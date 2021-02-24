Cookson United Methodist
Rev. Rachel Parrott and the congregation were excited to get back to in-house worship in the sanctuary last Sunday. Two services with social distancing and masks required were held at 8:30 a.m. and 10. Small groups may be able to start meeting in March. Cookson UMC is on the corner of Highway 82 South and Cookson Bend Road. Contact information is cooksonumc@gmail.com, or search Cookson UMC on Facebook, or leave a message at 918-457-5717.
This was the first Sunday of Lent; the journey has begun through the cross. Scripture readings were Psalm 25:1-10, Mark 1:9-15, 1 Peter 3: 18-22, and Genesis 9:5-17
The reading from Genesis holds a great promise for the Lenten journey, the promise of a relationship with God and God's presence with us. As we walk this journey, we are called together as a community of believers. We claim the promise that God will be in a relationship with us. God is with us. This promise is in the sign of a rainbow. God chose to stand between creation and chaos. God is a protector God, protecting, teaching, persuading through love.
Chaos is in our world today. It exists corporately, globally through terrorism and war, through natural disasters, pandemics and inequity. Also individually through relationships broken by death, estrangement and divorce, through illness of body and mind, and through addictions of all kinds.
In Lent, we take the time to remember, to see and know God as one who remembers us, corporately and individually, with love and forgiveness in the midst of life's chaos with all its pain and suffering. As we do this, we find redemption.
Hearing the story of the covenant with Noah and all creation, we begin our walk with Jesus towards Jerusalem, understanding in a deeper way the God who sent him and who he served. Jesus is the sign that God is present. God is our advocate and not an adversary. During Lent, examine yourself individually and corporately, to remember that God is with you as your protector. Live this promise that when the world looks at you, they see a sign that God is with you. People need to be willing to let their hearts be remade in the image of God's heart. When your hearts are broken open, you will be moved to partner with our Creator through patient, forgiving, loving and prophetic action for the renewal of all creation. God's love may paint the wall of the church, color its people and emanate from its doors and windows out into the world. What would it be like to live as a community that cannot contain the glory and the wonder of God with us?
Cindy Ballew
Carter Baptist
Happy birthday and God bless Ron Hagel, Leroy Baker, and Dakota Bettencourt.
May God continue to bless Rip and Christy Davis as they celebrate 31 years of marriage.
The church rejoiced as Alan Nickels shook a tambourine, signifying he is cancer free. Alan resumed leading the song service after a year of uncertainty.
Pastor Mat Lawrence entitled the message “Overcoming Discouragement” from John 5:17-29. So many people are unhappy. The suicidal rate of college-age students has more than doubled within the last 10 years. There is a loss of value and meaning in people’s lives. Holocaust concentration camp survivor and author Viktor Frankl said, “aside from food, man greatest need is for meaning.”
None other gives the way to genuine life meaning than a relationship with our heavenly Father. With him, people will find identity, direction, and accountability.
Jesus had a lot to be down about.
John 5:18: “Therefore the Jews sought the more to kill him, because he not only had broken the Sabbath, but had said also that God was his Father, making himself equal with God.”
Jesus was surrounded by others who needed something from him. He remembered who he was.
Philippians 2:7: “But made himself of no reputation, and took upon him the form of a servant, and was made in the likeness of men.”
Jesus emptied himself; He knew what his mission was.
Mathew 16:15-16: “He saith unto them, 'But whom say ye that I am?' And Simon Peter answered and said, 'Thou art the Christ, the Son of the living God.'”
Some people believe Jesus is the spirit brother of Lucifer, an avatar, or an enlightened messenger.
John 8:58: “Jesus said unto them, 'Verily, verily, I say unto you, before Abraham was, I am.'” This was the heart of blasphemy. He was claiming his deity to the religious leaders.
Who is Jesus to you? Is he more than a moral example?
John 5:19: “Then answered Jesus and said unto them, 'Verily, verily, I say unto you, The Son can do nothing of himself, but what he seeth the Father do; for what things soever he doeth, these also doeth the Son likewise.'”
Jesus remembered his goal. Let us remember our goal, our mission.
Henry Blackaby, in “Experiencing God,” claimed,” God’s revelation to me of his activity is my invitation to join him.” Look where God is working and join him there, instead of going your way and asking God to bless your plans. Remember your mission. Read John 5:24, 28-29.
Lord, help us remember who we are, remember our mission. We are called to be ambassadors proclaiming that Jesus is the only way, truth, and life to salvation to all who will believe.
Marta Vann
First Apostolic
The glorious presence of the Lord was felt in our midst as services opened with prayer and songs of praise for Sunday morning, Feb. 20. "Man's Final Destination" was taken from Psalm 9:17, John 14:1-9, Acts 2:38, and Mark 9:42-48. Every person who has ever lived has a final destination. There are only two choices before us: heaven or hell. We are separated from death by only one heartbeat. After our death, we will stand before God in judgment.
The Word of God tells us that, "as a tree falls, so shall it lie." So much the more the soul which enters eternity. The choice is made; there is no second chance. Hell is real. For each time heaven is mentioned in the Bible, hell is mentioned 10 times. As all Scripture is given by the inspiration of God, we must realize that this includes hell as the final destination of lost souls. It will not be difficult to go to hell, for broad is the way that leads to destruction and many there be that find it. To those whose final destination is hell, there will first be the great white throne judgment where all will stand before the One who has eyes like fire, hair as white wool, feet as burnished brass, to hear the words, "Depart from me; I never knew you."
