Parrott and the congregation invite you to come as you are to the corner of Highway 82 South and Cookson Bend Road. Sunday worship times are 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. Small groups meet at 9:45 a.m. with coffee and fellowship after the 8:30 a.m. service.
Sunday, Feb. 13, scripture readings will be Psalm 1, Jeremiah 17: 5-10 and 1 Corinthians 15: 12-24.
Last week, the weather forced the church to hold service at 10:30 a.m. The scripture readings for it were Psalm 138 and 1 Corinthians 15:1-11. In this passage, Paul turns back to the basics. He reminds the church of Ephesus to remember the good news, the proclamation and Jesus at all times, particularly in times of strife and division. Remember the first time that you heard the amazing good news.
Receiving the good news is discovering in Christ a new center of existence, a new power for living and a new perspective from which to view all things. Everyone is still in the process. Paul is establishing his credentials and learning to lean into grace that comes from God as the true source of his authority. The emphasis on the grace of God makes hard work possible. Paul's relationship to God, the image of God that radiates from him in his living and doing is the authority of Christ who lives in him.
Your faith relationship is the motivation for unity as the Body of Christ living out in the world. Your understanding will continue to grow as you live your faith. You are continually transformed as you walk with Jesus and so are communities and the world. Hold firmly as you question and grow. Grow on the solid ground of Jesus Christ, crucified and risen. Grow in your understanding of the reckless love of God. Grow in understanding of the body of Christ. Grow in living together as the Body of Christ.
Cindy Ballew
Church of Jesus Christ of LDS
A question asked in Christian faiths is "What is the correct order of baptism?" Jesus was baptized by John the Baptist, who explained baptism is a two-step process, "I indeed baptize you with water unto repentance: but he that cometh after me is mightier than I, whose shoes I am not worthy to bear: he shall baptize you with the Holy Ghost, and with fire" (Matthew 3:11). John taught the need for baptism by water followed by baptism with fire.
The Bible explains they received the gift of the Holy Ghost similarly to how the apostle Paul taught people of Ephesus after they were likewise baptized unto repentance by water. "He said unto them, Have ye received the Holy Ghost since ye believed? And they said unto him, We have not so much as heard whether there be any Holy Ghost" (Acts 19:2).
Paul teaches that after baptism, having faith in Christ, they shall be baptized unto fire by receiving the gift of the Holy Ghost by laying on of hands. "Then said Paul, John verily baptized with the baptism of repentance, saying unto the people, that they should believe on him which should come after him, that is, on Christ Jesus. When they heard this, they were baptized in the name of the Lord Jesus. And when Paul had laid his hands upon them, the Holy Ghost came on them; and they spake with tongues, and prophesied" (Acts 19:4-6).
Elder Luke Tucker
Crossway Baptist
Greetings from everyone at Crossway Baptist Church. We welcome anyone and everyone.
Our pastor, Rev. D. J. Wulf, brings God's truth each Sunday morning and evening, and leads a Bible study Wednesday evenings. We are studying the Exodus Wednesday evenings. The study of the 10 judgments on Egypt were interesting. We are about to cross the Red Sea. When the Israelites saw mountains on one side, desert on the other, a flooded sea ahead, and the Egyptian army coming behind, they began to grumble to Moses, and accuse Moses of bringing them out in the wilderness to die. But Moses stood firm, and said, "Stand still, and see the salvation of the Lord."
So often, we run around in circles, wring our hands, and scream and shout. But God wants us to stand still and see the salvation of the Lord. Join us on Wednesday evenings at 6 p.m.
This past Sunday, the morning message was about serving, using Nehemiah 4 as the scripture. During the rebuilding of the temple, the evil kings were set to overrun them. Nehemiah recorded only half the men working while the other half stood guard. And, the ones working, did so with one hand, because they held their sword in their other hand. Yet, with all this, Nehemiah, quite nonchalauntly, said, "So built we the wall," or, as we would say today, "Oh, well, no big deal. We just went ahead and built the wall." Why? Because they knew they were following God's plan. When we follow God's plan, regardless of the situations around us, we will get done what God wants us to do.
Be in prayer for everyone affected by the COVID virus. Several from Crossway have been hit, some seriously. Recently, one of our deacons, Brother Wayne Estill, was in ICU at Tahlequah for several days, but through prayers of those who love Wayne, and the care of the doctors and staff, he was released Monday afternoon.
This Sunday evening, the youth group will be having a Super Bowl party, starting at 5 p.m. The Super Bowl will be on, but I'm not sure if anyone will be watching. We would love to have a lot of visitors join us. We'll have hot wings, pizza, cake, drinks, and mostly, lots of fun.
