Church of Jesus Christ of LDS
"O Lord God, how long wilt thou suffer that such wickedness and infidelity shall be among this people? O Lord, wilt thou give me strength, that I may bear with mine infirmities. For I am infirm, and such wickedness among this people doth pain my soul. O Lord, my heart is exceedingly sorrowful; wilt thou comfort my soul in Christ. O Lord, wilt thou grant unto me that I may have strength, that I may suffer with patience these afflictions which shall come upon me, because of the iniquity of this people." (Alma 31:30-31).
This scripture in the Book of Mormon is pulled from a prayer that an ancient American prophet offered in response to the discovery of the wickedness of a once righteous city of his day.
The wicked people of that city lived unrighteously and discarded basic truths of the Gospel of Jesus Christ. Because of the iniquity caused by wicked lifestyles this ancient american prophet, Alma, prayed to God for comfort found only through Jesus Christ.
Jesus Christ is the master healer. He will heal any and all wounds caused by the people of this day. It is only through him that true healing and peace will come because Jesus Christ knows all of God's children perfectly.
Planet earth will not know world wide peace until the savior, Jesus Christ, comes again to reign. However, in the meantime, God's children can find personal peace through Jesus Christ and the hope of Jesus Christ's Atonement.
Heavenly Fathers children who turn to God with full faith and complete confidence shall be those who find individual relief from the poor choices of others because of the trust they have in Jesus Christ's ability to comfort the soul.
Elder Chandler Murphy
Carter Baptist
Happy birthday, God bless Presley Lawrence.
Pastor Mat Lawrence entitled the message, "Jesus sets us free." Some of us have visited those who are locked up.
Most who are incarcerated would like nothing more than to permanently be set free from their captivity. Jesus wants to set us all free by his forgiveness and liberating power.
"The Spirit of the Lord is upon me, because he has anointed me to preach the gospel to the poor; he has sent me to heal the brokenhearted, to preach deliverance to the captives, and recovering of sight to the blind, to set at liberty them that are bound." (Luke 4:18-19). "To preach the acceptable year of the Lord."
Anxiety can be debilitating. We often worry about so many things. Worry can shorten our lives and it doesn't change anything. Worry can be restricted to the moment.
"And which of you with taking thought can add to his stature one cubit?" (Luke 12:25).
Anger is something that can be overwhelming. Little things can make us angry. Let Jesus set you free from anger.
"Be ye angry and sin not: let not the sun go down upon your wrath" (Ephesians 4:26).
"Be not hasty in thy spirit to be angry: for anger resteth in the bosom of fools." (Ecclesiastes 7:9).
We can be set free from the depression of rejection. Remember, even Jesus was rejected by many, even his family at the beginning. Also, God accepts us as we are.
"And all they in the synagogue, when they heard these things, were filled with wrath. And rose up, and thrust him out of the city, and led him unto the brow of the hill whereon their city was built, that they might cast him down headlong."
But he passing through the midst of them went his way" (Luke 4:28-29).
Guilt can keep us bound. We have all felt the condemnation or guilt of sin.
We can feel guilt for doing things we should not do or neglecting to do things we are supposed to do
"Come unto me, all ye that labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you and learn of me; for I am meek and lowly in heart, and ye shall find rest unto your souls."
For my yoke is easy, and my burden is light." (Mathew 11:28-30).
It's twofold, we can accept God's love and pardon through faith in Jesus Christ and he can set us miraculously free forever. Let God be a part of everything you do.
"There is therefore now no condemnation to them which are in Christ Jesus, who walketh not after the flesh, but after the Spirit" (Romans 8:1).
Marta Vann
First Apostolic
Prayer and songs of worship opened services for Sunday morning, Jan. 30, as the sweet presence of the Lord was felt in our midst.
"The Value of Friendship," was taken from Hebrews 2:1-3 and 1 Samuel 23:16-18. People - friends, acquaintances, and family - can be a great help to us, or, they can be a hindrance as we serve God. We, therefore, must choose carefully the company that we keep lest we become discouraged.
One of the greatest obligations of the church is to have concern for others. Charity never fails - it is love and concern; people do not care how much we know, but they want to know how much we care.
We are to show compassion and friendship to others, realizing that every person that we meet is a soul bound for eternity, be it heaven or the lake of fire.
There are times when we feel alone, and it is in these times that we need a friend. When we are discouraged we cannot encourage anyone.
We need to have a friend like Jonathan, Saul's son, who strengthened David's hand in God.
Many people will be in the presence of God for eternity because someone took the time to encourage them in the Lord. Working in God's vineyard is a serious thing, for precious souls hang in balance.
Friendship is said to divide sorrow and multiply joy. When we help others we must do so with compassion, love, and concern.
Real friendship is rewarded when one is going through a difficult time; true friends help see us through those times, unlike fair-weather friends who vanish at the first sign of trouble or sorrow.
When the prodigal son was without food or money, having wasted his inheritance on riotous living, no one offered to help him.
Even his older brother was angry because of the welcome he received on his return to his father's house. We should, unlike the prodigal son's brother, be happy - no matter what that straying soul has done - to have them back.
