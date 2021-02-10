First Apostolic
Prayer and songs of praise opened services for Sunday morning, Feb. 7, as the sweet presence of the Lord was felt in our midst. "The Christian and God's House" was taken from Psalm 122:1; 84:1-12 and Hebrews 10:24-25. The house of the Lord is the most sacred place on the face of the earth because the presence of the Lord hovers among us; He promises in his word to meet us in the sanctuary. His house is amicable, or peaceable, having a pleasantness, differing from our homes.
When a person walks into the Lord's house, he feels peace. David said, "My soul longeth, yea, even fainteth for the courts of the Lord...", for he loved to worship God, Who called David, "a man after God's own heart." We must never minimize the importance of God's house. For some people, hell alone will reveal what the church could have been to them.
Like the birds nesting in the spring, the church represents the next generation or the reproduction of the church. After the young birds are hatched comes the responsibility of feeding them. Likewise, the church has the responsibility of maintaining standards of holiness, preaching truth without compromise, the plan of salvation, and instruction for souls to be born into the kingdom of God.
The church is the most important thing in our lives; it is the place where the Lord can be found, our sins can be remitted by baptism in Jesus' name, and where we can be taught to reach a place of maturity in God.
We must walk circumspectly, or carefully, considering all related circumstances, before acting, not only when we are in church, but in our everyday lives, for our lives are epistles read of all men. When people come into the house of the Lord, they want to see if we are different from the world. The church is the place where a sinner doomed for hell can be reached by the hand of the Lord; a place where backsliders can be brought back; a place where all alike can receive instruction in how to live for God.
Let us not fail to reverence the house of God, for it is a holy place where the holy God meets us.
Nancy Walker
Peggs Community Church
Good morning! Our services for Feb. 7 began in prayer led by Brother Mike Parish. The devotional was read from Acts 4:13-22, and the first song was "Heaven's Jubilee." We had 30 brave the cold this morning.
Happy birthday to Derrick Pigeon and Hadrian Dean. Get well prayers and wishes are sent out for Amanda Shell, Brian Bielli, Sammy Littlefield, Pat Moss, and Dwight Rhodes. Remember all those mentioned on the prayer chain each day, as well. Our food pantry distribution was Feb. 10, 10:30-11:30 a.m., and the senior luncheon will be held on Feb.18, 11 a.m. to noon.
Brother Mike took the pulpit this morning and based his message on verses from Jeremiah and Isaiah. The following is a list of the Scriptures and I encourage you to look them up and read them for yourselves. The message intended for Israel at the time is just as powerful for America today: Jeremiah 1:2, 4-6 2:11-13, 3:14-15, 5:20-22, 6:10, 7:8-11, 8:11, and 9:18-21; as well as Isaiah 40:1-6, 20-22. These words tell of the reasons for and the punishment of the nation of Israel because of their backsliding (yes, it's a real thing). They are also intended as a warning to the churches that were to follow, including those in our nation today.
Each nation, both Israel and America, are told quite clearly to remember why and how they came to be; each founded on the Word of God and, in our case, the need for freedom to worship God and not "the church" that was usually part and parcel of the government in control at the time.
Even though we supposedly still have the freedom to worship when, where, and as we will, that freedom is being eroded away, disguised as "health and safety" measures, and "for the good of the people." The good of the people is God and his mercies, all of which are available to those that will call on him and be born again. If you don't understand being "born again," read the third chapter of the book of St. John, where Jesus expounds on that very subject to a "chief" of the temple. Even then, the concept can be difficult to understand, until you see what a tremendous change that is made in a person that has repented of their past and been transformed by the Holy Spirit and cleansed of those past sins. Your entire outlook on life will be made completely new; your desire to delve into God's Word and learn more and more will be so important, and you will have the need to pass on the "good news," the gospel to your friends and neighbors so that they, too, may find their way to Christ and a path to heaven one day. We will all stand before God one day, but not all will be invited to remain there. As of right now, we're turning away from our Father at the word of those that say it is "for our own good and health."
