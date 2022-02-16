Tahlequah First Baptist
Have you ever awakened and it is still dark outside. You go ahead and get up and pour yourself a cup of coffee and sit in a comfy chair and face an eastern window. If you look up into the black sky, you can see Venus and several other constellations.
It is awe-inspiring to think about the intricacies of creation and to think about how each planet and star was placed in the sky by God. It is indeed humbling to remember that Psalm 147:4 says that he determines the number of stars and calls them each by name.
As the sun slowly rises over the horizon and the stars begin to fade from the light, we can pray for the new day. We can pray for opportunities that will cross our path, our families, our country and our leaders, for those who are sick and hurting and the lost. When we sit in the quiet of the morning, it reminds us of several truths. There has never been a morning when the stars didn't fade as the light of day approached, whether we see it or not, and there has never been a morning when the sun didn't rise in the eastern sky. God has never failed the earth in this, so we don't have to worry or wonder if the sun will rise again tomorrow. It certainly will, because God determined it to do so.
Every new day is a chance for our faith to grow. If we wake up every morning, it is because God has a plan and purpose for us. He loves us with unfailing love every minute of every day. Life can sometimes be overwhelming with difficulties and each day can seem hard, but if we look toward heaven, we can be reminded that God is at work in every part of our life. We can trust him with our life, our heart and our dreams. If we look to him for guidance every day and in every situation, he will help us.
Some days may be cloudy or stormy. We can't see the sun rise or the stars in the night sky, but that doesn't mean that they aren't there. The sun and stars are still there because God determined it to be so.
Just because life is hard some days, it doesn't mean that God has stopped loving us and isn't at work in our life. The Lord does not change. We can be sure that his love is always unfailing and never ending. The stars and planets and the sunrise and sunset continually remind us that God's love for us is unfailing. The planets don't crash, because God has set them on a perfect path and if we look to him every day, he will show us the way to go. He certainly can be trusted with our lives every day because he loves us unfailingly.
Sunday Services are: Sunday school, 9:30 a.m., Worship, 10:45 a.m., and Wednesday night Bible study, 6 p.m.
Terri Fite
Church of Jesus Christ of LDS
We are told often in this life to have patience and to rely on the Lord as we endure all different types of trials and disappointment.
What does it truly mean to be patient, and why is it absolutely necessary to not only overcome afflictions but to even have joy as we do so? Yes waiting is a large part of patience however patience isn't waiting, it is how we wait.
Jesus Christ has true patience with us daily and we can learn from his perfect example and apply it into our lives as we truly choose to turn to him. Christ not only knows us individually and perfectly but he also is aware of our fears, our doubts, our frustration, and our pain. He knows how we feel and if we choose to open the door we can fully access the power of his eternal sacrifice for us and give those burdens that seem too unbearable to him.
We then can have true patience by daily council with him through genuine prayer and feasting upon his words in the scriptures. He loves us perfectly and knows what we can become in this life if we have true patience and trust in him. The blessings of growth are there as we find peace in the process and in his grace.
"The thermostat on the furnace of affliction will not have been set too high for us-though clearly we may think so at the time. Our God is a refining God who has been tempering soul-steel for a very long time. He knows when the right edge has been put upon our excellence and also when there is more in us than we have yet given. One day we will praise God for taking us near our limits-as he did his only begotten in Gethsemane and Calvary," said Neal A. Maxwell.
Elder Kade Whisenant
First Apostolic
The sweet presence of the Lord was felt in our midst as services opened with prayer and songs of praise for Sunday morning, Feb. 13. "The Midnight Hour," was taken from Acts 2:38; 16:25-33; 20:7-12.
In serving the Lord there is a permissive will of God in which all who serve him are witnesses to those around them. But in his perfect will, we are sent to a specific person or place to testify or preach. The Apostle Paul continually sought the will of God in all that he did.
Many times when we seek God's direction, in a specific situation he will not give his permission to pursue it. When he says no, we had better listen because it does make a difference in the outcome of it. Before Paul went to Macedonia, he was told not to go to two other places. When he got to Macedonia, he first encountered a ladies' prayer meeting, but he saw no man as he had in his vision.
Secondly, he had to cast a demon out of a woman who tormented him and Silas, after which she became a follower of Jesus. He and Silas were then beaten and thrown in jail, which enabled the Lord to perform a miracle. As Paul and Silas prayed and sang at the midnight hour, the jail was shaken and their bonds were loosed by the power of God! Not only were they set free, but all the other prisoners were freed also. By this, Paul was able to encourage the jailer that no one had escaped.
He was able to preach to and convert the jailer and his family because he was in God's perfect will. The jailer had asked what he had to do to be saved. Paul told him that he must believe in the Lord Jesus and be baptized in the name of Jesus Christ for the remission of sins. He and all his house were baptized.
The word of God is here a little and there a little, line upon line, precept upon precept. Those who come to God must first believe that he is and that he is a rewarder of them that diligently seek him. Too many people stop there, but salvation goes beyond just believing. The Apostle Paul preached the same message everywhere he went - repent and be baptized in the name of Jesus Christ for the remission of sins and ye shall receive the gift of the Holy Ghost.
