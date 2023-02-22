Carter Baptist
Happy birthday, and God bless Leroy Baker and Casey Smith.
May God continue to bless Rip and Kristy Davis as they celebrate another year of marriage.
Pastor Mat Lawrence entitled the message, "Face the future with joyful confidence."
David was overwhelmed experiencing all that God did.
Psalm 23: "The LORD is my shepherd, I shall not want. He maketh me to lie down in green pastures: he leadeth me beside the still waters. He restoreth my soul: he leadeth me in the paths of righteousness for his name's sake.
"Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me; thy rod and thy staff they comfort me. Thou preparest a table before me in the presence of mine enemies:
"Thou anointest my head with oil; my cup runneth over. Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life; and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever".
David was not perfect, like us, he knew he needed God.
2Timothy 3:1-2: "This know also, that in the last days perilous times shall come. For men shall be lovers of their own selves."
In God's word, he lets us know he is our shepherd and he is with us always.
John 17:6: "I have manifested thy name unto the men which thou gavest me out of the world: thine they were, and thou gavest them me; and they have kept thy word."
God is your personal shepherd and king.
John 10:27: "My sheep hear my voice, and I know them, and they follow me."
God supplied all that David needed as he does for his children.
God provides, gives peace, leads, protects, comforts, and restores. He is always with us, no matter what.
Proverbs 19:21: "There are many devices in a man's heart; nevertheless the counsel of the Lord, that shall stand."
Isaiah 26:12: "Lord, thou wilt ordain peace for us: for thou also hast wrought all our works in us."
Nothing or no one can stop God from keeping us close to him.
Romans 8:38-39: "For I am persuaded, that neither death, nor life, nor angels,.. nor any other creature, shall be able to separate us from the love of God which is in Christ Jesus our Lord."
God is also our Father.
Philippians 2:13: "For it is God which worketh in you both to will and to do of his good pleasure."
Is God your shepherd?
John 1:12: "But as many as received him, to them gave he power to become the sons of God, even to them that believe on his name."
Remember to pray for grieving families.
Pray always for each other.
Marta Vann
First Apostolic
Prayer and songs of praise opened services for Sunday, Feb. 19, as the presence of the Lord was felt in our midst.
"Who Is Our Neighbor?" was taken from Luke 10:25-37.
In the parable of the Good Samaritan, Jesus removed all human barriers in nationality, country, race, creed, and religion.
As Christians, we are obligated to help all people, to be kind and concerned about others.
But if we do so only out of obligation, we fail to meet the true needs of people.
To serve the Lord is to put self aside and others first.
In the priesthood, under the law, the priests felt they were no longer obligated to help the people.
They performed their rituals and left the temple with no regard for the needs of the people.
The people were so accustomed to this fact that they marveled in astonishment when Zacharias was in the temple longer than was customary to perform his obligations.
He had been visited by the angel of the Lord regarding the birth of his son, John, who was to be the forerunner of Christ and had stayed longer than was the custom.
We must never perform our duties in service to the Lord begrudgingly, but out of love. It is the love of Christ that constraineth us as we live for him and please him.
After hearing the parable of the Good Samaritan, a lawyer asked Jesus what he must do to inherit eternal life.
Jesus replied, "What is written in the Law...?"
He answered, "Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart and with all thy soul and with all thy mind and thy neighbor as thyself."
When Jesus asked him who was the true neighbor, he said the one who helped the man was a true neighbor.
We should never try to make excuses or justify ourselves in helping others.
We are to be a light to this world, to respond to others as Jesus would have.
It is the love and compassion of the Holy Ghost that God has given us that causes others to see us as the children of God and the light of the world.
Being a Christian goes beyond obedience to the plan of salvation that was preached on the day of Pentecost at the birth of the New Testament church in the book of Acts.
We are to give our lives in service to others even as the Lord gave his life that we might have eternal life.
Feel welcome to visit any time: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.
The church is two miles south of Speedy's on Welling Road. For information, call 918-458-9498. Visit our website at facwellingok.org.
Nancy Walker
Peggs Community Church
Morning services for the Feb. 19 began in prayer led by Brother Brian Bielli.
There were 48 people present for Sunday School and 65 for worship services.
The devotional read this morning was Mark 5:1-20 and the first song was "Prayer Bells of Heaven."
Celebrating birthdays this week are Mike Moss, Rex Hendrickson, and Raylene Bielli.
Mike and Kelly Moss are celebrating their wedding anniversary also.
Remember all those mentioned on the prayer chain daily, be it for healing of an illness or something much deeper, touching the soul.
There will be a Good Friday service held at the Peggs Community Center on April 7 at 7 p.m.
The speaker of the evening hasn't been named yet, but as soon as we get the information, it will be posted.
Everyone is invited to this service, regardless of whatever church you attend or not.
It is an open, nondenominational service and is intended for the glory of God and to thank him for the reason behind our salvation.
Brother Rex based his message this morning on scripture read from St. John 21:20-25 and St. John 10:10.
The words in St. John 21 indicate a conversation/"Q&A" with Jesus after his resurrection, but before he rose into heaven.
Peter questioned what his future role would be and was told he would eventually die a similar death to Jesus' own crucifixion, but after aiding in the wide spreading of the gospel.
Seeing John, Peter asks what his job is going to be. Jesus said, "Why do you want to know? His future is not yours to worry about, but he will live a long time yet."
The point of all this being don't worry about what the job someone else is assigned in the kingdom of God, but take good care that you do the job assigned to you to the best of your ability, focusing on the outcome of your tasks.
Your job, assignment, will not be exactly like your neighbor's - other than the spreading of the gospel and assisting those who don't know Jesus to see the way to the cross for their own salvation.
We each have a big job to do for the Lord, and we're supposed to give it our best, every day. We all are responsible.
God will give us the words to say and the proper time to say them.
Kay Cordray