John the revelator fell as a dead man at his feet. How would a sinner be able to stand there? The books will be opened, all 66 of them, that tell how to find God and how to live for him. Did we obey the plan of salvation that was preached on the day of Pentecost at the birth of the church – repentance, baptism in Jesus' name for the remission of sins, and receiving the gift of the Holy Ghost – speaking in tongues as the Spirit of God gives the utterance? Were we faithful? Obedient? Did we live a holy, separate life?
The final book, the Book of Life, will be opened to find the names of all who are call by the name of the Lord, Jesus. Only then will they be allowed to enter into the joys of the Lord. Those whose names are not recorded there will suffer the second death as they are cast into the lake of fire. Hell is described as a bottomless pit, an everlasting punishment, a place of torments, an unquenchable fire, a chain of darkness, a place of weeping and gnashing of teeth, a place where all who go there will be able to see, hear, feel, think, and talk. The rich man had all of these senses as he begged for one to go to his five brothers, lest they come to where he was.
No one has to go to hell. There is a choice. Heaven is a place of splendor, a place where there is no pain, sorrow, sickness nor death, a place where God shall wipe away all tears from our eyes. It is a holy city coming down from God out of heaven as a bride adorned for her husband. The rewards of heaven are for he that overcometh. Heaven or hell? The choice is yours.
Feel welcome to visit any time: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. The church is two miles south of Speedy's on Welling Road. For information, call 918-457-9498. Also, visit our website at facwellingok.org and listen to the services on livestream/free conference call.
Nancy Walker
Peggs Community Church
Hallelujah! We made it through the snow and the frigid temps. Our morning services for Feb. 21 began in prayer led by Brother Mike Parish. The devotional was Psalm 79, and the first song was "Oh, How I Love Jesus." We had 47 in attendance today.
We had several birthdays to acknowledge: Arlis Magee, Deborah Parish, Rex Hendrickson, and Solly Littledave. Get well wishes were requested for Justine Byers, Sue Bailey, and Sammy Littlefield, as well as all those mentioned in the past few weeks on our prayer chain.
Brother Rex based his message today on Mark 8:1-9, with reference to 1 Kings 17:8-16, and John 6:1-14, stressing the real need for Christians to gather together for worship and for fellowship. In reading the passages from Mark, we find another incident wherein Jesus fed several thousands of people with a few fish and seven loaves of bread, and had seven baskets of foodstuffs left over after the meal. These people had been with Jesus for three days without eating, and several would have been lost – literally; had they started to their homes without food. No doubt these people were quite hungry, but probably didn't even think of a miracle happening before their eyes, nor their bellies being full at the end of the day. Had they not been together for the express reason of hearing the words of the Master, several of them could have expired before reaching any place to find food. Their presence was the reason for the miracle.
In 1 Kings, we find the prophet Elijah hungry after a drought forced him from his cave where he'd been looked after and fed by the mercies of God. After receiving another message from God, Elijah went to a small village where a widow lived with her son. The drought had also caused famine in the village, and the widow was down to a handful of meal and just enough oil to make a couple of "cakes" for herself and her child, and then there would be nothing. Elijah shows up, talks her into feeding him first, evidently believing his promise that she would be taken care of for a long time. There again, she was where she was supposed to be so Elijah's need could be met, and in that need being met, prospered herself so she and her son would live. In this case, too, the situation and the people, along with their actions, was the reason God spread his mercy on them.
So, you wonder, just what is all this supposed to mean? To put it simply, it means stop letting other people and odd situations cause you to not gather with the brethren. It is because we gather that we are able to draw our strength; it is because we gather that we can find comfort for our grieving, and joy in each other's happiness. It is our gathering that brings about the unction of the Holy Spirit that our fears can be eased and our resolve to continue to serve our Savior has we should.
Ask yourself this: how many churches have shut their doors because someone said it was "good for the health of the community"? How many have reopened? And, sadly, how many of the congregation returned when the doors opened again? We cannot stand alone, church. If your normal place of worship is closed because of illness or some such, go to a church that's open. You will not be turned aside just because you've never been there before. Come on in. We'd be happy to see you.
Kay Cordray
Tahlequah First Baptist
It is hard to imagine that anyone could ever think that there is no God. He is all around us and we live in his creation. We are his creation. It didn’t just all happen by osmosis or a big bang in the sky. The Bible gives the complete and truthful account of how the earth and all things in it were created and there is no denying it. Read Genesis 1 and 2.
When you stand on the top of a beautiful mountain overlooking a beautiful, green valley, think about how it got there. When you stand on a warm, sandy beach and stare in awe at the vast, beautiful ocean and it’s crashing waves, think about who really created it. When you look up into the enormous sky above and feel the gentle breeze, where do you think it came from? When you hear a baby laugh or hear their tiny heartbeat when you hold them close, who created these things? Think about the intricacy of the human body. Who could have designed and orchestrated our bodies but God?
Look around you; take pause, listen and be quiet for a while. God’s majesty is gently whispering to us and tells us, “I am here.” “I am your creator.”
Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m., and worship: is at 10:45. Wednesday night Bible studies will resume Feb. 24 at 6 p.m.
Terri Fite
