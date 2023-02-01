Cookson United Methodist
Pastor Velma Carriaga and the congregation pray everyone is staying warm and safe during this cold spell.
On Sunday, Jan. 29, following the worship service everyone enjoyed a delicious potluck dinner and new member celebration. The church is on the corner of Highway 82 South and Cookson Bend Road. You and your family are invited to come as you are to worship Sunday at 11 a.m. and our small groups meet at 9:45 a.m. Thank you in advance for entering to worship and departing to serve.
On Sunday, Jan. 29, the scripture reading was Micah 6:1-8. Pastor Velma's message was titled "What the Lord Requires of You."
Has there been a time in your life when you thought you were doing all the right things, and then suddenly life has taken a sharp turn? You might ask yourself , "What am I doing? What does this mean? What is expected of me?"
This may also happen in your spiritual life. The answer is found in Micah 6:8: "He has shown you, O man, what is good; and what does the Lord require of you to do justice and to love kindness and to walk humbly with your God?"
This has three easily understood sections: do justice, love kindness, and to walk humbly with God. This is what God expects.
Starting with the call to love kindness, treat other people as you would like to be treated. A great quote to remember is "I expect to pass through life but once. If there is any kindness I can show, or any good thing I can do to any fellow being, let me do it now, and not defer or neglect it, as I shall not pass this way again." Treat each other with human kindness. There are no limits to kindness in the Bible. Kindness is among the basic requirements for believers. Obey and follow Jesus.
Second is to do justice. Justice is much larger and complicated than kindness. Justice is the passion that followers of Jesus have for making certain every person on earth has a decent opportunity for a healthy, wholesome, and rewarding life. Pastor Velma gave some examples of justice. Doing justice is working to change laws that are not fair. Everyone is here today because God so loved the world that he gave his only son.
Genuine humility is a wonderful characteristic. Micah was referring to humility as similar to meekness. Jesus talked about people who are so committed to serving God and serving other people that they have an astounding impact on the world.
A person who has surrendered their whole life completely to God that they develop a fierce determination and persistence in seeing God's kingdom be realized. That is the kind of humility or meekness God seeks in you. Life may not always be easy. The Lord has shown you what is good. The Lord requires you to act justly, love mercy, and walk humbly with your God. So be it.
Cindy Ballew
First Apostolic
Songs of praise followed prayer as services opened for Sunday, Jan. 2. "Having The Mind Of Christ," was taken from Philippians 2:1-11, Isaiah 646, and Ephesians 2:1-7.
Lest we forget, we need to focus, at all times, on where we came from. We were all as an unclean thing in the eyes of God. We came from dust, and it is only through the mercy of the Lord that we have a chance to be saved.
We were as dead dogs; we walked according to the course of this world – with a nature contrary to God's nature. That spirit now works in the children of disobedience and by nature, the children of wrath. We were born in sin, but because of the mercy of God, a way was provided that we could be raised to sit together in heavenly places.
When God was manifest in flesh, as Jesus Christ, by way of Calvary, he provided for us the way of salvation and has given to us exceeding great and precious promises. We can be a partaker of his divine nature, so we can be equipped to be victorious in this walk of life. To have the mind of Christ takes in our actions, our thoughts, words, what we look at, where we go, what we hear, how we act, and the people we keep company with every day. We must keep our minds, our tongues, and our ears under subjection.
To become a vessel of honor in the house of the Lord, we purge ourselves of our old carnal nature, flee youthful lusts, follow righteousness, faith, charity, and peace with them who call on the Lord with a pure heart. To be in the family of God is the most important experience this life has to offer and the reward is eternal life, forever being with the Lord.
Feel welcome to visit any time: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. We are two miles south of Speedy's on Welling Road. For more information, call 918-457-9498.
Nancy Walker
Peggs Community Church
Sunday school on Sunday, Jan. 29 opened in prayer led by Brother Brian Bielli with 44 people in attendance. The devotion was read from Mark 4:1-14 and the first song "The Glory Land Way." We had 60 people for worship service.
We didn't have anyone admit to birthdays or wedding anniversaries, nor did we hear of anyone needing sympathy and peace.
However, we did have several on the get well list including Brian Jones, Cleola Taylor, Jimson Bluebird, John Meigs, and Mr. Morrison. Don't forget those mentioned on our prayer chain calls either.
The Lady Samaritans meeting has been postponed until Feb. 7 due to incoming inclement weather. On Saturday, Feb. 4 a benefit dinner will be held at the Peggs Community Center for Wanda Friday. There will be Indian tacos, beans, chips, drinks, and dessert with the service beginning at 2 p.m. and going until they run out of food.
Our Valentines' dinner will be Saturday, Feb. 10 beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Brother Rex based his message this morning on scripture taken from Luke 19:37-44, John 11:35, and Hebrews 5:7. He entitled the message "Jesus Wept." The scriptures you see listed illustrate instances where Christ wept for those he loves – Israel, Lazarus, and us. Yes, us.
In reading his prayers from the Garden of Gethsemene, you'll find part of the last "ask" of his father, Jesus requested God look after "those that will come after" referring to his own death and resurrection. We some times forget that while Jesus was here on Earth he was a man in every way.
He got hungry, wet, and cold. He delighted in some things, got angry at others, but most of all, Jesus had family and friends he loved deeply enough to cry whenever something happened to sadden him.
Now I don't know if he still weeps while standing at God's right hand in heaven, but I do know he sees each and everything we do, hears everything we say, knows each thought we think, and probably still grieves when we ignore or disobey.
We sometimes say "I'd die for that person if necessary," but would we really? Christ really did die for us, just so some day we might join him in heaven in worshipping God face to face.
We weep for ourselves, mostly. He loved us enough not only to cry for us, but actually die for us.
Now that is real love.
Kay Cordray