The disciples of John the Baptist heard the same message as the jailer - that they were to believe in him who would come after John, the one who would baptize with the Holy Ghost and with fire. Paul told them that John only baptized unto repentance because the Lord's blood was not yet shed on Calvary. Only the blood of Jesus Christ, which is represented by the waters of baptism, can remit sins.
Paul told the Galatians the same thing, that there is not another gospel. He said, "though we or an angel from heaven preach any other gospel than that which we have preached, let him be accursed."
Paul had laid the foundation and warned every man to take heed how he builds thereon. This church is built on the foundation of the apostles and prophets, Jesus Christ himself being the chief cornerstone. It was born on the day of Pentecost when the Holy Ghost fell on the one hundred and 20 in the upper room. This promise of salvation is to you and your children and all that are afar off, even as many as the Lord our God shall.
Feel welcome to visit any time: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. We are located two miles south of Speedy's on Welling Road. For information, call 918-457-9498.
Nancy Walker
Carter Baptist
Happy Birthday, God bless Ron Hagel and Brian Willis.
Pastor Mat Lawrence brought a message about, "Heavenly angels." Angels are mentioned in the Bible over 200 times.
"The angel of the Lord encampeth round about them that fear him, and delivereth them" (Psalm 34:7).
In Acts 12:6-11 we read about Peter in prison chained between two soldiers with a keeper outside the locked door. An angel broke him out, his chains fell off and he was set free.
"And when Peter was come to himself, he said, Now I know of a surety that the Lord hath sent his angel, and hath delivered me out of the hand of Herod,…."
An Angel's body does not have the physical limitation that people do.
"For thou hast made him a little lower than the angels, and hast crowned him with glory and honour" (Psalm 8:5).
"My God hath sent his angel, and hath shut the lions' mouths, that they have not hurt me: forasmuch as before him innocency was found in me, and also before thee, O king, have I done no hurt" (Daniel 6:22).
Any distances to travel, difficulties to overcome, ministries to perform, messages to be delivered, huge armies to defeat, services to fulfill on our behalf do not hinder angels at all (Hebrews 12:22, Genesis 28:12, Luke 2, Mathew 26:53, and Revelation 5:11).
"A fiery stream issued and came forth from before him: thousand, thousands ministered unto him, and 10 thousand times 10 thousand stood before him, the judgment was set, and the books were opened" (Daniel 7:10).
We would most likely be incredibly amazed to discover just how God's angels have taken care of us throughout our lifetime.
The angelic host of heaven saved Elisha and delivered him from the hands of the Syrian army in 2 Kings 6:23
Angels are strong and powerful, like the one who rolled away the stone after Jesus was resurrected.
"And behold there was a great earthquake for the angel of the Lord desended from heaven, and came and rolled back the stone from the door, and sat upon it" (Mathew 28:2)
We shall be like the angels. (Mark 12:25). We won't be concerned with the things of this world.
"The children of the world marry . . . But they which shall be accounted worthy to obtain that world, and the resurrection from the dead, neither marry, nor are given in marriage . . . for they are equal with the angels;…." (Luke 20:34-36).
Angels have names, Daniel 10:13, Jude 9, and Luke 1:19.
Angels are joyful and rejoice every time someone is saved or returns to the Lord. (Luke 15:17).
One day in heaven, we too will be rejoicing, and praising God with the angels.
Marta Vann
Peggs Community Church
Morning services Feb. 13 opened in prayer led by Brother Brian Bielli with 66 in attendance. The devotional was read from James 3:1-10, and the first song, "Jesus Loves Me."
Happy birthday to Solly Littledave; get well wishes and prayers for Deb Keith and Doug Maag, as well as all on the prayer chain. Prayers for God's peace and our sympathy are extended to the Ralph Simpson family and the Wayne Doyle family on their recent losses.
The valentine banquet was well attended, despite the rather chilly weather. The senior luncheon will be served this Thursday from 11 a.m. to noon, take-out only. This month's menu is fried chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegies, rolls, and a dessert.
The benefit for DeeDee Ellis has been rescheduled for Saturday, Feb. 19 at the Faith Assembly Church in Peggs, beginning around 4 p.m. And last, but certainly not least, our youth group will be holding their annual garage sale during spring break mid-March on Friday and Saturday of that week. More information for when it will be time for donations of sale items later.
Brother Rex took his message from John 6:60-71 focusing on the question asked by Simon Peter in verse 68: "Lord, to whom shall we go? thou hast the words of eternal life." He followed that question with "And we believe and are sure that thou art that Christ, the Son of the Living God."
Again, the message stresses the need for all of us to know "to whom we shall go" in times of hardships, illnesses, confusion, and just downright depression from all the conflict in the world today concerning disease, racial equity, work problems, possible pending wars and our different opinions of politics and the like.
