Carter Baptist
Happy birthday and God bless Ron Hagel.
The church was blessed by having students involved with the Northeastern State University Baptist Collegiate Ministry.
A student named Dawn shared her testimony "How I came to know who God is," while Jamie interpreted for her.
All but two members of Dawn's immediate family are deaf. She went to special events at church when she was young.
At age 11 at Falls Creek is where she gave her life to Jesus Christ. It was for her, being deaf, to get through the Bible and comprehend fully what it said, as her first language is American Sign Language and her second language was English.
There are 70 million deaf people worldwide, about 2% of them know Jesus. These two young ladies are committed to work with the deaf in Malawi, as more interpreters are being trained and joining the call with them.
Laura led singing and Peyton brought a message from Ephesians 1:16-19, 2:1-7.
"Cease not to give thanks for you, making mention of you in my prayers; That the God of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of glory, may give unto you the spirit of wisdom and revelation in the knowledge of him.
The eyes of your understanding being enlightened; that ye may know what is the hope of his calling and what the riches of the glory of his inheritance in the saints."
And what is the exceeding greatness of his power to us-ward who believe, according to the working of his mighty power," (Ephesians 1:16-19).
We are fellow ministers together, to encourage, and pray, as each of us battle for Christ though not alone; we need each other.
"And you hath he quickened, who were dead in trespasses and sins; Wherein in time past ye walked according to the course of this world, according to the prince of the power of the air, the spirit that now worketh in the children of disobedience:
….But God who is rich in mercy, for his great love wherewith he loved us, Even when we were dead in sins, hath quickened us together with Christ, (by grace ye are saved;) And hath raised us up together and made us sit together in heavenly places in Christ Jesus.
That in the ages to come he might shew the exceeding riches of his grace in his kindness toward us through Christ Jesus" (Ephesians 2:1-7).
We are dead in our sins until we are adopted by faith into God's family - Psalm 51:5.
"Having predestinated us unto the adoption of children by Jesus Christ to himself, according to the good pleasure of his will," (Ephesians 1:5).
Why and for what purpose did God save us? Habakkuk 2:14. Are you fulfilling God's purpose? Romans 16:25-27.
Marta Vann
Cookson United Methodist
Pastor Velma Carriaga and the congregation invite everyone to come as they are and worship with them each Sunday morning.
The church is on the corner of Highway 82 South and Cookson Bend Road. The physical address is 21685 W. Cookson Bend Road. The scripture readings from Sunday, Feb. 12 were Luke 9:25-32 and Exodus 29-34. The title of Pastor Velma's message was " Your Face Gives You Away." She began her message with some humorous sayings, and reminding people that in two days it was Valentine's Day.
Love is one of God's most profound gifts. Celebrate the love God has for you and the world. Think for a moment about the face of someone who is in love. They put on their best face and want to be considered attractive. People using online dating sites aren't going to advertise their flaws.
Velma quoted some facts on how people stretch the truth of their profile. Guess this goes to say, "You can fool some of the people some of the time." Pastor Velma related some other stories of people changing their looks. No matter how beautiful you may be, your face reveals what's in your heart.
Velma talked about an author Annette Simmons who wrote a book on body language. Annette notes that a baby can perceive emotional content, anger, fear, and love from facial expressions long before they can understand words.
The face is a communication tool that transcends language and cultural barriers. This tool can also detect anger, lack of respect, hopelessness, or even miserable feelings or frustration on facial expressions. You cannot fool your face.
You may, under some circumstances, hide your emotions, but sooner or later what's in your heart is revealed on your face. Pastor Velma gave the example of Moses on Mount Sinai. If you have been in the presence of God, it's going to show.
In Luke 9, Jesus is on the mountain with Peter, John, and James. Luke explains that as Jesus is praying, the appearance of his face changes and his clothes become as bright as a flash of lightning.
Two men, Moses and Elijah, appear with him in glorious splendor talking with Jesus. The disciples saw his glory and the two men. Jesus continually lived in the presence of God.
Everyone needs to try to be like Moses and spend so much time in God's presence that their face literally glows with the light of God. Nothing is more beautiful than a person whose face glows with their love for God.
There is a direct link between a personal and meaningful relationship with God and being emotionally and physically healthy. Living in the presence of God doesn't just affect how others see you, it also impacts how you see others. In the beauty of creation, in the gift of one another, in the promise of a new day, in the challenge of a new opportunity - people of faith are able to see the radiance and wonder of God.
Being a saint can make the world a better place. Your face will give you away. Spend so much time in God's presence that your face glows with the light of God. It will truly transform how others see you and also change them.
You are invited to begin your Lenten journey by attending the Ash Wednesday service at 7 p.m. on Feb. 22. Come as you are, from wherever you are.
Cindy Ballew
First Apostolic
Prayer was followed by songs of praise and worship as services opened Sunday, Feb. 12.
"Jesus - God Manifest In Flesh," was taken from 2 Corinthians 5:19 and John 14:1-14.
When the Pharisees questioned Jesus as to who he was, he responded, "Except ye believe that I Am he, ye shall die in your sins." Jesus was God manifest in flesh. He told Philip, when he asked him to show them the father, "..he that hath seen me hath seen the father."