Feb. 20, we will have a special singing group, Sacred Call, during morning worship, then Brother Wulf will bring a short message. At noon, we will have free lunch in the fellowship hall, then at 1 p.m., Sacred Call will present a concert for free.
Crossway Baptist is a Bible-believing, fundamental Southern Baptist church. We are associated with Tenkiller Baptist Association, at Cookson. We do have a church van for rides. To schedule a ride, call Gary Trembly at 918-718-5442, or Pastor Wulf at 903-440-3509.
The Sunday schedule is: Sunday school, 9:45 a.m.; Morning worship, 10:45 a.m.; Sunday evening worship, 6 p.m.; and Wednesday Bible study, 6 p.m. Come early Sunday mornings, and enjoy a cup or two of Billy Kelley's coffee, then stay for Sunday school and worship. You won't regret it.
Gary Trembly
First Baptist
A 20-year-old girl living in a home for girls aging out of the foster system or who would be homeless, came to live with a family for a little over a year as their daughter. She got married and moved out to start a life of her own.
While she was still living with this family, she came home late one night. Her mother heard a loud crash from the kitchen. After lying there for a few minutes, she decided to get up and make sure her daughter was all right. She found her on her knees picking up ice cubes from their refrigerator that were scattered all over the kitchen floor. Her daughter stopped and looked up in fear knowing that her mother was going to probably kick her out of the house for waking her up. After being shuffled from place to place, she had that kind of mindset.
Her mother gave her a hug and told her, of course she wasn't going to kick her out of the house, she had gotten up to make sure she was okay. The mother went back to bed and laid awake wondering how she could convince her daughter that she really and truly loved her. God came to her mind and she thought about how many times he has asked that same question and how many times he has answered it. He created the world, he provides the sunrise every morning and the moon and stars every night as we go to sleep. And most important, he sent his son to die on the cross for us.
Knowing these things, we still live in fear that if we do something wrong, God will change his mind about us. Years later, the daughter came to their house for a family dinner. They had finished the meal and cleared the table; the daughter had a big glass pan in her hands. It slipped from her grasp and shattered on the floor. She hesitated, looking at her mom for a second, then started laughing. Her laughter was like beautiful music to her mother because she knew her daughter had finally learned to trust the love and grace that was offered to her all these years and knew that she truly loved.
When we blow it, fear seems to surround us and all we can think of is our failures. We tell ourselves we are not worthy. In times like those, the mother reflected on the day her daughter broke the pan. It was just a pan; what mattered is her daughter knew she was loved no matter what, and how much joy it brought her mom to know her daughter realized how much she was loved. They both came to understand that what God wants from us isn't to be perfect, but to believe God really, truly loves us. Romans 8:38-39 says, "I am persuaded that neither death not life, nor angels nor rulers, nor things present nor things to come, nor powers, nor height nor depth, nor any other created thing will be able to separate us from the love of God that is in Christ Jesus our Lord."
Sunday services are: Sunday school, 9:30 a.m.; Worship, 10:45 a.m.; and Wednesday night Bible study, 6 p.m.
Terri Fite
First Apostolic
Songs of worship followed prayer as services opened for Sunday morning, Feb. 6, as the presence of the Lord was felt in our midst. "The Greatness of God," was taken from Psalm 19:1-14. No one can imagine how great God is, yet, in his greatness, he can dwell in the souls of men. He is omnipotent - his power and authority are without limit; He is omnipresent, being present in all places at all times. He is omniscient, for he knows all things from the beginning to the end.
When we make God great in our hearts and minds we can see how small we are. When we make ourselves great in our eyes, we diminish the greatness of God. To understand the greatness of God, we only need to look at the creation. It plainly speaks of a creator. We need to realize not only the greatness of God but also the greatness of his word. It is forever settled in heaven and we can depend on it. When God speaks, it comes to pass. Just as he created the heavens and the earth by his word, he also provided the plan of salvation in his word.
The power and authority of the word of God is no less than his power and authority. When he says something will happen, it will come to pass. The purpose of the word of God is to provide mankind with spiritual sustenance. It goes forth for the conversion of the soul. Every word is written for the good of mankind, for he saw us as sinners in need of redemption. Through his word and obedience to it, we can find salvation. Peter preached on the day of Pentecost in response to the question asked by those assembled, "Men and brethren, what must we do?" He preached, "repent and be baptized every one of you in the name of Jesus Christ for the remission of sins, and ye shall receive the gift of the Holy Ghost." There is power in the word of God and it will accomplish its purpose: to ready the church for the catching away.
Who, but God, can stretch forth the heavens and hang the earth and the stars on nothing. He sees every step we take and all that we do. Nothing can be, nor is, hidden from God. Our lives are open books before him. We will be judged by our works and will be either justified or condemned by them. The record that we build every day will stand before God with us. The Lord's judgments are right and there is no fault in them.
