First Apostolic
"Joseph: A Man of Purpose" was taken from Genesis 41:38; 37:5-10; and 50:19-21.
Keeping a right spirit allows the Lord to use us for his purposes. There is no greater call in a life than to achieve that goal as we serve him.
Joseph possessed a right spirit as his dedication to the Lord, the dreams he had, and knowing the outcome of his life kept him through all that he experienced. He had a vision of things to come.
Where there is no vision, the people perish, but the church also knows the outcome of living for God. Though we face adversity and sorrows, there is an eternal reward awaiting all who remain faithful.
The story of Joseph involves three different groups. The Lord allowed each step in the life of Joseph to be distinct so we could see the mistakes made, the attitudes used, and the outcome of it all. Jacob, as a parent, made many mistakes, lacking wisdom and sowing partiality to Joseph over his brothers.
These actions caused the brothers to hate Joseph all the more. Jacob raised his other sons in Haran, allowing them to keep company with those who worshipped false gods. He failed to teach them of the one true God.
Had he moved from Haran, regardless of the expense, he could have protected them from those influences and avoided much of the grief that he endured. This alone should cause us to realize there is no price too great to pay for the salvation of our children - that we should do all that we can to protect them from ungodly influences.
If they have strayed, we must make every effort we can to bring to bring them back into fellowship with the Lord and his people.
When Jacob gave Joseph the coat of many colors, it only served as a reminder to the other brothers of Jacob's favoritism.
All the blame for their actions toward Joseph cannot be laid on the brothers exclusively. Joseph suffered much grief throughout his life because of his father's failure. If we fail to correct our children today, we cause them to have a life of sorrow and confusion as adults. Though Joseph tried to do right and live for the Lord, he had an attitude problem that took many years of suffering for him to overcome. Because Joseph allowed the Lord to deal with him, in the end, he was a true man of God.
Let us learn to walk humbly before the Lord and to serve him with our whole heart that we may be like Joseph - a true man or woman of God.
Feel welcome to visit any time, weather permitting: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.
The church is two miles south of Speedy's on Welling Road. For information, call 918-457-9498. Also, visit our website at facwellingok.org and listen to the services via livestream/conference call.
Nancy Walker
Tahlequah First Baptist
There was a young woman who lived in an apartment complex. Just below her, some new tenants moved in. She had not met them yet, but already knew one thing about them. They had a very close relationship with their stereo bass speakers.
She was a little frustrated with the boom, boom, boom! She couldn't even hear the words of the songs because they had the bass turned up so high. The sound traveled right through her walls. She could feel her floor vibrate and even earplugs couldn't drown that out. It was especially annoying at 1 in the morning.
It made her want to forget everything she had heard or been taught about patience, self-control and gentleness. She was tempted to bang on the floor and make loud noises late at night or early in the morning to annoy them. She stopped and thought about it though and knew that Christ would not want her to act like that and it would be contrary to what he commands us to do. Jesus told us to love our neighbors as ourselves. We quote this verse often times but don't really give it any thought. Do we really love others as we love ourselves?
Take for instance a day in our life. We love ourselves because we are constantly thinking about ourselves, what we are going to eat, what we are going to wear, what we look like, what we need to accomplish at work, what we need to buy at the grocery store, our days are centered around what we want or need for ourselves. Loving our neighbor is a huge order. Jesus tells us to think about others as much as we think about ourselves and remember other's needs like we remember our own. He wants us to seek goodness and happiness for others and make them feel secure as much as we seek those things for ourselves.
It seems impossible, especially for those who hurt us or annoy us or are mean to us. Do we even fully do this for the people we love in our lives?
If we love God above everything else, he will help and show us how to accomplish this love for others. He can take our hearts and turn them into hearts that can love others even if they don't act kindly toward us. They don't need to love us back or return our favors or good deeds because Jesus fills us with his love and that's enough validation. When we are filled with his love, we can put other's happiness above our own; it isn't easy, but through Jesus, we can love others as ourselves.
On Feb. 21, Sunday school will begin at 9:30 a.m. Guest Bill Britt with Compel Outreach International will speak at the 10:45 a.m. and 6 p.m. worship services.
Terri Fite
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.