I can't imagine a worse fate than turning from God and it becoming my fate for eternity; not for me, nor you. And this little bit from me: if your own church has shut its doors temporarily, visit one that hasn't. We're out there, believe me.
Kay Cordray
Carter Baptist
Happy birthday and God bless Janis Liles and Jan Nickels.
Pastor Mat Lawrence entitled the message “Truth and consequences.”
In Acts 5:17-28, the apostles were arrested and imprisoned because the religious leaders feared their popularity, power, and the possibility that what the apostles taught would be believed. The high priest and some Sadducees were afraid that they would be proved wrong for crucifying Christ. That night something miraculous happened.
Verses 19-20: “But the angel of the Lord came by night opened the prison doors, and brought them forth and said, 'Go, stand and speak in the temple to the people all the words of this life.'”
When the officers came to collect the prisoners the next morning, they were gone. The apostles were apprehended while teaching in the temple and brought before the council. The high priest reminded them that they had been told not to preach in Jesus name.
After Pentecost, the message of Jesus Christ spread accompanied by signs and wonders, The Jews were not happy with this. The sane people who crucified Christ had a similar attitude toward his followers.
John 16:2: “They shall put you out of the synagogues; yea, the time cometh, that whosoever killeth you will think he doeth God service.”
Hugh Latimore said, “Whenever you see persecution. There is more than a probability that truth lies on the persecuted side.”
The council opposed the truth of Jesus; they opposed the witness of the church, and they envied the growing number of followers that believed the apostle’s teaching.
Mathew 27:18: “For he knew that for envy they had delivered him.”
We are shown here how much envy can be hidden by.
The Sadducees did not believe in angels. See Acts 23:8. There are other angelic ministries after Jesus ascension. Read Acts 8:26, 10:3, 12:7-11.
The council were ordained, educated religious leaders; the apostles were uneducated ordinary men. The dynamic church was enjoying the new while the old religious leaders were defending the old. Indignation and envy was all that was left, as well as bewilderment that they could not get rid of Jesus.
If the apostles were right, the Jewish leaders would be wrong for killing Jesus. The apostles became the judges, the council became the accused.
Acts 5 28-29: “Saying, 'Did not we straightly command you that you should not teach in this name? and behold, ye have filled Jerusalem with your doctrine, and intend to bring this man’s blood upon us.' Then Peter and the other apostles answered and said, 'We ought to obey God rather than man.'”
Pray for opportunities and boldness to share the truth that Jesus saves. Pray for our churches, communities, and children. Always pray for each other.
Marta Vann
Tahlequah First Baptist
In America we celebrate Valentine’s Day on Feb. 14. This day is actually celebrated around the world in different ways with each country having their own traditions and ways to celebrate. We show our expressions of love through gifts and doing special things for our loved ones on this day or the days leading up to it.
If you are married, here are some biblical ideas and checkpoints to try to keep your marriage refreshed and happy every day:
1. Say “I love you” to each other at least once a day. Colossians 3:14
2. Do not bring up each other’s past failures. 1 Corinthians 13:5
3. Put the weak points of your spouse, that you cannot change, out of your
mind. Colossians 3:13
4. Concentrate on your spouse’s good points. Philippians 2:3
5. Do some act of kindness that will make your spouse happy. Matthew 7:12
6. Make some comment daily that points to God’s wonderful tomorrow. Romans 15:13
7. Bring each other laughter. Proverbs 17:22
8. Give each other a little gift whether a tangible one or just a word or deed. Proverbs 21:14
9. Do not let the day end angry with your spouse. Proverbs 21:14
10. Pray for each other before the day ends. 1 Samuel 12:23
When we follow these simple guidelines in our daily lives we are showing love to our spouse. That love then spills over into our families and then to our friends and the people we come in contact with every day. When we show love, we are showing others God.
“And so we know and rely on the love God has for us. God is love. Whoever lives in love lives in God, and God in them” (1 John 4:16).
“Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It does not dishonor others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs” (1 Corinthians 13:4-5).
Terri Fite