Just as those on the day of Pentecost asked Peter, we need to ask ourselves, "What shall we do?" Then, like those of old, we are to obey that plan of salvation that Peter preached so long ago. The salvation of our souls depends on it!
Feel welcome to visit anytime: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. We are two miles south of Speedy's on Welling Road. For information, call 918-457-9498.
Nancy Walker
Peggs Community Church
Sunday school opened Feb. 6 in prayer by Brother James Terry with 59 in attendance. Devotional reading was Psalms 23, and the first song, "Onward Christian Soldiers."
Happy birthday this week to Deb Fields and Joyce Bailey. Get-well prayers and wishes go up for Roger Simpson, Pat Moss, Brent Pigeon, and John Lewis. Our prayers and sympathy are sent to the families of William Stopp and Shelley Keener. May God grant his peace and comfort to you all. Don't forget those mentioned on the prayer chain each day; prayer does work, to the glory of God.
Our monthly food pantry was Wednesday, Feb. 8. The benefit Feb. 5 for DeeDee Ellis has been rescheduled for Feb. 19 due to weather we had this past week. Our Valentine Banquet will be Saturday, Feb. 12 at 6 p.m., and the benefit for Skeeter Williams is Feb. 24 at the Tahlequah Community Building.
Brother Mike had the pulpit this morning and took his message from passages read from Jeremiah 2:11-13, 4:4-5; Leviticus 19:28, Deuteronomy 18:9-12, 6:4-13,18; Proverbs 5:1-6, 20:1, Romans 1:20-32, Galatians 5:17-21, and John 17:13-19.
These scriptures describe the falling away of God's people, what causes such a problem, and the answer to the problem. Firstly, each and every one of the sins listed in scripture have never gone away, they still exist and in abundance today. This should prompt us to ask ourselves the following questions: How far have we fallen from God? and Do we hear God's voice, or are we even listening anymore?
Our world, our country, has drifted so far from what was intended life to be that for many, there is "no such thing as God." Others declare God is so good, he wouldn't allow or want anyone to go to hell. That statement is somewhat true. God doesn't send us to hell; we pave the way for ourselves by disobeying the word of God and not repenting of the sins we commit.
The road to heaven is a straight and narrow pathway. It takes commitment to walk that road, commitment to God and to Christ, our savior and redeemer. It isn't an easy road to walk, but as has been said so many times before, it will surely be worth every step taken. Read the scriptures, see if you're convicted in your heart. Listen closely, God will tell you.
Kay Cordray
Carter Baptist
Happy birthday, God bless Janie Liles, Jan Nichols, Mykah Coleman, and Dakota Bettencourt. Pastor Mat Lawrence titled the message, "What can God do?" God can answer prayer, forgive sin, and deliver us from everything.
"And he said, The things that are impossible with men are possible with God" (Luke 18:27).
The unjust judge in Luke 18:2-5 was an earthly ruler who had power to supply the needs of those he ruled over; God does even more so because of his love for us. "And shall not God avenge his own elect, which cry day and night unto him, though he bear long with them?" (Luke 18:7). "Call unto me, and I will answer thee, and show thee great and mighty things, which thou knoweth not" (Jeremiah 33:3). "Ask, and it shall be given you, seek, and ye shall find, knock, and it shall be opened unto you" (Mathew 7:7). "Hitherto have ye asked nothing in my name: ask, and ye shall receive, that your joy may be full" (John 16:24).
We are called to prevail when we pray; God may not answer immediately for his own reasons. Remember Moses who prayed for 40 days and 40 nights for the Israelites because the Lord had said he would destroy them (Deuteronomy 9:25-29). God forgives sin. Jesus told a parable about two men, a Pharisee and a tax collector, who prayed in the temple with two different attitudes. The tax collector knew his sin separated him from God. He also knew God could give him a new start in life. He prayed "God be merciful to me a sinner" (Luke 18:14).
Let the Holy Spirit lead you as you pray. When we ask for forgiveness, he cleanses us. God can deliver us from everything. The parable of the rich young ruler who asked Jesus how he could inherit eternal life: Jesus pointed to the commandments When Jesus told him to sell all he had and give it to the poor; the conversation was over (Luke 18:25).
John D. Rockefeller, the richest man in the world at age 53, about that time he became deathly ill. He talked to God and sought to be delivered from his sin and death. In return he gave away a lot of his money and lived till age 98.
In the three parables in Luke 18 we learn God answers prayers, forgives sin, and delivers us from things that will destroy us.
Everyone is invited next Sunday following worship services to fun fellowship and good-hearted competition at the annual Chili Cook-off. Praise God for his majesty, amazing grace, and everlasting love.
Marta Vann