Years ago, and not so many of them that can't be recalled by a whole lot of us, church houses were full each week, indeed, each time any service was held. Everybody stayed for worship service after Sunday school rather than leaving unless there was some sort of emergency that needed attention.
Now, it seems as if there are two entirely different congregations in a lot of churches . . . first Sunday school, first worship, noon worship, early afternoon worship, dismissing evening services altogether. We don't seem to know who or where to turn to get everything straightened out again. But we do know, the same way as Peter did! We should first think of turning to Christ, the Son of the Living God before anything or anybody else. Jesus is still the way, the truth, and the life. Nobody gets to the father except through Christ. Think about it.
Kay Cordray
Cookson United Methodist
Rev. Rachel Parrott and the congregation invite you and your family to worship at the corner of Highway 82 South and Cookson Bend Road. The physical address is 21685 W. Cookson Bend Road. Sunday morning worship times are 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.
Last week's scripture readings were Psalm 1, Jeremiah 17: 5-10 and 1 Corinthians 15: 12-24. Pastor Rachel continued her messages from Corinthians. They have gone from spiritual gifts to the foundations of your faith. Paul invites you to restart your relationship with faith, God and with one another.
At the church in Corinth, Paul addresses directly the belief in the resurrection of the body. Paul asks the church to hold firmly to their faith that the resurrection of Jesus as the first fruits. First fruits are the best of what you can produce. Christ is the best. It is the resurrection that makes sense of the life and teachings of Jesus. The resurrection offers you eternal life and death and now. The resurrection holds the promise of abundant life now and forever. Live your lives in the shadow of the cross as Jesus did. The example of Christ is not just for this life but for eternity.
How you live your life, use your body, spend your time and care for creation will be a testimony of your belief in resurrection of the body. People matter because God loves everyone and also because Christ matters. Jesus is the model of living, loving, dying and rising. Love never ends.
Paul reminds you of the importance of your life, life lived in the flesh. Life lived in the model Jesus Christ offers, lives transformed and empowered by the resurrection. Love never ends is your promise and hope. Proclaim that love.
The United Methodist Women met last week. In honor of St. Patrick's Day, a community baked potato dinner is planned for Saturday March 12 from 5-6:30 p.m. It will include all the trimmings, dessert and drink. A love offering will be appreciated.
Plans were also discussed for: an Easter Egg tree in the church foyer for mission donations, Ash Wednesday, Holy Week, and the Cookson Community Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 16 at 3 p.m. at the Tenkiller Area Community Organization.
Appreciated are donations of wrapped Easter candy to help fill the plastic eggs. The candy can be left at the Methodist church or at the TACO building at any time the buildings are open.
Cindy Ballew
Crossway Baptist
Greetings in the name of Christ. Twice in the Bible, Romans 16:16 and 2 Corinthians 12:12, we are admonished to "Greet one another with a holy kiss." Sunday, one day short of Valentine's Day, our Sunday School secretary, Linda Earl, did just that. After having blessed a large stash of Hershey's Kisses, as she made her way from class to class counting heads, she gave each a kiss, or two.
Pastor D.J. Wulf brought an inspiring message from Genesis 2. Who do you look like? Do you favor your mother or your father?
Genesis 2 tells us God formed mankind in his own fashion. Yes, we, as Christians, are to look like God, not so much physically as spiritually, Everything we do and say should be a general appearance of God and what he'd do.
This coming Sunday, Feb. 20, will be a special day at Crossway. Of course, as always, Sunday mornings just would not be the same without the Crossway Coffee Cliche, beginning whenever the first person pours a cup of Billy Kelley's coffee, and lasts until whenever Sunday School begins at 9:45 a.m. Often, there are donuts, sweet rolls, and/or cookies to go with the coffee.
Sunday School runs from 9:45-10:30 a.m. We have classes for all ages.
Worship service begins at 10:45. This Sunday, following a congregational song, and some brief announcements, Sacred Call, a gospel quartet whose members range from Rogers, Arkansas to Tulsa will take the stage, and will sing until about 11:35 a.m. Pastor Wulf will then deliver a short sermon God has laid on his heart.
At noon, a free lunch will be served in the fellowship hall, with plenty for everyone.
At approximately 1 p.m., Sacred Call will begin a full-scale concert, and will sing as long as they see fit. The rich, full bass of Steve Rose is known to the members of Crossway, and at least one other member can testify to the strong, vibrant baritone of Ken Turner. Everyone is excited and eagerly looking forward to hearing and meeting them, as well as the rest of the group.
Sunday night will be Family Fun Night, and this Sunday, we'll be collecting non-perishable food items as part of Souper Bowl Sunday, to be donated to Tahlequah Food Pantry.
Crossway Baptist Church is a God-fearing, Bible-believing church. Part of our staff include: D.J. Wulf, pastor; Gary Trembly, Minister of Music; Linda Wofford, treasurer; Gary Trembly and Robin Mooney, youth leaders; Donna Trembly, pianist; and Rod Ross, building and grounds.
Crossway Baptist is found at 230 N. St. Free wifi is available, crossway230.
Gary Trembly
