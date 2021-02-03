Tahlequah First Baptist
A mother and her daughter slowly trudged back to their car in the sweltering heat of a Texas summer day. The parking lot was crowded and the heat from the pavement made the air heavy. The sun was bearing down on them and it was very humid. The mom noticed her daughter stretching out her little legs as far as they would stretch trying to match her steps and keep up with her stride. She looked down at her daughter and she smiled back and said “Look, Mom, I’m walking in your shade.” She had discovered her mom’s shadow. She had found a safe place to walk. Her mom loved that she was walking close beside her and that she was her protection from the heat.
We may wonder sometimes if God has left us unprotected and by ourselves, we may feel life closing in on us and wondering how we are going to get through it all. We may not always feel his presence or see it in midst of the hard situations of life, but he is our protector. He never forgets or ignores us. He never leaves us on our own, and his protection is very real if we belong to him. God is our refuge; he is our safe place.
We must remind ourselves especially in hard times and when we struggle that we are never alone. In the heat of all our troubles, he is always there to be our shade and protection. The pressures of life can be stifling and heavy just like a hot summer day in Texas, but God gently tells us to walk close by his side in his shadow where it is safe. It is where we find the assurance that if we stay close by his side, we will never face the full heat of our difficulties. He keeps us safe from that pain. When we walk in his shadow, we will find peace, calm and rest. The heat is not as intense when we are walking with the Lord. It is where we find strength in all the struggles and difficulties of life.
God is in control and we are assured of that.
Sunday school begins at 9:30 a.m., and worship is at 10:45.
Wednesday night Bible studies begin at 6 p.m., and there are five different classes to choose from.
Terri Fite
Peggs Community Church
Time is going by too quickly. Our morning service on Jan. 31 began in prayer led by Connie Rhodes, with 36 in attendance. The devotional was read from John 10:1-18, and the first song was "The Unclouded Day."
No one admitted to a birthday or wedding anniversary this week, but there are always requests for get well prayers on the prayer chain, so remember them as you go to God each day. Our love, prayers, and sympathy are extended to Michael Stevens on the loss of his mom this weekend, as well as to Brother Rex and the rest of the family.
Our food pantry will be Feb. 10 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. this month.
Brother Rex based his message on Scripture from Daniel 5:1-7, 1 Thessalonians 5:1-11, and 2 Thessalonians 2:1-9, focusing on the misuse and abuse of the holy things of God and the consequences that will occur.
Reading in Daniel, we find King Belshazzar declaring he needed to drink from the vessels that had been stolen from the temple in Jerusalem, and ordered them brought to his drunken party. The party-goers not only drank from the vessels, but started to worship the "gods" of gold, silver, brass, and the like. Imagine the unease and fear the king felt when he saw a finger writing on his wall. When the message had been interpreted by Daniel, the king's fear intensified, and he was dead within that very night, with Darius becoming king.
The Apostle Paul tells us in his letters to the Thessalonian churches that we, as they that follow Christ, are not to live in darkness of night, but to watch and be sober so we can shine in the light of day to show others the way to salvation. The second letter reads this way (2:2-4): "That ye be not soon shaken in mind, or be troubled, neither by spirit, nor by word, nor by letter as from us, as that day of Christ is at hand. Let no man deceive you by any means: for that day shall not come, except there come a falling away first, and that man of sin be revealed, the son of perdition, who opposeth and exalteth himself above all that is called God, or that is worshipped; so that he as God sitteth in the temple of God, showing himself that he is God."
If we aren't extremely careful, being always worshipful toward God, and obedient to Christ, we'll see a greater falling away of the churches than is happening in today's world. We can't let Satan throw a blanket of darkness over us and cause us to hide our light.
Nor will we be able to withstand the troubles coming at us if we continue to run away, instead of stand, always wearing our armor given by God.
Think about it carefully. Where is the church of today headed? Why?
"This little light of mine...I'm gonna let it shine..."
Kay Cordray
Carter Baptist
Happy birthday and God bless Presley Lawrence.
Pastor Mat Lawrence brought a message focused on why the church observes the Lord’s Supper and what it actually is.
Ephesians 3:20: “Now unto him that is able to do exceeding abundantly above all that we ask or think, according to the power that worketh in us.”
When we face a tragedy, a death, or hard times, we wonder why God let this happen. It’s hard to see or understand through tear-filled eyes.
We can know that God is in control and he only does or allows things because of his love for us. Everything that happens goes through God’s protective screen.
Remember Lazarus, his sisters, Martha and Mary wanted healing; Jesus had something better for him, the resurrection of Lazarus. Do we stop and think, God may want to do more? God may want to do above anything we can think of or imagine.
Maybe at this time you are upset with God, or you feel that he has let you down. Please remember, you don’t know what God has in store for you; only trust him in everything.
As we observe the Lord’s Supper, we celebrate what Jesus Christ has done for us. It is a time for the church to come together in unity. We observe the Lord’s Supper as an act of remembrance of his sacrifice on the cross; and consecration, or a setting apart of oneself to Christ.
No salvation will take place because someone who is not yet saved takes it.
The symbols of the Lord’s Supper are the bread, which helps us remember the broken body of Jesus; the fruit of the vine commemorates the blood that Jesus shed for us all on the cross.
Before we began, we are all called to examine ourselves, examine our relationship to God first, and examine our relationship with one another. If needed, step away from the table, be reconciled to each other, and return to the table.
Mathew 26:26-29: “And as they were eating, Jesus took the bread, and blessed it, and brake it, and gave it to the disciples, and said, 'Take, eat. This is my body.' And he took the cup, and gave thanks, and gave it to them saying, 'Drink ye all of it; For this is my blood of the new testament, which is shed for many for the remission of sins. But I say unto you, I will not drink henceforth of this fruit of the vine, until that day when I drink it new with you in my Father’s kingdom.'”
Ask God to create in you a new heart and a right spirit.
After singing a hymn together, we departed.
Marta Vann