We should consider the fact that we could be in the same condition someday, and restore them with meekness.
We not only need friends in the world, but we also need God as our friend. God is love and when we find him as a friend, we find life. He is the friend who sticks closer than a brother. People in sin are burdened, but the Lord will give them rest, if they will come to him.
The Lord died on Calvary to provide the way to find him, laying the plan of salvation - repentance, baptism in Jesus' name for the remission of sins and receiving the gift of the Holy Ghost, speaking in tongues as the Spirit of God gives the utterance at the feet of mankind.
Those who obey his plan become new creatures in Christ Jesus, old things are passed away and all things become new. We are given God's divine nature and his love dwells in us. We are to love one another as he has loved us, that all men may know that we are his disciples.
Feel welcome to visit any time: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.
We are located two miles south of Speedy's on Welling Road. For information, call 918-457-9498.
Nancy Walker
Peggs Community Church
Morning services this Jan. 30 opened in prayer led by Brother John Meigs with 63 in attendance. The devotional was read from John 1:1-14 and the first song, "I'll Fly Away."
Happy birthday to Hadrian and Stephanie Dean. Get well prayers go out for Ralph Simpson, Roger Simpson, Bobbi Mariposa, Pam Joice, Raylene Bielli, and Henry Fine.
Our sympathy and prayers for God's healing touch go out to the family of Paul Christie, and the Maggard family on their recent losses.
Work day is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 5 beginning at 8 a.m.
There are also benefits scheduled for Brent Pigeon at the Tahlequah Elks Lodge, starting around 11 a.m., and one for DeeDee Ellis, being held at the Peggs Faith Assembly of God Church, not sure of the time on this one, but it is on Feb. 5 as well.
Our annual Valentine's dinner is scheduled for Feb. 12, beginning at 6 p.m.
Barbeque, vegies, and desserts will be served; following dinner, there will be games played, all based on Valentine-type themes.
Feb. 24 at 5 p.m., the benefit for the Williams family will be held at the Tahlequah Community Center. There will be dinner and beverages for sale, and a live auction.
Brother Rex based his message today on scripture from 1 Kings 19:7-13, John 10:14-17, and 2 Peter 3:3-10.
The message is, like the scripture, intended to instruct one to seek the voice of God in their life, not just for the "big things," but of small, little everyday stuff as well. As the scripture from Kings illustrates, God's voice is rarely heard in chaos, storms, and the like.
We must find a quiet time and listen for the "still, small voice" that will ease our fears, instill peace and instruction in our hearts.
We must make the time each day to stop, seek God, and strive to follow his words to the best of our abilities. Our society today is all "hurry-hurry," grab all you can get, never mind who may get in the way" mind-set.
We allow ourselves to be so busy that we can't even make time for ourselves or our families, let alone the one that created us and made our salvation possible.
Slow down, people! Seek that quiet time with God, receive that peace into your soul and heart. It is, and most certainly will be, well worth it.
Kay Cordray
First Baptist
All of us go through change. Change is inevitable.
Nothing stays the same and as the years pass and we grow and mature many changes will occur.
Change and transitions are hard. It can be easy to feel overwhelmed and uncertain and lose our direction in times of change or transition.
Here are some Bible verses that are great for times like these. They will give you guidance and encouragement.
"For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord, plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future" (Jeremiah 29:11).
"Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go" (Joshua 1:9).
"The Lord himself goes before you and will be with you; He will never leave you nor forsake you. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged" (Deuteronomy 31:8).
"Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways submit to him, and he will make your paths straight" (Proverbs 3:5-6).
"I will instruct you and teach you in the way you should go; I will counsel you with my loving eye on you" (Psalm 32:8).
"I the Lord do not change. So you, the descendants of Jacob, are not destroyed" (Malachi 3:6).
"The Lord is not slow in keeping his promise, as some understand slowness. Instead he is patient with you, not wanting anyone to perish, but everyone to come to repentance" (2 Peter 3:9).
"Jesus Christ is the same yesterday and today and forever" (Hebrews 13:8).
"See, I am doing a new thing! Now it springs up; do you not perceive it? I am making a way in the wilderness and streams in the wasteland" (Isaiah 43:19).
"Every good and perfect gift is from above, coming down from the father of the heavenly lights, who does not change like shifting shadows" (James 1:17).
"The Lord is my rock, my fortress and my deliverer; my God is my rock, in whom I take refuge, my shield and the horn of my salvation, my stronghold" (Psalm 18:2).
"Therefore, I urge you, brothers and sisters, in view of God's mercy, to offer your bodies as a living sacrifice, holy and pleasing to God, this is your true and proper worship. Do not conform to the pattern of this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind. Then you will be able to test and approve what God's will is, his good, pleasing and perfect will" (Romans 12:1-2).
"Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus. Finally, brothers and sisters, whatever is true, whatever is noble, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is admirable, if anything is excellent or praiseworthy, think about such things" (Philippians 4:6-8).
Join us for Sunday Services: Sunday school, 9:30 a.m., and worship, 10:45 a.m. Wednesday night is Bible studies, 6 p.m.
Terri Fite