We must go through the sonship of Jesus to find God. Before the death, burial, and resurrection of Jesus, we did not have the plan of salvation of repentance, baptism in Jesus' name for the remission of sins, and the infilling of the Holy Ghost.
His testament was a force only after his death, for of necessity there must be the death of the testator for a testament to be a force.
The teachings of the Lord always revealed who he was. He was the lamb slain from before the foundation of the world.
Until the birth of Jesus, God existed as a spirit and a spirit cannot have flesh and blood. God robed himself in flesh, being born of a woman, that he could die for our sins. For without the shedding of blood there is no remission. God purchased his church with his own blood.
When John the Baptist was sent to prepare the way, he knew that the one to come after him would be made known to him by a sign from the one who sent him.
As Jesus stood on the banks of the river, John saw the spirit descend like a dove on him and he said, "..behold the lamb of God which taketh away the sin of the world."
The Jews rejected Jesus as their Messiah. They know there is only one God, but they failed to recognize Jesus as God in flesh - the long-awaited Messiah. They will know him when he returns by the wounds in his hands and side.
They called Jesus a blasphemer when he forgave sins, saying that only God could forgive sins. He told them that Abraham rejoiced to see his day. They refused to believe that he could know Abraham, seeing he was not yet 50 years old. Jesus answered them, saying, "Before Abraham was, I AM".
In Exodus, God told Moses to tell the people that, I Am sent him to them. The same I Am of the Old Testament became the savior of the world in the New Testament and the plan of salvation.
In him, Jesus, dwelleth all the fullness of the Godhead bodily. He came to seek and to save that which was lost, giving everyone an opportunity to know him and obey the plan of salvation that he gave the world by his death on Calvary. We must remember today is the day of salvation, for tomorrow may be too late.
Feel welcome to visit any time: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. The church is two miles south of Speedy's on Welling Road. For information, call 918-458-9498.
Nancy Walker
First Baptist
God is the very essence of love. If we don't believe that he loves us unconditionally, then we will really never know him or have a genuine relationship with him.
What is love? It is Jesus reaching out to us and giving himself to us to bring good into our lives whether we accept him or not. He willingly laid down his life for all mankind. We cannot measure God's love for us because it is immeasurable. He cares so much for us that it is hard for us to imagine it.
God started showing his love for us before the world was created. Our actions have nothing to do with his love for us. God's love for us has no conditions and no restrictions.
He loves us even if we don't love him back. He doesn't deem some people more worthy of his love than others. He loves us as sinners as much as he loves us as his followers. That doesn't give us permission to disobey, but should give us power to live holy lives and obey him. We need to learn to love him the way he deserves to be loved. That is with our whole heart, mind, body, and soul.
When we follow God, we receive his love. The love he has offered to us from the beginning.
We live under the Lord's sheltering love for us every moment of every day, no matter what we are doing, whether we are awake or asleep. His love for us is continual, but the only way to fully experience his love is to receive it. God wants so much to pour out his love for you today. There is no greater love.
Sunday services include classic worship at 8:30 a.m.; Sunday school at 9:45 a.m.; and modern worship at 11 a.m.
Terri Fite
Peggs Community Church
Our Sunday school services opened in prayer Feb. 12 and was led by Brother Brian Bielli with 44 people in attendance.
The devotional was in 1 Corinthians 13, and the first song was "Love Lifted Me." We had 64 for morning worship.'
Celebrating birthdays this week are Deborah Parish and Solly Littledave. Get well wishes and prayers are sent out for John Meigs, Jackie McIntosh, and Roger Bailey.
Our prayers of sympathy are offered to the family of Josie King, and the family of Roy Ingraham on their recent losses.
The Valentine dinner was a success; all the food was eaten with lots of laughs and fellowship. A good evening was had all around. The senior luncheon will be Thursday, Feb. 16 from 11 a.m.-noon. The menu will include beans, potatoes, cornbread, and of course, desserts. Our church will be holding a service at 2 p.m. at Heritage Assisted Living Center Sunday, Feb. 19.
Brother Rex based his message today on scriptures read from Genesis 6;13-17, the book of Jonah, and Acts 27:1-20. Although the morning devotional focused on charity and love, Brother Rex's sermon focused on life directions by asking, "Who is guiding you?" The ark Noah and his family were instructed to build did not have any way to guide it on the waters; it was completely at the mercy of the waves, and yet, it safely landed on Mount Ararat, allowing for the complete remaking and repopulation of the earth.
If not for God's guiding hands and mercy, there would have most likely not have been another human race of any kind.
We all know the story of Jonah, his disobedience to God, and his trip to his ordered destination in the belly of the great fish. Jonah didn't want to go to Ninevah, he felt the people there totally unworthy of God's mercy.
God felt differently, and so guided the fish to the shores of Ninevah, where Jonah finally preached to the people as he was instructed.
Paul, a Roman soldier, Luke, and an entire ship's crew learned to let God take the helm during a horrid storm. An angel told Paul to see to it that the ship was left to go where it would, and if nobody left the ship they would be safe.
God's guidance to his people is true so long as the people let go and let God.
Again, who is guiding you in your life?
Kay Cordray
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.